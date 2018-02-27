Dillard's Opens Earnings Season For Department Stores In Style

For now and without further due diligence, I will remain impressed with Dillard's 4Q17 results, but will also keep my finger off the "buy" button.

I'm not sure investors could have asked for much more.

This Tuesday morning, department store Dillard's (DDS) ripped expectations to shreds by reporting a solid top- and bottom-line beat. Revenues of $2.11 billion topped consensus by a margin of $80 million that had not been seen since the 2013 holiday quarter at least. A sizable EPS beat of $1.05 over the estimated $1.77 was only the fourth time the company has topped consensus over the past 10 quarters, and it did so very impressively.

While I had not been expecting such a blowout quarter, it looks like my top-line expectations published earlier this month proved largely accurate. I had been mildly optimistic about stronger-than-expected results driven by robust consumer spending and confidence, as the chart below illustrates. Absence of weather disruptions, like hurricanes Harvey and Irma that prevented Dillard's from posting better comps in 3Q17, was also a plus.

When it comes to profitability, however, my expectations were way off the mark. While I projected "gross margin deterioration, as promotional activity is likely to have pressured pricing during the competitive shopping season," Dillard's delivered GM of 32.1% that was surprisingly more robust than last year's 31.7% and reversed a declining margin trend that had been forming during the earlier parts of 2017. The company justified the improvement on increased markups, which will likely sound like music to the ears of retail investors who have become accustomed to pricing pressures being the norm in the department store space.

A bit more aligned with my expectations was opex, which remained flat YOY on a percentage-of-sales basis, at 23.3% for SG&A. An effective tax rate that was nearly one percentage point lower YOY, after adjusting for a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act benefit, contributed to what I estimate to be a three-cent YOY upside to EPS. A slowdown in the share repurchase pace, however, may start to cause some drag to per-share earnings, unless the winding-down buyback authorization of $35 million gets extended soon.

On the stock

The results of Dillard's holiday quarter will more than likely generate added optimism about the traditional retail space, particularly in the short term. In an environment of razor-thin margins, pricing strength is about as good as news can get, and I expect DDS to trade substantially higher during today's session.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Price/Book Dillard's - DDS 18.2x -6.9% Neg. 1.4x Kohl's (KSS) 14.4x 7.8% 1.8x 2.3x Macy's (M) 9.8x 5.2% 1.9x 2.1x J.C. Penney (JCP) 18.9x -2.0% Neg. 1.3x Nordstrom (JWN) 15.6x 5.3% 2.9x High

However, secular headwinds cannot be ignored. I would be remiss to ditch legitimate concerns over the increasingly competitive landscape, the e-commerce threat and the "death of the mall" phenomenon over one robust holiday quarter. The stock's valuation has started to climb once again, and is about to breach 20x on a forward earnings basis (see above). While the Street's expectation for long-term EPS contraction of nearly -7% might prove to be a bit too pessimistic, shares might not be de-risked enough to suggest an investment at current levels would be a "no-brainer."

For now and without further due diligence, I will remain impressed with Dillard's 4Q17 results, but will also keep my finger off the "buy" button.

