Radcom Announces New NFV Product, Lengthens Runway

Radcom (RDCM) management made good on the new product announcement discussed on the Q4 earnings call. To kick off Mobile World Congress, the company disclosed that it developed a new cloud-native network visibility solution built specifically for communication service providers ("CSPs"). AT&T (T) is already running the solution inside its integrated cloud, and I suspect the most recent Tier-1 wins for Radcom will also order the solution in due course given it is complementary to Radcom's best-in-class MaveriQ virtual probe solution for service assurance.

Radcom Chief Technology Officer Rami Amit explained the technology, which also points to upsell opportunities:

In working with top-tier operators on their NFV transformations we realized the need for a truly cloud-native visibility offering that works in unison with MaveriQ to deliver the scalability and flexibility to handle traffic in these dynamic environments. Using our cloud-native expertise, in-depth network knowledge and advanced technology we designed a fully virtualized visibility layer that is already earning positive feedback from customers. With the ability to automatically deploy and configure the combined solution, customers are thrilled by the efficiency and dynamic capabilities offered. Our virtualization expertise allowed us to break away from traditional approaches that are simply not viable for top-tier operators deploying visibility in their NFV networks and to offer on-demand capabilities, built-in troubleshooting and DPI features. Customers are excited about our innovative approach and we are pleased that we can now offer RADCOM Network Visibility to additional operators.

Interestingly, two of the public company competitors in this network visibility space - Ixia Communications and Gigamon - were acquired by a strategic (Keysight Technologies (KEYS)) partner and a financial (Elliot Management) partner in the past year, each for $1.6 billion, respectively.

NetScout (NTCT) plays in this space too under its Infinistream NG product line which "provides comprehensive packet flow switching solutions (also called network packet brokers or network visibility fabric switches), that deliver targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of systems, including the nGeniusONE Service assurance platform, as well as other monitoring and security systems." I haven't seen any meaningful NFV transformation wins for NetScout for this product line, only non-strategic customers such as the VodafoneZiggo deal disclosed today in the Netherlands.

Radcom, on the other hand, won strategic customers AT&T, Verizon (VZ) (unconfirmed) and a "formidable galaxy operator" who I believe is either Telefonica (TEF) or Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY). I also believe NetScout was involved in competitive bake-offs for these deals but ended up losing to Radcom. Recall that CEO Yaron Ravkaie suggested on the Q4 earnings call that this new galaxy operator was rolling out its NFV platform in a "centralized way," perhaps similar to how Deutsche Telekom described its NFV transformation strategy dubbed Pan-Net.

Turning back to the network visibility opportunity, adding up the purchase prices for Ixia and Gigamon, collectively $3.2 billion, and the $2.4 billion current market capitalization of NetScout, and it appears like there is a lot of market cap up for grabs should Radcom disrupt the network packet brokering market similar to how it is reshaping the virtual service assurance space.

William Blair analyst Dmitry Netis suggested that Radcom's new network visibility product would add to its total addressable market ("TAM") by about $600 to $700 million per year which seems reasonable in light of Ixia and Gigamon's reported revenue results (according to each 10-K, network visibility revenue was about $135 million and $310 million in 2016, respectively).

While some portion of this network visibility revenue at Ixia and Gigamon was sold into the enterprise segment, there is clearly a large runway for Radcom, which is guiding for $43 to $47 million in 2018 revenue to grow into a meaningfully larger business and increase its per share value over time.

In addition to Radcom's new NFV network visibility product, it continues to add to its roster of strategic channel partners. Last week the company disclosed it is working with Red Hat (RHT), a $26 billion market cap software player, on NFV opportunities. If we look at Red Hat's earnings call transcripts around its NFV opportunity set, it lends to more bullish commentary for Radcom.

For example, Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst said on the Q2 FY2018 earnings call with respect to a question around OpenStack for CSP customers:

Well, first off, I think, we’re seeing quite a bit of adoption across a number of areas, but certainly, a big one is telco. We had in Europe three seven figure telco-related wins that were all around NFV, so network functions. So we continue to see sizable deals in those spaces and substantial interest in telco and OpenStack.

Mr. Whitehurst shared the same bullish sentiment on the Q3 FY2018 earnings call, but indicated most of the deal flow happens in Q4 in the CSP sector:

I we said we have three of the big four U.S. telcos with 8-figure OpenStack commitments we have had a number of large commitments from the global telcos as well. So, the answer is yes, those deals are large assuming that we get what we think we can get as NFV rolls out 5G. We think those could be very, very large deals and a large standalone business on its own and certainly those are big deals, but over the last couple of quarters, the large deal traction is outside a telco.

Given those comments, it appears like Radcom deftly positioned itself with one of the leaders in OpenStack deployments, which is gathering steam as the technology stack CSPs will use to roll out NFV and 5G infrastructure. Perhaps the partnership will speed up the sales cycle and lead to more conversations with formidable carriers, ultimately opening up the sales funnel for more strategic deals. Put another way, the Red Hat deal seems like another data point indicating Radcom's lead in the NFV virtual probe service assurance space as the technology partner to help assure CSPs transition to the cloud.

Conclusion

Radcom continues to execute on its opportunity. The Radcom investment narrative remains driven by the notion of disruptive technologies and pricing strategies and a winner-take-most market, which should manifest itself in strategic contract wins and, ultimately, should drive the share price higher.

We know that Radcom closed a new "galaxy operator" yet the contract is yet to be finalized, and therefore, the company hasn't issued a 6-K describing the win. I suspect many investors either don't know or don't believe Radcom has a third mega customer since the details were buried in the earnings call, rather than in the earnings release. Perhaps we'll learn more details about this win during Mobile World Congress this week, if not, management guided to investors that Radcom should have a finalized contract by the end of June and that management expects to begin generating revenue on this deal this year.

While Radcom's share price remains mired in the $20 per share range, it is clear that management continues to improve its competitive position within the NFV ecosystem and is managing investor expectations well. For that reason, it's hard to see a ton of downside risk from the current $200 million enterprise value as the company grows profitably and increases its strategic value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.