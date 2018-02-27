My New Valuation Of Berkshire Hathaway

Cash levels at Berkshire Hathaway are not that high when you look at the percentage of total value.

Operating companies keep getting a larger part of Berkshire Hathaway and book value is not a good way to value them.

Thesis

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) again had a successful year helped in part by new tax regulations. Berkshire through organic growth and acquisitions has become more of an operating company in recent years. This is why Buffett in his report of 2014 for the first time included the in Per-Share Market Value of Berkshire to his famous table because book value has lost some of its value relevance. This is why a Sum Of The Parts (SOTP) analysis is now needed to get a good feeling on the value of Berkshire Hathaway.

Operating businesses

The list of wholly owned companies becomes longer every year. To create clarity I have divided those companies up in different groups just as Berkshire Hathaway does in their financial reports.

Railroads consists of the acquisition of Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) which was acquired in 2009 for $35B. This was clearly a steal because since then it paid back more than $22B in the form of dividends while growing its profits. BNSF earned $6.3B pre-tax in 2017 while net income grew by 11% to $4B. Valuing BNSF on 12 times the pre-tax profit leads to a valuation of $75.6B while a multiple of 19 times net income leads to a $75.2B. While these are both fairly high multiples they are a discount to BNSF closest competitor Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). Which produced a net income before tax gains of $4.6B and trades at a multiple of 22.7. A value of $75.4B therefore seems appropriate but is higher than Berkshire would be willing to pay especially given that depreciation and amortization are not sufficient to cover maintenance capital expenditures.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy is 90.2% owned by Berkshire Hathaway and consists primarily of utilities. Net income in 2017 attributable to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders was $2.1B but this included $410M in pre-tax charges related to the early redemption of long term debt. Normalized earnings therefore would be closer to $2.35B. Given that BHE has very moderate debt levels combined with great management I would argue that a modest 16 times net normalized income is reasonable. This would give Berkshire Hathaway Energy a value of $38B.

Manufacturing service and retailing produced pre-tax profits of $9.2B while net income increased by 10.2% to $6.2B. This segment however consists of various parts that can be divided into subgroups. Manufacturing consists of Industrial products, Building products and Consumer products. Consumer products increased pre-tax profit in 2017 to $1.1B an increase of 35% compared to 2016. This increase was mostly attributable to the increased performance at Duracell which reduced transition costs. In addition Forest River saw its profits increase with 23% due to higher sales and lower manufacturing overhead rates. Given the attractiveness of these businesses and the low leverage that is used a multiple of 12 is reasonable giving the consumer products business a value of $13.2B. Building products increased pre-tax profit with $204M (17.3%) to $1.382B in 2017. Half of this growth is attributable to new acquisitions by Shaw and MiTek. Given the cyclical upswing the US housing market is currently experiencing a pre-tax multiple of 12 is reasonable in my opinion because of the high quality of the businesses and their low leverage. This leads to a valuation of $16.6B. Industrial products is the largest part of manufacturing and consists of large companies like Lubrizol, IMC, CTB, Marmon and Precision Castparts that was acquired in 2015. Industrial products pre-tax profits for the last twelve months was $4.4B which given a pre-tax multiple of 12 would give a valuation of $52.8B. This however seems too low to me given that Precision Castparts alone was acquired for $32.7B and pre-tax profits for before the acquisition of Precision Castparts was $3B. Using a more conservative multiple of 10 and add the acquisition costs of Precision Castparts the valuation rises to $62.7B. Still given this years returns and the troubles in the gas turbine markets it becomes harder to use this analysis. Therefore combining both valuation methods and a value of $59B for the industrial products division seems reasonable. Bringing the valuation of all three manufacturing groups together the value of all manufacturing entities is $88.8B.

Service, Retailing and McLane increased pre-tax profits in 2017 by 6% to $2.4B. Some of these businesses are thriving but Mc Lane is clearly suffering from the competitive nature of retailing. Given the wide dispersion of businesses I use a conservative pre-tax multiple of 10 gives me a valuation of $24B.

Combining service, retail and manufacturing gives me a valuation of $112.8B which means that those businesses trade at a pe ratio of 18.2 While this is fairly high I think it is a reasonable approximation and even a conservative valuation given the quality of the businesses and the high valuations of comparable companies.

Finance and Financial products delivered net profits of $1.33B a decline of 6%. This decline was almost entirely attributable to the transportation equipment leasing business. Given that both railcar finance and manufacturing home financing are both profitable decent businesses but are without a strong competitive advantage. A modest pe multiple of 14 is reasonable. This leads to a valuation of $18.6B.

Adding up all these operating businesses leads to a valuation of $245.8B which does not include the value of the insurance businesses.

Insurance

Insurance has been profitable in underwriting policies for many years and in my view it is likely to stay this way. This means that the insurance business will be profitable on average before investment income in the future. In 2017 however the insurance business was not profitable posting a $2.2B loss. Stubbornly however I expect Berkshire Hathaway to keep posting underwriting profits in the future. Given the track record of Berkshire Hathaway I expect an underwriting profit of at least $1B on average going forward. This is fairly low given the historic results but losses like the one in 2017 have to encorporated in your expectations going forward. In addition the growth in float due to the deal with AIG might not lead to underwriting profitability given the fact that it allows Berkshire to reap investment returns on increased float. Given that profit in insurance can be quite erratic and I value this underwriting profit at a multiple of 9 which leads to a valuation of $9B. In addition Berkshire has access to the float which is truly an interest free loan and one that is growing in size. for this growth I do not ascribe any value but probably should since growth is clearly harming Geico's profitability in the short term. But rest assured that growth in policies at GEICO does increase shareholder value.

Float increased to $114.5B from $91B this is a great achievement and is in my view one of the most important events for Berkshire Hathaway. Since it seemed that the growth in float was stalling somewhat and that growth had to be found elsewhere. $10 of the recent increase is due to the deal with AIG which assume will be of lower quality than previously attracted float while its underwriting result will be combined with the results of the rest of the insurance business. An increase in float of 26% is a truly amazing achievement even when it is accompanied with a loss in underwriting. Since I still expect the underwriting business to be profitable this float is totally free and can be invested to the benefit of shareholders. This is why I now value the insurance business at $123.5B.

Listed securities

Listed securities in which Berkshire Hathaway has a stake had a total value of $170.5B. 65% was concentrated in just five companies: $29.3B in Wells Fargo (WFC), Apple (AAPL) $28.2B, Bank of America (BAC) $20.7B, Coca Cola (KO) $18.4B and American Express (AXP) $15.1B. In addition Berkshire has partial ownership of Kraft Heinz (KHC) worth $25.3B which brings the total investment in equities to $195.8B. Notable is that almost the entire position in IBM (IBM) was divested while more shares in Apple where accumulated.

Cash and fixed securities

Cash, cash equivalents and T-bills at the holding level amounted to $113B excluding the cash at Berkshire Hathaway Energy and BNSF. In addition Berkshire Hathaway holds $21.4B in fixed securities which are mostly longer term government bonds of high quality.





Overview

Adding up all values the total assets value of Berkshire Hathaway amount to $594B.



What can be concluded from this pie chart is that the actual level of cash is not as high as one might expect at 19% furthermore listed securities are only 33% of total assets. Large acquisitions like BNSF, Mid American Energy and Precision Castparts combined with asset swaps and organic growth pushed operating businesses to 44% of total value while we are in a bull market.

What to subtract?

Berkshire Hathaway has not only assets but also quite some liabilities. Most of them however are attributed to the operating businesses which are valued on an earnings multiple. Some things however should still be deducted before we reach shareholder value.

Loss and losses adjustment expense -$61.1B

Loss and losses adjustment expense under retroactive reinsurance contracts -$42.9B

Unearned premiums -$16B

Life annuity and health insurance benefits -$17.6B

Other policyholder liabilities -$7.7B.

This amounts to $145.3B in liabilities which have to be subtracted and combined with the value of the float to come closer to the real value.

Accounts payable are part of the operating businesses and will therefore not be deducted because the operating businesses are valued using an earnings multiple.

Notes payable amounts to $27.3B which are a cheap source of funding for Berkshire due to their low interest rates. They however should be deducted from the valuation because they have to be repaid when they are due. One could argue that they are part of the operating businesses as well and not take a deduction.

Liabilities in railroads, utilities and energy are not taken into account because they are valued through their earnings. The same holds for finance and financial products with the exception of the derivative contracts. It is unlikely but possible that Berkshire Hathaway has to pay therefore I subtract 50% of the stated value amounting to $1.1B.

Last but not least there is the issue of the deferred taxes. This is basically a new form of float that Warren has founded which is growing rapidly. Due to the new tax regulation a significant portion of it was transferred into equity. Deferred taxes still amounted to $56.6B and is almost certain to grow again in the future due to investments by operating businesses and additional unrealized gains. While Berkshire can keep the assets, defer taxes and earn additional income these unpaid taxes limit the flexibility in which Berkshire Hathaway can deploy their capital. Selling shares in Coca Cola (KO) for example would trigger huge tax costs which means that Berkshire has to stay invested in suboptimal investments. Therefore I deduct 25% of all deferred taxes from the net asset value which amounts to $14.2B.

Total value to be subtracted from assets to reach the value that can be attributed to equity owners is $30.8B for insurance liabilities + 27.3B notes payable + $1.1B for derivative contracts and $14.2B for deferred tax liabilities this amounts to $73.4B.

What can be concluded from the pie chart is that Berkshire Hathaway is conservatively valued. It is financed with 61% equity combined with mostly durable, free loans in the form of deferred taxes and insurance float. The new tax reform transformed a significant portion of the deferred taxes into equity which is positive for shareholders but does not change the intrinsic valuation as much as you might expect from the headline numbers. Both float and deferred taxes allow Berkshire to hold more assets on which to get a return than only its equity share would allow.

Summary

The total value of all assets amounted to $587.7B from which $73.4B in my view cannot be attributed to shareholders. This means that the current fair value of Berkshire Hathaway is $514.3B which is only 2.8% above the current market value of $500.3B. This might be a questionable valuation to start an investment but a decent good time to hold onto shares especially because the calculations use conservative multiples compared to similar publicly traded companies, Berkshire Hathaway has very low debt levels and is well managed for the benefit of shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.