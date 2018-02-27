Investment Thesis

What attracted me to Singlepoint (OTCQB:SING) in the first instance was the fact that it was trading for below $1 per share. Sometimes, stocks that are trading below $1 per share are doing so because they are either on the way to bankruptcy or at other times (although less frequently), these are great bargain opportunities. Given that SinglePoint's stock has soared by nearly 1000% in the past two years, I thought that maybe this would turn out to be a phenomenal bargain opportunity. Sadly, with Singlepoint, I feel that it's much closer to the former - and irrespective of its share price, it is indeed on its way to bankruptcy.

Singlepoint's Opportunity

SinglePoint is a platform business which serves the needs of the non-profit community, as well as vendors that want to accept mobile credit card payments.

Investors interesting in paying $70 million mcap to invest in SinglePoint should look no further than page 1 of its YE 2016 report (its latest FY report), and look to its audit statement. There stated, in black and white, it shows clearly the opportunity at hand:

The Company has suffered recurring losses from operations since inception and is dependent on its ability to raise capital from other sources

Essentially, SinglePoint is an embryonic business which is publicly traded. Said in other words, SinglePoint has not yet become profitable, in fact, since inception, its cumulative losses added up to $8 million (at the time of the audit, however, as of September 31, 2017, this deficit has now risen to $19 million). Which is not a huge problem in and of itself, were it not for the fact that, investors are being asked to pay $70 million mcap to invest in this business.

For its YE 2016, SinglePoint generated 'immaterial' revenue, but insiders compensation added up to roughly $670K. Moving forward to its trailing 9 months, and at the end of September 2017, SinglePoint generated roughly $190K in revenue, which is quite a jump in revenue, however, insiders’ compensation this time leapt to $2.2 million, and it ended up with a net loss of $13.4 million for its trailing 9 months.

Furthermore, readers might be quite interested to know that SinglePoint, in spite of being a publicly traded company, it has fewer than 5 full time employees - having in actuality, only 3 full time employees.

Shareholder Dilution

SinglePoints' number of shares outstanding has increased quite significantly over the past 2 and half years. SinglePoint's number of shares outstanding as of December 2015 stood at roughly ~370K. However, as of September 2017, the number of shares outstanding has now risen to 906K (an increase of nearly two and half times).

Which brings me to Singlepoint's predominant operations. Starting fiscal 2014, SinglePoint's operations revolves around diluting shareholders as a means of raising funds to become a business acquirer and funding development partner.

For example, in May 2017, SinglePoint acquired Discount Indoor Garden Supply, Inc. for the equivalent of $1.1 million (issued stock and some petty cash). Then, later in 2017, SinglePoint acquired a 51% position of a Colorado glass company for approx. $400K (mostly with SinglePoint's stock).

Now, more recently in February 2018, it has jumped its attention to ORHub, Inc. (OTC:OTCPK:ORHB) to build-out a blockchain services platform for health care applications. With this letter of intent, SinglePoint is in effect signalling to the investment community of its ambition to pivot towards the blockchain development space.

SinglePoint's Competitive Advantages

On its FY 2016 statement, SinglePoint has listed its competitive advantages. There are 6 listed, I have picked 3 for discussion:

1) Ability to Reduce Costs

2) Rapid service delivery

3) Text Message Payment options

My first thoughts when I saw the above list of competitive advantages, was one of dismissal as technical jargon. After all, which businesses cannot reduce cost or use email for rapid service delivery? However, when I compared SinglePoint with its bigger competitor, Square (SQ), and just how unprofitable and capital Intensive Square was during its formative years, an investment in SinglePoint could actually make sense. However, on the other hand, right from the beginning Square was generating just over $200 million in revenue, and has had a CAGR above 40% in the past 3 years.

Takeaway

Investing in a publicly traded enterprise is difficult at the best of times. However, investing in an over-the-counter stock, which is consistently diluting its shareholders, while at the same time unprofitable, as well as, trading for $70 mcap is simply too much of a long shot, and carries, in my very humble opinion, no margin of safety.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.