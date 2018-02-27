A Look At My 'Pretty 30' Portfolio

The 30 as a whole appear to beat the market in two different time horizons.

From 2009 through 2014, I accumulated about 150 different holdings using a variety of analysis and metric philosophies. The most prominent among the criteria I used was the use of the dividend yield, analyst recommendation score, and PEG ratio to find accumulation targets that would hopefully bring better-than-market results.

Near the end I discovered Motif Investing and grouped the 90 best holdings into three motif groupings. One of the weaknesses of using the tracking provided by Motif Investing was that all three groups had shares that would end up being a part of a buyout/merger since I last curated them, so the index returns stopped being tracked at some point in the past.

Last weekend, I set out to see how many holdings would still fit within the basic parameters of my analysis screen. The following list represent the 30 that still fit my original thesis, ordered by the "terminal" weighting within the motif they originally appeared in.

The Pretty 30

All metrics based on numbers available as of Feb. 28, 2018

Name / ticker Div Yield Analyst Score PEG Ratio

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) N/A 1.90 0.59

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 0.73 1.70 0.80

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) 1.87 1.00 1.87

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 2.39 2.40 1.67

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) N/A 1.70 1.02

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 2.22 2.40 0.62

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1.95 2.40 1.96

CSX Corporation (CSX) 1.57 2.20 1.54

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 2.00 2.10 1.30

Apple Inc. (AAPL) 1.46 2.00 1.44

Booking Holdings Inc. (PCLN) N/A 2.10 1.67

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 4.03 1.90 1.53

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 2.02 2.60 1.29

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 2.00 2.40 1.50

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 2.17 2.30 1.22

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) 2.19 2.30 1.34

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 2.90 2.60 1.10

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 0.97 1.80 0.46

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 2.26 2.20 1.59

Phillips 66 (PSX) 3.04 2.80 1.46

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) 7.46 2.20 0.95

Celgene Corporation (CELG) N/A 2.20 0.92

KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) 3.06 2.10 1.07

Chevron Corporation (CVX) 4.00 2.10 0.39

Kansas City Southern (KSU) 1.32 2.40 1.33

Statoil ASA (STO) 3.91 2.80 0.76

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) 13.99 2.70 0.94

Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) 10.80 2.30 1.20

Magna International Inc. (MGA) 2.03 2.40 0.83

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) 12.81 1.80 0.51

Backtest

Using the tool Portfolio Visualizer, I backtested the Pretty 30 for two time periods:

January 2016 - January 2018

The time period was automatically adjusted based on the available data (February 2016 to January 2018) for the selected asset, IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC).

February 2013 - January 2018

The time period was automatically adjusted based on the available data (February 2016 to January 2018) for the selected asset, AbbVie (ABBV).

Source: The Stock Picker Paradox

My current investment and accumulation thesis is based on the overarching goal of beating the broader market benchmarks, the S&P 500 (SPY) and the DOW (DIA). As such, I have set my primary strategy to focus on a limited number of ETFs and two individual shares, AB (recently covered here) and KKR (recently covered here).

I do, however, have enough confidence in my Pretty 30 strategy that I will be devoting about a fifth of my available resources toward it going forward. There is enough research out there that tends to suggest that individual stock pickers will fail to beat the benchmarks on a regular basis to give pause to the idea. The most recent of course are the results of the Warren Buffett 10-year bet versus Protégé Partners, as detailed in a recently released Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter:

... a virtually cost-free investment in an unmanaged S&P 500 index fund - would, over time, deliver better results than those achieved by most investment professionals, however well-regarded and incentivized those 'helpers' may be. Addressing this question is of enormous importance. American investors pay staggering sums annually to advisors, often incurring several layers of consequential costs. In the aggregate, do these investors get their money's worth? Indeed, again in the aggregate, do investors get anything for their outlays? Protégé Partners, my counterparty to the bet, picked five 'funds-of-funds' that it expected to overperform the S&P 500. That was not a small sample. Those five funds-of-funds in turn owned interests in more than 200 hedge funds. Essentially, Protégé, an advisory firm that knew its way around Wall Street, selected five investment experts who, in turn, employed several hundred other investment experts, each managing his or her own hedge fund. This assemblage was an elite crew, loaded with brains, adrenaline and confidence. The managers of the five funds-of-funds possessed a further advantage: They could -- and did -- rearrange their portfolios of hedge funds during the ten years, investing with new 'stars' while exiting their positions in hedge funds whose managers had lost their touch. Every actor on Protégé's side was highly incentivized: Both the fund-of-funds managers and the hedge-fund managers they selected significantly shared in gains, even those achieved simply because the market generally moves upwards. (In 100% of the 43 ten-year periods since we took control of Berkshire, years with gains by the S&P 500 exceeded loss years.) Those performance incentives, it should be emphasized, were frosting on a huge and tasty cake: Even if the funds lost money for their investors during the decade, their managers could grow very rich. That would occur because fixed fees averaging a staggering 21⁄2% of assets or so were paid every year by the fund-of-funds' investors, with part of these fees going to the managers at the five funds-of-funds and the balance going to the 200-plus managers of the underlying hedge funds. Let me emphasize that there was nothing aberrational about stock-market behavior over the ten-year stretch. If a poll of investment 'experts' had been asked late in 2007 for a forecast of long-term common-stock returns, their guesses would have likely averaged close to the 8.5% actually delivered by the S&P 500. Making money in that environment should have been easy. Indeed, Wall Street 'helpers' earned staggering sums. While this group prospered, however, many of their investors experienced a lost decade. Performance comes, performance goes. Fees never falter.

The truth of the matter comes down to this, broadly: An individual stock picker has a chance to beat the market if they are doing the picking themselves. Paying 2/20 to professionals to do it for you is a losing proposition.

One of the mistakes I made from 2009 to 2015, overall, was that while I used a broker service that was well adapted for the accumulation of stocks the liquidation of 120+ positions, it was quite costly. More burdensome now would be the reacquiring of those positions (the ones I want back, in any case) due to the change in services and fees on offer (from the same broker).

Recognizing at least half of this before it was too late, I discovered Motif Investing (and also Folio Investing) that allow for the purchase and sale of large numbers of individual shares at dollar basis lots. But, again, the liquidation was cost prohibitive. So while I had planned to move my holdings from my original service to one of the newer upstarts, I never had the chance. Fate would intervene in any case, and I was forced to liquidate for other reasons and only now have begun to reacquire.

The backdrop now for me to go after the 30 best opportunities currently available in my existing coverage universe, and to do so while also following my primary strategy, is absolutely perfect.

Moving Forward

I will continue to provide analysis on my primary coverage universe with a focus on the 30 stocks that comprise my Pretty 30 portfolio, as well as the specialty ETFs that form my primary accumulation strategy as of now. I believe that the Pretty 30 provides a specific opportunity for market-beating returns based on the current metrics and market direction. As time goes on and the market develops further, I might scale back the number or composition of the Pretty 30, or I might terminate the strategy in lieu of the SPY/DIA. The flexibility to do so is simplified using the previously mentioned online brokers.

