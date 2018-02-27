McKesson: Good Value In Healthcare

As I have written before, there is reason to believe that current market valuations are high. Even Janet Yellen seems to think so. Heck, concerns about current valuations are what started the sell-off that occurred at the beginning of the month (even though valuations continue to be quite high). This environment makes it very difficult for investors to find fundamentally undervalued companies that would make good long-term investments; even Warren Buffett is having trouble finding good opportunities. I think that I have found one such opportunities in McKesson (NYSE:MCK).

At a time when most stocks' P/E is way above their historical median, McKesson's is actually well below. Obviously, P/E alone is no reason to buy a stock. But after further examining the fundamentals of this company, reasons to invest kept appearing. First off, McKesson is a leader in an industry poised to keep growing, and - at least according to analysts - the company is going to capitalize on this growth.

Another important fact about the industry is that it is a heavily consolidated one, which means that there is very low competition and that the big players' risk is very small. Also, at a time when the economy's growth will likely slow down, the nature of the healthcare industry presents an opportunity to invest without being exposed to large losses if a recession were to happen.

About MCK

McKesson is the oldest and largest healthcare company in America. It serves more than 50% of U.S. hospitals and 20% of physicians, and delivers one-third of all medications used daily in North America. Its operations cover more than 16 countries. Its +36 billion dollars market cap makes MCK the largest pharmaceutical wholesaler in the US.

Although McKesson Corporation provides medical supplies and care management tools, it is primarily a pharmaceutical wholesaler. As you can observe in the chart below, more than 95% of McKesson’s revenues come from the pharmaceutical distribution and services business.

(By the author)

Industry

Industry trends and the industry's current status give investors great insights into the future cash flow of any given company. In this regard, the pharmaceutical wholesale industry is a good place to find opportunities. The industry grew slightly more than 24% between fiscal year 2014 and fiscal year 2015. That translates to an 11.57% annual growth rate.

(By the author)

McKesson, with the other big two companies of the pharma wholesale industry, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have capitalized on the industry growth. Below is a graph that shows the continued and fast growth in revenue that the big three have had since 2012.

(Source)

It is evident on this graph that the growth rate has diminished since 2015. This, nevertheless, is not unique to the big three retailers but to the industry as a whole. Pricing pressures have forced revenue growth down, and will likely continue. According to Adam J. Fein, Ph.D, from MDM:

Drug prices seem likely to increase more slowly than they have in the past.

This is mainly caused by two things. The first one is that the retail pharmacy industry is consolidating. The top pharmacies - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) and UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) - now account for more than 40% of the wholesalers’ U.S. distributions revenues. These are the retailers that, through more negotiating power, provide the lower margins for wholesalers.

The other reason why revenue growth is expected to slow down is, as Fein puts it, that

The retail pharmacy industry has entered a new period of hypercompetition that is forcing pharmacies to reduce their prescription profit margins.

In other words, the big retailers are pushing the mom and pop stores to lower their prices. Evidently, the increased pressure on retailers’ margins is going to affect the wholesalers’ margins.

Still, the scope of this trend should not be magnified. According to the QuintilesIMS “2017-2021 Market Prognosis,” the industry is going to grow at a capitalized annual growth rate of 5.4% in North America until 2021. This is twice the growth rate that the most optimistic forecasters expect from the United States GDP. In Europe, too, the market is expected to grow at twice the rate of the economy. Evaluate, in its “European Pharma Outlook to 2022,” expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. So although the industry growth has slowed down, we should not expect it to slow down more than what it has.

Another favorable trend to the industry is that retail chains are starting to shift away from self-warehousing in favor of direct-store deliveries from wholesalers. This means that for retailers it is going to be virtually impossible to displace wholesalers.

Yet another oligopoly

As you may have inferred from the “big three” graph, the 426 billion dollar industry is strongly dominated by just three wholesalers who represent over 95% of its market share.

(By the author)

The Herfindahl-Hirschman index (HHI) is a commonly accepted measure of market concentration. The HHI of this particular industry in the United States is 3081, per my calculations. To give you a better picture of what this means, the U.S. Department of Justice uses the HHI to evaluate potential mergers, and considers a value below 1500 to be a competitive marketplace, between 1500 and 2500 to be a moderately concentrated marketplace and anything greater than that to be a highly concentrated marketplace. A 3081 HHI value means that if every one of the big three companies gave away 10% of its revenues to all of the smaller players, evenly distributed, the industry would still be considered highly consolidated.

MCK Growth

McKesson has seen consistent growth in both revenue and income since 2005. Given its position in the healthcare industry - not very vulnerable to recessions - the company was able to grow even during the great recession. Though it seems that there is no recession close by, it is always a plus in any portfolio to have a company that is not going to suffer in a recession or in a market crash.

Analysts expect it to continue growing its earnings at a CAGR of 8.67% until 2021. But what is even more interesting is that in January, 4 analysts increased their earnings forecast for the next two years, giving reason to think not only that the stock is gaining momentum, but also that in the last quarter of last year, the overall picture improved.

Valuation

MCK only grew about 9.76% in the last 12 months compared to the 15.3% that the S&P 500 grew, mainly because of concerns about the Obamacare repeal that would have been negative to the industry. But with the repeal out and a republican administration at least for the next three years, it seems highly unlikely that any laws with the potential to undermine the industry are going to be passed.

It is also curious that in the current high valuation environment of the market (The S&P 500 P/E is 25.96 compared to its historical median of 14.69) both the future (11.78) and the current (6.77) P/E of MCK are well below its 13-year median of 17.24. The current valuation seems particularly low when we consider the analysts' forecasts for the next four years.

Conclusion

McKesson Corporation is a well positioned company in a well-positioned industry. Nevertheless, its P/E seems undervalued when compared to industry peers, its historical median and the market as a whole. For that reason, I consider it to be a great opportunity in the current environment. Given that its fundamental business is very solid and is expected to continue growing, and that the company lagged the market despite the Obamacare repeal failure, I strongly believe that MCK is going to outperform the market this year. Its recession-proof nature, low valuation and solid fundamentals also make it a great long-term opportunity.