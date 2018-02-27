Why Restaurant Brands International Will Be My Next Purchase

Company Overview

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) is home to about $30 billion in annual sales and over 24,000 restaurants in 100 countries. More prominently though, it is the corporate home of three iconic brands - Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes.

Burger King - this is probably in front of mind as the #2 to McDonald's (MCD). However, along with its ~16,700 restaurants worldwide (in over 100 countries), Burger King still accounted for 10.1% revenue growth in 2017 (3.1% same-store sales, 6.5% new restaurants).

Tim Hortons - though with its 4900 restaurants (Canada 4246, U.S. 742) its footprint would seem to be dwarfed by Burger King's, Tim Hortons is a Canadian institution. It has an 87% market share in its niche, and estimates are that 80% of cups of coffee sold are poured in Tim Hortons restaurants.

Popeyes - a stand-alone company until about a year ago, Popeyes through its ~2900 restaurants (all U.S.) offers Louisiana-style cuisine and is the second-largest chicken chain by number of restaurants.

What I particularly like about this setup is that there are multiple ways to win, with not much of a Venn diagram between them. Chipotle (CMG) had ShopHouse (Asian), Tasty Made (burgers) and Pizzeria Locale, but one had the sneaking suspicion they were cannibalizing themselves - going after the same demographic and same needs with each concept.

However, this isn't the case at RBI. If one is in the mood for breakfast (or Tim Hortons traditional fare), one must go down a long list before Burger King appears to be a viable breakfast option. Likewise, someone in the mood for chicken won't often think of the other two.

Two Distinct Opportunities

A rather large part of my investment thesis is that while Tim Hortons and Burger King being firmly in the zeitgeist of Canada and the United States form a rather large revenue base, there is a pretty long runway for growth elsewhere. Popeyes is still exclusively an American story. Tim Hortons has just started expanding into other countries via JV partnerships.

Also, with three restaurant nameplates under their umbrella, there is a distinct possibility of cross-pollination down the line. Perhaps the expertise gained from venture partnerships with Burger King and later Tim Hortons could be used to give Popeyes a larger footprint. Maybe Tim Hortons' menu could be used to up Burger King's breakfast game.

Income Potential

In the event that you are like me and are an income-focused investor, a scroll through the Dividend Growth Bible (aka the CCC list) for RBI will be found wanting. However, in its short time as a public company it has shown itself to not be a slouch.

With its just-announced raise, RBI has now increased its dividend every quarter since it became a public company. At the time of current writing, the yield is over 3% - especially not bad for a dividend payment that has doubled twice in less than two years.

At the current pace, it would seem that RBI has already gotten over-extended in reference to its free cash flow. However, this is not the case, as the dividend is easily covered (anything under 75% is perfectly fine).

Personally, I would prefer that the quarterly increases stop in favor of the more traditional annual ones. RBI is not Realty Income (O), and its industry is so cutthroat and competition so fierce that increases too often will soon leave them with a very slim margin for error.

Risks

There are three company-specific risks I see with Restaurant Brands International that I've taken the liberty of listing from smallest to greatest.

Beholden

First, 3G Restaurant Brands Holdings has over 40% of the voting power in respect to RBI. This is perfectly fine if your interests as a perspective shareholder happen to be aligned with the affiliate of 3G Capital. But not only does what 3G RBH say goes, there is not much that can be done contrary to that, as there has been with Nelson Peltz at Wendy's (WEN), Starboard Value with Darden (DRI) or may be with Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) and Jana Partners.

Debt

Another important risk to consider is the amount of leverage that RBI is currently employing. At first glance it seemed rather harrowing to me.

Not only has it been consistently in the 90% range, but if the company pledged today to use all of its net income every year to knock it out, the current occupants of hospital nurseries would be long dead when it was paid off.

However, when RBI's debt is compared with a disparate range of companies in the restaurant space, it seems quite reasonable.

Mutiny?

There is a steady and growing level of discontent with Tim Hortons franchisees with the way RBI is being managed. March will make the one-year anniversary of the formation of the Great White North Franchisee Association, an organization started to present a united front in dealing with franchisee concerns against the company. They have hired public relations and legal representation to tell their message. More importantly, this group now encompasses half of all Tim Hortons franchisees in Canada and the U.S.

A $500 million lawsuit has been filed (alleging RBI misused advertising funds), default notices have been served by RBI to the association's board members, and allegations have been made that RBI has overstepped its bounds and bullied franchisees into giving them a bigger share of profits.

This very public display at the very least is not a good look, and disagreements through the media rarely end well. Not to mention that the longer this festers, the more Tim Hortons runs the risk of making their actual customers an afterthought.

Valuation

Frankly these issues are not enough to dissuade me. Because of that, I can see that RBI at this point seems to trade at a relative value in the space and with itself.

EAT EV to EBIT (Annual) data by YCharts EAT Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts QSR PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Additionally, according to the Gordon Growth model (a simplistic way of valuing future cash flows), assuming a 4% dividend growth rate (not at all infeasible) and a 7% required rate of return, shares are valued at $62.40, roughly 5% over where it currently trades.

Summary

RBI is not without its risks. It is in a sector where there are absolutely no switching costs. However two of their three segments are quite possibly institutions, and the third is not a sleeper.

Significant challenges await. But with cross-pollination a real possibility down the road, and with the international story still largely untold, I think there is a great opportunity for growth in the years ahead. RBI will be my next stock purchase.

