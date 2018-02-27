Shoprite Holdings Limited's (SRHGF) CEO Pieter Engelbrecht on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SRHGF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 ET

Pieter Engelbrecht

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Probably wondering what they - did we invite you here. It's actually request from your side we last time took you to the Cilmor distribution center to show to you what the Shoprite Group of business is all about.

It is enormous business. I was reminded of that in the last week or so in a lot of companies publish their results and I was there for a moment to just gather myself, say I am not going to reference a specific company, but I just want to say that this company of ours and in most cases of yours made the R4.1 billion profit in the six months, and employs 148,000 people. And every day I woke up my office I think what responsibility we have every single day to satisfy the needs of those 148,000, our shareholders and then almost 50 million customers that we serve every month.

So we thought we are going to bring you to what we called our fresh store just because the focus of fresh and we thought it most appropriate to actually bring you otherwise some of you never come here. I think so you prefer to shop upstairs. But today we are forcing you here.

And then in the week - last week as we were thinking what I'm going to tell you and how it's going to work is I'm going to introduce you to the people that actually made this happen, then - and the reason for that is like I told you last time, this is not a one man show, it's impossible, this is a fantastic team of people and over time I'm going to introduce you to these people that it makes things happen.

And then I'm going to have Marius, Marius will give context to the numbers that were published last night and things, as he usually does in a lot of detail. And then I'm going to try and put some context to the numbers what we published.

So firstly, what I want to say is the words that came to me was that the Shoprite Group is based described by we are just ordinary people doing extraordinary things. And I'm going to invite Arnold now up, Arnold was the man that make the story happen. And he's not a physicist or architect or a design specialist, he is a retailer and that is for me the most incredible thing of the Shoprite Group is our normal people doing the extraordinary things. And I want to like you to introduce Arnold how is the Deputy Regional Manager for Western Cape. In the team had to make this happen in a short space of only nine weeks this store was converted to what you see today. So Arnold if you don't mind. Thank you.

Arnold Okkenburg

Thank you for the introduction, Pieter. I'm very proud to welcome you all here today to our bran new store. This is the greatest fresh store in the Western Cape. This is because of the fresh experience. We as Western Cape any of you know that fresh is very important to our customers. Eleven years ago, I joined this Shoprite Group and over the past decade, I have opened many new stores. I know you shouldn't have a favorite in the family but this store is my favorite store.

We [indiscernible] period and then the 14 of December, we reopened the door to our customers. That has been achieved throughout 259 staff members that worked timelessly every day, 48 hours a day to make the store succeed. At the forefront of that success underground was our regional manager [indiscernible] and our branch manager Wayne Rooney [ph].

This store has many rich features and today you will experience that from our GoDaddy which has got European fill through our African veg department with our frozen berries. Our wine department look and feel like a wines are there and also wine tastes. I'm very proud of what we have achieved year-to-date in such a short base of time.

So lucky to everybody normally says to us, our customers comes first, So once you've done with the presentation, you are welcome to all through our stores and I thank you all for coming in so early so that we can get enough customers at 9 o'clock. So if you're all going to be around after 9, you better have a customer trolley with you. Thank you.

Pieter Engelbrecht

Thank you very much, Arnold. I just want to also welcome the people that joined on the webcast, there's some I know a lot of you have gotten up quite early to get here with the traffic into Cape Town but there is also some people on the web, it's now in a different time zone, so we welcome them as well. Quite a few people have joined. Now we're going to hand over to Marius.

In the end, there is - in the space of the customers, so we have on to 9 o'clock, so we're going to try and keep the momentum and also allow you to take enough questions at the end. So we're going to have to be out of our customer space by 9 o'clock, so thank you. Marius?

Marius Bosman

Thank you, Pieter. Mike on? Thank you. They put these steps down especially for me, because I almost broken the leg last night getting under the stage. Before I continue, I just want to say I'm always impressed with the operational guidance. I only finish this store in only nine weeks, we struggled on accounting side. We almost take 9 weeks to present our results. That make it sound so easy, well done.

Before I continued with this, I just want to take us to have a thought on the state of the economy and in end what has happened, in fact nothing has really happened since the last presentation. If we look at the RSA, we are still sitting with high unemployment and on top of that we've also had now we'll be facing a severe drought in the Western Cape.

On Non-RSA, we sit with low employment. We sit with weak currencies. We also sit with a number of other issues that if not even to talk about the economic policies in Nigeria. Now fortunately, there does appear to be some blue sky, there's been a change in leadership both in the RSA and in Angola and if you look at the SA, what is - if you listen to what the president Ramaphosa said last week, I am carefully that put my hand in my pocket. Last week he said one of his priorities will be the creation of jobs which would assist Shoprite and from - and I all I can say Mr. President we are assisting you with creating jobs. So I would say again this just back it on.

First of all, we had a turnover growth of 6.3% to almost R76 billion. We had a trading profit growth of 5%, some of you might think that's not good enough, but it's almost to say, it's almost R4.1 billion in profit. And we as management certainly we are very proud of this and very happy with these results.

Trading margin is slightly down from 5.48% to 5.41% and that in essences on the back of Angola which had a drop in both profit and turnover. But all the other elements, all the other departments are still doing very well. This is to my mind the main page the main slide, where the headline of earnings per share growth of 14.2% to R525.02 and on the back of that we could declare a dividend of 205 cents, growth of 13.9%.

So let us look at that some more detail. Sales growth in RSA was 7.8%, existing stores 3.5%. I am sorry about that - but what must be remembered on the 3.5% existing stores, good store growth is we set with the internal inflation of 0.4%.

Non-RSA again, the star performer was Checkers, with the growth of 9.6% with the internal inflation of 1.7% a sterling performance. Non-RSA maybe disappointment today for us, is a growth of 0.4% - a negative growth of 0.4% and existing stores also a negative of 6.4%. We are looking at - when you look at Zambia and Namibia and even Angola. Namibia and Zambia - sorry Nigeria, this is some improvement but unfortunately Angola is the problem for us. Maybe to be expected because if you look at the growth, the excellent growth with last year in excess of 150%, so it may be to be expected.

Growth in constant currencies 1.9%, it's like you see it in the end giving you a negative growth 0.4%.

If you look at Angola, what do you expect from Angola? In local currency, we expected to start improving around about June, July but unfortunately after the devaluation now in the long terms it's very difficult to predict. Antono and I were saying only in Angola, so anything can happen in Angola in any event.

Furniture, the growth of 10.7%, existing stores 11% which is higher and because that is on the back of a number of stores that we have closed down, number of loss making stores. On top of that, we also facing in furniture, we are facing a decline in credit participation, this year about 14.7% profit low since it's ever been.

Other operating segment that is a franchisee and transform at a 6.7% growth and the performer there again was franchise with 8% growth. That gives us a total growth of 6.3% and existing stores at 2%.

Gross profit margin, a slight increase from 23.4% to 23.8% which shows that our turnover growth was not at expense of margin. The gross margin if you look at, we had a strong inflow margin, we had some excellent rebadged based on the successful promotions. Our store extremely good. And then we also had a good contribution from distribution centers maybe less this year due to store more that had some extra startup costs.

Other operating income increased by 12.7% mainly due to the following. Finance income and net premiums earned, they are both linked to the credit participation or credit sales in furniture and you will see both of them are down which was to be expected when you look at credit participation going down. On top of that also, we are facing this stringent affordability test that it was introduced by the credit act and maybe some of it was for our own fault and we have addressed that to start improving our credit participation.

Operating lease income that increased by 10.5%, mainly due to a number of own stores that we've opened during the course of the year, that gave us a good return and on top of that some older stores that had a better performance.

Investment income, now investment income is all that interested that we earn from entities other than banks and you see the significant increase this year that is on the back of the dollar-linked government bonds that we bought in Angola as a hedge against the devaluation.

Sundry income, 40.9% now there is a own sundry list of items that make up that 40.9%, the biggest numbers are fees for credit installment which we've started to increase this year the fee also container side, and then also there's a little note on recycling income where we actually starting to give some more attention to recycling paper waste, plastic and cardboard et cetera.

If I link then can move to the expense side, depreciation increased by 11% on the back of some a lot of new stores and also the DC that came into our operation in September last year.

Operating leases 13%, mainly new stores because existing stores only grew by 6.9%. Employee benefits increased by 5.8% and the main reason for that is also a list of small items but the bigger items are the previous management sales center schemes that expired last year and the new scheme is less expensive. And on top of - and another main reason was during the course of last year we've had a dispute with a receiver on an employment incentive tax and we - in the end, we are going to the Tax Court for that, but we had to make about a provisional payment which allowed us to start a claim against this year.

Other operating expenses increased by 10.8%, slightly less than 12% and the main reason for that is security costs. Our security cost increased by 16% and that is on because we are still battling with the government to start moving to ground payouts, we start spreading it. So in the end, it's all concentrated in one day that we have to spend extra money on security to secure our stores and customers. In addition, the regulation authorities for security guards they've also increased dramatically.

This brings us to trading profit. RSA, 11.7%, very good performance based on some good return over growth and tight control of controllable expenses. Non-RSA, like I said earlier maybe that disappointed for us. That is still a substantial number of R550 million profit. Again, main driver there was Angola and we have to just work hand on that.

Furniture, furniture had a good performance of 15.8% growth, and the main one of the reasons was the number of over 30 loss making stores that we've closed. And then we had a good performance from RSA, furniture, okay furniture RSA and Non-RSA. The problem starts on facility house but we are addressing that with refreshing advertising and Pieter will talk about more about that later.

Other operating statements, 33.8% growth but that is from a small base and again the better performer that was franchise and also the pharmacies that made less losses here, smaller losses, even as a total growth of 5% and R4.1 billion profit.

Exchange rate, we have managed to move from almost R200 million loss to a small gain. And the main reason for that being that we are as an example in Angola, we've converted some of the loans into capital. And then on top of that rand was also less volatile this year and we've also converted some of the intercompany loans, we've already paid some of them and that to do so our risk is this year.

Just a note on the exchange rate differences, we've also had a question on what happened to Angola the devaluation, the first the one the one benefit we had by investing in those dollar-linked government bonds which gave us hedge, so in the end we have some short term loans with RSA and their losses will probably be in order of about R50 million this year.

The one, this is what begins a big blemish. And if we had the report card we would probably get E for inventory levels. And I know we've been talking about inventory for a long time. But the main reasons for this growth is we set with DC that opened last year and it was almost - it was fully stocked but not fully operational in December. And those numbers will start improving as we go along.

On top of it, we said with Angola, we have had an increase of more than R540 million in inventory and unfortunate we set with the high turnover growth people start ordering and when your turnover drops it's extremely difficult just to close that tap. Then we also opened 21 new corporate outlets. So unfortunately in the end, inventory will - the inventory problem will probably remain for us for the next few months because as you know we're in approaches of rolling our SAP in our stores and our focus will be on the rolling out SAP successfully. So we don't want to burden the stores now with the inventory trying to fix the inventory problem.

CapEx. 13% growth on last year and the main numbers here is land, buildings 565, there is a number - this year, we've opened a number of extra own stores. And on top of that also includes, the final cost and sold more DC.

Store Refurbishment is about - it's also a lot higher than last year and in the main we had about 29 major refurbish, most of them all for Checkers Hyper - Checkers stores and Checkers Hyper.

I've also see some comments about from some of the analysts on our CapEx spent. And maybe just to say that we team raises as strategic benefit, we actually spend this money when you look at this store and you look at more of Africa, the extra CapEx spend more North Africa at this point it gives us a return in excess of 50%, so it does give us a return.

Finally, if I get through to cash balances, reduction on last year, mainly due to the buyback and cancellation of shares and then also the investment in the dollar-linked Angolan Government bonds. On this point, we have about R2.5 billion investment in those bonds.

And in a small investment in Treasury Bills, when I was sitting with cash in Angola but it does give us a high interest rate and it's a short-term paper of two or three months.

And that is the end of mine. Thank you. Pieter?

Pieter Engelbrecht

All right. Let's talk about business, I just want to see I want to mention that our Chairman, I'm impressed a bit early but in our directors also here, so welcome, thank you very much.

At the risk of not being told that I copied something, we found this quote, I think it's possible for ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary, that's not we got it when I say at Shoprite is normal people doing extraordinary things. So this is the risk of not being told that I copied something.

I just want to say before I start about the numbers is that this is a fantastic set of results. Marius being the conservative accountant might make it sound not so great. But if we unpack the numbers you, if I have to stand here today with the just inflation of last year, it would have been short all ridiculous the numbers that we would have published.

We would've probably had the turn of a growth of about 16%, 17% profit growth of about 25%. We were at inflation of 7.4% last year, we know at 0.4% for South Africa and for the Group at 0.5%. They just puts the numbers in context, that's the one.

And the second thing I need to mention before we start is that the Group has the ability to hedge the good and the bad times. It happens all over, economies changes, governments changes, economic policies changes, so we have our Non-RSA operation last year what we were at six months ago, we were standing or it sold more and the Non-RSA operation pulled us through, gave us very solid results, incredible growths from Angola in particular over 100% two years in a row and still if you think and I thought by myself hopefully we are not going to see in the newspapers tomorrow, Shoprite Non-RSA business in shambles or something like that. I would deem it to be fake news. Because if you remember the number that Marius has quoted, Non-RSA still made for the six month R553 million range in profit and then have to mention to you which other retailers don't even make that in the entire business.

And I'll get to the Non-RSA that it's not true but the beauty of it is and that's the greatness of this company. And I would structure is that the RSA operation which is the toughest of all, I mean we've got the biggest competitors here, we've got three, four of the best retailers, it is a fairly matured market. And for the group to in this conditions with the deflation produced these results is outstanding. And I want to complement the management team and all the stuff that contributed to that.

So as you all know driving market share or trying to gain market share is not a stellar, it's a consequence of what we do. And I'm very happy to stand here to say that we've almost gained 0.5% in markets share for the six months. I'll explain later on where that it come from but that equates to almost a billion range in additional sales.

We grew customers by 3.6%. That's almost 20 million more customers for our Checkers. And then most importantly like on last year, we again almost grew volume by 4%. It is additional 147 million items. And if you take that and what I mentioned when we began about the shares size over. If you just imagine, we pulled Shoprite out of this African equation. What this will mean to the industry, suppliers, manufacturers, those net volume, 4% growth in volume in a deflation environment might people survive. And I want to complement the Shoprite business hoping to survive those people.

Now, I said it yesterday but I put another little quote here, so I haven't seen my mother for a very long time and she handed me something last Saturday. And she said if you're looking for a man look for one with the heart of a poor boy and the mind of a conqueror and that's how I see Shoprite. We live poor in our business, we don't live the high life in our business. We are ordinary people that come from all wakes of life. This store was produced by people with different education, different backgrounds, different living standards and yet we together been able to pull it off and that's why I like to repeat it.

So the item I want to explain is the deflation, we currently sitting in a RSA. Customers a lot of times say prices never come down, they might stay the same but they never come down. I want to prove them wrong.

I'm saying at the Shoprite Group and at Shoprite and Checkers surprises do come down. And at those moment, we have 5,279 items in a deflation that was lower than last year. Those of you with a sense of humor will know they the number is actually 5,280 items in deflation. Tongue and cheek, but there also items that are now even cheaper than two years ago.

So on the one hand, maybe deflation bad for the retailer in terms of overall numbers and things that we write about but it's good for the consumer. And there's some other good news also especially for the Shoprite brand that in this coming year will stand as good. The thing I need to explain about the deflation in the Shoprite environment, why it's quite different for Shoprite in other retailers, is our disproportionate market share in commodities like let's take maize meal.

So we as a group of 32.4% market share but in maize meal, we've got a 40% market share. So maize meal, it is over 30% deflation, so our impact on that deflation, it's much bigger than any of the other retailer. But you don't have the reverse effect. People don't - our people can't buy more now. I can't buy tin bags of maize now because the prices are lower. That's why they are fit of deflation is much bigger on the Shoprite business and less so on the Checker business of course.

I did mention the volume part of the business I do believe that is what makes the difference that is why suppliers continue to support us on promotions. And that's why we are also able to follow the pricing in the deflation with that and then it's interesting that while I'm talking about deflation I just remembered now Marius mention to you important point is that we managed to increase actually our GP gross margin.

The overall, if you wondered about it, the overall trading margin that reduce from 5.48 to 5.41 is purely Non-RSA. The RSA business currently has the highest trading margin in the history of this group. So you don't have to worry about the margin, it's in very good nick.

I did mention the inflation now at length 7.4% last year, 0.4% now and still in that the RSA business grew 7.8% top line. Of course a few items in the bottom end of or the lower end of the income statement that you can't react quickly on when inflation becomes a deflection. We had our biggest trading day of the history or in our history by long mile by about R200 million was on Black Friday, where we included this year Shoprite where it used to be a Checkers promotion and then we had you probably will ask me anyway so what the figure was, so we had the work stoppage in the 22, December cost us about out in R135 million.

Okay. The Non-RSA part, just I've already said a lot about it I'm not going to over emphasize that point, it's still in very good nick. I would take any of you right now without warning and we can get on the plane, go to Angola and you will be absolutely amazed of what kind of business we are on there. It is very little difference between what you see today and what you will experience there the painting of course in which market segment we are in. We trade in the entire segment the some of the essence of Africa.

And that is part of the hedge that I have to mention again, it's not as in South Africa even, we sitting with Checkers and then we set the Shoprite in Usave and then some complementary businesses, all trading in different segments of the market, hoping us to leverage off when economies change or conditions may change.

Non-RSA now 5 years ago, we were in dyer stage in Angola. I was set place driving me insane. And very slowly started there, about 5 years ago we started to work on that business relentlessly, we got on the better side with the government, they started to appreciate what we do and then came the turning point about three years ago when the oil price started to drop that we did not profiteer, the customers started to appreciate us and what we bring to them and then Angola just blew out of proportion almost in context of our Non-RSA operations. So it currently is the lion's share of the Non-RSA.

So if Angola sneezes, our Non-RSA business gets the cold. This is a nature of the beast. So we had inflation there are 40%, over 40% drop to single digits in a very short space of time, impossible for us to turn all the levers of the supply chain at R500 million in net the fixed cost are the rentals or dollar base, it's all day. Therefore we had a reduction in the profit of 25.9%. But I remind you, Non-RSA still makes R553 million in profit.

As I said to the business isn't absolutely great nick. There's fundamentally nothing wrong. Shrinkage is an all-time low. There is always an indication of how well the business is being managed. Once shrinkage starts to get out of control you're not in control. So we can with comfort say that is not the case. The three big countries always I just mention is Angola, I've spoken at length. There one thing that is also not assessed the cost structure is affected, we lost the DC last year, which we told you. We currently operate out of four different distribution centers in Luanda.

Those of you that been there if you take the traffic in - you saw the traffic was bad this morning, try Luanda. So it's a bit costly at the moment for us to do the distribution. We have acquired Lent and we will solve that problem in due course.

Nigeria. As I told you last time, we waiting, we sitting a bit on our hands. We did make the decision not to do nothing, because if we now do nothing to kick start yourself again put you back three four years. So we've decided to go ahead with the Port Harcourt development with resilience. If we analyze the stores out in Nigeria, the stores that are doing well are those in the mining towns Port Harcourt is quite an act of down city. And I think we will do quite fine in there and in the meantime we keep the momentum.

At Zambia, Zambia slow down quite a bit. You know about the economy the lot of minimum wage increases over the last years and then we had the cholera endemic. But that actually benefit us in the end. I'm happy to say that people at the point of that endemic realize that at Shoprite you can trust what you buy good safe food. And we've seen some good growth after the endemic actually.

What we call the complementary businesses, I've just highlighted three. We've got a lot of other business units as well. The food services and foster and all those but the three I think worth mentioning liquor shops, last time we presented there was another chain that had double-digits of growth in the 20% and we thought we'll just mention that we also can achieve those numbers. We think we could have done even better in December, but we will do this year and we've now have almost 480 around about 480 stores if we include the franchise division.

The nice one to speak about OK Furniture, all fair this year. I did introduce him last time the man that took over OK Furniture. We got that in EBIT as Marius said we closed some loss making stores. Sorry - we got out of some categories that were not performing like carpeting, its old fashioned to still do carpets at the traditional way, so that in the condition way, the credit sales more than half, there were still possible to grow 10.7% which I found great meaning that we are selling product on in cash sales which is quite a positive, it means that the pricing is right, it means the merchandise is right and then that resulted in the 15.8% increase in profitability. I think over the next year or two, you will see that OK Furniture once stay the child of the group.

And in the franchise division, we've mentioned to also that this one of our strategic growth areas that with our current implementation of core free that we've taken into consideration that in time to come they won't to be no distinction between a corporate store and a franchise store in terms of systems and information. So just going on to our strategic focus areas, a year ago, we gave you our six drivers of growth, so I'm just putting them I know them are now and also to show you that we don't change every second day in Shoprite.

We stick to our guidance, we have a plan and they stayed the same. So of course the very first and most prominent of that is our absolute drive of customer satisfaction. The mantra that we all live by, no customer leaves the store unhappy. Now this store serves in a week on average between 35,000 and 40,000 people and our measurement as we measured across the company at the moment, one or those people, one of those customers in a week would feel it necessary to escalate the concern problem query to either Neil or PR or myself.

We're relentless that one is one too many, it's not a statement I'm making from the stage. We are really trying to live it and that's why the photos up there. So Lonnie is the regional manager of the MediRite. He was pulled off by the police on roadblock, they went through all the procedures and then when they finished he said to them okay now it's my turn I'm on duty now so you gave each of them a flu vaccination.

I'm from MediRite, so it's my duty now to look after you. So it goes even beyond the walls of the store that is really something we're trying to install in people that doesn't matter what you do that the customer is what we're all about otherwise in the wrong industry.

I did introduce the three new and then in particular two new Chief Operating Officer for RSA business separating also operationally Checkers from Shoprite. Why to make sure that we drive the customer need in that segment absolutely. And it's starting to work. And when I get to the market share and the store as the execution on this can only happen with an absolute focus. And then we have an incredible amount of customer they designs customer signs data whichever way you want to put it.

The days have gone for the retailer to go by stomach and say ok let me put the oil in the middle of the aisle and then I'll pull all the customers and hopefully I'll sell more product around. It doesn't work that way. And I just thought I'd give you one example so those of you that love meds that is for you. This personal care category can be bought in 87 billion different ways meaning different combinations of products. How do you merchandise this? By price, by brand by what, so we put all the data together in heat map and this bottom line this is not now to show you where the air conditioner is not working. This is the shopping heat map and the rate indicates the highest propensity of products being bought together.

So that category is just been relayed in 9 stores with those categories adjacent and there at the bottom you can see the sales uplift was 2.7% without doing anything, no promotion, no price changes, no range additions nothing. Just using the data to remerchandise and there is the game that we in. The prominence of data will become more and more and more as we go on artificial intelligence and all and that is part and parcel of why we've spent this absolute fortune on the core three program that we currently rolling out to ensure that we have real time data that we have this kind of customer data signs and then we can apply it almost real time.

And I must say while I'm mentioning that the core three rolled out is still under budget and on schedule to finish by the end of this year. We two weeks ago, rolled out 279 stores in that area also added DC so at the moment the system is as performing as to be expected so very happy with it. The other growth driver I mentioned previously was our driving to the private label category.

And it may not sound a lot but the increase in participation of 1.2% points in this category is huge. And we have decided that we are only going to measure ourselves on what is profitable private label and label category and we sitting at 15.4% participation now. And it's not a once off as you can see on the red line which is the queue line, it's not a once off promotion the guys that know that since we say to you that we're going to do something about that, we have done it consistently and of note is that 17 of our own labels are now brands with over a 100 million.

We have two brands now, hitting 500 million of our own private labels and we introduced almost 500 products in the six months passed. Once again, they are profitable, we have no interest in going after this to be not profitable.

The other driver again just saying something about Non-RSA, the one is the size of it at the moment but the 460 outlets that we've got there is very difficult to replicate. It does give us an advantage. And for those of you that are worried about the profitability, I've put up the number there that is our ROI is over 30% still on our Non-RSA investment, so nothing to be ashamed about.

And then the other thing that is assisting us overall in the business is the share volume that's coming out of the Non-RSA business. For example, any single one of the Angola stores would sell 4 times the amount of champagne that digital whole sale easily. We also - the fact that we are in the Non-RSA space and last time I did mention to you that we will be looking to expand even beyond Non-RSA.

And we still looking. At the moment, we have quite a lot of possible or transactions to look at but they are very big. Actually a little bit too big and we said to you we will do it responsibly. So we have not changed our focus to say we're not looking at the continent anymore for sure not and we've grabbed that opportunity, we're going to Kenya. Five years ago, Kenya wasn't considered much because they've had three very good competitor or retail is there. And starting last year and definitely this year, that retailers in Kenya is in total disarray and we were able to secure seven sites and leases. We didn't buy anything, we just secured the leases from what used to be the previous retailer. And 6 of the 7 in Nairobi and we see quite some runway as we call it in Kenya. For example, currently there are no neighborhood stores. I think there's a lot of opportunity. So this same applies, thinking applies to the continent and beyond the continent. We'd like to go on our terms, we'd like to not take too bigger risk. So that we don't jeopardize your investment, we will do it responsibly as we see it. And if it doesn't come our way and it's not on the terms that acceptable to us, we are not going to go, we don't feel rush to jump into something if we not feel that the terms are right for us. And this time Kenya is right for us.

And we've got 93 stores playing for the 12 months. We opened 56 already it's quite 2.5% space growth. And that is about the price that we will continue to grow. Just to mention on so more, I see 40 there. The dry goods all in and actually performing very well and main store started in the second part of December. We started with perishables and we're now in full swing to get the perishables in the center as soon as possible. And then the next phase is to move our fresh products, fresh market to the same site so that we can do multi-team deliveries and save a lot on transport cost and kilometers travel that would be the big next step for us in that project.

Okay then the stores we've got, fresh eggs, I'm leaving that for us is the fact that we are definitely driving and trying to drive our market share in what we call the up market share of wallet. And the four particular points or levers that we driving and there the game play is back to what I said about the ability of the group to hedge when things go tight in Shoprite RSA because consumers the very tight at the moment. We were able to release some benefit in the Checkers brand and I will show you know now that improve.

So there are four levers, I'm going to take you through the first one of course very simply it's our image what people think of us, how do you feel when you interact with the brand whether it's on social media, whether it's coming in to the door interacting with the food, it's just what is our perception of the brand. And I'd like to just very quickly show you those of you that you can see that I quite like it may I say the sexiness of the brand in the TV adds.

Great, just for those you who haven't seen it, I like it. The second part of that four levers is our absolute obsession at the moment about fresh, our cold chain. We don't say we are the greatest but we are definitely trying to get there. There our products I was asked in a board meeting yesterday about the differentiation in fresh produce, in some produce that is go to 10 minute rule, so you've got 10 minutes to move that item from each delivery temperature to shelf or holding area otherwise you are in trouble but there are some products that can take an hour or two.

So the cold chain is a different driver of ours. We've revived that project again if I can say in January. We've got dedicated people only working at that we've got offsite monitoring that's the trucks, the stores so there's a lot going on to ensure that we even improve on the freshness that you see today and on the shelves lighting longevity of our fresh produce. We have up gear, Arnold and team in terms of innovation with food technologists, chefs ex cetera and they've been able to produce some of the greatest tastiest food that you can buy in terms of convenience 107 of them and some focus on wellness in particular which is very important to this audience and the market we're trying to attract with this kind of stores.

And then what is the results of the store. The result is that after we have changed the stores to this, the sales in fresh have grown by 3.4 times. And more importantly, we've been able to attract 17% more up market customers. But not what we deem up market is not what you wear, it's what you buy, so we analysis your basket and then we say you up market, so nice suit is not going to get you there. And do we have a runway in this, do we talk about runway you have heard, I've used that word often.

We think are target about 80 of these. We've got 9 now, they absolutely shooting the lights out, we're very happy with them and we've got 25 plants at the moment. And here's the graph that I spoke about earlier. It says everything. So this is the three month moving indexed sales growth of Checkers versus the Market.

And for almost every single month, Checkers outgrew the market twice or double 200% et cetera. Every single month. So it's we've been told, I've been told that we are one summer swallow, we know, we've got perseverance and we will stick to it, so I just want to say this is the result, this is not the focus.

So thanks to all and these are working. Is that it? Okay, thank you. You always ask us to means we moving right on time. You always ask us to maybe look in the crystal ball. What's happening or what's going to happen in the next six months. I don't really know. But we can tell you what we are experiencing in these differently. I've seen a lot of people being quoted like that as we call it a groundswell of optimism in the country is new President, there's now a new parliament, there is definitely some optimism in the market and for me it only predicts one thing is there's going to come growth.

If people are positive and optimistic, they are creative and they start doing things. People that are negative, they don't see light in the end of the tunnel cannot be creative. So I'm optimistic about the economy, growth will come. Our contribution remains see the president have called for it, Marius said also that we are still creating jobs at about 10,000 a year for the last decade. If all other businesses could do that we wouldn't have that kind of problem that we currently. I've seen it we've lost something like 135,000 jobs in the last quarter. That means that there's an impact on the Shoprite business, that's our customers.

And what are we doing about this? We told you last time about our [indiscernible] solution. That's how we feel about our customer that how focused we are is we currently sell 2.3 million sub 500 meals a week. Meaning at Shoprite you can stay alive for less than 500 a day. You can be a car guard for half a day and stay alive at Shoprite.

So we feel we are doing our piece, government also helped us a bit by approving a 7% increase in the grants, those grant payments Shoprite different spend to benefit from.

And then I can conclude by saying that we as a group Shoprite Group with all our brands and our teams we are fighting fit. We are ready. We certainly are not going to stop trying to improve and that is what we do every single day.

I thank you for your time and your patience with me. I have a tendency not to be able to stick to the script. But hopefully, I did clarify some of your questions and Marius and I and Nel is here there is some of the other senior management. We'll take some questions now and then try to be finished before 9 o'clock.

A - Marius Bosman

Okay. As in the prospect I will take some questions from the floor and if there are questions from the webcast, we will alternate between that. Soif you have a question, you're welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Marius. Can you hear me?

Marius Bosman

It working.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Pieter, Marius. Well done on a great set of results in difficult circumstances. Could you - perhaps have two questions, the first is, could you give us a sense of what you think your H2 inflation rate will be? And secondly, if you could give us a sense as to why your effective tax rate was quite low relative to history in H1 and perhaps give us some guidance on what you'd anticipate your tax rate to be for the full-year? Thank you.

Pieter Engelbrecht

Okay. I'll take the first. The inflation we expect to stay low, we are working with our suppliers at the moment to ensure that the price increases are contained to the real price increases. And as I mentioned the increases in the grants definitely stance to benefit us but, we expect the food inflation is stay sub 5%. And the tax question can go to Marius.

Marius Bosman

Stephen. Tax here in essence is there some of the high tax resumes in Africa that have made less profit, one of them being Angola, and Angola on top of that therefore all that investment income is taxed at the lower rate. So that gave us a benefit in the first half. My expectation is probably 2.8% for the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Marius. Could you give us sort of a number on current trading please, since the year end?

Marius Bosman

Current trading?

Pieter Engelbrecht

How is the current trading, what's a current trading position?

Unidentified Analyst

I'm looking for how it's going in current trading since the end of the year.

Marius Bosman

Nel, you want to?

Etienne Lourens Nel

So, the South Africa business is also under a pretty low inflation environment, so nothing strange much from the six months, so a lot of items in deflation, so it's a bit more of the same and Non-RSA obviously affected by the currency devaluation in Angola. So that's in rand terms affecting the African growth. So I'd say it's more, more consistent of what we've seen towards the end of the year.

Marius Bosman

Yeah. Pretty much what we've seen in the last quarter.

Victoria Lambert

Hi. Victoria Lambert from Bank of America. And I just have one or two questions. The first is, is M&A still likely in Eastern Europe and the second is your CapEx outlook over the next two years? Thank you.

Pieter Engelbrecht

Okay. As I said, a year ago we said we will be looking at all areas of expansion. We would love to find another lever in our hard currency to offset against what we have as our investment in Non-RSA, but only if the terms are right. So yes, we do get a lot of opportunities. We are still investigating one. There's one on my table now but only if the terms are right for us.

And currently, you probably aware being in your environment is there quite a number of very large transactions globally in the retail space. And a lot of them are just too big for us at a current moment.

Marius Bosman

More expensive.

Pieter Engelbrecht

Yeah all the terms are just not what we expect. So yes we are looking. We have a committee, we set that every quarter and we go through those and when ready, we will present it to the board like we've done on the Kenyan expansion. So yes, we are still but we're also not ignoring the continent.

Marius Bosman

CapEx would probably remain the same for the next three years. This year also all depending on what we do in Angola whether we have good developers in to Angola, we have now currency there is one developer. And on top of it, we've just mentioned Kenya. Kenya unfortunately we have to spend some money. As Pieter said they don't have the stores are to be taking over the leases and they don't have proper service departments et cetera as you know as been here, yeah where we will have to spend some money. Probably three - I'd probably say three, four years at the same levels then if you start tapering off.

Pieter Engelbrecht

Okay, then I think that would then conclude. So the last that we just going to show is you're welcome to move around ever look if it interests you. On the screen, will just be a video playing giving you a bit of a glimpse of what Shoprite is already doing to develop small enterprise, entrepreneur, small people by given then access to market. I remember many years ago that the World Bank wanted to give Shoprite money to help put of factories in the Non-RSA operation and we - the client that on the basis that what is the need for the factory if you don't have a market. You first have to create the market and then the product will follow. And then I think we people are not always aware how much the Shoprite Group does in terms of training, the development in communities, we have so many food projects going, we served more than 70.000 meals, we subsidized bread for 499 for two years. We have donated in excess of 100 million. We have got food feeding schemes in terms of gardens. We got the water project. And then we've got this whole enterprise development program and this is a glimpse of what we are doing, they will be some facts, but I don't expect you to stay seated to watch it. It's just for general interest that we are going to show. And there is will be link on the web where you are welcome to go and have a look at it.

Marius Bosman

So all our management is here, you are welcomed to ask us questions when we finished.

Pieter Engelbrecht

Thank you very much, you've been very patient with us and I wish you lovely day. Thank you very much.