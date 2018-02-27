This Time A Mass Shooting Is Different For Ruger And Its Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) is one of the largest firearms manufacturers in the United States. The company is not diversified. 99 percent of Ruger’s revenue is from gun sales. 96 percent of company revenue is from United States sales.

On February 15, 2018, Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, shot and killed 17 students and teachers and injured 16 more. Prior mass shootings captivating the country were followed by increases in Ruger’s stock price. But not this time.

Ruger also finds itself a company, compared to a year ago, with 37 percent lower earnings per share, 21 percent lower sales, one competitor already in bankruptcy (Remington) with others cutting prices, and a planned 56 percent reduction in capital expenditures.

Ruger’s Stock Rose After Other Recent Media Covered Mass Shootings

There are many definitions of what is a “mass shooting.” Incidents for this analysis were limited to recent major events similar in scale to the Florida shootings and resulting in continual mass media coverage and calls for gun control.

Las Vegas

On Sunday night, October 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock used modified semi-automatic rifles to kill 59 people and injure 515 more when shooting from the Mandalay Bay hotel into a country music festival.

The Friday before RGR stock closed at $51.70. On Monday morning, RGR opened 3.4% higher, was over 6.6% higher during the day before closing 3.5% higher. During the week, RGR peaked at $55.90 or 8.1% higher than its pre-shooting price. The stock price then declined the following week.

Orlando

On Saturday night, June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen used a semi-automatic rifle and semi-automatic pistol to kill 49 people and injure 58 at the Pulse nightclub.

The Friday before RGR stock closed at $57.41. On Monday morning, RGR opened 7.9 higher, was over 10.7% higher during the day before closing 8.5% higher. The stock price did not return to its pre-shooting price until mid-September.

San Bernardino

On Wednesday, December 2, 2015, at 11 am Pacific time, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik used semi-automatic pistols and rifles to kill 14 and injure 22 co-workers at their employer’s Christmas party.

The day before RGR stock closed at $51.92. The day after the shooting, the stock reached 6.6% higher. The stock price increased for the next month, reaching a peak price of 28.9% higher. The stock did not return to its pre-shooting price until six weeks later.

The Parkland School Shootings Have Been Different for Ruger Stock

On Thursday, February 15, 2018, at about 2:30 pm Eastern time, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School incident occurred.

The day before RGR stock closed at $50.41. The closing prices since then have been $50, $50.30, $48.35, $47.30, $49 and $49.90.

Unlike similar mass shootings the past couple of years, this time Ruger did not receive a stock bump.

The CEO of Smith and Wesson, a company now officially known as American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC), said “fear-based” gun sales are down because there is no concern about a Democratic President trying to take away Second Amendment Rights. Some might say that is why Ruger has not received a bump in its stock price. There are two flaws with that thinking.

First, the Las Vegas shooting and associated price bump occurred during the Trump Presidency. It was not under President Obama.

Second, Republican President Trump is taking more gun control action than Obama did. Trump has demanded the Justice Department declare bump stocks illegal. He also stated he wanted to raise the age from 18 to 21 to buy some long-gun rifles and expand the ability to deny and confiscate guns from dangerous people.

Rick Scott, the Republican governor of Florida and the third most populous state has called for similar restrictions.

Major companies began announcing they were severing ties with the National Rifle Association, including United Airlines (UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Hertz (HTZ), Enterprise, Avis (CAR), Chubb (CB), Best Western, Wyndham (WYN), MetLife (MET), and Symantec (SYMC).

On February 22nd Ruger CEO Chris Killoy presented the 2017 annual earnings call. The transcript is available on Seeking Alpha here. During the financial and company review, Killoy did not address potential impacts from the Florida shootings and calls for more industry-wide gun control. After the financial presentation, Killoy stated what was happening was not a business matter and the company continued to stand by its firearms manufacturing model.

During the question and answer period, no analyst asked any questions about the gun control proposals and what they could mean for company earnings.

Ruger 2017 Financials

From the 2017 Annual Report:

Orders declined 44 percent from the prior year.

Average order size decreased to $297 from $306.

Sales of Ruger products from distributors to retailers decreased by 17 percent. But there were only 11 percent fewer federal background checks, meaning Ruger sales are decreasing at a faster rate than what is accounted for by a nationwide slowdown in gun sales.

24% fewer firearms were made.

Total sales decreased 21.4 percent.

Gross margin decreased 33 percent.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 14.9 percent of sales from 12.8 percent.

Operating income as a percentage of sales decreased 28 percent.

The company does not have debt.

40 percent of earnings are paid out as dividends.

Overall, these are bad results for 2017 with no positive outlook given for 2018.

Since 2012, including dividends, the company has underperformed in the market:

The Annual Report states the company’s strongest sales are during the first quarter of the year. That does not bode well for 2018 with the current atmosphere.

The annual report states the company has 1662 shareholders. 91.18% of shares are held by institutions and 3.86% are held by insiders. Scanning the list of institutional stockholders, there are obvious school-related stockholders, such as the New York State Teachers Retirement System, Teachers Advisors, LLC, and Teachers Retirement System of the State of Kentucky.

Investors should expect a major divestment push against anyone holding Ruger stock. As seen with the disappearing corporate ties to the NRA, some divestment should be assumed.

Ruger also has the problem of not being diversified, unlike its competitor Smith and Wesson who in 2017 was able to rebrand itself as the American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) due to its broader product portfolio.

Conclusion

Given the poor financial results in 2017, similar to worse results already expected for 2018 before the Florida incident, no typical stock price bump after a mass shooting, a hostile environment with calls for gun control by a Republican President and Florida’s Republican Governor, significant loss of corporate support for the National Rifle Association, and expected institutional stock divestments, this next year could see Ruger’s stock price materially decline.