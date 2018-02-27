New Valuation Of Brookfield Asset Management

Recent results

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) published its year-end 2017 results and over delivered. Both asset management and operations saw significant increases in performance which helped to increase the share price in 2017 by 34%. Funds from operations per share increased by 18% while assets under managements increased by $43B to approximately $285B while fee bearing capital increased from $110B to $126B. Management again encouraged shareholders to not only look at the 34% gain in 2017 but have a longer term perspective in which it aims to compound in the 12-15% range.

Valuation

Brookfield is best analyzed as a holding using a sum of the parts analysis. Brookfield consists mainly of multiple investments in its operating businesses and its asset management business. The operating businesses are Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Brookfield Energy Partners (BEP). Brookfield Asset management however also has interests in Acadia Timber (OTCPK:ACAZF) and Norbord (OSB).

Source: Brookfield

The listed value of these combined assets is $31B compared to IFRS values of $29.1B and can be taken from their recent presentation. Unlisted assets are valued using IFRS values and are worth $4.8B, creating total assets worth $35.8B from. Debt amounts to $10.2B including preferred shares of $4.2B has to be subtracted to arrive at a value of $25.3B. These assets delivered FFO to Brookfield Asset Management of $1.5B without cash from dispositions. This shows that the value of $24.5B is not unreasonable at a price to FFO of 16.3, given the quality of the assets and their future growth potential.

What is important to note is that while the listed value of $31B is relatively close to the IFRS value of $29.1B there are significant differences between holdings that cancel out. While Brookfield Infrastructure has been an absolute home run with a market value of invested capital of $5.3B its IFRS capital is only $2.1B. In contrast Brookfield Property has an market value of invested capital of $12.1B while its IFRS capital is $16.7B. In addition Brookfield Property recently acquired the rest of shopping center REIT GGP inc (GGP). Which means that investors in Brookfield asset management should take a careful look at Brookfield Property to come to a reasonable SOTP analysis.

In my opinion Brookfield Property is currently cheap with its 6.2% distribution yield and high quality assets due to the overhang of the recent GGP acquisition. In my view Brookfield Property should be able to increase distribution with at least 6% a year due to rent increases, redevelopments and opportunistic investments of undistributed FFO.

Asset management

The asset management side of the business earns fees on $126B of fee bearing capital and carry on its carry eligible capital of $42B. Fee bearing capital increased with 15% in 2017 while net carried interest generated in 2017 explode to $928M. This probably is unusually high given profitable disposals and the fact that carried interest generated tripled. Given that carry eligible capital is $42B a more normalized earnings on carry in my view would be around $500M (1.2% or carry capital) using a multiple of 11 this would lead to a value of around $5.5B.

Source: Brookfield

Fee related earnings increased to $896M these earnings are high quality which can be counted on to increase going forward. Except for the $142M performance fees for the price increase of units of BBU because BBU rose exceptionally in value during 2017. More normalized fee earnings for BBU would be $48M given an average 8% return. A good multiple for these normalized fee earnings would be 20 given the fact that Brookfield has the ability to increase these earnings by launching additional funds. In addition Brookfield exhibit operating leverage increasing gross margin from 59% to 61%. A multiple of 20 on $800M gives us a value of $16B. Combining the value of the fee earnings with the value of carry eligible capital leads to a total value of the asset management business of $21.5B.

A note on aggressive accounting

Brookfield has in the past been accused of using aggressive accounting tactics. While nothing serious has been discovered and most can be attributed to the differences between IFRS and GAAP it remains a very serious accusation. Aggressive accounting when discovered can lead to significant losses for shareholders as happened recently to shareholders of Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC). The usage of EBITDA and FFO can be useful to communicate certain business characteristics but far too often is used to sell stock to unsuspecting retail investors.

Brookfield Asset Management an attractive investment?

Using my SOTP calculation Brookfield Asset Management is worth around $46B which is 15% more than its current market capitalisation. This is an attractive discount to acquire a high quality company with good growth prospects. However given the usage of significant leverage in addition to the asset management business means that Brookfield is geared to great performance in good times while it is less resilient when things take a turn for the worse. In normal times investors in Brookfield should be able to benefit from a growing asset management franchise with operating leverage and additional distributions from its operating business.

