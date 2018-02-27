Newmont Mining - A Contrarian Dividend Investment

However, during this time Newmont has improved its balance sheet and operations, whilst also removing the link between its dividends and the gold price.

Introduction

When many investors analyse gold mining companies such as Newmont Mining (NEM) they seldom see a desirable dividend investment and since they have a dismal track history this is quite understandable. However, based on their new dividend policy and improved financial performance, I believe the times may finally be changing for the better at Newmont with this poor history not continuing. Therefore, in this article I will be outlining why I feel dividend investors should consider Newmont as a contrarian income investment.

Newmont’s New Dividend Policy

When presenting their latest fourth quarter results, Newmont’s management explained how they had recently changed their dividend policy. Previously their policy was to link their dividend to the price of gold, this obviously produced volatile and inconsistent dividend payments.

I believe that most dividend investors, myself included, normally prefer to avoid companies producing volatile and inconsistent dividend payments. Instead preferring companies that consistently grow their dividends year over year, or at minimum, do not cut their dividend.

Thankfully, they have now removed this link, thus allowing their dividend to better reflect the actual long-term earnings capability of the company. I believe with careful management of their high quality assets, they will be capable of steadily growing their dividend well into the future and in doing so, make the company a worthy dividend investment.

Analyzing Newmont's Balance Sheet & Free Cash Flow

I believe that regardless of the company or industry, a dividend policy is worthless without it being supported by two important factors; the first being a strong balance sheet and the second being ample free cash flow. Without having both of these, a company either does not have enough cash to return to its shareholders, or if does, requires the cash to ensure they remain solvent.

During the past couple of years Newmont has done an excellent job at reducing their net debt position, see the picture below. Furthermore, with their net debt position being only $0.8b, I believe they will almost certainly reach a net cash position this year if they generate the same ~$1.5b of free cash flow they did last year. Their current dividend payments of $0.14 per quarter amount to only ~$0.3b of cash per year ($0.14 x 4 x 534m shares), thus leaving ~$1.2b for their $90m buyback program and debt reductions.

This reduction in net debt has greatly strengthened Newmont's balance sheet that was left weakened by high boom-time spending, followed shortly by a large drop in the price of gold. They have no meaningful intangible assets such as goodwill, a very low gearing ratio of 6.4% and a very high current ratio of 3.63. I feel that, if anything, this indicates they may be too conservatively financed and hence provides ample room to return more cash to shareholders.

There was only one slight drawback I identified, their interest coverage is a little low at only 5.53 (EBIT of $1,333m / interest expense of $241m). However, I do not believe this to be a problem as it is primarily driven by their gross debt position being significantly higher than their net debt position. Put simply, they have accumulated plenty of cash and are waiting for their debt to mature. Once this happens it will help lower their interest expense, which will then help grow their earnings in future years.

Now that I feel I have established that Newmont has a strong balance sheet, it is time to analysis their free cash flow. Thankfully, they are generating ample free cash flow, totaling almost $1.5b in 2017, which provides excellent dividend coverage of almost 500% (FCF of $1.5b / annual dividend expense of $0.56/share x 534m shares) and a high free cash flow yield of 7.27% (FCF of $1.5b / market cap. of $20.63b).

Barring a sudden drop in the gold price, I believe this strong free cash flow generation will continue for the foreseeable future as Newmont is forecasting less capital spending and lower production costs out to 2022.

I feel that based on their strong balance sheet, dividend coverage and lower future spending, management has plenty of room for future dividend increases. Furthermore, I believe that even if gold prices were to retreat a bit lower, these factors should ensure their dividend can still grow modestly overtime.

Analyzing Newmont's Gold Reserves & Production

In addition to their balance sheet and free cash flow, there are other sector and company specific aspects that I feel should be considered. The most important being their proven and probable reserve size, which presently stands at an impressive 68.5 million ounces. This is important to consider since a gold miner cannot mine gold unless they have reserves in the ground. Combining a mining/depletion rate of ~5 million ounces a year with the new modest additions they’ll likely have over the coming years should see their current production continuing for quite a long time into the future.

The location of their reserves is also of a high importance as many third world countries are notoriously unstable operating environments. Thankfully, the vast majority of Newmont’s reserves are located in very safe, highly desirable locations such as North America and Australia.

An operational downside is that Newmont is not forecasting any production growth out to 2024. This means that any meaningful profit increases will be due to a combination of higher gold prices and lower production costs. Whilst this sounds disappointing, since they have a strong balance sheet and are only paying out a small fraction of their free cash flow, there is still ample scope for higher dividends in the future. Furthermore, it should be remembered they will be the largest producer in the world, as Barrick Gold’s (ABX) production is expected to decline over this time frame.

The Main Risk To Consider

Whilst I feel there are good reasons to be optimistic, it is always wise to consider potential risks with any company. I believe the main risk that could possibly scuttle Newmont’s promising dividend future is a large and sustained drop in the price of gold. It is essentially impossible to predict the gold price well into the future, however with the prospects of peak gold already being reached, I see little reason to be a long term bear. On a side note, if peak gold has in fact been reached, one day in the future Newmont is going to have to seriously consider mining other metals and minerals – something that very long term holders will need to bear in mind.

Conclusion

To conclude, Newmont offers investors a strong balance and ample free cash flow generation that provides plenty of scope to progressively grow the dividend over the coming years. Based on these factors, I feel that it is realistic that Newmont will become a reliable dividend investment. However, it is still very early days and only time will tell whether this will be the case or not. Newmont is a bit more of a speculative dividend investment than I normally prefer, however I hold a small position as I feel cautiously confident their future dividend stream will not be a repeat of their history.

