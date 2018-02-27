A Fundamental New Business Model And Diversification Should Make Microvision Profitable In 2019

This article describes the recent change of the business model of Microvision (MVIS) that allows more predictable business and more reliable profit forecasts. First, it explains why the previous business model failed. Second, it clarifies the new business model and why it should be more successful and lead soon to profits. This shows that Microvision is now a good long investment for the next 12 months. Because of likely upcoming profits and the end of the dilution in sight, the risk holding this stock also should now be lower than in the past.

Last week Microvision held its Q4 2017 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call (transcript). It has a long history of having bad, unintelligible, and mostly vague communications with its shareholders in such presentations. - example, keep the shareholders uniformed about competition like Bosch (privately held) and the safety aspects of projectors.

The new CEO, Perry Mulligan, did not addressed them. But attempts were made to inform shareholders a little bit better by making some documents available on the Microvision website (examples: Conference Call Prepared Remarks and the Conference Call Transcript with Q&A).

Also, CEO Mulligan tried to address the main shareholders’ concern: Dilution because of missing profitability.

But it still looks like that the main content/message of the conference call was not understood. It was not understood by the questioners and not by the market. Of course, the market saw only the results of the past (2017) and listened not to the “cultural change” from an “R&D company” to a “solution company.” Why? Because this is a business speech that could mean all and nothing.

But what does it mean really for the company and shareholders? At least a much more predictable business. Historically Microvision has had the same ideas as every R&D company - it did some research and tried to develop an engine based on that. If it was running, Microvision tried to sell a product.

First, Microvision tried to sell end-user products to consumers like the ROV Scanner, the SHOWWX Classic, the SHOWWX+, and the SHOWWX+ HDMI. This list shows that Microvision did not understand the end-user market after having three different (improved) models of the ShowWX in a short time. It was not bright enough and it lacked connectors, among other things. So, these products failed.

After that, Microvision tried to concentrate on developing projection engines that could be incorporated by OEMs into their products. But this was only a shift from end users to companies as customers. This was a business model followed by, for example by Intel (INTC). This could be successful had the parts addressed the customer’s needs.

The low sales showed that Microvision missed the customer’s needs again.

In 2013, Microvision entered into an agreement with a leading global electronics brand. This was a “development agreement with a prominent electronics company to incorporate Microvision’s ground breaking PicoP display technology into a display engine that could enable a variety of new products.”

So, no shift at all in the business model. Instead of developing an engine alone, it was now about to develop an engine together with a customer that eventually turned out to be Sony (SNE): “Sony Develops Pico Projector Module with High-Definition Resolution and Focus-free Image Projection.”

The Sony and Microvision engines, which were available for purchase by OEMs in parallel, were finished products ready to be integrated in end-user products. Their features had mainly been defined by Sony and Microvision. The former CEO claimed to have contact with OEMs. But it was obviously not very strong because Microvision had to overwork the engines after they turned out to be not bright enough. Microvision saw this too late. This resulted customers not ordering the product as the new CEO confirmed in the conference call.

Sony faced the same problem. Their engines too did not sell very well because Sony also missed the needs of the OEMs. The reason was never mentioned, but it seems to be low brightness and the safety problem: Laser projectors above laser safety class 2 cannot be sold legally in the EU. No leading company will release a smartphone that cannot be sold in the biggest market with more than 500 million people. If Sony had worked closer with its own smartphone department and potential customers, it would have recognized the problem during early development stages.

After the failure of Sony, Microvision went back to its own engines and even communicated the product numbers to shareholders. For the customer Ragentek, Microvision rearranged some chips and modified the PCB, but the features were not changed.

The conclusion is that Sony and Microvision did not know what customers needed. In retrospective it is no wonder that both failed selling enough projection engines.

The new approach is now developing solutions for customers according their requirements to be sure to fulfill them.

The business model changed fundamentally for the first time last year with the "Development and Supply Contract for Laser Beam Scanning System by a Leading Technology Company." While the contract with Sony also was a development contract, it was for developing an engine and not a final product.

The new development contract “is not about selling off-the-shelf components but providing solutions to these organizations in a very engaged and interactive manner.” As the current CEO states further: “This is not about selling a hardware product but providing a solution.”

But this is management speech. What does it mean in reality? Practically, Microvision does not develop an engine on its own for unknown possible customer products that may integrate it. It develops a part of an already known end-user product. Microvision does not define the features of the product - the features will be defined by the customer.

So, Microvision could be pretty sure about whether the engine would fulfil these features - it has a customer for the developed engine. The development is integrated in the customer’s development process. Both the customer and Microvision see the progress and the to-be-addressed problems during the development process - they can address such problems and require change in the features list immediately.

While it is possible that a Tier 1 company has some development agreements in parallel for a critical component, it is not likely here because of the contract volume ($24 million). A successful development by Microvision is very likely to lead directly to orders if the customer releases the whole product.

As Microvision is now integrated in the customer’s product development process, Microvision knows at most stages if the engine would be a part of the final product, not anymore sitting in the office and waiting for customers for an out-of-the-box engine.

Please note: A supplier is never a partner - the client is still the boss and decides whether an item is used. After almost a year, however, all the important milestones should have been successfully taken.

This knowledge of the final product and developmental progress, along with the targeted market entry and quantities, makes revenue and profit predictions much more reliable.

In other words, this fundamental change from offering standard engines to developing integrated parts of known customer products would allow the business to be more projectable.

In addition, the diversification into display, touch, and sensing (LiDAR) solutions should broaden the customer base. It may lead to similar development agreements, e.g. with automotive companies or suppliers. The automotive candidates could include the likes of GM (GM), Ford (F), Tesla (TSLA), Toyota (TM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF). Automotive supplier candidates could be companies like Bosch, Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF), Denso (OTCPK:DNZOF), Magna (MGA), ZF Friedrichshafen (privately held), STM (STM), Infineon (IFFNF), or a leading tier 1 Asian supplier.

The second fundamental topic from the conference call is that Microvision plans to reach the breakeven point in 2019 and expects to experience a profitable year in 2019. This for shareholders is even more important. The shareholders have never heard anything about targeting profitability from a CEO. After 25 years of losses this is a revolutionary message from Microvision.

So, Microvision now addresses the one and only requirement of shareholders: Making profits. In the case of Microvision, it also will likely stop issuing new shares and dilute existing shareholders.

Dilution has been the problem of Microvision so far. Upcoming profits will stop the dilution and also withdraw the main basis for shortening the stock.

Announcing profits for 2019 was mentioned several times and eventually confirmed in the conference call by the CEO. Therefore, the CEO is very confident of achieving profits in 2019. It was already in the “Conference Call Prepared Remarks.” Thus, the matter has been considered meticulously and not impulsively mentioned. Some excerpts from the meeting confirm this:

“I have no doubt that our technology is amazing, and I believe it is staged for successful commercialization.”

“Let me be clear, we are committed to evolve Microvision from an R&D company to a solutions company.”

“We will monitor the progress of this transformation by targeting to achieve profitable revenue in 2019, delivering shareholder value.”

“We believe that we are moving closer to the point in time where commercialization of our technology into mass market products will become a reality.”

“I am particularly encouraged how our work, targeting one of these verticals, with a Tier 1 technology company on the $24 million contract we announced last April is proceeding. We currently anticipate product revenue from this project to start in early 2019.”

“We are working to increase 2018 revenue.”

The CEO about possible orders of Tier 1 customer: “I think at some point later this year you would start to see some activity from that around orders for 2019 and then of course we will keep you apprised, but the work is progressing and things are on track which they are.”

The CEO about possible additional orders in 2018: “product certainly product sales, development agreements and licensing agreements those are all on the table.”

“We believe that successful follow on activity over the next six months could position us to reach revenue levels where we can begin to post profits during 2019.

Relative to 2019 your question on, are we going to be profitable for the entire year. I think we are targeting to be profitable in 2019 based on success and traction we gain from bringing these new products to market. So, I don’t want to comment any more than that. But I do believe that if we are successful in executing the plan that we have, you will see profitability from us some time in 2019.

“Again, leveraging the success from the engagements, we have so far, we must demonstrate that we have secured product revenue plans and product launch plans with tier 1s through 2018, if I'm going to deliver on what we're describing in 2019.”

Other news: Two years ago, I discovered that the world's No. 1 in MEMS, Bosch, is a competitor of Microvision. After that article, Microvision needed two years to now officially name Bosch a competitor in the new Q4 2017 results (same with Pioneer). So, if a company is not listed as a competitor by Microvision, that does not mean anything. An undisclosed company is not a partner until it is named as a partner, licensee, and so on.

Summary: The fundamental change in the business model and customer relationship allows predictable business in early stages. This showcases an R&D company’s efforts to be a part of the customer’s product development.

Owing to this, reaching the breakeven point and the profit target for 2019 is plausible for the CEO. He knows the plans about market entry and target production quantities for customers.

With making money and having a positive cash flow, Microvision does not need to sell its shares anymore.

A “successful follow-on activity over the next six months,” which would continue till mid-2018, will show the revenue and profit possibilities. If still needed, Microvision should wait for a new offering until then to minimize the dilution. This will likely reduce or stop short selling of the shares. Nobody wants surely to bet at this share price level against upcoming profits.

For profitability, Microvision must sell millions of its products. To be able to deliver them at the beginning of 2019, the customer must place orders in 2018, likely around summer. So, orders may come in at any time and thus short-selling may be a high risk.

In addition, license agreements may come in at any time. Microvision claimed to have critical patents that the newly officially listed competitors Bosch and Pioneer (listed in Japan) should need.

The revenue outlook for 2018 is currently not good, but the situation may change during the year.

But now, it is all about getting orders from the Tier 1 company in 2018, concluding similar new contracts, reaching the breakeven point and earning profits in 2019. This should support the stock significantly.