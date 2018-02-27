The Rise Of EVs: Capturing Value From The Megatrend

One of the most covered megatrends in the past year is the ongoing growth of electric vehicles ((EVs)) at the expense of internal combustion engines ((ICE)) in the making of a low carbon economy.

This is part 1 of a 3-part series on capturing value from this megatrend.

Driven by a number regulatory bans and incentives, as well as shifting consumer preferences, by electric vehicles sales could quintuple to 15 million units according to Deutsche Bank (DB) or grow as much as tenfold to 30 million according to Citibank (C) by 2025.

Supporting this growth, Holland has announced plans to end ICE sales by 2025, Norway, India and Germany by 2030, the UK and France by 2040 and China is currently studying its own timeline. In addition, Europe, China and the US are on the one hand gradually introducing CO2 emission caps at 95 g/km, 117 g/km and 99 g/km respectively, and on the other legislating incentives aimed at accelerating the transition to greener cars.

EV Battery Value Chain

Battery technology and cost are arguably the single most important hurdle to broadening the adoption of EVs, and will therefore be the central theme of this series. Their value chain, including some key players, is as follows:

Source: Company Reports

Considering the abundance of investment options, I have sorted these companies by earnings potential and valuation. To rank valuations I am using a simple EV / EBITDA multiple, whereas for earnings potential I use a 5 year average EBT%. I use the latter for a number of reasons, among them because ((A)) it is a good precursor to cashflows and EPS and ((B)) because past data, in that it covers diverse raw material environments, may prove more reliable than earnings estimates in assessing profitability. The latter is critical considering the price fluctuations for a number of commodities over the past years.

Note that some companies such as Vale (VALE) or BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) were omitted because of the breadth of their portfolio. Others, such as Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY), were kept out because of company specific reasons (ownership feud in this case) that would have skewed the comparison.

Ideally, one would target companies in the upper left quadrant of the chart (i.e. Avg EBT % > 17.5% and EV / EBIDTA < 25x). A theme arising from this rather simplistic analysis is that raw material suppliers tend, with a few exceptions, to be more profitable and to come at lower valuations than battery components or battery makers.

It is worth noting that the two exceptions, namely Senior (SHE:300568) and Guoxuan (SHE:002074) have formed a JV, and that Guoxuan in particular runs a very vertically integrated operation producing both materials and batteries.

Source: Capital IQNow, if we zoom in on raw materials, across the different battery technologies the the most widely used are lithium, cobalt and nickel. Of those, only lithium and cobalt receive a significant pull from EV vehicle demand, as shown below.

Source: Citi Research

CAPTURING VALUE FROM VEHICLE ELECTRIFICATION: LITHIUM

Lithium is a relatively abundant ‘commodity’. It comes in brine (Argentina, Chile, China), spodumene (Australia, China) and clay forms. I will not go into the details of production and refining, but it is important to note that lithium extracted from either of those sources must be converted to either 99.5% lithium carbonate or to lithium hydroxide for it to be used in EV batteries.

Source: Statista

Lithium Supply / Demand

Whilst lithium had usually been supplied for the making of glass, ceramics or consumer electronic batteries, with the rise of EVs, demand has increased quite sharply, resulting in a fairly tight market. In fact, with the announced expansions in current sites, the market would only have up to 10% of idle capacity to meet demand up to 2020. This could prove a substantial hurdle if EV output were to grow at a steeper rate.

On a more positive note, a number of new assets should become operational in the coming three years adding capacity to meet future demand. That said, delays are not unusual in the industry and those additions must be taken with a pinch of salt. The overall lithium supply and demand landscape is captured below.

Source: Roskill, Company Estimates

Lithium Pricing

These supply and demand fundamentals have resulted in record high prices in 2016 and 2017 across all categories (hydroxide/carbonate, spot/contract). This has led various pundits to question the sustainability of the current prince regimen, but it is my opinion that prices will remain steady in 2018 and only gradually decrease over the two following years. This is supported by a number characteristics of the market:

Supply additions are usually delayed. This stems from difficulties in financing projects, delays in obtaining the necessary permits and overly optimistic timelines. As a result, supply should remain tight in the coming years.

Refining capacity in China has been slow to come up. This ironically is primarily driven by the government which has made it harder to obtain permits for chemical facilities as part of its environmental policy. These delays are currently affecting companies across the chemical sector and should continue in the mid term.

Looking at how the market has responded to past supply shocks, the incremental volumes from Pilgangoora should only start affecting prices in late 18 / early 19.

Source: HCA

SQM

In light of the above, my preferred exposure is SQM. This irrespective of the panic that ensued from the recent deal with CORFO, which enables SQM to increase production at Salar de Atacama to well over 100,000 T of LCE p.a. My thesis can be summarised by the following points:

The additional capacity can only be fully brought online in the coming few years, and the lithium market is still tight in both concentrate and refining capacity, as explained above. This is mostly the case in China, where the government has been slow to approve incremental refining capacity as part of its tight grip on the chemical industry overall.

SQM has one of the lowest TEV / EBITDA multiples as well as the lowest trailing P/E as of mid Feb. It has a mid-range forward P/E but I expect it to be lowered considerably following the earnings announcement as was the case for Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF).

SQM is and will continue being the lowest cost supplier to the market. That should enable it to use its scale and price advantage to chip away share from less financially robust competitors.

Source: Company Data, Roskill

Recent rumours that Tesla was interested in buying a stake in SQM would add an important captive customer and help displace Albemarle (ALB), who is currently a major lithium supplier to Panasonic (Tesla’s battery supplier).

Casting Tesla aside, there has recently been a number of announcements from VW (OTCPK:VLKAY) to BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and to Apple(AAPL), stating their intentions to work directly with key material suppliers to ensure ongoing supply. More mature suppliers such as SQM should be among the main benefactors of this trend, as unfunded or non-operational junior miners may prove too risky a bet for major OEMs.

The CORFO deal came with caveats such as improved governance, which could act as a magnate to some of the aforementioned OEM deals and bring inflows from pension funds and foreign investors.

Like several of its competitors (e.g. ORE), SQM is likely to add downstream capacity to further capture margin from battery grade material.

The recent correction in the price of lithium equities following the CORFO deal and the general correction in equity markets offer an attractive entry point.

This is not to say that I expect other lithium producers such as ORE or ALB to underperform the market; on the contrary. However, given its strong price position, expected partnerships and improved governance, I expect SQM to outperform the sector.

The next sections will cover the Cobalt market and the Chinese battery market. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.