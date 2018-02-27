Will The Fed Risk Unleashing The Inflation Genie To Calm Volatile Markets?

The recent volatility spike that triggered cascading panic selling --with the Dow registering an unprecedented daily drop of 1,175 points-- was enlightening with respect to the underlying risk that investors had increasingly been conditioned to ignore. As a result, the deeply entrenched tendency to buy-the-dip may have been shaken but overall investor confidence remains strong. Market expectations are relatively unchanged, especially as regards the policy path of the world’s most systemically important central banks. This has significant implications for investors who will have to adapt to a drastically changing macroeconomic environment, characterized by less artificial liquidity and more volatile markets.

It is important to understand that the gradual withdrawal of quantitative easing will inexorably translate into a shift in the persistent subliminal message that asset prices can only continue to go up. And what is likely to follow is a market reversal of unpredictable depth and duration. This is why it is critical to examine how policymakers are likely to respond to the latest market developments, including the vertiginous --albeit short-lived-- spike in the volatility index (VIX), as well as the most recent surge in inflationary pressures, especially in the U.S.

Admittedly, recent months have provided significant evidence of a drastic and synchronized pickup in global growth. Soft data consistently point to a remarkable optimism among global businesses and investors, while some key hard economic data, such as employment, continue to surprise on the upside. This signals increased resilience of the financial system and generates the hope that improving economic fundamentals may be able to offset the gradual removal of monetary easing. Inevitably, growth acceleration will pressure major central banks to focus less on guaranteeing market stability and more on preserving price stability. Ultimately, we have to realize that the longer asset prices remain decoupled from underlying fundamentals, the greater the likelihood that the Fed will find itself behind the curve, unless it reacts in a timely fashion, increasing the pace of rate hikes.

As this era of massive unconventional central bank measures draws to an end, the most consequential known unknown is how markets will respond when the greatest underpinning of demand in bonds and equities is removed. Put simply, there is a material risk that the simultaneous withdrawal of monetary stimulus by the Fed and the ECB, will trigger a sharp reversal in the current bull market, which has already been one of the longest on a historical basis. Should that materialize, nobody knows for sure how deep and protracted the subsequent market damage will be. Elevated levels of leverage and mounting government debt, combined with the recently disrupted environment of ultra-low volatility, will complicate the effort to arrest a broad-based market decline should it gather steam.

Nonetheless, the threat of renewed bouts of market volatility is unlikely to weaken the resolve of the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least three times in 2017 and to proceed with its balance sheet reduction plan. In fact, January’s emphatic CPI upward surprise has strengthened the chorus of voices who express concern that the Fed may already be behind the curve. More worryingly, the emerging inflationary pressures, combined with a pronounced deceleration in retail sales and industrial production, have given rise to worries about the risk of stagflation, which would translate into a major setback in the ongoing process of economic recovery. Still, such worries, while not entirely unfounded, are in large part exaggerated. From a broader perspective, it is important to realize that this year's overall market narrative will depend significantly on the extent to which inflationary forces and subsequently the rise in bond yields remain contained. As such, investors and traders have every reason to pay attention.

The latest batch of data has added fuel to the ongoing debate, and understandably so. However, it is still premature to draw definite conclusions about the durability of this inflationary surge or the persistence of specific negative surprises in terms of economic data. For instance, the solid numbers we have seen in employment and manufacturing effectively counterbalance the slump in retail sales and industrial production.

Meanwhile, soft data remains sufficiently strong, which is corroborated by the still resilient consumer confidence.

Source: OECD

On a historical basis, the U.S. is enjoying a Goldilocks economy, with a still relatively low core PCE inflation and surprisingly low unemployment. Hence, it is reasonable to argue that we are nowhere near the brink of stagflation as some market observers suggest. Perhaps such fears are the byproduct of the trauma of the 2008-09 financial crisis. The stagflationary scare we experienced during that tumultuous period is still fresh in many investors’ minds, triggering flashbacks whenever macroeconomic conditions deteriorate.

Nonetheless, the fact that at this point we have no sufficient evidence that the Fed is falling behind the curve does not mean that such a risk does not exist. Let us not forget the 1970s, when the Fed repeatedly failed to adopt an appropriately hawkish stance to stem the threat of inflation, giving rise to a feedback loop of inflation expectations and actual price increases, the aftermath of which was exceptionally challenging to negate. However, a similar development today, while not entirely impossible, is rather unlikely as in recent years policymakers have demonstrated awareness and flexibility, highlighting their readiness to act and alter their stance in line with shifting economic conditions.

Piecing all this together, the Federal Reserve's commitment to continue hiking interest rates has not been significantly affected by the recent market turbulence. In fact, the spike in market volatility may have been perceived as a welcome development that possibly marked the end of this abnormally calm market environment, which historically tends to presage financial instability. Consequently, policymakers remain sufficiently motivated to focus on inflation. If the U.S. and the global economy continue to exhibit strength and stability, central banks will feel more confident to accelerate their pace in pursuing the necessary path of market normalization, following an unprecedented period of massive quantitative easing and artificial liquidity that has distorted valuations and the healthy functioning of markets.

