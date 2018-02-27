Keep Your Eye On The Ball, Aka The Economy, Stupid

The comings and goings of the market can serve as a distraction at times. Sure, inflation risk is important and Fed policy is certainly significant, but we need to keep things in perspective. For as long as the economy is humming, or even accelerating as one fresh data point indicated last week, then stocks should do well.

SPY Price data by YCharts

The stock market surge into the close of last week came by no mistake. Stocks were served by a significant economic reading, one that reminded investors of what is most important. As the old adage goes, "It's the economy stupid!"

The Leading Economic Indicators Index (LEI) was reported up 1.0% in January, to a mark of 108.0; that's up from the 0.6% increase seen in the LEI in December and it's significantly better than the 0.6% expected by economists for January. The index's improvement is marking a terrific trend line too, with a 0.4% increase recorded in November as well. So, forward economic indications are not only positive, but they are improving and accelerating in that improvement. Make no mistake, tax reform is playing an important role in this trend.

The Conference Board, which produces the forward looking report, said February's stock market volatility is not measured in this data, and will be captured next month. Still, we're told, the strong and improving trends in the outlook for consumers and businesses should not be easily swayed. Importantly, January's expansion is the result of broad-based health that will continue, with positive contributions from financial conditions, manufacturing, residential construction and labor markets.

That's the kind of news that can cure our nascent stock market ills and take equities right back up to prior highs. At this point, we have just 4.3% appreciation to go to get to that point in the S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY), 5.1% in the Dow Jones Industrials (NYSE: DIA) and 1.7% for the Nasdaq-100 (Nasdaq: QQQ).

The market is reasonable to keep an eye on inflation, but inflation is not what really spooked the market this month, in my view. Rather, investors appear to me to be more concerned about how the Fed might respond to signs of developing inflation. We will get a better impression of that this week, as fresh Fed Chair Jerome Powell appears before congressional panels in a customary semi-annual testimony.

A few weeks ago, I suggested the market only needed reassurance from the Fed to overcome its fears. Several Fed speakers have addressed the issue over the course of the last week, but this public testimony by the Fed Chair will serve that purpose as well. The setting is not perfect, in my experience, as congressional representatives often use the popularity of the event to make passionate pleas for popular opinion, in my view. And the media will have far too many quotes to choose from for my comfort, but there's no denying the facts.

The economy is looking great, as indicated by the latest leading indicators data. And, as I reminded investors in a recent address of inflation, let's not forget that some inflation is a good thing. Think of it as the shared reaping of the rewards of economic health, as manufacturers and sellers gain pricing power on improved consumer demand, and as laborers are offered better compensation and incentive for their hard work. Asset owners, those of real estate and stocks, should benefit too as America's corporations excel in sales and as housing demand strengthens further.

In conclusion, I remind readers that the arrival of inflation, in moderation, is welcome when the economy is expanding. In this case, as indicated by January's LEI, the economy is doing better than that. So, I expect investors will refocus on what is most important, the economy, and lift equities back toward prior highs in short time. That much was evident at the close of last week. I continue to hold high expectations for equities for 2018. For more of my work on the markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.