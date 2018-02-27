Buyout Rumors Not Worth The Gamble On This Healthcare Giant

"Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome South Mountain Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »"

Investment Thesis

Envision Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: EVHC) is a stock to avoid. The uncertainty around their near-term operating results presents a downside risk greater than the speculative reward of a rumored buyout. Despite appearing undervalued through most market-based valuation approaches, I believe there are real concerns in their core business that make the company cheap for a reason. That is, Envision is currently well-positioned with a national network of physicians placed in major hospitals, however, they face significant questions around their path to organic top-line growth.

Despite their scale, their current revenue is highly concentrated into a few critical relationships, and new contract wins are complicated by the ongoing questions in their billing practices. Further, the increasing cost of attracting and retaining specialty physicians presents a significant risk to the quality of their network - just as contract growth becomes a central focus.

While the breadth of Envision’s physician and professional network is impressive, their agreements with major customers generally have short (one to three-year) terms. With an increase in competition expected from both regional and national practices, margins continue to come under pressure as many of their key contracts come up for renewal.

Following the 2016 merger of AmSurg and Envision Healthcare Holdings (EHH), the succeeding company has emerged with a bloated balance sheet, with goodwill representing 46% of total assets. Management is expecting to realize $100M in synergies over three years through cross-selling opportunities and cost savings, but we have not seen compelling evidence thus far. It is difficult to align with their vision, and doubts remain as to whether these benefits will materialize.

After a disastrous first year of operation, pressure is mounting on the newly-formed management team (featuring members of both AmSurg and EHH) to prove that they can effectively oversee the operations of this massive new entity, efficiently allocate capital, and - all the while - combine the cultures of two established industry leaders.

I believe Envision’s path to success is through leveraging the depth of their physician network to aggressively fight for new contract wins from their highly-fragmented customer landscape. Their strongest advantages are their differentiated service offering and their strategic presence in major US markets. If they can consistently expand market share through any new cross-selling opportunities, this will notably relieve financing pressure as they look to service their large debt obligations. While they assumed a heavy debt load from the merger, it came at a manageable interest rate.

Their ability to consistently generate cash flow should keep their payments on schedule through the timeline of the merger’s expected benefits. The success or failure of the megamerger, as well as Envision’s fate, will be determined through their revenue growth.

Source: Internal

Key Points

There are too many uncertainties and too few safety nets to prudently recommend Envision as an investment opportunity. While their working capital and free cash flow generation keep them solvent through the near future, the roughly $6.3B of principal repayments due over 2022–2024 will leave management with little latitude for further operating missteps.

Management has laid out a roadmap to organic growth, which hinges on a variety of assumed industry trends discussed below. It is my view that these trends are far from foregone conclusions, and any deviation will significantly affect the company’s operating results and their ability to pay creditors.

Given their financial position, it is concerning that management intends to remain active in the M&A market. This reinforces questions around the long-term growth prospects of their core operations.

The overbearing goodwill balance remains a looming cloud above investors’ heads. This will likely materialize through the inevitable and painful write-off at any point past 2019, as their lofty synergy projections become more and more allusive.

After a tumultuous year, the board opened a review of “strategic alternatives”. A rumored LBO may be the best outcome for the company’s future. An acquirer (with deep enough pockets) could replace the stumbling management team, pay down the debt, and give a new face to a brand that is battling allegations of immoral billing practices. Full valuation discussed below.





Company Overview And Business Segments

Envision Healthcare is a nationwide provider of healthcare services, offering an array of clinical solutions. Their vision is to create broad networks to connect their physicians with aligning health systems, communities, and payers. The company’s roots in the industry date back to the early 1970’s, but the current entity was formed from the 2016 merger of AmSurg Corp. and Envision Health Holdings, Inc. (EHH). The combined business took the name Envision Healthcare, and now classifies its operations into two segments: Physician Services and Ambulatory Services.

Their Physician Services segment accounted for 84% of the most recent net revenue figure. Through long-term investments in their physician network, the company is able to offer a differentiated suite of solutions to healthcare centers across the country. Their network consists of over 24,000 physicians and advanced practitioners, deployed across 46 US States (Company Overview Presentation, January 2018, pg 7). Envision maintains a significant presence in California, Florida, New Jersey, and Texas.

Their model is to recruit and either hire or contract physicians and other professionals to join their network. The physicians provide services in hospitals or ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) within which Envision maintains contracts. After the services are performed, the company will bill and collect directly from each patient or the patient’s insurance provider (Exhibit 1). The company looks to capitalize on a growing trend in which hospitals and ASCs are outsourcing their staffing to national providers.

Historically, hospitals and ASCs have relied on their local practice to provide a pipeline of physicians. In recent years, however, some have shifted towards contracting national providers as a means to ensure optimal staffing, a reduction in wait times, and to shorten the average length of stay.

Alongside local hospitals’ shift towards national providers, Envision is betting on an increased consolidation of healthcare providers. In their view - increased regulatory requirements, reimbursement changes, and demands for cost efficiencies will lead many hospitals and ASCs to consolidate into larger provider groups. Traditionally, these larger groups have sought staffing through national partners on par with Envision. These consolidations have been a key driver of Envision’s new contract wins in recent years, and they stand to benefit strongly from continued consolidation given their national scale and network.

As of January 2018, Envision has providers at over 850 hospitals across the country - including several leadership positions within emergency department and hospitalist services (54% of segment sales), anesthesiology (28%), radiology (7%), and women’s and children’s services (2%). They also have offerings in general surgery and office-based medicine. They see their diversified list of medical offerings as one of their unique competitive advantages in placing their physicians.

Envision’s contracts with hospitals are won on a competitive basis, and feature three-year initial terms with annual renewals after the third year. Once under contract, a staple of management’s strategy is to showcase additional services and benefits (management, staffing, and procedural consulting) to the healthcare provider in order to broaden the relationship and drive renewals. One reason customer retention and satisfaction are such focal points is because Envision’s current revenue is highly concentrated in a few large relationships.

One customer for instance, HCA Holdings (NYSE: HCA), is responsible for 23% of the segment’s net revenue. While management will readily point out there are growth opportunities to win additional contracts from their larger customers, the company must expand and diversify their customer base. Other major customers include United Health Services (NYSE: UHS) and Ascension.

Part of CEO, Chris Holden’s strategy for the segment is to achieve higher margins through scale. “Our infrastructure is designed to achieve economies of scale by enhancing profitability with revenue growth without compromising the quality of operations or care.” (2016 Annual Report, pg 7) The basis for this vision is the notable investment made in their administrative infrastructure – the intent of which was to help automate billing, collection, and compliance processes. As of the most recent fiscal quarter, we have yet to see operating results that substantiate Holden’s belief in economies of scale within the segment.

As seen in Exhibit 2, when analyzing the Non-GAAP EBITDA figures provided by management at the segment level, margins have sharply declined as they scale up their Physician Services business. In fairness, it is possible the full benefits of their infrastructure investment have not yet been fully realized. Despite the lack of progress to date, I believe we should see modest improvement in margins as operations normalize post-merger. However, given the highly-competitive environment for Envision’s services, it is difficult to see margins anywhere above their long-term average for the segment.

From a top-down view of their market, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) expects expenditures in hospital care and professional services to be outpaced by alternative treatment methods such as home health care and residential personal care (Exhibit 3). With this modest industry growth rate as a backdrop, each new contract opportunity becomes all the more vital. The company’s 2016 outlook states that greenfield opportunities will represent the majority of anticipated growth.

In order to accept their post-merger vision of aggressive new business growth, however, we need to hear a clearer catalyst to explain how they will win these new, major contracts that have escaped them to this point. “Cross-selling opportunities” have not proved sufficient thus far.



Exhibit 3: National Health Expenditures (NHE) Projected Growth Rates

This mounting pressure to secure new business is a direct cause of their margin declines discussed in Exhibit 2. Management warned shareholders in 2016 that they would be willing to sacrifice short-term profitability for the sake of customer growth. “As part of our cross-selling efforts, we may need to offer a bundled package of services that are at a lower price point to existing or new customers as compared to the price of individual services or otherwise offer services which may put downward price pressure on our services.” (2016 Annual Report, pg 34) The strategy is not without merit, given their need to expand the customer base for debt servicing, but slashing prices is not a sustainable path to long-term earnings growth.

Aside from a contract’s price point, a key factor for Envision to secure new business is the depth and quality of their physician and professional offering. The quality of their network is driven by Envision’s ability to recruit and retain top physicians. With an aging US population, demand for specialty physicians is outpacing the supply of qualified practitioners. This presents a significant risk to Envision’s core business as they face the decision to either increase their compensation offerings to physicians, or risk losing new business by presenting a subpar personnel offering.

Up to this point, Envision has attempted to fill physician shortages by “utilizing other allied health care professionals, such as certified registered nurse anesthetists, advanced registered nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.” (Annual Report 2016, 6) This uncertainty in the growth and quality of their network makes it difficult to forecast a reliable contract growth estimate.

Through their Ambulatory Services segment, Envision owns and operates 263 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) with approximately 3,000 physicians utilizing the centers for outpatient procedures. (Company Overview Presentation, January 2018, 8) The types of procedures performed at each center varies by physician specialty, but the most common are gastroenterology (colonoscopy and other endoscopy procedures), ophthalmology (cataracts and retinal laser surgery), and orthopedics (knee and shoulder arthroscopy and carpal tunnel repair).

While the segment represents only 16% of net revenue, it is the more profitable of the two operations. Using the company’s Non-GAAP EBITDA figures, their Ambulatory Services segment yields an EBITDA margin of 17% relative to the 11% from Physician Services. Despite this, growth in the segment has been stagnant, and FY 2017 revenues are expected to come in below those of 2016.

The model behind Envision’s Ambulatory Services segment is as follows: Envision looks to acquire ASCs in a partnership with physicians and health systems. When acquiring a facility, the partnership is typically structured with Envision as the majority (51% / 49%) owner so they can oversee management and administrative responsibilities. A core catalyst for each ASC’s success is Envision’s ability to staff the centers with high-quality physicians. The company believes they can consistently attract talent through their perceived scheduling and staffing efficiencies, which enable the physicians to maximize productivity.

According to management, they earn physicians’ preference by “providing them with greater scheduling flexibility, more consistent nurse staffing, and faster turnaround time between cases.” (Annual Report 2016, 6) The result is, physicians are able to perform more procedures than would be possible through a competitor.

Once staffed, the ASCs compete directly with hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) to offer the elective, low-risk procedures mentioned above. From a consumer perspective, the ASCs are designed to provide a low-cost alternative to HOPDs due to their more specialized offering. It is management’s view that patients will continue to broadly shift from hospitals towards ASCs for elective outpatient procedures due to the lower price point and increased efficiency at each center.

While I agree with the vision of a consumer shift towards ASCs for these procedures, there are several considerations to review before assuming Envision will be able to realize growth in this segment. A critical point to remember is that these are elective procedures, and their demand can be highly elastic around patients’ income. This is of particular note after reviewing the consumer profile of the typical ASC patient – someone who arrives at the facility after seeking lower-cost alternatives to HOPDs. Adverse economic conditions, e.g. rising regional unemployment, could lead to a sharp decline demand for these elective procedures.

Similarly, we saw regional disasters, namely Hurricane Harvey, cited as the reason for ASC revenue decline in FQ3 2017. This stands as a reminder that demand is much more discretionary than one might expect from surgical centers.

Further, scaling up their presence in the ASC market faces more obstacles than would appear at first glance. As detailed below, there are several corporate counterparts competing to establish or acquire the most desirable ASC locations. Additionally, just as in the Physician Services overview, the demand for well-qualified specialty physicians is outpacing supply.

The company can only expand and acquire ASCs at the rate at which they can be adequately staffed by physicians. As a majority owner of the facilities, Envision will pay the fixed costs of overhead and administration for each ASC. Any understaffed locations can deeply erode the segment’s profitability.

Competitive Landscape

Envision faces a highly fragmented competitive landscape in both segments. There is fierce competition to attract the nation’s most capable specialty physicians. A delay or inability to add qualified physicians to their network could abruptly cap growth opportunities in Envision’s core business. Shortcomings in their network will handcuff new business negotiations. If they do not have the resources to staff new contracts, their sales team sits idle.

At the national level, the main competitors recruiting physicians are Team Health Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMH) [iii], MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE: MD), The Schumacher Group, Fresenius Medical Care (XETR: FRE), California Emergency Physicians, and National Emergency Services Healthcare Group. Below the national level, the Envision competes with local physician groups and self-operated facility-based physician services departments.



With regard to competitive advantages, at the local level, Envision is able to offer physicians more stability and broader placement opportunities than smaller practices. This can be recognized as a legitimate competitive advantage during the recruiting process. The company is able to offer more specialized opportunities at locations across the country to a prospective physician. This comes from decades of national scaling and developing relationships with major providers.

At the national stage however, the advantage is mitigated when jockeying for talent against their larger peers. It is difficult to identify a substantive competitive advantage for Envision when recruiting against national and multinational competitors like Team Health Holdings and Fresenius respectively.

With regard to their Ambulatory Services segment, their main competition is from regional and national ASC providers like United Surgical Partners, Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates, and Surgery Partners. Aside from the competition among existing ASCs, Envision must compete for hospital systems for the development of new surgical centers. It is not uncommon for physician groups to develop an ASC without a corporate partner. After identifying a prospective ASC, even when Envision is broadly in a delevering mode, they have the capital resources to outbid many competing providers.

Management has stood firm that they are willing to raise and deploy capital if they see a compelling growth opportunity. Their capital resources as a ~$4.5B company, and their aggressive attitude can be recognized as a competitive advantage when bidding against peers for a stake in an available ASC.

Exhibit 5: Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Threat of New Entrants Moderate While their scale and administrative infrastructure secure their position with large, national customers, they face continued challenges from customers developing local practices. Threat of Substitutes Moderate There are numerous competitors, but Envision prides itself on the differentiated offering given to each customer. They have dug a shallow moat through their unique additional service offerings. Bargaining Power of Customers High Envision is reliant on a few key customer relationships. Each contract is up for annual renewal, and customers can end current deals in as little as 90 days. Envision is not in a bargaining position. Bargaining Power of Suppliers Moderate While the increasing demand for physicians has been noted, Envision is able to offer a unique package. The physicians will have placement opportunities in major hospitals and the stability of working under a national employer, not tied to a single hospital. Rivalry Among Existing Competition High There is heavy competition at every level of Envision’s business model – local, regional, and national. Many of the competitors are able to provide services at a similar scope to Envision, which can lead to depressed margins and an overactive M&A urgency.

Valuation

To value Envision’s shares from a passive, minority shareholder perspective, a discounted cash flow model was applied. Using free cash flow to firm (FCFF) as the measure of future cash flows, Envision is worth approximately $31.00 per share. The model is appropriate because the company does not pay a common dividend, but they are a mature company with a history of consistent, positive free cash flow. I view FCFF as a more fitting than free cash flow to equity (FCFE) because of the company’s significant debt financing.

The model projects seven years of discrete FCFF values, then assumes a 2.5% growth rate for years eight to ten, and a perpetual growth rate of 2% following year ten. A calculated WACC of 6.26% is used for the discount rate. We arrive at a 9.35% cost of equity via the Capital Asset Pricing Model (2.85% risk-free rate, 10.50% market return, 0.85 beta), and an after-tax cost of debt of 4.33% through the traditional measure (5.61% weighted average YTM, 22.87% effective tax rate).

At the time of this writing, a $31.00 price target suggests an approximate 15% downside from the market value of shares. There are two important considerations in this projection. This assumes Envision has the ability to refinance and push out the principal obligations due between 2022-2024, and more importantly - it is agnostic to the possibility of a buyout.

Envision’s share price has surged in recent months after it was reported that, among others, Carlyle was interested in taking the company private. Let it be clear that this analysis aims to calculate the intrinsic value of the current business; not the investment value to a given private equity acquirer, which may be a very different figure.

For the context, following mounting pressure from shareholders and a disastrous Q3 2017, Chairman William Sanger announced the company will begin a “review of strategic alternatives” with the goal of “enhancing shareholder value” [iv]. Two weeks later, Bloomberg reported several notable firms had interest in taking the company private. There is recent precedent - Envision’s peer, Team Health Holdings was taken private by Blackstone in 2016 for $5.5B (20x EBITDA).

Envision’s calculated EV is currently 13x consensus EBITDA, so there is room to add a respectable premium to the bid while still coming in below Blackstone’s acquisition multiple. The company certainly appears cheap through market-based valuation methods, but I believe there is an idiosyncratic story to Envision, and sufficient fundamental data to perform a more thorough discounted cash flow valuation.

Since the story broke, we have observed a rush of new buyers pushing the share price upwards of 40% in the past three months. It is my view that this sustained rise in Envision’s share price has absolutely no relation to the future prospects of the business. Rather, this is the result of a plethora of event-driven funds rushing to an opportunity to deploy capital (Exhibit 7). Many of these special situation players have no intention of investing in Envision’s core business, but are rather hoping to capture a premium through speculating on the possibility of a deal.

This is a fundamentally different approach to valuation, which hinges on thorough analysis of the deal process, potential complications, and the timeline. I cannot accurately forecast the probability of this deal, but I would only remind current buyers that they are purchasing shares ~15% above intrinsic value. If a deal does not materialize, you will still be an owner of this company, facing questions on all fronts of their operations.

It is worth reiterating the key determinations of this analysis. There is a high degree of uncertainty in Envision’s path forward as a standalone business. Because their financial position is so highly levered, the firm’s forecasted value is extremely sensitive to any changes in the assumed operating results (Exhibit 8). Combine this with the backdrop of their volatile earnings in the past year, and the fact that we are in the midst of an ongoing strategic review of all aspects of their business, and it is easy to conclude that the future of the company is in flux.

With this much uncertainty, we look to any safety nets in place to protect the investment. Envision maintains very few tangible assets. With most of the value on their balance sheet being recorded under Goodwill and Customer Relationships, it is difficult to find residual value in the shares should the company fall onto difficult footing.

With a personal foundation as a value investor, I cannot confidently recommend Envision as an investment opportunity. I believe better opportunities exist in the capital markets, and the speculative upside does not justify the risk. Should the company fall into distress, outside of their working capital, shareholders have very salvageable assets to their name. It is my view that the there are too many potential pitfalls in place to justify a speculative buy on either the standalone company, or a gamble on the buyout rumors.

While the company may very well achieve their operating targets, when there are this many uncertainties and this few protections in place, purchasing shares becomes far more of a speculation than an investment. It is my belief that Envision Healthcare Corp. should not be viewed as a viable investment opportunity at this point.

[i] “Company Overview Presentation, January 2018”



[ii] “Envision Healthcare Annual Report 2016”

[iii] Team Health Holdings was taken private on 2/7/2017 by a consortium of buyers including Blackstone Group



[iv] “Envision Healthcare Reviewing ‘Strategic Alternatives’”



Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO+ article. PRO+ members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO+ here.