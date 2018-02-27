How Israel Became The Startup Nation Having The 3rd Most Companies On The Nasdaq

Israel was once an economic crisis, however by introducing free markets many Israelis who were in the military used their knowledge to start a startup.

Israel is a very new nation being founded in only 1948. They've also had many conflicts in their short history, both externally and internally. In the 1980s, Israel had very high inflation going up to the triple digits. Israel is a very small country having a population of only 9M people and being geographically small ranking 150th by area. Israel has been lacking in natural resources, especially when compared to oil-rich countries of the middle-east (although offshore energy discoveries have recently been found). Over half of the country is a desert. However, today they're a global tech and startup hub.

The first acquisition outside of the US made by Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) was an Israeli company called ISCAR Metalworking in 2006 when he obtained 80% of its stock. Israel is now one of the best countries to invest in according to Warren Buffet, who called it the "most promising investment hub outside the US. If you're going to the Middle East to look for oil, you can skip Israel. If you're looking for brains, look no further. Israel has shown that it has a disproportionate amount of brains and energy". How did this huge transformation from economic crisis to being the most promising investment hub happen?

So I watched the video above from VisualPolitik (I highly recommend that you subscribe to that channel) on how Israel became "the land of startups". This then got me interested in further researching Israel's economic history and I decided to write this article which is a deep look at Israel's economic history and explains why Israel turned into the "most promising investment hub outside the US" (Buffett).

Israel spends the most of any country on R&D as a percentage of GDP, at 4.3%, than any other country in the world. In comparison, the US is ranked 9th and only spends 2.8%. South Korea spends the 2nd most at a close 4.2% but other than South Korea no other country comes close to Israel with the 3rd country being Japan spending 3.3% of its GDP.

Research and Development Expenditures (% of GDP, World Bank)

The country has thousands of tech startups and many large multinational tech companies having subsidiaries or R&D centres in Israel. Intel employs 10,000 employees directly and the employment of 30,000 is indirectly supported by Intel, with some of their processors being designed and made in Israel.

Source: nocamels.com

I'm not familiar with domestic Israeli politics, however, I do tend to be a supporter of free markets but I will just be discussing economic policies and their causes/effects.

Israel's government originally made up a large part of its economy and Israel had strict control on trade and foreign holdings during its first couple decades, but since the 80s the government started implementing market reforms and market liberalization, privatization, and reducing government intervention.

Twenty years ago [Published in 2008] the government was diverting a large part of private savings to its budget via administrative measures: there were many restrictions on financial activity, including foreign exchange activity of both Israelis abroad and non-residents in the domestic economy (Ben Bassat (2002)). The supervision of foreign exchange activity had been very strict, and it was almost impossible to do business without the intervention or the permission of the Israeli authorities. For example, there was a quota on the amount of foreign currency that Israelis could take abroad, and residents could not hold real assets abroad (Michaely (2007)). Bank for International Settlements: Twenty years of financial liberalisation in Israel: 1987–2007 (Published 2008) Zvi Eckstein and Tamar Ramot-Nyska

Source: Bank for International Settlements

Due to difficult economic issues in the 70s and 80s after the 1973 Yom Kippur War and the 1983 Israel Bank Stock Crisis, inflation followed at up to 400%. The Israeli Government started to implement an Economic Stabilization plan in 1985. Most of Israel's workforce had inflation indexation so most workers did not see inflation as a big issue (according to the American Economic Review) and because of this, the government focused on reducing unemployment rather than directly targeting inflation directly. The government tried a plan in 1981 which tried to control the increase of prices, however, this plan caused overvaluation of the currency and failed. In 1983 the economy got even worse when the stock market crashed following the devaluation of the currency, and 4 of Israel's largest banks collapsed which were nationalized by the government. The Finance Minister proposed moving to the dollar however he was forced to resign the same day as many Israelis viewed having a national currency as part of their sovereignty. After the 1983 economic crisis inflation went up to a high of 400%.

Source: American Economic Review

In 1984 there were large capital outflows which caused Israel to lose foreign reserves and caused concern regarding the ability of Israel to pay off its external debt (70% of GDP at the time), the total public debt of Israel was 280% of its GDP in 1984 - there were also rumors that commercial banks would not rollover Israeli debt (according to the American Economic Review). Elections were held in 1984 with no clear winners however a "unity" government was formed in September with the expectation that they'd introduce a plan to stabilize the economy. The Prime Minister did not want to risk increasing unemployment and did not significantly lower the budget deficit, with inflation reaching an annual rate of 950% from August to November 1984. The Government formed an agreement in November between employers and labour which essentially agreed to freeze wages and prices, which worked for 2 months lowering inflation to 4.5% monthly but in 1985 inflation for the first six months of the year averaged 350%. In June of 1985, the Prime Minister and the coalition government decided to take inflation seriously, consulting several economists and on July 1st, 1985 after a 19-hour long cabinet meeting they finally agreed to significantly reduce deficits, a devaluation of the currency, among over policies.

The key points of the program were: Cuts in the government budget, mainly in subsidies, amounting to 7 percent of GNP; Devaluation of 19 percent and fixing of the exchange rate to the dollar; Suspension of wage contracts (including indexation) and the granting of a general wage increase of 14 percent, pending negotiations between the employers and the Histadrut (the national trade union); A price freeze; Israelis would no longer be able to hold dollar-linked short-term deposits; The Bank of Israel would conduct monetary policy with the exchange rate as its main nominal target and credit as a nominal indicator. - "Stopping High Inflation, The Israeli Stabilization Program 1985-86". Stanley Fischer. American Economic Review, VOL. 77 NO. 2, May 1987.

Source: American Economic Review

Immediately following Israel's Economic Stabilization Plan, inflation lowered significantly, going down to only about 1-2% monthly (compared to the peak of an annual rate of 750% earlier in the year) by Q4 1985. This stabilization plan was not without pain with real wages falling by about 15% immediately after, however tackling inflation and implementing this plan was one of many steps that took Israel from economic crisis to becoming a global technology business leader. One Israeli publication describes July 1, 1985 (the date of this stabilization plan) as "the day Israeli capitalism was born".

While inflation was controlled there was some pain with increased unemployment. Currently in 2018, however, unemployment is only 4% with inflation at nearly zero. This creates a stable environment for entrepreneurs.

Source: Bank for International Settlements

Source: TradingEconomics.com

As you can see from the chart below, Israel's GDP Per Capita grew rapidly in the late 80s and 90s after inflation was stabilized.

When you compare GDP growth of Israel to the US, you'll see that Israel was lagging in the late 70s and 80s, however, in the 90s Israel's GDP grew at about the same rate as the US, with faster growth in some years.

In the 90s, the beginning of the peace process led to a signing of a peace treaty with Jordan in 1994 which helped increase stability. There was also a significant wave of Soviet immigration after the collapse of the Soviet Union (former Soviet citizens make up about 15% of Israel's population and from 1989-1990 Israel's population increased by 10.9%) which also helped grow the economy as it significantly increased the number of consumers, workforce, and many Soviet immigrants were highly skilled or educated. Israel also increased exports during the 90s and markets were opened up to South East Asia.

Since the 1985 plan, Israel's GDP per capita grew from $5700 (1985) to $37,300 in 2016. France's GDP per Capita was $9,700 in 1985, with the UK's being $8,650 in 1985. Israel's GDP per capita is currently about the same as the UK ($39,900) and France ($36,850) - Israel went from having a GDP per Capita 40% less than France to having a larger GDP per capita currently, this is because of the extraordinary growth that Israel experienced following the initial 1985 plan and other economic reforms that led to becoming a global leader in the technology sector and a startup hub. Israel currently ranks 19th when measured using the Human Development Index as well, making it a very highly developed country comparable to Western democracies in living standards.

Following the 1985 plan, in the 90s the government tried to reduce spending in order to reduce the deficit and by 2007 there was no significant budget deficit. After the 2008 recession, the deficit increased to 4% of GDP but the deficit is now 2% of GDP.

Source: TradingEconomics (Israeli Government Deficit, percent of GDP)

During the 1990s emphasis was put on curtailing spending and reducing the deficit. The target was to bring down the deficit/GDP ratio to the rate prevailing in Western developed economies, a policy that was indeed successful in reducing it down to a quarter of what it was at the beginning of the decade. After it rose considerably in 2001, it was brought down to 6 percent in 2003, 5 percent in 2004, and by 2007 there was no significant budget deficit. The financial crisis necessitated a departure from the deficit reduction program, and the government approved a deficit ceiling of about 6% of GDP for the years 2009- 2010, but with a clear plan of reducing deficit levels once more after reaching economic stabilization. The economic reform program embarked on by the government in 2003 continues to reduce the budget (as well as taxes) further and streamline the economy. Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "Economy: Major Reforms"

Israel's Government Debt/GDP has been trending down and is now only 62%. This represents huge fiscal progress since 1984 when government debt to GDP was 280%.

Source: TradingEconomics

Israel had significant growth in the early 90s with moderate growth for the late 90s but after the dot-com crash in 2000, Israel's economy suffered with its worst recession ever. In 2003 Israel reformed their taxation system and the recession ended the next year. Growth slowed down after a change in fiscal policy after a new government was elected in June 1996 which aimed to reduce budget deficits and balance of payments deficits. The Bank of Israel also changed their monetary policy in 1996 and price stability was made their only goal - this led to very high-interest rates being set which slowed investment and the housing market.

A remarkable change occurred in the first half of the 1990s. During the 1990–95 period GDP grew by 43.3 percent, an average annual growth of 6.2 percent. Output of the business sector grew even faster: an average of 7.6 percent per annum. To put these figures in perspective, average growth in the developed countries was just half or less than half of these rates. The United States economy grew at an annual average of 3 percent and the OECD countries at 2.4 percent, in those years. (...) The second endogenous reason for slower growth was the change in monetary policy. From 1996 the Bank of Israel adopted price stability as its only policy goal. Consequently, tight monetary policy was implemented resulting in very high real interest rates. The restraining levels of real interest rates had a dampening effect on growth through three channels. First, they put a heavy financial burden on firms, thereby negatively affecting investments. Second, they led to higher interest rates on mortgages, thereby depressing the housing market. Finally, the high levels of domestic interest rates were very attractive to foreign investors, who brought in foreign exchange that was converted into Israeli shekels in order to purchase shekel denominated bonds. This inflow of foreign currency depressed the exchange rate of the Israeli shekel, thereby hurting exports. Ben-Zion Zilberfarb (2006) From Boom to Bust: The Israeli Economy 1990–2003, Israel Affairs

Other factors that caused growth to slow down were decreased immigration and Palestinian terror attacks that intensified in 1996. The terror attacks greatly reduced tourism and foreign visitors. Due to Israel's export-driven economy (about 1/3 of its output is exported) they were affected by economic crisis in Asia, former Soviet Union, and Latin America.

Unfortunately, on the top of these two endogenous factors some external factors had an additional negative impact on the Israeli economy. The first, and most important, was the drop in the number of new immigrants. That number declined from about 190,000 in each of the years 1990–1991 to about 60,000 in the second half of the 1990s. The number of new immigrants in the 1996–2000 period was just half the number in the years 1990–1995 (349,000 as compared to 702,000). The second external factor was the Palestinian terror attacks that intensified in 1996, with the targeting of Israeli civilians by suicide bombers. This had an immediate adverse effect on tourism, which declined by 4 percent in 1996 (compared with an increase of 12 percent in the preceding year). The decline in foreign visitors continued in 1997 and 1998 (a decline of 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively). Finally, the economic crisis in Asia and subsequently in the former Soviet Union and Latin America negatively affected Israel’s exports. It should be mentioned that Israel exports about one-third of its output (and about half of its industrial output). Therefore, any slowdown in world markets has a negative impact on the Israeli economy. Ben-Zion Zilberfarb (2006) From Boom to Bust: The Israeli Economy 1990–2003, Israel Affairs

While Israel's economy had many factors that were negatively affecting it, it still managed to grow because of its high-tech industry which grew significantly in the late 90s. This is the period when Israel had a boom of new startups, and startups had managed to capture almost 3% of its GDP within 4 years (in 1996, startups made up 0.0% of its GDP and by 2000 it made up 2.9%). In 2000, startup's share of GDP was four times more than it was in the US (where startups were only 0.7% of the US's GDP) and 20% of the GDP growth in 2000 was from startups.

Source: Israel Affairs

Israel had a very high-quality labour force in the 90s due partly to Soviet immigration, where many immigrants were skilled engineers or technicians.

One key factor is the high quality of the Israeli labour force. Israel’s proportion of engineers is the world’s highest, with 135 engineers per 10,000 persons, as compared to 85 per 10,000 persons in the US. This is largely the result of the many thousands of skilled engineers and technicians who moved to Israel from the former Soviet Union after 1989. Ben-Zion Zilberfarb (2006) From Boom to Bust: The Israeli Economy 1990–2003, Israel Affairs

Israel also had a very strong military technology, and as Israelis moved from the military, they used their knowledge to create startups in the civilian world. Israel has a very strong defence technology, which was needed due to the many conflicts that Israel was involved in during its first few decades. Israel became a global leader in startups, and had the 3rd most IPOs on the Nasdaq in 1996, this attracted many venture capitalists who established a presence in Israel.

The second factor is the ability to convert military technological knowhow to civilian use. Many army recruits, especially those who have been working in elite intelligence units, were exposed to very advanced technologies. When they left the army, some were absorbed into the civilian marketplace, while others formed start-up companies, which put their military know-how into commercial products for civilian use. Some of these start-ups later became successful high-tech firms. The ongoing success of the Israeli high-tech industry is reflected in the local and foreign stock markets. In 1996 Israeli firms provided the third largest number of initial purchase offerings (IPOs) on the NASDAQ (over-the-counter stock exchange) in New York, after the US and Canada, and the second largest number of IPOs on the relatively new AIM (Alternative Investment Market) in London (after the UK). Many leading American investment houses and venture capital funds have established a presence in Israel in order to support Israeli high-tech firms and benefit from the current boom. A third factor that contributed to the growth of the high-tech industry Ben-Zion Zilberfarb (2006) From Boom to Bust: The Israeli Economy 1990–2003, Israel Affairs

While Israel had a booming tech industry, the dot-com bubble bursting affected Israel significantly. In 2000, Israel experienced significant growth, with GDP increasing by 8% and business sector output increasing by 10%. This growth was because of Israel's tech industry as well as being a peak year for tourism (2.5M visitors in 2000, a 26% increase from 1998). However, after 2000, Israel was seriously affected by the dot-com crash and in the last quarter of 2000 Israel entered into its longest and worst recession yet.

However, from the last quarter of 2000, the Israeli economy entered its longest and deepest recession ever. The previous recession took place in 1966–1967 when the economy slowed down from an average annual growth rate of 10.2 percent to just 1.5 percent in each of the years 1966 and 1967. In comparison, the recent recession was much more severe with GDP declining by 0.9 percent in 2001 and an additional 0.7 percent in 2002. A decline in GDP over two consecutive years was unprecedented in Israel’s economic history. Only once before, in 1953, was a decline in GDP recorded, and it lasted just one year. The decline of business sector output was even more pronounced—2.4 percent in 2001 and a further decline of 2.6 percent in 2002 (see Table 1 above). The magnitude of the recession is manifested in the fact that despite 1.3 percent growth in 2003, GDP per capita (which serves as a measure of the standard of living) declined in 2001–2003 by 6.5 percent. It reduced the standard of living at the beginning of 2004 to the level achieved seven years earlier (1996). Ben-Zion Zilberfarb (2006) From Boom to Bust: The Israeli Economy 1990–2003, Israel Affairs

Israel also had to spend significant amounts in security costs during the Second Intifada (Sept 2000 - Feb 2005), which significantly harmed its economy on top of the tech crash and killed many Israelis. It also significantly hurt the tourism industry and caused economic uncertainty.

The second was the decline in tourism. The number of visitor arrivals by air peaked in 2000 at 1.95 million. As a result of the intifada, the number plummeted by 46 percent in 2001 to 1.06 million and declined by a further 27 percent in 2002 to the lowest level since the early 1980s—779,000. Lastly, the intifada resulted in increased uncertainty that damaged both private consumption and investment. According to Bank of Israel estimates terror attacks by the Palestinians caused a loss of 3.1 percent to 3.8 percent of GDP to the Israeli economy Ben-Zion Zilberfarb (2006) From Boom to Bust: The Israeli Economy 1990–2003, Israel Affairs

In 2003 there were several controversial reforms on taxation and fiscal policy. There's a concept called the Laffer curve which basically means that to maximize revenue there is a certain tax rate, and raising the tax rate beyond that point will actually result in lower tax revenues as it creates a disincentive to work. Tax revenue did rise after the tax cuts in 2003, rising more than 30% from 2003 to 2007.

The top individual tax rate was cut from 64 percent to 44 percent, while corporate taxes were slashed from 36 percent to 18 percent. Government spending was capped for three years. Pension ages went up for both men and women. He also liberalized currency exchange laws. The results were a success on the macroeconomic level. Unemployment dropped, as did the debt-to-GDP ratio (from 102 percent to 80 percent). And taxes went from 35.6 percent of GDP in 2000 to 30.5 percent in 2015. Netanyahu credits these reforms for making Israel's high-tech boom of the last few years possible. -Forbes: Netanyahu's Economic Reforms And The Laffer Curve, 2015

Source: IndexMundi

Israel's recession ended in 2004 with GDP growing at 4.3% and 5.1% in 2005. Israel's economy is export-driven so as global economies came out of recession that helped Israel increase its exports. The tech industry also recovered in 2004, and venture capital activity increased. To this day Israel continues to be the "startup nation" and hi-tech exports made up 49% of Israel's total exports in 2016. Israeli tech startups are involved in computing, life sciences, clean tech, defence, among other things. One example is Waze which is a popular GPS app, another example is Takadu which is "offers smart water infrastructure monitoring, remotely detecting leaking pipes in real-time all around the world. One of Takadu's customers is Britain's Thames Water. When a water pipe in London bursts, chances are that it will first be spotted by a computer in Tel Aviv" (BBC). Israel is a huge hub of innovation, R&D and technology.

This is Rothschild Boulevard - also known as the Silicon Boulevard, home to the offices of many hot start-ups such as Face.com and Soluto. Some of them do not mind following in the footsteps of ICQ, 5Min, LabPixies and others, who have been scooped up by international tech giants. [...] Whatever their strategy, it seems that they are here to make an impact. "These entrepreneurs are thinking big, they're using the latest web technologies, they are trying to build global businesses - they're not satisfied by building something small, they're really trying to create something huge," says Saul Klein, a Tel Aviv-based investor working for British venture capital fund Index Ventures. -BBC: How Israel turned itself into a high-tech hub, 2011

Exports

As you can see below, Israel's largest exports partner is the United States which makes up 32% of Israel's exports. In 1985 a free trade agreement came into effect with the US and since then trade to the US has grown significantly. All of Israel's other export partners make up less than 8% of Israel's total exports each, and it includes trade partners such as Hong Kong (7.9%), China (7%), Belgium (4.5%), India (4.3%) as well as Canada (1.1%), Singapore (0.8%), and Australia (0.9%).

Israel is one of the world's hubs for diamonds, especially diamond polishing, with diamonds being one of their biggest exports. If diamonds were to lose all their global demand because of economic issues or changing consumer choices that could harm Israel's economy as diamonds are a large part of its trade.

Israel, however, is much more than just diamonds. Israel's exports are dominated by high-tech industries, making up 49% of exports. They also export pharmaceuticals and are home to generic drug maker Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA). Israel is also home to many smaller R&D focused biotech companies. Israel also exports Integrated Circuits and other Silicon devices such as processors (Intel manufactures some processors there). Israel also has thousands of startups which are working on researching and developing the next generation of technology which should fuel future growth.

Source: TradingEconomics (UN COMTRADE)

Source: MIT Observatory of Economic Complexity

What is the Outlook for Israel?

GDP is expected to grow by over 3% in 2018 and 2019 according to the OECD.

GDP is expected to grow between 3¼ and 3½ per cent in 2018 and 2019. The ongoing support from macroeconomic policies will continue to stimulate demand. Demand will also be supported by increased infrastructure spending related to the start-up of the Leviathan offshore gas field planned for end-2019. The good labour market performance and low unemployment should continue to spur wages and private consumption. However, the increase in imports, coupled with the still moderate growth in exports, should slow growth. With stronger wage increases and higher import prices, inflation is expected to rise to around 1¾ per cent by the end of 2019. -OECD Economic Outlook

How can you invest in Israel?

The easiest way to gain access to the Israeli market is through an ETF which would allow you to gain broad exposure to the market for cheap without having to pay costly international commissions. The largest ETF is the iShares MSCI Israel Capped ETF (EIS). This ETF contains mostly larger public companies and does not include non-public startups. Investing in a Venture Capital fund that focuses on Israeli startups would make sense, however, that tends to be out of reach for most people and is illiquid.

As you can see above from its top holdings, Teva Pharmaceuticals makes up almost 16% holdings, with Check Point Software (CHKP) making up 12%. This is because the ETF is market cap weighted therefore the giants make up a significant amount of its holdings. If you decide to invest in this ETF you need to be aware that Teva and Check Point performance will have a huge impact on the ETF's performance so if you have a positive outlook on its top holdings it could make sense to invest in it. I don't follow those companies so I can't make a recommendation. If the ETF was equal weighted that would be better as you'd gain exposure to the smaller growth companies and the returns wouldn't be dependent on just a few companies.

