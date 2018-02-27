What Is The Right Price To Buy Cummins Stock?

A short profile

Cummins (CMI) is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, selling and servicing diesel and alternative fuel engines, electrical generator sets, and related components and technology. Since its foundation in 1919, the company’s innovation and technological improvement is unstoppable. Cummins’ main focus is on North America (represents 58% of revenues), but the company also has Asian and European exposure, each above 10% of the revenues. Revenues come from four different segments.

The most important is the engine segment, where the company designs and manufactures diesel and natural gas powered engines for on-highway and off-highway.

The components segment designs and manufactures filtration, turbo technologies, emission solutions and electronic and fuel systems.

The power systems segment offers power generation equipment and engines for residential standby, but also for mining, marine, oil and gas, data centers, etc.

Cummins has 600 company-owned and independent distribution facilities and more than 7400 dealer locations in more than 190 countries. The distribution business provides sales, service, and support to the customers.

Leading position

The company has a leading position and significant market share in the diesel engines market. In the most important American heavy-duty truck market, Cummins’ share was 33% last year, while the medium-duty truck market share reached 78%. These two segments were responsible for ~44% of the overall revenues, but the company also has strong market positions in China and India. According to the management’s guidance, the company will be able to sustain these market shares, or at least close to these numbers (between 31% and 34% in the heavy-duty truck market and 72% to 75% in the medium-duty truck market). Although I will highlight the serious challenges that the company is facing I still find this guidance feasible.

The market share gains also contributed to the 17% sales increase in 2017. Thanks to this, revenues that seemed to be stagnating in the last couple of years rose to new record highs that is unquestionably a good sign going forward. In 2018, this positive trend may continue; the management forecasts a further increase of 4-8%.

This top line growth is also expected to materialize on the EBITDA level. The improving demand, cost reduction, and lower variable compensation costs may also bring the EBITDA to new highs this year. In the future, the management plans further performance improvements via expanding the EBITDA margins on the base business.

Of course, the great macro environment is a strong tailwind that won’t last forever. The world’s biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, for example, thinks that the US economy will stumble into a recession (with a 70% probability) before the next presidential election in 2020, which would have a negative effect on Cummins’ performance. On the other hand, the company’s CEO, Mr. Linebarger said last time in the earnings call that

We are clearly not at the top of the cycle, so we are mid-cycle at best and again, it's a range depending on which market you're looking at, but we see 2018 as a significant opportunity for the company to expand.

When retaining earnings makes sense

It’s always good to see a stable and growing earnings power, but from an owner’s perspective, the level of the return on invested capital is just as important since it shows the quality of the business.

Unrestricted earnings should be retained only when there is a reasonable prospect – backed preferably by historical evidence or, when appropriate, by a thoughtful analysis of the future – that for every dollar retained by the corporation, at least one dollar of market value will be created for owners. This will happen only if the capital retained produces incremental earnings equal to, or above, those generally available to investors. (Warren Buffett, 1984)

Cummins had one of the highest ROIC numbers in its industry in the last 5 years. The ~17% ROIC is much higher than the cost of capital, so management seems to have put the retained earnings to good use.

Shareholders are rewarded directly as well

Cummins’ free cash flow reached a record level last year. Since the management is committed to returning at least 50% of operating cash flow to shareholders, the dividend and the share buybacks reached $1.2 billion in 2017 that translates to an above 4% shareholder yield. Dividend per share has been increased for 11 straight years, but the growth rate has been declining since 2011.

However, the capex spending will be about 50% higher this year, the company still has enough room to sustain the upward trajectory of the dividend payments as the current FCF payout ratio stands at 42.8%.

Houston, do we have a problem?

Cummins will have to face a new challenge in the future: the spread of electric vehicles. According to one of the biggest consultancy firms, McKinsey, 1: the total cost of ownership of electric trucks could be on par with diesels in the near term, 2: the technology and infrastructure are becoming increasingly cost competitive and affordable, 3: the adoption is being enabled by the regulatory environment.

Nevertheless, I think Cummins will be able to manage this new challenge for the following reasons:

There are barriers to adopt the electric trucks, like reliability questions, or the supply chain and production challenges of the new vehicles.

It may take years (2023-31), till the long haul, heavy-duty electric trucks’ total cost of ownership reaches that of the diesel vehicles.

In the coming years, electric vehicle sales may not have a material impact on heavy and medium-duty truck markets, so focusing on larger engines (as Cummins does) may pay off, thanks to the fewer substitutes.

The company has already started to build up a new, electric segment. They seem to understand the new trend, and I do not think they will miss it because they may have enough time to adapt.

In the next three years, the company plans to spend $500 million to develop an electrified powertrain product, and they set up a separate new segment called ‘Electrification’, the numbers of which will be reported separately from this year.

To gain the necessary expertise, they had two acquisitions in the last couple of months (Brammo and Johnson Matthey Battery Systems), and have plenty of room to grow further, thanks to the low indebtedness.

Do not forget, that Cummins has natural gas engines as well, which can also be a future alternative.

Is the valuation right?

Taking into account the expected EPS growth, the stock is attractively valued based on trailing 12-month P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios, compared to the peer group.

On the other hand, Cummins typically traded on a discounted EV/EBITDA compared to the sector median, so the current situation is not so special. Meanwhile, in absolute terms, the above 10 EV/EBITDA ratio is higher than the long-term average. These are clearly not the valuation levels, where one should get extra excited about the stock.

How does Cummins fare according to the FALCON Method?

Let’s employ the FALCON Method to see how Cummins ranks within this structured decision-making framework that is built on evidence-based steps. (The FALCON Method is a stock selection process that serves the construction of a buy-and-hold portfolio with both an income and total return focus. The model is about 90% quantitative and 10% qualitative.) The process includes the following steps.

Step 1: Narrow down the field of stocks. I focus on a group of stocks that tend to outperform according to historical data. My minimum requirement is 20 years of immaculate dividend history, meaning there are no dividend cuts within this period. Cummins PASSES this test with a period of frozen dividends followed by 11 years if raises as shown above.

My take on the dividend profile: The current yield of 2.6% may look decent in this market but with the most recent raise of 5.4% (and other aspects of valuation) I would demand a higher entry yield to consider buying the stock. Payout ratios are healthy, the dividend seems safe. Cummins stock has provided a higher than 2.50% yield in 44.3% of the time within the last 5 years so the current opportunity is not that special.

Step 2: Check the valuation. I focus on the stocks that seem to be undervalued historically based on various metrics.

Hardly a screaming buy if you look at the table carefully.

Step 3: Three hurdles to filter them. I use absolute threshold criteria (dividend yield, free cash flow yield, and shareholder yield) to determine whether a stock is good enough to invest my capital or I should pass up the opportunity. I deliberately define low limits with all the 3 indicators, since my experience shows that meeting all 3 low requirements together usually disqualifies a very large chunk of stocks on my list, but leaves just enough of them to continue the analysis. So this is a very tough combined filter in spite of seeming to be a bit lenient on the single factors.

Cummins PASSES this test by a narrow margin.

Step 4: Rank the survivors. I am using a multifactor quantitative ranking the factors of which are mostly Chowder-like numbers of different timeframes. If I gave Cummins a borderline PASS in the second step and let it compete in this phase, it could snatch a place on the Top 10 list of the FALCON Method. The number one reason why Cummins could rank that high is that most stocks in our database fail the valuation hurdle in this overheated market. (Note that letting Cummins pass that valuation hurdle is a big IF and I did that just for the sake of seeing how it would rank.)

Step 5: Enter the human. This step involves some qualitative judgment but it is far from a Buffett-like deep analysis since not too many of us can carry that out at such a level and with that kind of confidence. As this is the most labor-intensive part of the process I only spend time on this with the stocks that look promising candidates for my portfolio. With Cummins I didn’t find anything that is not to like.

Takeaway

I am not a buyer of Cummins stock today. Although I like the quality and future prospects of the business I do not find the current valuation attractive enough to warrant a buy decision. I own CMI shares in my personal portfolio with a cost base of $116.24 per share. I would consider adding to this position if Cummins fell to a price offering a dividend yield close to 3.4%. With today’s forward dividend that translates to a price level of $127. In this kind of market the sensible valuation criterion is where nearly all quality stocks (and even not publicly traded businesses) fail.

In our search for new stand-alone businesses, the key qualities we seek are durable competitive strengths; able and high-grade management; good returns on the net tangible assets required to operate the business; opportunities for internal growth at attractive returns; and, finally, a sensible purchase price. That last requirement proved a barrier to virtually all deals we reviewed in 2017, as prices for decent, but far from spectacular, businesses hit an all-time high. (Warren Buffett, 2018)

