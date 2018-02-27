Ocean Rig Poseidon

Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) has just reported that it has singed a new contract with Tullow Namibia to employ the drillship Ocean Rig Poseidon on a one-well drilling program in West Africa. The contract has options and will start in the third quarter of 2018. Ocean Rig did not reveal neither the dayrate for the contract nor the total added backlog.

I recently raised the topic of Ocean Rig’s backlog when I wrote about the company’s fourth-quarter report. As a reminder, the company currently has five active rigs: a semi-submersible (Leiv Eiriksson) and 4 drillships (Ocean Rig Corcovado, Ocean Rig Poseidon, Ocean Rig Mykonos, Ocean Rig Skyros).

Back when the fourth-quarter report was published, Ocean Rig Corcovado, Ocean Rig Poseidon and Ocean Rig Mykonos were scheduled to become warm stacked following the completion of their current contracts in 2018. Only Ocean Rig Skyros has a long-term contract with Total (TOT), but, according to Ocean Rig, this contract is being renegotiated and the outcome of ongoing negotiations is still unknown.

With this setup, Ocean Rig had a real possibility to finish 2018 with all its drillships in the cold stacked or warm stacked mode (in case Total decided to end the contract of Ocean Rig Skyros and pay a termination fee).

While Ocean Rig is in no financial hardship as it has just emerged from restructuring and has plenty of runway. However, each new contract has a material influence on the company’s valuation because a value of working rig and stacked rig (especially cold stacked rig) differs materially. The reason for this is that a re-start of the rig involves significant expenses. This is especially true of cold stacked rigs, where expenses can be very significant and various challenges may emerge during the unstacking process.

So, the new contract for Poseidon is an important material event for Ocean Rig. Previously, the rig worked for Statoil in Tanzania. Ocean Rig’s report indicated that Poseidon was working at a dayrate of $170,000. We discussed the dayrate for Poseidon a number of times in the comments sections of Ocean Rig-related articles and, since we are not provided with exact time estimate for Ocean Rig contracts, it looks like it’s safer to go with the dayrate disclosed by the company (Henrik, I take your arguments!).

Given the region of the job and the current oversupply in the ultra-deepwater drillship segment, I assume that the dayrate for the new Poseidon contract will be in line with the Statoil contract. The main interest lies in how many options the contract has. Obviously, it will be great for Ocean Rig to have Poseidon employed through the end of 2018 and into 2019.

Speaking about Ocean Rig’s share price performance, the company’s stock is stuck in the wide $24 - $29 range. The news on Poseidon will provide support on the lower end of this range. Sustainable upside for Ocean Rig shares depends on whether the company is able to get more work for Corcovado and Mykonos, the outcome of negotiations with Total on Skyros and, of course, on oil prices and the general market sentiment towards offshore drilling companies.

At this point, Ocean Rig is a “hold”.

