Summary

Since I wrote my "Tesla is Likely to Rebound" article, the stock has surged by roughly 20%.

But this is not the end to the Tesla rally, it is likely only the beginning.

The stock is on the brink of a major technical breakout, and this time it's supported by several key fundamental catalysts.

Quality concerns, financial issues, and other transient developments are being trumped by improved Model 3 production, indications of strong demand, and other positive developments.

Ultimately, reinforced investor confidence in the company should translate into a significantly higher share price going forward.