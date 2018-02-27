Tesla: The Breakout Appears Imminent, New All-Time Highs Very Likely
Since I wrote my "Tesla is Likely to Rebound" article, the stock has surged by roughly 20%.
But this is not the end to the Tesla rally, it is likely only the beginning.
The stock is on the brink of a major technical breakout, and this time it's supported by several key fundamental catalysts.
Quality concerns, financial issues, and other transient developments are being trumped by improved Model 3 production, indications of strong demand, and other positive developments.
Ultimately, reinforced investor confidence in the company should translate into a significantly higher share price going forward.
Tesla (TSLA) is perhaps the single most controversial company of our time. I’ve never witnessed such conflicting views on a company, where one camp is so