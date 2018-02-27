The Return Of The Euro

Selling pressure has increased over the last two months without a fall in the EUR/USD, but is only a setback in the Euro's strength.

There's no denying the importance of the U.S. economy on the world stage. After all, the country possesses the most traded currency and serves as a benchmark to its foreign competitors. With the currency's strong decline relative to the euro since the start of 2017, there is much speculation regarding the sustainability of this contraction. This comes in the wake of one of the greatest falls in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in history, with the VIX spiking to its highest levels in two years. This uncertainty, coupled with changes in the Eurozone's economy and other factors, will determine the direction of the EUR/USD in the coming months/years.

The beginning of EU interest rate hikes and the slowing of U.S. interest rate hikes

The U.S. Federal Funds rate has been steadily increasing since the beginning of 2016.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

These increases have come in tandem with increases in inflation over the same period, with more positive 1-month and 12-month changes than negative in the U.S. CPI since the start of 2015.

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

In addition to this, a main driver of U.S. inflation has been the steady decrease in all measures of unemployment since 2011. The most important unemployment measure is the U-6 rate; the total unemployment, marginally attached workers, and total employed part-time for economic reasons as a percentage of the civilian labour force plus all marginally attached workers.

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

This measures the overall efficiency of the economy's ability in matching a person's skill level with the most suitable job. As one can see, the U-6 rate has fallen to historically low levels since the GFC, indicating a decline in inefficient labour supply, hence "it's harder to find good people to fill those jobs, means you gotta raise wages, means inflation goes up." Although the rate of unemployment rate declines has pulled back slightly since 2016, it is all the more likely inflation, and hence, interest rate hikes will continue to occur in the U.S. this year, but not to the extent it has happened over the last two years.

Similarly, the European Central Bank's Deposit Facility rate has fallen into historically low levels since the GFC, with even negative rates beginning in the second quarter of 2014.

Source: European Central Bank

In comparison, the unemployment rate and involuntary part-time employment have both fallen since 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Source: Eurostat

Source: Eurostat

This suggests that both overall unemployment and efficiency of employment are improving, albeit at a slow rate. Additionally, European Union and euro area unemployment rate decreases mimic that of U.S unemployment rate decreases from 2010 to 2012. This suggests that the European unemployment situation is improving and will see progress over the coming years. From this, inflationary pressure is unlikely to occur in Europe this year but more likely to take place in 2019. This is supported by the euro area's inflation slowing at the beginning of 2018.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Eurostat

Source: Eurostat

In addition to this, talk of the possibility of the European Central Bank to commence winding back its quantitative easing program is in direct conflict with economic indicators. GDP per capita has remained relatively constant since the GFC in the European Union and the Eurozone, relative to significant growth in the U.S.

Source: World Bank

This means the European economy is still fragile relative to the U.S. and that the efficiency of employment in the region needs to improve further before the central bank can decide on rate hikes from negative territories.

When looking at projected interest rate hikes, the Federal Reserve has the advantage of further rate hikes this year, while the European Central Bank must further promote inflationary pressure this year before rate hikes are to occur during 2019. When also looking at inflation changes in both regions, U.S. purchasing power will decline towards the end of its rate hikes, while purchasing power in the Eurozone will commence declining once its rate hikes have caught up with inflation. This means that there will be pullbacks in the EUR/USD during 2018 - caused by Eurozone heightened inflation expectations during the year, but an overall upward trend and appreciation of the dollar based only on projected interest rate hikes and inflation.

Rising U.S current account deficits and rising European current account surplus

Traditionally, the U.S. has been running a current account deficit, while the European continent has been running a current account surplus. This is all the more true now than it was then, especially with the U.S. steadily moving further down the current account deficit hole and Europe moving further in their surplus.

Source: European Central Bank and Bureau of Economic Analysis

This trend is likely to continue, with the decline in demand for U.S Treasuries in China - the largest foreign holder of U.S Treasuries, despite rising Treasury yields. This is due to capital controls being implemented by Asian nation and deleveraging of foreign-currency-denominated debt. A mindful eye needs to be kept on Brexit trade negotiations regarding the Eurozone's further surplus increases in the future. It is currently expected that a transition agreement will be agreed upon next month, with future terms of trade following this.

Source: Citya.m.

Even with pullback in the current account surplus from the EU and the Eurozone, there needs to be a significant drop off to match the U.S.'s current account deficit, which is unlikely to occur. This means that based only on current account balances, the euro is expected to appreciate against the dollar over the coming year.

Public debt

U.S. public debt has steadily increased since the GFC, however, at a decreasing rate. This suggests that although the notion of increasing public debt will turn away investors, they must consider that public debt growth rates have never been lower in the last 10 years, showing that the U.S. government is working towards stabilising its debt position.

Source: Treasury Direct

Source: Treasury Direct

This is also supported by the stabilisation of U.S. public debt as a percentage of GDP, which has been moving towards the 80% mark at a gradual pace.

Source: World Bank

Similarly, European Union and Eurozone public debt has generally steadily increased since the GFC, and at a decreasing rate, with a decline in the European Union from 2015. Most notably, public debt growth rates have been declining at a faster rate in the last four years, when looking at growth rates since 2011. This shows that the European Union is also dedicated to stabilising public debt.

Source: Eurostat

Source: Eurostat

Again, this is supported by the stabilisation of European Union and Eurozone public debt as a percentage of GDP, which reached a gradual peak around 90% in 2014. Additionally, public debt as a percentage of GDP in both regions decreased from 2014.

Source: World Bank

While the stabilisation of U.S. public debt is significant, European Union and Eurozone public debt has already commenced public debt decline, giving the European region the distinct advantage. If the U.S. can achieve a reduction in public debt, this will result in the advantage tipping away from the European region to the U.S. This is solely due to the significant portion of public debt in GDP for the U.S., and a reduction in this position will mark a turn in the economy with the largest public debt. Hence, when considering only public debt as a factor, the euro will appreciate relative to the U.S. dollar in the short-run, with the potential for the U.S. dollar to appreciate relative to the euro if the country can decrease its public debt.

Terms of trade

U.S., European Union and Eurozone have followed the same trend in terms of trade since the GFC. More notably, there has been a crossover from 2010, with the U.S. terms of trade moving higher, with the gap increasing since, with the exception in 2014. This is also reflected in the terms of trade growth rates, with U.S. terms of trade growing at a faster rate than in the European Union and the Eurozone, with growth rates converging towards the 1% mark since 2015 for each region.

Source: OECD Data

Source: OECD Data

In terms of the ratio values, the U.S. reached higher export prices than import prices in 2014, with this difference increasing since. Contrary to this, the European Union and Eurozone reached higher export prices than import prices in 2015. This suggests that the U.S. has a distinct advantage over the European Union and Eurozone in terms of revenue from trade.

While the U.S. has a distinct advantage over the European Union and the Eurozone for numerical terms of trade values, growth rates of terms of trade have declined significantly since 2015 for the U.S., now approaching the 1% mark of the European Union and the Eurozone. This suggests that when only considering terms of trade as a factor, the euro will appreciate relative to the U.S. dollar.

Political risks and economic indicators

A political risk that needs to be monitored closely is the Italian elections in the Eurozone. Recently, the EUR/USD has been volatile on response to press releases, hence extra caution around these elections is needed. However, when looking at Italy's position in the market, they are in debt about 132% of the country's yearly output. This would normally put up a few red flags for investors, but the country has taken advantage of the EU's quantitative easing measures, extending the average maturity of its bonds and reducing interest payments. This can be problematic if the ECB were to commence hiking interest rates during the election, but because they are unlikely to do so, this will help the country during the election cycle. However, caution is still required, especially with Berlusconi's centre-right party being the strongest coalition and the M5S anti-establishment party being the most popular.

Source: HuffingtonPost.It

When looking at the main economic indicator of GDP per capita, one can see that the U.S has maintained a higher level than the European Union and the Eurozone since the GFC. However, growth rates of GDP per capita have remained relatively constant year on year for the world's largest economy since 2010. Conversely, the European Union and the Eurozone experienced a significant bounce back in GDP per capita growth rates, from -12.19% and -13.73% in 2015, to 0.13% and 1.95% in 2016, respectively.

Source: World Bank

Source: World Bank

This suggests that the European regions will experience further growth during 2018, despite its volatile growth rates since 2008. This is supported by Germany's upswing, despite a slowdown in quarterly growth. Meanwhile, the U.S. will experience constant GDP per capita growth into 2018. As such, this suggests an improving outlook in the Eurozone and an appreciation of the euro relative to the U.S. dollar when only considering GDP per capita and its growth rate.

Technical factors

Moving Average

Source: Yahoo Finance

When looking at the moving average, we can see that the 50-day moving average has crossed upward relative to the 100-day moving average since mid-January this year. This suggested that the EUR/USD is currently bullish. However, we can also see that the 50-day moving average has played as a support line since mid-December last year. It is possible that the bull run suggested by the moving average crossover is coming to an end, especially with the 50-day moving average only touching the price level twice in quick succession since December last year. Additionally, it is possible that this is only a minor setback in the technicals, especially with the fundamentals pointing towards a stronger Euro. We must observe the EUR/USD as it inches closer to the 50-day moving average to see if a reversal will occur.

ADX/DMS

Source: Yahoo Finance

When looking at the ADX/DMS indicator, we can see that the ADX line has been trending downward since the start of February this year. This suggests that the strength of the Minus Directional Indicator is increasing while the strength of the Positive Direction Indicator is decreasing, which has been the case since mid-January this year. This means that the selling trend is poised to outweigh the buying trend over the next month. However, as rate of decrease in the ADX line has been slow, it is more likely that this is a minor setback in the buying trend.

MACD line

Source: Yahoo Finance

When looking at the MACD line, we can see that it has been trending below the signal line since their crossover at the start of February this year. While the EUR/USD has stagnated, this means a divergence in the indicator, hence a signal to sell, especially after close to a month. Additionally, the rate of decrease of the MACD and signal line have moved in tandem. This means that while there is a signal to sell, its strength is quite weak.

Stochastic Momentum Index

Source: Yahoo Finance

When looking at the Stochastic Momentum Index, we can see that the %K line is creeping into oversold territory, while the %D line is trending downwards along with it since February. Since the %D line is a better measure for overbought and oversold conditions, it is expected for selling to occur slightly further. However, the momentum of oversold conditions is expected to pullback after the first month into more buying, especially with the %K already moving into oversold territory.

Recommendation

Based on exchange rate factors, economic indicators, and technical factors, one should long the EUR/USD, with the appreciation of the euro relative to the U.S. dollar, over the next two months to 1.3000. It is also noted that the support line should remain at around 1.2000, with the EUR/USD remaining above it. Although U.S. interest rate hikes are poised to continue this year and potentially into 2019, they have lost the momentum of two years ago. While the European Central Bank are unlikely to hike rates this year, the underlying economy of a rising European current account surplus, a decline in U.S. terms of trade and a European GDP per capita growth rate turnaround all point towards an appreciation of the euro. With regards to the technical factors, we must observe the EUR/USD as it approaches the 50-day moving average for a reversal to occur, with selling pressure mounting as shown with the other indicators. Care must also be considered with Brexit trade negotiation, the U.S. public debt stabilisation and its potential reduction, as well as the election in Italy.

Source: Forex Alchemy

Conclusion

Traditionally, interest rates have been an indicator of a currency's strength. However, when only looking at this factor with inflation, we forget that a country's current account, public debt, and terms of trade reveal a country's underlying health more accurately. This is the case for the current situation of the EUR/USD, where these underlying factors outweigh interest rate differentials in the two countries. A short over the next two months to 1.2000 will be profitable, if Brexit negotiations are productive, U.S. public debt improvement remains stagnant, and the Italian elections yield a positive result.

Source: Google Images

