A few weeks ago, I discussed the potential for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) credit rating to be downgraded. While the premise of this argument was based on the continued pushback of the Model 3 production ramp, the company also has a growing net debt position as seen in the chart below. While this situation is partially due to the SolarCity acquisition, it has resulted in a massive amount of interest expenses for Tesla, something I'd like to examine in further detail.

(Source: Q4 investor letter and quarterly filings)

The debt situation one is very curious, because Tesla CEO Elon Musk once famously said that he was confident the company would never need another funding round, perhaps his biggest folly. In the past seven years, the share count has gone from just over 95 million to almost 169 million, primarily due to equity raises and stock-based compensation.

Despite all that dilution and the funds raised through sales of Tesla shares, total debt has continued to soar, especially after the SolarCity deal, with over $10.3 billion in short and long-term debt at the end of 2017. As detailed in the 10-K filing, the company has made some additional moves so far in Q1 2018:

On February 6, 2018, we issued $546.1 million in aggregate principal amount of automobile lease-backed notes with interest rates ranging from 2.3% to 4.9% and maturities ranging from December 2019 to March 2021. The proceeds from the issuance, net of discounts and fees, were $543.1 million. Contemporaneously, we repaid $453.6 million of the principal outstanding under the Warehouse Agreements. On February 14, 2018, our CEO and SolarCity’s former Chief Technology Officer exchanged their $82.5 million (collectively) in aggregate principal amount of 6.50% promissory notes due in February 2018 for 6.50% promissory notes due in August 2018 in the same amounts.

The cash situation could have been even worse if not for a number of one-time items that helped in Q4 2017, like the sale of ZEV credits, a cutback on capital expenditures, a huge reduction of inventory, etc. Additionally, short-term liabilities have surged, creating a huge negative working capital balance, some of which could reverse in Q1. It's likely that we'll see a big cash burn reported, meaning a drop in cash, further rise in debt, or both. That gets me to quarterly interest expenses, which have surged in the past three years, seen below.

(Source: Tesla quarterly investor letters)

In August 2018, Tesla issued $1.8 billion worth of 5.3% coupon notes, so that really added to the interest situation in the back half of the year. For the full year in 2017, the income statement showed over $471 million in interest expenses, up from less than $119 million just two years earlier. The problem just isn't the balance sheet, but a rise in interest rates as well.

The problem for Tesla is that the interest rate situation continues to worsen, and we are expecting even more Federal Reserve rate hikes this year. To show you how the situation has evolved, I put together the following table which shows Tesla's non-recourse debt on the balance sheet and how things changed just in the final quarter of 2017.

(Source: 10-K filing linked above as well as Q3 2017 10-Q filing)

Notice how many of these debts have higher rates, some rather significantly like the nearly extra half a billion dollars of "solar asset backed notes" which saw the top end of its range jump by nearly 200 basis points. The situation isn't getting any better right now, given the 10-Year Treasury yield has risen almost 50 basis points so far this year. The company's credit facility, not included in the table above, also relies on LIBOR, and those rates have surged too, with the three-month LIBOR rate up about 25 basis points so far this year as an example. In the 10-K filing, there also was this interesting nugget in the risk disclosure section, page 22:

Additionally, the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the U.S. could potentially increase the cost, and decrease the availability, of renewable energy financing, by reducing the value of depreciation benefits associated with, and the overall investor tax capacity needed to monetize, renewable energy projects. Such changes could lower the overall investment willingness and capacity for such projects available in the market.

With Tesla, and SolarCity before that, needing to tap the energy financing market quite a bit, this is a huge red flag if it turns out to be the case. We've already seen the impact of rising rates on new home sales, so just think what will happen for Tesla, a company whose financial situation is worsening along with a sharp rise in interest rates. Tesla does have some interest rate swaps in place, but not enough it seems to make a meaningful difference at this point. You can read more on that financial item on page 88 of the 10-K filing.

Tesla's interest expenses have skyrocketed in recent years, but we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg. As more and more debt comes due, along with the sharp rise in US and LIBOR rates, Tesla is likely heading toward a billion a year annualized pace for total interest expenses. With margins crumbling and the Model 3 well behind schedule, investors should keep a close eye on this worsening financial situation.