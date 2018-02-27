Valuing A. Schulman's Contingent Value Right

There is a 8.7% premium from Schulman’s closing price on Wednesday, February 14. So, the downside risk seems low.

Introduction

Many institutional traders prefer to invest their money in simple investment ideas. There are two major reasons behind this preference; the work to be done is little, and it is easier to sell it to their bosses. This is a great opportunity for rationale and patient traders, who take their time for studying unresearched securities closely. It is not only that these securities are quite unknown, so that the opportunity is high, but the liquidity is reduced. Thus, their price is less significant.

In line with this rationale, we want to draw the attention of the Contingent Value Right found in the acquisition Of A. Schulman Inc. (SHLM). In our experience, these CVRs are not sufficiently researched by market participants, since one needs to take a few hours to understand what it is and how much its worth is.

We believe that the market has not correctly understood the true value of the CVR, and it is undervaluing A. Schulman Inc.

Buyer, Target, and Synergies

The following is the basic stats for LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB). Please note that its enterprise value is more than 20 times of the target enterprise value. In addition, we need to add that it holds $2.9 billion in cash in the balance sheet. This amount of money is approximately the cash payable for the target. This is quite positive for the transaction, as the transaction risk seems low from here.

The following are the stats of SHLM:

In our view, the transaction is interesting, as the synergies involved are large. LyondellBasell expects to achieve $150 million in run-rate cost synergies within two years. The acquisition value represents a multiple of 11x A. Schulman's last 12 months pre-synergy adjusted EBITDA and 6.3x post-synergy adjusted EBITDA.

Conditions Precedence

We believe that the conditions are standard. The following are the most significant conditions:

- The CFIUS Approval shall have been obtained.

- SHLM Stockholder Approval shall have been obtained.

- The HSR Clearance

- Termination fee: the target shall pay to LyondellBasell a fee of $50 million in cash, which seems low.

This is a merger between two players from the industry. Thus, people will be checking potential antitrust issues. In our view, there will not be any issue, as SHLM is a small player.

The CVR

Shareholders of A. Schulman are expected to receive $42 plus a contingent value right one contractual contingent value right per share. What's this? The target sued Citadel Plastics Holdings, LLC, for breach of contract and fraud in the $801.6 million acquisition consummated in June 2015. The company claims that "Citadel engaged in fraudulent business practices, including falsifying certificates of analysis for plastics compounds, before Schulman acquired Citadel."

"ASI never would have purchased, much less paid $800 million for Citadel had it known that a key subsidiary, Lucent Polymers Inc., was engaging in fraudulent business practices that, once revealed after the transaction, substantially reduced the company's profitability and growth prospects," the complaint said. Source

We are not legal adviser, but we believe that the litigation is quite serious. The FBI is working on the case.

When will the CVR be paid?

We could not find any expected date in the contracts provided by the companies. We know that the maximum amount of time that investors will have to wait will be five years. It will be time when the CVR contract will terminate:

"(iv) the fifth anniversary of the date hereof; provided that if the Committee determines that collection of additional proceeds on or after the fifth anniversary of the date hereof is reasonably likely, then the Committee may determine in good faith to extend such date (and the Final CVR Payment Date) by up to six months (such date that is the earliest to occur of the foregoing (including any extension pursuant to clause (iv)) is referred to as the "Termination Date")." Source

However, we believe that the litigation will not take such a long time to finish. Please note that the merger was consummated three years ago. In addition, the company said in a recent call that the next trial will be in April:

"As a result of the federal investigation, the trial in the civil litigation is moved to April 2018 to provide certain parties a sufficient opportunity to retain separate counsel and become knowledgeable about the case," CEO Joseph Gingo said.

What's the expected value of the CVR?

That's the most critical. Investors analyzing only the merger agreement will not be able to assess the amount of money to be received. We did the work and found out that the target is claiming around $63 million:

"Schulman claims Lucent's scheme caused it to pay at least $63 million more for Citadel than it otherwise would have and said its expectations of profits from the business have dropped significantly following the discovery of the alleged fraud. In addition, A. Schulman said it has had to spend millions of dollars to investigate and correct the wrongdoing and that the problems have harmed its reputation." Source

The amount payable from the litigation will be:

- The first $38.5 million minus expenses and taxes.

- After the first $38.5 million, CVR holders will receive 85% of the rest minus expenses and taxes.

As a result, we believe that investors could receive about $40-50 million from the litigation. There are 29.4 million shares outstanding. Thus, $1.36-1.7 could be paid. To sum up, the total consideration could be between $43.36 and $43.7.

Many investors will not study the deal - It is an opportunity

Many investors will see that the CVR will be paid after the transaction closes and will not study the deal. Additionally, the information about the amount of money to be received was not available in the merger agreement. Thus, many will not really know the value of the CVR. Finally, some other investors will believe that the deal is complicated and will also not consider it. In our opinion, these facts reduce the liquidity in the market and make the transaction interesting for informed traders. The spread will be larger, thus it seems like an opportunity.

Conclusion

There is 8.7% premium from Schulman's closing price on Wednesday, February 14. So, the downside risk seems quite low. In addition, the buyer is large, and the deal makes sense in terms of synergies. Thus, we believe that a similar deal without the CVR would be trading at a lower spread. Be sure to monitor it closely, since the upside gains could be interesting. If the price goes back to 42.5, we would be making almost 3% or 6-8% annualized.

Be sure to monitor it closely, since the upside gains could be interesting. If the price goes back to 42.5, we would be making almost 3% or 6-8% annualized (with dividends).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHLM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.