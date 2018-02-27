DS Smith: Overlooked Packaging Company Selling For A 20% Discount To Peers

The conclusion is that DS Smith looks attractive on both a relative and absolute valuation basis.

We outline the structural factors that will impact DS Smith and describe the positioning of the firm in relation to these factors.

We go through operations, end-markets, and geographic exposure to understand what makes DS Smith special along with a brief recap of the recent acquisitions.

DS Smith (OTC:DITHF) is a ~6.2 billion dollar producer of packaging. The company mainly produces corrugated cardboard packaging with a minor business selling plastic packaging. DS Smith is moderately vertically integrated through its paper recycling operations throughout Europe. The corrugated cardboard packaging produced by DS Smith often has a strong emphasis on sustainability and branding.

The company was founded in Britain in 1940 and is a constituent of the FTSE 100. DS Smith trades on American markets through an ADR (OTC:DSSMY). American investors should be aware that the underlying stock trades in GBP.

In spite of the multi-billion market cap, ample liquidity, strong historical performance and structural tailwinds the stock has gone overlooked on both Seeking Alpha and other investing forums. To underline how overlooked the business is: This is the first full-length article on DS Smith in the history of Seeking Alpha and Value Investors Club. The only public financial medium that covers this stock at all is the Motley Fool UK division, but never more than 500 words at a time. The stock has analysts at the major European banks, but the full-length analyses are withheld for brokerage & other clients.

DS Smith will allow the enterprising investor to participate in the growth of the European e-commerce market and general economic growth at a considerably discounted price to industry peers.

Introduction of Operations:

The company is composed of a vertically integrated packaging operation with four subdivisions and a plastics business.

The packaging operation is the largest by far and can be split into four parts:

1. Recycling

2. Paper

3. Packaging

4. PackRight and Impact centres.

The recycling operations are focused on fibre recycling; fibre is the material most commonly used for corrugated cardboard packaging. DS Smith gathers 5.2 million tonnes of paper annually from 9 countries and recycles it. The recyclate is used in both the paper segment and sold to other companies.

The paper operations produce high-quality paper for packaging from recyclate. The company operates 9 paper mills that manufacture both regular paper for packaging along with specialist paper grades.

The packaging division transforms paper into board and from there into the finished products. The products include transit and protective packaging for travelling merchandise; there is a line of consumer packaging for individual products, displays, and general promotional packaging. DS Smith also provides packaging focused on industrial solutions. The company operates over 200 manufacturing sites across the European continent which means that the packaging is usually produced within 200 kilometers of its destination.

It only takes 14 days from when the recycling division receives a box till the packaging division has produced a new box from recycled fibres.

As a part of its packaging services the company also operates Impact- and PackRight centres. There are 9 impact centres and 27 PackRight centres for a total of 36 centres (although some are co-located). The Impact centres help companies through packaging strategists (experts on packaging standards) that provide information which helps customers make the correct packaging decisions for different markets. The help includes showrooms to help explore packaging choices in "live" environments, workshops, and consulting services regarding supply chain efficiencies. There is at least one impact centre in Germany, the UK, Denmark, Poland, Spain, and Belgium.

An Impact Centre showroom - from "What Is an Impact Centre" - DSSmith.com

DS Smith also operates 26 "PackRight Centres". The PackRight Centres house designers and engineers who focus on supply cycle efficiency, branding, risk-management, and cost management. The packaging specialists act as outsourced package designer in terms of both engineering and branding.

DS Smith operates a smaller plastics business focused on flexible packaging, molded products, foam products, and other niche products. The plastics operations have some relatedness with the overall packaging business as part of the protective packaging and transit packaging involves plastic products.

Geographic Exposure and End-Markets:

In terms of geographic exposure, the company is almost entirely focused on Europe. The company has recently committed to an acquisition in the United States of Interstate Resources for ~€800m. The impact of the acquisition has yet to show on the financial statements and the acquisitions full analysis would require another full-scale article. Looking at the legacy split it's clear that the company is quite well diversified across the European continent. The company operates in more than 30 countries in total.

Source: Own computations from 10-K.

End-markets are primarily FMCG and other consumer products. The customers include companies such as Kellogg's, Mondelez, P&G, Nestle, L'Oreal, Bacardi and even Mars (the chocolate bar). There is little customer concentration risk as the largest customer represents less than 3% of group revenues; top-20 customers only comprise 13% of group revenue.

Source: DS Smith 10-K 2017.

Many of the customers are decade-long relationships. The end-markets will benefit from regular consumer spending growth. FMCGs are also a relatively stable end-market.

There are obvious search and switching costs related to changing supply-chain plans, engineering, and quality controls in relation to packaging. DS Smith is also extremely sustainability-minded which is both a branding and regulatory boon. In short, the customers are slightly captive.

Management's Forward Strategy:

Management has set out a wide range of KPIs and targets.

The KPIs cover a broad range of topics, but the financial KPIs and targets are quite interesting.

Management measures like-for-like corrugated volume growth. If we assume cardboard prices act according to random Brownian motion (essentially admitting our inability to forecast paper prices), this measure, which excludes acquisitions and disposals, is the underlying organic growth of the company. The goal is GDP + 1% and has been achieved every year for the last 3 years. DS Smith has generally been able to accomplish ~130 bps above GDP growth. The recent 6 months ended had volume growth of 5.2%.

Management also measures EBITA-margin, aiming for between 8-10%. DS Smith currently operates at ~9% EBITA margins.

The company often acquires new businesses and therefore the return on average capital employed (ROACE) is an important KPI. The KPI uses the EBITA margin in relation to full capital employed (including goodwill) over the last 12 months. The goal is for ROACE to remain between 12-15%. The current ROACE is "only" 14.6% due to recent acquisitions.

The company wants to remain relatively delevered, specifically below 2x net debt/EBITDA. The current level is around ~2x.

The last KPI is cash conversion. Cash conversion is measured as FCF before tax, interest, growth CapEx, pension payments, and exceptional cash flows as a percentage of EBITA. The target is above 100%, but the current results are generally above 115%.

In terms of capital allocation, DS Smith will continue growing through both acquisitions and organic investments. There have been material investments in new plants (the most recent one was in Germany).

The recent acquisitions, besides the American one, are generally focused on the growth markets of Eastern Europe such as Romania.

Top-down: The Structural factors:

It is my belief that there exist four primary drivers of growth for the industry. The drivers are the main "top-down" priorities to keep an eye on in terms of DS Smith.

1. The adoption of sustainable packaging;

2. Economic growth and improved living standards;

3. Consolidation in end-markets changing industry differentiation; and

4. The growth of e-commerce.

These 4 structural growth drivers will provide a mix of organic and inorganic growth opportunities throughout the next years. We will briefly walk through each and comment on DS Smith's positioning.

The first structural growth driver is sustainable packaging. I recently wrote an independent article on analyzing companies that benefit from sustainable packaging. The gist was that geography, demographic exposure, technology, and level of end-market consolidation all play an important role.

Geographically the company is neutrally positioned. As outlined in my sustainable packaging article the European Union is already fairly saturated in terms of sustainable packaging adoption. The exact saturation is unknown, but matching the supply (% of packaging recycled - ~65%) with the recycling efficiency (OCC recovery rates - ~83%) implies that around 50% of packaging is produced sustainably. It is not to be understood that 50% of packaging is purely virgin and the rest purely recycling as much of packaging includes at least some recyclate.

The aggregate statistics understate the potential for sustainable packaging adoption in the EU as several countries are lagging materially behind. DS Smith has recently started acquiring more manufacturing sites in Eastern Europe where recycling is generally lower (and therefore sustainable packaging is more expensive due to lower supply and transport costs). An increase in recycling rates will create cheaper supply and enable increased adoption of sustainable packaging (produced by companies such as DS Smith).

Source: Ec.Europa.eu/Eurostat on recycling rates.

The company is well positioned in terms of demographics. FMCGs are well positioned for sustainable packaging adoption as the products are highly dependent on branding with only moderate price sensitivity. Adoption will be hastened by continued economic growth providing higher discretionary income. Increased discretionary income expands the ability to pay more for products focused on sustainability. It's hard to be conscientious consumer when behind on rent.

In terms of recycling operation efficiency/recovery rate efficiencies, DS Smith should be at the forefront. The theoretical OCC recovery rate limit is 85%, but Miles Roberts - Group Chief Executive - stated on a Q1 earnings call in 2015 that DS Smith also has access to several other sources of kraftliner/recyclate.

DS Smith is focused on some of the largest, fairly CSR-considerate, companies in the world. It is unlikely that DS Smith will not benefit from increased regulation as the mere size of their customers inherently attract a lot of CSR attention from a diverse set of NGOs and governmental bodies.

Another important structural input is general economic growth. The eurozone has not seen tremendous amounts of economic growth, but the strength of the economy has recently picked up. 2017 beat all expectations with GDP growth of 2.4% and forecasts for 2018 and 2019 have been raised to 2.3% for '18 and 2% for '19. If DS Smith's management manages to maintain their KPI-target of volume growth of 100 bps in excess of GDP growth, as they've easily managed consistently over the last years, DS Smith is projected to experience 330 bps of like-for-like growth in corrugated cardboard volumes. Operations have expanded increasingly towards Eastern Europe as well where the projected GDP growth rate is materially higher. In Romania, where the latest acquisition took place, the projected GDP growth rate is 4.5% for '18.

An evolution is also taking place in the end-markets. As large-scale FMCG companies continue to consolidate being a pan-European supply chain partner becomes more attractive. DS Smith owns about ~15% of their local markets in terms of market share, but are also well diversified among European countries. In short, DS Smith has a pan-European supply network while still having significant capacity in each market. Any company that wishes to simplify its supply chain structure across European activities has an obvious partner in DS Smith. DS Smith possesses the necessary scale to profitably compete in the European packaging market.

A significant driver of growth is e-commerce. E-commerce is currently 8% of revenues for DS Smith, but has a long growth runway in Europe. Certain markets, like Denmark and the UK, are fairly developed, but the vast majority of the EU is materially behind the US in e-commerce spending. According to Statista, ARPU is twice as high in the US, user penetration is 70% in the US compared to 50% in Europe, and the general e-commerce spending per capita is more than twice as large in the US. Here is a comparison from a combination of two Statista sources (1, 2):

The growth of e-commerce has several advantageous second-order effects.

The packets are usually smaller. Due to the laws of geometry packages that halve in average volume, but retain aggregate volume, require 8 times the surface-area. Below is an illustration of sending "8000" widgets in different box sizes and the associated surface-area expansion.

(On the limits of cellular growth. Chapter 9, Page 244.)

Consider the average Amazon box size in comparison to large retail store orders. Same-day deliveries and other phenomena directly tied to e-commerce would also logically decrease average pack size.

In general, there are several demographic and technological drivers behind the general decrease in pack sizes.

"As demographics are changing and households are becoming smaller, pack sizes are reducing. So we're seeing a growth, a structural growth, in the demand of packaging because of the smaller pack size, because of the more frequent shopping, because of the growth of e-commerce [...]" - Miles W. Roberts, DS Smith Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director, H1-18 CC.

Not only does e-commerce decrease average pack size, but it actually increases overall volume as consumers have increased access to goods. Below is an interesting excerpt from this article on the "Amazon effect":

"Shipping in the United States is currently seeing record highs, and many experts attribute this to the so-called "Amazon effect". The result of increased purchasing of unpredictable sets of items from online retailers, the Amazon effect describes the need for the transport industries to adapt to Amazon's practices. [...] Amazon users can purchase an enormous variety of items, and they also sometimes have the option of purchasing seemingly random small items in addition to their main purchase in order to gain free shipping or other benefits."

E-commerce plays extremely well to the differentiating characteristics of DS Smith. In e-commerce supply chain efficiency is essential. The last stretch of delivery comprises 28% of total production cost for many companies. With PackRight - and Impact centres DS Smith is well positioned to capitalize on supply chain efficiencies becoming a major area of focus. The major growth vertical fits perfectly with the assets & industry know-how of the company.

According to management e-commerce also provides an opportunity for higher margin work.

"The belief is in e-commerce it's not just the volumes. For us, it's a margin opportunity because the quality of the packaging has more opportunity for us to add value today and in traditional packaging for bricks-and-mortar." - Miles W. Roberts, DS Smith Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director, H1-18 CC.

To summarize, DS Smith has several structural tailwinds that will (disregarding macro-headwinds) allow the company to grow around GDP and in a best-case scenario provide 400 bps organic volume growth, 150 bps of e-commerce related growth, strong customer retention, growth from sustainable packaging adoption, and even potential for margin expansion.

The interstate acquisition:

Interstate was acquired late July 2017. The company operates packaging and paper production operations on the East Coast of the US. This is a drastic geographic move as DS Smith has almost exclusively focused on Europe so far. The acquisition came at an EV of 1.1 billion. DS Smith bought 80% of the equity, as the sellers want to retain at least 20% of the business for the next five years (a good sign). The full qualitative evaluation of the interstate acquisition would take an article in-and-of-itself as it is a fairly complex strategic maneuver.

Having looked at the acquisition in some depth it seems like a fairly valued acquisition. Especially considering the extremely cheap financing. DS Smith was recently able to raise 750m EUR for a 7-year maturity at 1.375% and 250m GBP at 2.875% for a 12-year maturity. DS also did an equity raise which was primarily to maintain leverage levels at conservative levels.

The company was bought for ~16x FCF. A steep multiple, but in an attractive market.

Valuation:

We have primarily looked at the qualitative in this article, but the primary interest in writing out the qualitative facts was to highlight that the company is not significantly impaired as the price in relation to peers would imply.

(Everything below in GBP)

Conservative Expectations '18 Interstate DS Smith Consolidated Revenue 500 million 4.8 billion 5.3 billion EBITDA 85 600 710 (30m synergies) Maintenance Capex 30 170 200

Consolidated interest is around 60 million and the tax rate is 23%.

Combining these numbers, FCFE should equal 320 million. A safe 6.5% FCF yield growing ~4% a year. Using the formula that:

Return = FCF yield + FCF growth + Multiple contraction/expansion;

Assuming no change in the 15x multiple (which seems accurate in terms of required return) DS Smith offers a moderately safe 10.5% return for the foreseeable future. If the bull-case plays out and e-commerce drives increased growth along with widening margins, adoption of sustainable packaging, and eurozone growth DS Smith could easily yield 600-700 bps FCF growth for a sustained period of time.

DS Smith is especially cheap on a relative basis. Using the 710 million of EBITDA, the 560 million of cash, and the 1.9 billion of debt would imply that the company currently trades at an 8.9 EV/EBITDA. Compare that to the alternatives in the US:

The average EV/EBITDA is 11.03. DS Smith trades at a 20% discount to alternative packaging plays.

Taking into consideration the positive absolute and relative valuations, the viable reason for being undervalued (absolutely no coverage), the moderate-to-low downside risk of the investment, and the potential for value creation (evidenced by the impressive ROACE) DS Smith seems like an extremely interesting investment candidate.

Further Considerations:

There are three material considerations:

A great tailwind is the lack of direct competitors that efficiently operate at the same scale as DS Smith in Europe. The few that do should be carefully considered as both competitors and potential investment candidates. Smurfit Kappa (OTCPK:SMFTF) is the largest and most efficient competitor in Europe. After my current project on Brazilian paper companies, I will begin coverage on Smurfit Kappa. In short: What are the competitive dynamics at play?

A unique differentiating factor of DS Smith is their high level of vertical integration. Vertical integration is both a gift and a risk. To quote from Competition Demystified by Bruce Greenwald:

"Just as Ford's plant at River Rouge, where iron ore entered at one end and finished automobiles emerged from the other end, became a victim of vertical integration as the automobile industry matured and external suppliers became more dependable and efficient, so Compaq was being hurt by doing internally too many of the steps that went into turning out a personal computer."

Careful consideration should be given to the sophistication of the individual vertical segments in relation to specialized suppliers. The optimal level of vertical integration depends on the market sophistication, but also the current supply-demand imbalances. China implementing their national sword act might temporarily benefit companies that are partially vertically integrated (Recycling, but not collection).

The regulatory environment should also be considered. As partly outlined above certain regulatory districts prioritize waste reduction over sustainable waste. This leads to a decrease in volume for packaging companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.