Seadrill Wins Majority Creditor Support For Amended Restructuring Plan - Updating Discussion Of Frequently Asked Questions

Company announces "Global Settlement in Chapter 11 Cases", finally aligning the majority of its creditors behind an amended restructuring support agreement.

After months of negotiations, Seadrill finally succeeded to line up the required majority of its diverse creditor classes behind an amended restructuring support agreement:

As a result of the settlement, approximately 70% of the Company's bondholders by principal amount have now signed an agreement to support the Company's restructuring. Approximately 99% of the Company's bank lenders by principal amount had previously signed and remain party to the agreement.

Picture: Semisubmersible Rig "West Eminence" - Source: Offshoreenergytoday.com

According to Reuters, the amended restructuring support agreement, among other changes, contemplates significantly improved recovery levels for the company's unsecured creditors:

The unsecured creditors’ stake in the new company will increase to 36.4 percent from an initial offer of around 19 percent, while the combined stake of Fredriksen’s family investment vehicle Hemen and Centerbridge will be reduced to 36.4 percent from an original 49 percent, the source said. It was not immediately clear what stake Hemen will have in the new company separately from Centerbridge, but under the deal, Hemen would be allowed to cut its stake to just 5 percent within three years if it wanted to do so, according to the court documents.

As expected, the original ad hoc group around John Fredriksen's Hemen Holding Ltd. and hedge fund Centerbridge Credit Partners LP had to give up on some of the outsized benefits provided to them under the original agreement which could actually result in Hemen Holding owning a lower stake in the restructured company than in the current iteration of Seadrill.

There are a couple of further, rather minor amendments to the original restructuring support agreement but they don't change the big picture in a meaningful way.

Recovery for current equity holders will not change under the amended agreement; they will be left with just under 2% of the restructured company's new equity. That said, with approximately 70% of the company's bondholders (by principal amount) and the official committee of unsecured creditors now supporting the transaction, required approval of the general unsecured creditor class looks very likely at this point.

Updated Frequently Asked Questions

As a result of these latest developments, I decided to provide investors with an updated version of my compilation of frequently asked questions, originally published in September 2017:

1. Will there be a recovery for common shareholders?

Very likely.

The amended restructuring support agreement that has been worked out between the company, its banks, the ad hoc group of bondholders, the official committee of unsecured creditors, and other major creditors contemplates an approximately 1.9% recovery for equity holders. But this still requires the company's plan of reorganization to be approved by more than 50% of the company's unsecured creditors by number and by more than 66.6% of the amount of outstanding unsecured claims.

With approximately 70% of the bondholders by principal amount and the official committee of unsecured creditors now supporting the transaction, I view it as likely that more than 50% of the company's creditors by number will approve the plan.

2. What happens to the proposed recovery for equityholders if the unsecured creditors still reject the amended transaction?

In this case, the amended restructuring support agreement clearly states that there won't be any recovery for common shareholders ("if Class B3 votes to reject the Plan, each holder of an Allowed Interest in Seadrill Limited shall not receive or retain any distribution, property, or other value on account of its Interest in Seadrill Limited.").

3. Will equityholders still be excluded from voting on the plan of reorganization?

Surprise, surprise. In contrast to the original proposal, under the amended plan, Seadrill equityholders are actually entitled to vote which is a very rare exception. That said, I do not see any impact from the outcome of the equityholders' (Class B5) vote at this point but I am still looking to gather further information on this particular issue.

4. Will the court be able to confirm the plan of reorganization in the case of disapproval by the company's general unsecured creditors, equityholders or other classes entitled to vote?

Yes.

In order to successfully obtain confirmation of a plan of reorganization, Section 1129(A)(10) of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code requires that the plan proponent obtain the acceptance of at least one impaired class. As the amended plan is supported by 99% of the company's secured creditors, their approval will be a given.

5. Could there be further changes to the amended restructuring support agreement that might improve the proposed recovery for equity holders?



Unlikely.

There's simply no reason for the parties subject to the amended agreement to improve the recovery for equity holders.

As discussed above, even the fact that equityholders will now be entitled to vote on the plan of reorganization will have no impact on its approval.

6. Are there any other chances for equity holders to retain a higher stake in the restructured company?

No.

As all major parties have agreed to the amended transaction terms, no alternative transaction will be considered anymore.

Also see my discussion above regarding the equityholders' newly assigned voting entitlement.

7. Why would John Fredriksen accept his current roughly 23.5% stake in Seadrill being almost wiped out under the amended plan of reorganization?

His company, Hemen Holding Ltd., has committed to hundreds of millions of dollars of both debt and equity funding to the new Seadrill in addition to exchanging bonds into equity. In return, Hemen Holding Ltd. will receive new equity providing Fredriksen with a material stake in the restructured company, but due to the required amendments to the agreement, his exact post-restructuring stake remains unknown at this point.

8. Did the bankruptcy court appoint an official equity committee?

No.

9. Will the stock be delisted from the NYSE?

Unlikely.

In fact, the NYSE has broad discretion over the issue. Seadrill has stated that "the chapter 11 filing in itself will not result in Seadrill’s stock being delisted. Delisting will depend on Seadrill’s ability to comply with the listing requirements."

The restructured company will emerge with new equity at some point later this year. Similar to the recent bankruptcy of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW), I would expect the current equity to remain listed on the big board until it will be seamlessly replaced by the new equity.

That said, the stock is currently trading below the $1 NYSE's minimum price requirement for continued listing.

10. What will happen to the stock in case of delisting?

The shares will likely commence trading on the over-the-counter market as already evidenced by the company's subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling (OTCPK:NADLQ) which was delisted by the NYSE soon after the company filed for bankruptcy alongside Seadrill due to current shareholders expected to be wiped out.

11. What will happen to the stock upon Seadrill's emergence from bankruptcy?

The current equity will be cancelled, and a new iteration of Seadrill with new equity will emerge. It is likely that the new stock will again be listed on both the Oslo Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. If there will be a recovery for current shareholders, they will get their respective shares in the new equity allocated shortly after the company emerges from bankruptcy.

12. When will Seadrill emerge from bankruptcy?

The company's plan currently anticipates an emergence from bankruptcy within the next six months.

Investors should take a look at the following table for anticipated key milestone dates in the bankruptcy process:



Seadrill management stated today that it is looking "forward to the successful implementation of the transaction in the near future".

13. What will be the equity valuation of the restructured company?

The company's financial advisor, Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI), calculated an equity value for the reorganized company of between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion. At the upper end, the company's valuation would come close to undisputed industry leader Transocean (NYSE:RIG) despite Seadrill trailing the company's $12.8 billion backlog by almost $10 billion.

Source: Amended Disclosure Statement (NCE = Non Consolidated Entities)

To put things into perspective:

At the current share price of $0.29, assuming a recovery for equity holders of approximately 1.9%, the restructured company's pro forma market capitalization calculates to a whopping $7.7 billion, eclipsing Transocean by almost 50%.

14. At which price will the new Seadrill shares commence trading?

Ultimately, the company's share price upon commencement of trading for the new equity will be determined by (I) the number of new shares being issued, (II) the valuation of the company's advisors, (III) oil prices and latest industry- and company-specific developments as the most important factors for supply and demand in the shares.

15. I am a Seadrill equity holder. What does "approximately 1.9% recovery" mean in absolute numbers for me?

Again, this will depend on the number of new shares being issued, the company's equity valuation, and other determining factors for the resulting share price once the new stock commences trading.

As an example:

You currently own 100,000 shares of Seadrill common stock.

Current Seadrill share count: roughly 500 million.

Assumed share count for new Seadrill: 100 million.

Assumed equity valuation upon commencement of trading: $4 billion.

Under this scenario, your 100,000 shares would be exchanged into 380 shares of new Seadrill common stock. Assuming the first share price upon commencement of trading exactly reflects the company's (assumed) equity valuation, your recovery would calculate to $15,200 compared to a value of $29,000 as of Monday's close, an almost 50% downside from current levels.

16. Given the disclosed equity valuation range, why is the stock still trading at seemingly elevated levels?

With negative catalysts out of the way for now and the current equity expected to trade on the NYSE for many months going forward, there's still ample room for momentum traders and speculative investors to chase the stock, regardless of fundamental valuation aspects.

Moreover, short sellers might be inclined to cover positions, given elevated borrowing fees and sky-high margin requirements threatening to negate additional downside potential in the share price over time.

17. I am holding a long position at a substantial loss. Should I sell or still bet on an improved recovery for equity holders?

Given the calculation above, you should consider taking your losses at this point and reconsider purchasing shares in the new Seadrill after the company has emerged from bankruptcy. You will almost certainly be able to buy the shares at much lower prices at that time.

18. Do I have to cover my short position before the current equity will be cancelled?

No.

If there will be no recovery for current shareholders, your gain will be 100%. In the very likely case there will be a recovery for equity holders, you will be short the respective number of new shares upon the company's emergence from bankruptcy.

19. What about entering a short position at seemingly still elevated share price levels?

Be careful.

As discussed above, the shares will remain a plaything for speculative investors and momentum traders for the time being so don't expect valuation to be determined by fundamental considerations anytime soon.

Moreover, you would be subject to prohibitive borrowing fees and very high margin requirements.

For these reasons, I wouldn't advise to short the shares except for day trading opportunities.

20. Will the new Seadrill be worth a bet?

This largely depends on the company's valuation upon emergence from bankruptcy. As discussed above, the company's advisors came up with a very lofty valuation range that, at the high end, is still close to industry leader Transocean despite Seadrill lacking the company's strong backlog and still carrying a very substantial debt load.

Clearly, the elevated valuation has been derived from aggressive recovery assumptions, and while Seadrill recently came up with somewhat revised estimates, the numbers are still not backed by the current industry reality.

Bottom line:

Seadrill has finally lined up the majority of its creditors behind an amended restructuring support agreement. Expect the company's plan of reorganization to be approved by the bankruptcy court without further substantial changes within the next couple of months and a new iteration of Seadrill to subsequently emerge from bankruptcy.

Hopefully, the above compilation provides investors with some answers, but I would also advise to take a look at the company's disclosure statement filed with the bankruptcy court and the highly valuable insights of fellow contributors WYCO Researcher and Vladimir Zernov.

Feel free to ask me any further questions.

