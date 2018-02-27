Washington Prime Group: Not CBL

WPG still has a lot of uncertainties weighing on share price, including the timing of a SHLD bankruptcy.

Dividend cuts are rarely 'priced in', but after CBL cut, WPG shares tumbled clearly suggesting the market thought they would be next.

Ever since CBL Properties (CBL) unexpectedly cut its dividend, there has been a significant amount of discussion about whether Washington Prime Group (WPG) would cut its dividend as well.

After CBL produced fourth quarter results and issued guidance that was below already low expectations, many (including myself) were braced for poor results from WPG.

In a previous article, I laid out my WPG investment thesis:

Looking at WPG in isolation, it appears that my investment thesis is still standing. In a nutshell, my thesis is:

Retail bankruptcies and store closings have been skewed towards older, once dominant retailers. Some will modernize, others will go out of business.

New retailers and those that modernize will continue to exist and will continue to pay rent.

WPG has enough cash flow and a strong enough balance sheet to handle redevelopment capex.

By culling the weakest malls from its portfolio and redeveloping others, WPG will emerge with a stronger asset base.

When FFO growth returns, the market will reward WPG with a higher multiple.

The dividend helps to de-risk my investment.

I went on to argue that WPG's superior liquidity made it more likely that it would not need to follow CBL with a dividend cut.

WPG Vs. CBL

Source

Source

The respective slides demonstrate perhaps the largest difference between WPG and CBL. For 2017, as seen in the top slide, WPG experienced a 1.2% decline in same property NOI. CBL experienced a decline of 2.9%, with a particularly poor fourth quarter.

Interestingly, WPG experienced a similar decline to CBL in its enclosed mall properties. When you look deeper into the numbers, WPG had a large 9.5% drop in comparable NOI for its tier 2 properties. Its tier 1 properties were only down 0.6%, while its open-air properties have experienced healthy increases. WPG is looking at a situation where most of its properties are performing reasonably well, while a few are performing terribly.

Going into 2018, CBL is guiding for another 7% reduction in same center NOI. Meanwhile, WPG is guiding for a reduction of less than 1%. If those predictions play out, WPG will become increasingly superior to CBL.

Liquidity

One of the main reasons CBL cut its dividend was to improve its liquidity to deal with the widely anticipated costs of redeveloping closing anchors, in particular, stores operated by Sears Holding (SHLD), which is expected to seek bankruptcy probably sooner or possibly later.

Meanwhile, CBL has had its credit rating downgraded, and it has $798 million in debt that has to be refinanced in 2018 and 2019. Debt that is well below its current average interest rate. The pace of maturities does not slow down, with over a billion maturing in 2020 and 2021.

WPG, on the other hand, only has $8.7 million maturing in 2018 and just under $300 million maturing in 2019. $94 million of the 2019 maturities is from Rushmore Mall in Rapid City, SD. That mall has recently been downgraded to non-core and it is very likely that WPG intends to hand the keys to the lender if it cannot renegotiate the mortgage or sell the property.

With relatively few maturities, it will be able to continue its development plans in 2018 and 2019 without having to worry about immediate refinancing needs. This will be especially important if the "worst case scenario" of a complete SHLD liquidation.

Strengthening Malls

Source

WPG has been making consistent improvements to its portfolio. Through a combination of redevelopment, selling properties and even turning the keys over to lender, WPG has substantially reduced its reliance on tier-2 assets.

Going into 2018, WPG anticipates having 90% of its NOI come from its open-air and tier-1 assets. According to Mark Yale in the conference call,

Consistent with our stated practice, we did complete our annual reassessment of the property tiering within our portfolio. We saw four properties move up to Tier One and two dropped down to Tier Two. We also identified three highly leveraged properties as non-core. Accordingly, our Tier One and Open Air portfolio now make up 90% of our 2018 core NOI.

That is a substantial improvement from the end of 2015 when tier-2 and non-core assets accounted for almost 30% of NOI.

While WPG should be slowing down its dispositions substantially, there are 3 properties that could be disposed of in 2018 or 2019. Those would be Rushmore Mall, Towne West Square, and West Ridge Mall. All three have large mortgages, are underperforming, and have Sears stores.

WPG should continue to experience same-store growth from its open-air properties and flat revenues from its tier-1 properties. Additionally, it has a significant number of redevelopments which will be opening up throughout the year.

For 2018 headwinds, WPG is expecting continued bankruptcy impacts, particularly Bon-Ton (NASDAQ:BONT), declines in tier-2 same-store numbers should continue and loss of revenue from disposing of up to three non-core assets.

By the end of 2018, WPG's portfolio should be stronger.

Conclusion

WPG has described its strategy as "grinding it out", and it is delivering what it has promised. The efforts that it has put into its open-air centers appear to be paying off.

It has maintained a high level of capex, without putting significant strain on its balance sheet. Compared to CBL, WPG has managed to maintain a high level of flexibility on its balance sheet.

Re-positioning a portfolio is always a painful process, and WPG has demonstrated that it is willing to make the hard choices and cut its losses on malls that are too far gone to save. Declining FFO is not a great thing, but in the case of WPG, it appears that declines are nearing an end.

WPG has seen its share price dragged down with CBL, but with its most recent earnings report have gone a long way towards separating themselves. It is simply further along on improving its properties, has better same-store numbers, and has greater balance sheet flexibility to meet redevelopment needs.

The great unknown for WPG is a SHLD bankruptcy. It has been widely anticipated and could happen at any time, or it could drag on for years. A complete liquidation could provide sudden capital demands as WPG owns 14 stores, Seritage (SRG) owns 11 stores, and 17 stores are owned by SHLD. After being redeveloped, the malls will be higher quality, however, WPG could face additional declines in FFO while redevelopments are underway.

WPG's dividend remains covered, providing a high dividend yield combined with significant upside as retail headwinds start to diminish. Investors should be prepared for surprise downside in the form of retail bankruptcies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.