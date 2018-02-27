PIMCO UNII And Earnings - Monthly Update And Commentary For February

We notified members that PCM was going to rise significantly following the report due to the jump in coverage and low liquidity.

We wrote a brief note to members on PIMCO on the day of the monthly UNII release but wanted to add some additional color and observations. We are awaiting the semi-annual reports for some of their taxable closed-end funds including PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI), PIMCO Opportunity (PKO) and PIMCO Dynamic Mortgage and Income (PCI).

For the quarter, securitized credit continued to perform well, in particular the non-agency MBS positions which continues to benefit from low supply and high demand dynamics. PDI and PCI still have large allocations to non-agency MBS. These are private-label mortgages purchased at discounts to par not only providing an income stream but the potential for capital appreciation (see prior monthly updates for more details). Management of the funds continues to favor the intermediate portion of the yield curve liking the 5-year area. Meanwhile, the funds have hedged rates via interest rate swaps on the long-end of the curve.

The legacy non-agency residential mortgage backed securities sector continues to perform well but the upside continues to shrink. Increases in home prices and lower unemployment have helped delinquency rates remain very low. It is also allowing previously trapped borrowers the ability to refinance their mortgages after years of paying a higher rate.

Home price appreciation continues at a strong pace, though sector experts do think it will moderate some in 2018 as higher mortgage rates and unaffordability weigh on the sector. Average disposable income is relatively high compared to the cost of buying and financing a home. This lends strong support to the underlying collateral of these mortgage bonds and should continue to do so this year.

In addition, the universe of these legacy assets continues to 'season' and improve in quality. The entirety of the space is now roughly $500 billion in total size with roll off starting to be offset by a new trend in issuance. In 2017, new issuance totaled approximately $60 billion- a meaningful amount to help stabilize the two larger closed-end funds from PIMCO who hold these types of assets.

While these securities slowly accrete towards par value (the index is just over 90 cents on the dollar now), we are realizing a nice coupon plus a small capital gain. As we've noted previously, NAV increases are driven by those gains plus the correlation factor to high yield spreads. Despite what we think is a nonsensical correlation, these "non investment grade" non-agency MBS trade somewhat in conjunction with high yield bonds. If spreads widen on the BofA/ML High Yield Master Index, expect to see some pressure on the NAV, all else equal.

The main exposure that we want to point out is their exposure to duration, which the fact sheet pegs at 4.27 years. A 50 bps move in the 10-year since the start of the year should then produce a negative 2.14% move in the NAV of PCI. But since the start of the year the NAV is up 1.57%. What helped them more than offset that theoretical headwind?

PIMCO is one of the few sponsors that allows you to download the holdings of the fund into an excel file. For many investors, they may not understand the syntax of the form. But scrolling down to around row 1,000, you get to the good stuff. There you see several positions (about 50 in total) that are either centrally cleared interest rate swaps or OTC interest rate swaps. The difference essentially means the former is purchased through a central clearing exchange like the CME Group vs. a privately constructed swap with a counter-party. The CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) expanded the existing clearing requirement for swaps.

The very last position, on row 1,093 is your answer to the above question. It is an OTC interest rate swap whereby the fund receives 3-month libor in US dollar terms, while paying a fixed rate of 2.20% on the notional value. That notional value is a very large $1.8 billion through January 18th, 2023. In other words, they pay $39.6 million per year on that swap while receiving 3-month libor (currently 1.83%). Using 3-month libor means they are hedging their leverage costs.

3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

Assuming the fund put on the swap in 2017 for a no-pay amount, meaning they didn't have to pay anything outside of their 2.20% of notional value, they are likely going to be deeply hedged against higher rates, especially as the short-end of the curve moves higher.

The other positions, as judged by the reference rate being paid and the unrealized losses in the last column in the image below, suggest to us that these hedge the long end of the curve.

This is why we think NAV rose during the first month and a half of 2018 when interest rates moved materially higher. This position was not there last time they reported their semi-annual holdings as of June 30, 2017. CEFConnect.com updated their top ten holdings for the fund:

*Please note the "CIRS" stands for cross-currency interest rate swap

Six of the top then holdings are now interest rate swaps, one being in GBP denomination. In aggregate, US dollar pay fixed swaps total nearly all of the net assets in the fund, at $3.2 billion.

Coverage ratios and UNII balances were hit hard in their January data compared to the month before.

Coverage ratios:

UNII Balances:

PCI coverage fell by nearly half to 62.0% from 126.2% the month before. PDI fell to 80.1% from 133.5%. PKO was also down sharply to 59.7% from 113.3%. PFN and PFL fell to 47.4% and 52.1% from 93%. PCM Fund (PCM), on the other hand, saw coverage jump to 148%, up from 118%. PCM's UNII balance also rose 6 cents.

Month-to-month changes in both coverage ratios and UNII balances typically do not swing so wildly. But these funds are basically small hedge funds with many trade concepts going on to take advantage of what PIMCO sees as potential opportunities in the credit markets.

YTD, the NAVs, net of the distribution, have been performing OK compared to months past. There are three funds that have positive NAV performance after paying out the two distributions in 2018. The top performer is PDI, which has covered to the distribution plus has 11 cents leftover. PCM is second with +6 cents of excess coverage. Lastly, PCI has 2 cents extra after paying distributions.

The weakest players have been PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) and PIMCO Income Opportunity (PKO), which lost 24 cents and 30 cents, respectively, since the start of the year in their NAVs.

What We Think Is Going On - Yield Hunting Members Only

While this section is for our membership base, we would add the following note:

Compare those returns to the open-end "version" of the non-agency trade, PIMCO Income Fund (PIMIX)(PONDX) which are down ~0.70% YTD. What made this fund great is the large allocation it made to non-agency MBS. But given that it is an open end fund, new money has to be put to work. AUM on the fund is now in excess of $110B, up significantly in the past several years.

Investors, both retail and advisory alike, have been lured in by the 5%+ yield on what is deemed as a safe, open-end bond fund. The fund is down to 13.3% non-agency mortgages (40% in mortgages overall) with the nearly 11% in home equity ABS and another 6% in both agency MBS and cMBS.

When we discussed this with PIMCO themselves, they noted that they had not sold any non-agency MBS. However, we believe between the roll off of existing positions plus the addition of new money invested elsewhere, the non-agency position continues to be diluted. In addition, the ability to hedge effectively from higher rates becomes increasingly more difficult within an open-end fund structure as the asset base size continuously changes. The fund does have swaps on reducing the duration to just over 2 years.

Conclusion

We continue to push the narrative that the monthly UNII and earnings reports provide a 30,000 foot view of the data but that the real gauge of performance is the NAV movement. Since the start of the year, the taxable CEF NAVs total return from PIMCO are all positive save one, RCS. The average growth is just over 1% with PDI and PCI up 195 bps and 156 bps, respectively. PCM, which saw coverage rise to 147%, is up 210 bps. For PCI, that NAV performance was up despite the fact that NII dropped by 11 cents in the month of January, a month when the NAV was up 1.7%. Clearly, the NII performance is not reflective or correlated of the NAV performance.

In the next week, we should be getting the new semi-annual reports on the funds which should provide much more color on the inner-workings of what PIMCO management is doing. The portfolio is clearly getting revamped and the addition of the massive pay fixed swap is an indication of that. What else they are doing in terms of the underlying exposures to the sub-sectors is not yet known.

Of course, that swap could go against them if rates were to fall back down. They have significant exposure to floaters (not loans) and the swaps could combine to be a significant drag on NAV performance should we see a reversal of recent interest rate trends.

We would caution investors from selling based on the monthly UNII and earnings figures without fully understanding the positioning that PIMCO is going for.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDI, PCI, PCM, PGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.