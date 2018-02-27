ARCHER LTD's (ARHVF) CEO John Lechner on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ARCHER LTD ORD NEW (OTCPK:ARHVF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Good day and welcome to the Archer Fourth Quarter 2017 Trading Update Conference Call.

John Lechner

Thank you, Sitina [ph]. Good morning or good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us for Archer's fourth quarter 2017 trading update conference call. The call is being hosted jointly from Buenos Aires and Oslo, and I’m on the call together with Dag Skindlo, our Chief Financial Officer. As always, please note that the information provided in today's call includes forward looking statements as well as non-GAAP financial measures.

I will summarize Archer's operational highlights from the fourth quarter before handing over the call to Dag who will review the financials and comment on our market outlook. Before ending the call, we will open the line for questions.

Throughout 2017 Archer had a dedicated focus on cash generation. In the fourth quarter we delivered strong cash flow through effective operations and improvement in our working capital. This resulted in reduction in net interest bearing debt of $21.3 million in the quarter. For the full year 2017 net debt was down $193 million which is a reduction of 24% from end 2016. Revenue in the fourth quarter increased by approximately 5% relative to the third quarter ending at $223.7 million. EBITDA before exceptional items ended at $16.5 million.

Platform drilling continues to retain contracts that are up for renewal. In the fourth quarter we successfully renewed our contract for Statoil's Peregrino A and B platforms located offshore in Brazil. The extension of orders is the second of the two options included in the original full year contract that commenced in 2009 [ph].

In Latin America land drilling based on [indiscernible] continues to deliver strong operational and financial performance. However, during the fourth quarter the mobilization of a rig in Bolivia and of the last of the Flex rig out of Comodoro contributed negatively to our EBITDA in the quarter. In parallel a strong growth seen in the onshore U.S. market in 2017. We are also starting to see signs of increased activity onshore Latin America and offshore North Sea.

As previously announced, Quintana Energy Services or QES recently IPO-ed on the New York Stock Exchange amid large financial market turbulence. Archer's share of QES is approximately 28.7% or $95 million at the IPO price of $10 per share. QES had a strong fourth quarter in 2017, delivered $19.2 million in adjusted EBITDA, for instance midpoint published in their S1 filings.

As shown by the chart at the top left of the slide, Archers platform drilling division currently has a total of $45 platform rigs under contract unchanged from last quarter. As mentioned previously, we managed to extend our platform drilling contracts of Statoil in Brazil. This contract extension ensures Archer's continued operations for Statoil in Brazil until the end of 2020.

During 2017, platform drilling managed to renew all contracts up for renewal with an additional estimated backlog of $260 million. The full year 2017 EBITDA margin was strong just above 11%. Our large contract portfolio is a great platform for growth as the industry starts to recover. Development well spending is forecast to increase on the Norwegian Continental Shelf over the next few years based on the latest forecast of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. We expect this to translate into more active platforms add to platform drill strengths to operators focused on increasing production.

Platform drilling has also seen increased interest from clients internationally. We view this as a sign that operators are considering bringing back assets online following the increase in commodity prices towards the end of 2017. Our Wireline revenue was in line with the previous quarter. We successfully finished the initial phase of the Repsol Varg P&A campaign and also seen good progress in Asia. In Saudi Arabia, we’re in the process of dissolving our Wireline joint venture with TAQA and expect to complete the process within the next few months.

Our engineering division performed in line with the previous quarter and we still see operators delaying and postponing engineering projects. We have continued to implement structural changes to align with the difficult market in selected GR [indiscernible] including Australia, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

Our Oiltools division had another soft quarter with revenue of $11.6 million down $1.3 million from the third quarter. [Indiscernible] is suffering from the continued low level activity and deepwater markets in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa and Australia and this has affected our revenue for these products.

On the [indiscernible] side we saw increased demand for tools and services in December in the North Sea and the P&A market in the North Sea is forecast to continue to be strong in the years to come. The development of our first wireline set barrier [indiscernible] is further proof of our positive reaction to marketing requirements and is on schedule to be ready for field testing in the first quarter of 2018. We're also in good progress on new products for the large Middle Eastern market. It represents a new role opportunity for Oiltools business.

We have during downturn continued to develop new tools and applications that will fuel our growth as activity picks up. Our C6 joint venture product developments are progressing with the ComTrac deployment system now preparing for three commercial jobs in the first quarter of 2018. Additionally, the C6 Wireline Tractor is now ready for field test with the first of the associated intervention tools expected to be field test ready in the second quarter of 2018.

Our U.S. onshore based frac tower [ph] business experienced flat revenue in Q4 as customers delayed delivery of issued purchase orders. Our AWC organization encountered strong repair revenues up by 11% quarter-on-quarter and spare part revenues increased 58% relative to Q3 2017. Continuing to broaden our product offerings of this business and initial order of complementary components from China is in transit. These components were chosen to actually augment our product offerings for existing and future customers.

Rig activity picked up in both Argentina and Bolivia with an upward trend in rig counts since April 2017. Archer's active rig count bound out in Q2 2017 with only 45 active units. Archer has currently 51 active units as of the end of February 2018. We delivered improved operational performance in Argentina and saw increased tender activity in the back of [indiscernible] based organization.

Our idle rigs in Bolivia are now suddenly active during 2018. The first rig [indiscernible] was in the fourth quarter of 2017 for start-up date of mid-January 2018. We expect start-up of the second rig during the first quarter of 2018 and the third rig contract will start July 2018.

The operating environment at our Commodoro operations in the south of Argentina continues to be challenged and higher than expected costs the last two of four Flex rigs mobilized during the fourth quarter led to negative EBITDA contribution.

Finally, let me comment on the IPO of QES. Despite a week of significant financial market turbulence ahead of the IPO, QES managed to rest at a price of $10 per share. QES achieved a market capitalization of approximately $330 million of an IPO of which Archer's share was worth $95 million. QES currently has a strong liquidity position with the new revolving credit facility of up to $100 million. And we believe the strong operational performance demonstrated and fourth quarter 2017 combined with the strong balance sheet will support material growth over the next 12 to 18 months.

Note that Archer decided to convert the outstanding loan of $11 million of share during the IPO. We also decided to invest an additional $10 million based on the attractive valuation and underlying growth plan. Note that QES is trading significantly below peers. We expect this to normalize [indiscernible] cover and as the company delivers profitable growth. As a point of interest, a $1 per share movement in the QES share price indirectly translates to NOK 0.5 per share impact on the share price based on our current participation in the company.

I will now hand the call over to Dag for his comments on these financial results and our current outlook.

Dag Skindlo

Thank you, John. Our fourth quarter revenue ended at $223.7 million up 5% from Q3 and approximately 10% higher than the first quarter of 2017. Total revenue for the year amounted to $846.8 million. EBITDA before exceptional items was $16.5 million in the quarter mainly driven by increased cost due to mobilization of a rig in Bolivia and in the South of Argentina.

We also incurred higher than normal development costs due to several projects in the testing phase. We believe continued investment in product development is essential to deliver solid profitable growth for the years to come.

CapEx increased during the fourth quarter with a $6.5 million spent. CapEx during the quarter related mainly to mobilization of rigs in Argentina and the buyback of the contract units from the TAQA after joint venture. Full-year CapEx totaled 1.5% of revenue so very modest CapEx spends during 2017.

I'm very pleased that the organization delivered an improved cash flow during the quarter. This led to a $21.3 million reduction in net interest bearing debt. Note that we in 2017 also generated more cash from operations than we spent on CapEx, interest expenses, and taxes. Net debt ended down 24% well as seen to a year ago.

Turning to the profit and loss statement in more detail, revenue was $223.7 million compared to $212.3 million for the third quarter which represents an increase of $11.4 million. The increase was driven partly by higher reimbursement revenue and partly by increased activity for land drilling in Argentina.

As mentioned, EBITDA before exceptional items was $16.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to the third quarter. Reduction in EBITDA was mainly due to higher mobilization costs for Flex rigs of contract we've had American in the South of Argentina and cost due to mobilization of a rig in Bolivia.

Exceptional items for the third quarter totaled $1.8 million which is down from the previous quarters. Reported EBITDA ended up $14.7 million in the fourth quarter up $1.9 million from the third quarter. Note that our Archer reported a positive net income for 2017 largely due to the refinancing of the scheduled loan completed during the second quarter of 2017.

During the fourth quarter we had strong collections of outstanding receivables reducing the outstanding receivables despite an increase in revenue for the quarter. During the fourth quarter we also signed an amendment loan agreement for Archer Topaz effectively reclassifying $22.7 million from current liabilities to non-current liabilities. This reduced the current portion of interest bearing debt from $29.9 million to $7.2 million.

Net interest bearing debt of $603.2 million a significant decrease compared to end of September 2017, with an overall reduction of $21.3 million.

Now going to the outlook section, looking forward, Archer is a diversified oil field service player present in many segments and several geographies. Starting with platform drilling as we said with typical long contracts and large backlog, we expect growth linked to increase our activity in the North Sea and through an increased number of international tenders.

As for wireline, 2017 was a difficult year for Archer. We are confident that the wireline segment in Archer to improve its performance relative to 2017 of the back of new diagnostic technology that will be launched in the first quarter of 2018. We are already seeing significant interest in the active logging technology and expect this to translate into increased revenue as the technology is commercialized.

Our engineering division had a year of reorganization and refocus. We believe that the increased activity in the North Sea will translate to increased jobs and growth within this business segment.

Oiltools had a strong position within the retrievable plug segment where we expect it to pick up in line with the overall market. However, deepwater drilling in Gulf of Mexico and Africa is still limited and thus the global offshore market seems to be challenging.

[Indiscernible] several new product field trials in the Middle East that is expect to result in solid footprint in the region over time which will have a positive effect on the overall Oiltools business line.

Both QES and our mainly onshore U.S. business is impacted by drilling and completion activity in the onshore U.S. market. Many analysts forecast 10% to 12% growth onshore U.S. in 2018 for completion oriented players which should translate to growth for both companies.

Moving to drilling activities, our Land Drilling North business unit will experience growth in 2018, partly due idle rigs coming up online in Bolivia and partly through increased tightening stress in [indiscernible] area in Argentina. We are working hard to improve the performance of our Land Drilling South units and with our client PanAmerican Energy increasing the number of [indiscernible] in 2018 this should translate to increased activity in this area as well. Our focus remains on improving operation and improved financial results.

Finally, we are pursuing several leads for modular drilling rigs for opportunities in the North Seas. Although we expect 2018 financial progress to improve over 2017, in line with higher E&P activity in general. However, note Q1 2018 performance is likely to be somewhat impacted by mobilization costs of additional rigs with the maintenance cost always in our way and continued costs rationalization impacts from out lines.

We remain focused on improving margins through cost rationalization and efficiency improvements. These should result in EBITDA margin before restructuring to improve 1 to 2 percentage points over 2017 results. We will also continue our focus on cash generation and to deleveraging in order to strengthen our balance sheet. We expect cash flow from operations exceeding those expenses CapEx expenses also in 2018.

We will increase our CapEx spending in 2018, but will remain below 3% of revenue. As part of our previously stated drive to divest noncore assets, we have a strategic process ongoing for our U.S. onshore business which has the possibility to reduce our current net interest paying debt by approximately 5% to 7%. Next to be able to disclose results of the strategic process during the first half of 2018.

As stated on the prior slide, land drilling is expected to pick up as more rigs are contracted in Bolivia and Argentina. The North Sea activity we foresee the activity to increase from Q2 onwards depending partly on operating companies at the time of well development and exploration activities.

So to the summary, 2017 proves to be a transitional year for Archer and the oil field service industry in general. This tight capital discipline adopted by most oil companies has prolonged the downturn. Archer managed to refinance and secure liquidity with a runway until Q3 2020. On the other side, this slow unexpected sticky activity led to higher than anticipated restructuring costs. However, we delivered on the promise to generate positive cash flow from operations in order to pay for interest expenses, CapEx and taxes.

Q4 2017 was a quarter with strong cash generation and we managed to reduce our net interest bearing debt by more than $21 million. The drive for improved performance will continue. Lastly, the IPO of QES creates instrument for liquidity that Archer can benefit from in the medium to long term.

As mentioned earlier, you also see increased activity outside of the U.S. onshore especially North Sea and onshore in Bolivia and Argentina.

With that, I will hand the call over to the operator for any questions.

Our first question today comes from Martin Nilsson of Nordea. Please go ahead.

Martin Nilsson

Yes, good afternoon. A question to you, Dag, just to give some more color on the financial guidance and your expected net interest bearing debt development, in the report you are highlighting that you could potentially divest a double we see which I guess based on the range, you are looking at net interest bearing debt reductions that should translate into $30 million to $40 million sales price on the back of that and the guidance you are providing with the EBITDA margin and increased activity, is it fair to say that your net interest-bearing debt level in 2008 then if you're successful in divesting AWC should be reduced by let's say $80 million plus? If you could comment something around that, it would be helpful, thank you.

Dag Skindlo

Thank you, Martin for the question. I think your fist, you know, your first assumption is fairly correct in terms of what AWC can bring due to the process well and if we can do that, you know we had a difficult year in 2017 and still we managed to deleverage the balance sheet through operations.

Clearly we are guiding that we will do better in 2018 and we have a good foundation to do that. So we have larger decrease than what we have seen in 2017. Then from an Archer perspective we hope that our, we will increase our activity we also will tie up some working capital. So depending on the growth in revenue, we have [indiscernible] to actually promise a number in the improved working capital, but certainly it will be a bigger takedown on what we have seen in 2017.

Then as you also know, we have now with the QES ownership a possibility, pending on valuation and timing and need, the ability to reduce our debt through offloading some of that holding, but that we will monitor closely over time. I think we have quite a bit of flexibility in the 2018 in terms of net interest bearing debt position at the end of 2018.

Martin Nilsson

Okay, If I just could follow up on your land drilling operations especially in the South what is the strategy here long term? Is it try to fix it improve margins or is it more let’s say get out of the South and just continue up North.

Dag Skindlo

Well, clearly the core business of what we see as profitable and good business is the North with high demand for high spec rigs which we have good position. We have good contracts today and generate sufficient very good cash flow from that operation. The South has been a challenged for offshore as long as it has owned this business, has been up and down and I think we have during the last six to nine months improved operation quite a lot in terms of drilling more wells per month declined as much more pleased of operation performance.

It is the job of the local team and John and myself is to translate that improved operational performance into improved financial results. So that is the priority number one is to improve the financial results through the financial, their operational improvements that John…

Martin Nilsson

If you could finally just comment on the platform contracts which is out on tender for stock – and how do you see Archer being positioned for this? Thank you and good luck.

Dag Skindlo

We wish the good luck and we are in a very tight clarification with - out along on this tender process like the two other tenders as well, both for sales, offshore drilling and then case [indiscernible] I would say daily clarifications with the clients. We think we have a good dialogue with Statoil on these contracts and are hopeful that we will increase our scope compared today, but it's also tough competition.

Having said that, I think all players are being really speak in terms of the cost to operate Statoil and the margin required to have a sustainable business with start-ups. I think we are seeing improvements in how we operate with Statoil and how we can take cost with them in terms of integrated services and that experience I will bring to the table it's hoping something that we'll - should give us more scope on the rigs we have today and hopefully also more rigs, but time will tell more.

Martin Nilsson

Yes.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take question from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks a lot. So my question is, if we take page 16 and we sum all divisional EBITDA you provide, we have an amount of 20.3 whether in the rest of the presentation EBITDA exceptionally is 16.5, could you please explain the 3.8 million difference? Thanks.

John Lechner

These are corporate overhead and allocation at makes up the difference.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so there are no exceptional items there will be are not accounted for. Okay, thanks. That's my only question. Thank you.

John Lechner

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]

Dag Skindlo

John? Okay. We appreciate everyone joining us for this quarter's call and we look forward to speaking to you next quarter. Thank you and have a good day.

That will conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

