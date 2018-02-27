The Coming Casino Glut In The Northeast U.S. - And Oh Yes, Wynn

Is the demand for more casinos there? Probably not so there will be losers.

Wynn Boston Casino Under Development

Introduction

Several years back, political leaders in Massachusetts and New York realized they had been missing out on potentially large gambling tax revenues. So they acted to capture these revenues. In short order, the gambling "supply" from casinos will jump dramatically in their states. This means that very shortly, the casino supply in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey will soon dramatically exceed the gambling demand. Just how all this will play out is discussed below.

Background

Table 1 provides 2017 data on casinos in the northeast US. Nevada is included to provide a frame of reference. It is also worth noting that Macau is growing apace with gross gaming revenues (GGR) in 2017 of almost $32 billion. Pennsylvania's tax revenues exceed Nevada's because of its high gaming tax rate. The shootings in Las Vegas hurt and there is word that the high rollers are heading for Macau.

Table 1. - Casino Gambling Data, 2017

Source: Various Gaming Commissions

Warwick Bartlett is the Chief Executive of the Global Betting and Gaming Consultancy (GBGC). GBGC is one of the largest and most credible specialists on gambling in the world. The company has worked with or supplied information from its database to over 500 clients. He has a different take on the Las Vegas decline:

There are more reasons at play than the shooting. Vegas revenue is down mainly because of a loss in Baccarat revenue. That means Chinese are not coming in such great numbers. They only came in the first place because China was having a purge against VIP's and money laundering in Macau. Why go to Vegas when you have Macau, Michelin star Chinese chefs, own language and culture, all new and cheaper, in fact rooms a lot cheaper.

Table 2 provides data on the casino "supply," both current and projected. The headline is that with the new openings, both gaming machines and tables will increase by more than 30%. For a long time, the two tribal tables in Connecticut have been a real magnet for gamblers in neighboring states. But with the new casinos starting up in close proximity to the Connecticut ones, gambling in Connecticut will undoubtedly take a significant hit.

Table 2. - Current and Projected Northeast US Gaming Machines and Tables

Sources: Various Gaming Commissions and Newspaper Reports

Moody's wrote a troubling report on what is to come:

The addition of eight new casinos slated to open in the Northeast corridor over the next three years will increase competition among operators in the already oversaturated market, but benefit gaming equipment manufacturers as the new casinos order slot machines. It will be more difficult for the new casinos entering overcrowded markets to gain share as existing operators have been cutting costs and paying down debt in anticipation of the new supply. The new supply will hit Atlantic City particularly hard. Increasing competition from casinos in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and New York has led to the closure of four casinos in 2014, and the new entrants in these states will likely cause the number of casinos in Atlantic City to continue to shrink. The new supply will hit Atlantic City particularly hard. Increasing competition from casinos in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and New York has led to the closure of four casinos in 2014, and the new entrants in these states will likely cause the number of casinos in Atlantic City to continue to shrink.

Moody's also notes that market conditions will be difficult for existing casinos such as Sugarhouse Casino and Harrah's Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, Maryland Live casino in Maryland, Twin River casino in Rhode Island, and the Native American casinos in New York, which have already been struggling to adapt to flat revenue growth amid new entrants.

Here, Bartlett makes another point worth noting:

The State really has less interest than you think about casinos opening and closing through competition. They take a cut from revenue so more supply equals increased tax revenue. Also, Governments favor these big casino projects because of the army of plumbers, builders, plasterers, electricians employed, mostly local workers who spend locally. I presume they also vote Democrat as well, and as most states are Democrat in eastern USA, the politicians like to keep them employed. The fact that it is not sustainable and casinos will close is no concern to politicians who operate on a 4 year time frame. When a casino closes only the employees and shareholders cry. No one else gives a damn. Providing the casino is well located, which is not always the case, the space can be used for something else.

Wynn's Troubles

Wynn is the Rolls Royce of gambling casinos and its new $2 billion+ casino being built just outside of Boston was expected to be the gem of the new casinos being built. But as a result of sexual transgressions, Wynn was forced to resign as the head of his company. That led to real panic in Boston. Wynn resigned his CEO post in his company. But members of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said it would not halt its investigation of Mr. Wynn and his company, noting that he continued to hold stock and could exert influence over the company and its brand.

What next? The luxury resort is on track to open in June 2019. I quote Stephen Crosby, Commission chair:

A central question is, what did the board of directors and staff know, and when did they know it, about the settlement and the associated allegations?" That's a critical point for us and for the public of Massachusetts to know ASAP.

Everyone is in a hole including the MA Gaming Commission. The resort is already one-third built. There is too much already invested to stop now. Might the Commission try to force the Wynn Company to sell the project to another casino company? I have not seen the contracts between Massachusetts and Wynn on this project. But this is not likely.

Investment Implications

Whatever happens to the new and existing casinos, the gaming equipment manufacturers will be doing well. Moody estimates the new casinos will order 20,000 new slot machines. The leading producers include International Game Technology (IGT), Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (OTCPK:ARLUF), and Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS), among others. However, Bartlett offers a qualifier:

Some slot manufacturers supply the slots free and take a revenue share, so their revenue will rise and fall with the casinos. Some casinos buy slot machines outright and take the risk they will stay fashionable, or do mix and match, a bit of both.

