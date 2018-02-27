Charlie Munger At The 2018 Daily Journal Corporation AGM

In 2009, DJCO invested its excess cash in a portfolio of securities that has gained in value. This portfolio of securities and dividend provides a cushion to DJCO.

*I was in LA for the DJCO AGM. If you are reading this article for an advance analysis on DJCO, you won't really find it. This article is about the AGM and Charlie Munger.

I recently attended the annual shareholder meeting of Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) in Los Angeles. I am not a shareholder in DJCO, and I don't plan to be one anytime soon. But I wouldn't overlook the company either. I will explain later. So, why attend? The main reason for attending a DJCO AGM is not for its results or the company itself, but for the opportunity to hear Charlie Munger's wisdom in his Q&A segment, who is the chairman of DJCO. Also, part of the reason for attending is the DJCO meeting reveals itself as a community gathering of fun, fellowship, and learning. There are dinners, lunches, and social gatherings related to investing. It's great to see familiar faces and to meet new people. Ideas are generated and exchanged. You learn a lot. Attending these investment events is a way for me to regenerate myself. It's like adding wood to a fire. It fuels the core of why I do this for a living. I can't wait to get back to my desk. Value investing is a lone wolf business. You spend a lot of time in your bubble. Sometimes, you can drift, so it's good to re-center yourself. Like the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) AGM, the DJCO one offers a great experience for any serious investors on a much smaller scale.

I consider Charlie Munger one of the greatest minds alive today. He's a genius on several topics. He is known for his application of what he calls mental models to help assess the risks and opportunities (know the big ideas in the big disciplines and use them routinely - all of them. Not just a few). Charlie Munger is 94 years old. He might look like he's 94, but his brain is not. It is as sharp as ever. There's something incredible about listening to a 94-year-old talk live. It's similar to going to church or going to see your favorite band live. You know what they are going to say or sing, but hearing it live is a totally different experience.

There are plenty of notes online about the DJCO AGM. The content of my notes is not much different from what you might read elsewhere. This is just my version. Fellow SA author Mike Arnold has his take on the event here. An advantage of publishing on SA is the large amount of users on the platform and the comment section that can add to the conversation.

This article is split in two. The first segment is about DJCO. If you are DJCO shareholder and you care about the business, you probably know everything I'm about to cover. I don't have special insights on the business. If you don't care about the DJCO business like most of the people that attended the AGM, then feel free to skip to the second portion, the one that covers Munger's two hour Q&A session.

DJCO

DJCO is a publishing company based in Los Angeles. DJCO has two businesses. 1) The Traditional Business and 2) Journal Technologies.

The Traditional Business consists of newspapers and related online publications. The Company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, like the Los Angeles Daily Journal. They are pretty much legal newspapers. DJCO has several court rule services and does public notice advertising. It's no surprise that the DJCO's print business is expected to decline in the future.

The second business, Journal Technologies, is the one that is more interesting and the avenue of growth. Journal Technologies provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies. It has a bunch of software. For example, it has a browser-based case processing system that can be used by courts and other justice agencies for all case types. Another service is ePayIt - a service for the online payment of traffic citations. Journal Technologies' operations constituted about 58% of the Company's total revenues in fiscal 2017, 56% in 2016, 57% in 2015, 53% in 2014, and 37% in 2013. Journal Technologies earns revenue from license and maintenance fees paid by customers to use its software products. This is the segment that Munger said was similar to a start-up a few years ago. However, most start-ups I know are filled with young folks with no money. DJCO is filled with old men with a lot of money.

Here's what Charlie said at the AGM on state of DJCO:

"We are surviving but at a very modest profit, and it's quite interesting what's going on. There's a huge trove of valuable information buried in the court systems that nobody could get out in yore. Lawyers want to know all the history of what a judge did and the like. Our glory days are behind us in the traditional business. Most newspapers are going to perish, just a matter of when. The New York Times will survive, because people buy it for $5 at an airport. Berkshire owns a lot of newspapers and bought them for the cash flows produced as the business declined, but we underestimated the rate of decline." "The software business produces a lot more revenue, and it's generally doing well. It's a difficult business dealing with government agencies as clients. It's too much agony. In software, we are all used to just money flowing in over the transom, but the way we're making it here is long and hard. We were just having a board debate about whether the revenue comes in four years or seven years after first contact with customer, so we're in a long road business. I actually kind of like it. If you do it right, the courts and DA offices actually trust you. It's a real pleasure to earn the trust of your customers slowly over time by doing what's right."

Gerry Salzman, the 78-year-old wearing all the hats (CEO, President, CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer, Assistant Secretary & Director) at DJCO, had this to add:

"The new business is slow but will have quite long life once we get there. Government agencies don't want to spend the money and time to change. The implementation of most systems depends on the implementation of the conversion of interfaces. It's hard to convert information from 30 years ago. We have a large number of installations going on, and most will take upwards of a year and some much longer. But once the system is changed, it's very effective for the customer. It helps the agency's IT department people feel important so they will stick around and enable us to get in and out and satisfy the client."

DJCO Stock Portfolio

DJCO made headlines in 2009 when it invested its excess cash in a bunch of stocks, mostly bank stocks. At the time, you couldn't think of a more contrarian move: buying equity + buying bank stocks. Charlie said that it was smarter than just leaving it in treasuries. Since then, the stock portfolio has exploded in value, proving again Munger's wisdom. Here's what Charlie had to say:

"In addition to Daily Journal's businesses, we have a great bundle of securities and want to dispel again that this is not some minor version of Berkshire. We have a bundle, because we bought them at a time when we preferred to own them to holding cash and had a lot of extra liquidity on hand that came to us by accident. The chances of more gains like what we have done in the last four or five years is zero. Oh, well we will have a big gain next quarter, because of a deferred tax reduction from the Trump tax code change, so we will look like a genius for one more quarter, I suppose."

Traditionally, the Company had generated sufficient cash flow from operations to cover all its needs without significant borrowing. However, in fiscal 2017, the Company had negative cash flow primarily due to the expansion of Journal Technologies. To counter that, the aggregate market value of the securities owned by DJCO has increased significantly in recent years and so are the dividends received. Below is a look at the income statement of the last five years:

A large portion of DJCO assets is held in publicly traded securities (table below). At December 31, 2017 (Q1-2018), the value of DJCO's marketable securities was $244,934,000. For Fiscal 2017 (Sept. 30), the portfolio, which had an adjusted cost basis of approximately $63,393,000 and a market value of about $229,265,000 generated approximately $4,844,000 in dividends and interest income (see table above). Source: Q1-2018 10-Q

This portfolio of securities and dividend provides a cushion to DJCO. It also allows DJCO to invest more aggressively in its software developments. It is becoming a software company. If you want to know what's inside DJCO's awesome portfolio, don't get too excited:

Source: Dataroma.com

Out of the group, POSCO has been the sore loser, and DJCO has been reducing its position. The rest have done very well, even Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) with its governance issues.

DJCO is a cult stock. It's not in a particularly attractive business, and if it wasn't for Charlie Munger, I wouldn't be writing about it, and you wouldn't be reading this. A lot of investors bought into DJCO for having a chance to invest along Munger with the hope of replicating some of the success seen at BRK. But Charlie made it very clear that DJCO is not a mini BRK and won't become one. It's a publishing company that's making a transition into a software company. It has good software products, but it will take a long time. The Traditional Business is still expected to decline while the software business should increase over time. It is conservative, and it has conservative accounting. He said not to get too excited. As for the future of DJCO, don't expect anything radical while Charlie is alive. It's already radical enough that it is investing in software. We can speculate that when Charlie is not around, it is possible that DJCO becomes the target of activists or a special purchaser. There is a lot of cash here, no debt and an enterprise value of ~$100m (market cap of $320m). And there's no lack of creative financiers out there. Another idea, and that is just me speculating, is that DJCO could use the cash to acquire other software companies. But again, that is just me playing scenarios in my head.

Charlie's Wisdom

Here's a compilation of some of the memorable remarks of Charlie's two hours Q&A. Of course, it does not cover everything. Below are bits and pieces I found interesting. You will find numerous sets of notes on the topic. If you want a very long detailed version, Adam Blum has an excellent copy of notes here. You can also find a copy of the transcript here. Unlike other years, I couldn't find a video of the meeting. CNBC did broadcast the meeting on its website, but I can't find a copy of it. I did find an audio version, but it is of poor quality.

The Five Aces

Peter Kaufman, one of the directors and author of Poor Charlie's Almanack, had this very interesting comment on the list of qualities an investment advisor should demonstrate. He calls them the five "Aces" to find in a money manager.

Here's Kaufman's list verbatim:

Total integrity Actual deep, deep fluency in whatever you say you are going to do on behalf of the client A fee structure that's actually fair in both directions An uncrowded investment space A long runway (meaning that the manager is reasonably young in age)

Kaufman also added:

"I further add that if you ever find a money manager who possesses all five of these characteristics, there are two things you should do. One, you should put money with them immediately. And number two, put as much money as you are allowed to put [with them],"

Charlie said that following the list of qualities will "cost you to fire half of those you hired".

The list is not only useful for evaluating where to allocate money, but it's a great list for money managers to use as part of their own aspiration.

Incentive Structure in Investment Management

Munger talked about the incentive structure in investment management and on how the industry doesn't earn its fees.

"The incentive structure in investment management is very interesting. There are those with a gob of money from the past such as the Massachusetts Investment Trust, who pioneered mutual funds. Once they got big and hired a bunch of people with over $700 billion in assets, their chances of outperforming the S&P 500 were zero. Their world is threatened, and they can't command those fees anymore for not outperforming, and the fees themselves kill the chance of net outperformance. Say someone is charging one and 20 or even worse, two and 20, and they have $30 billion in assets under management and an army of people working for you who want to get rich very fast - these people's chances are very poor to outperform. High fees will kill you. It's hard to get big advantages when buying securities. In fact, it's delusional. It's not good to face the world in a delusional way. When Berkshire came up, we had an easier world than you people are facing. You won't get the results we got by doing what we did, not that what we did is obsolete or not useful, just that prospects are worse."

Charlie discussed the fair investment management fee structure of the Buffett Partnerships of the 1950s. He said the fairest fee structure in the world is the Buffett Partnership formula and that Buffett got it from Graham. Here's a video comment from Munger on the subject.

What's a good fee structure?

"The Buffett Partnership model copied from Ben Graham is the fairest in the world. Mohnish [Pabrai] uses it and always has. He went ten years where he took nothing off the top. There aren't many Mohnishes. Everyone else wants to scrape it off the top in gobs. Why give money to someone who hasn't accumulated any? Why not suffer on the downside with the investor? Who is copying it? Maybe a few others, all in this room, but everybody wants to scrape it off the top. A check every month is comforting to human nature, and for half the population, it is all they have (paycheck to paycheck). The structure is 25% of profits over 6% per annum with a high watermark. If you don't make 6%, you get nothing. I like it, and like many things it should spread, but it's just too hard, but we've still got Mohnish."

Charlie gave a shootout to money manager Mohnish Pabrai because he has been having success at cloning the Buffett structure for 19 years. What was the fee structure of Warren Buffett's first investment partnership? The fee structure set by Warren for the Partnership was; 1) no management fee, 2) no fees paid by partners for any annual investment returns up to 6%, and 3) above 6% Buffett would take 25% of the gains. If you want to read more on the structure check out this detailed post.

On Investing Opportunities

"When Berkshire came up, we had an easier world than you people are facing. You won't get the results we got by doing what we did, not that what we did is obsolete or not useful, just that prospects are worse. The two rules of fishing are to fish where the fish are, and don't forget the first rule. Investing is the same thing. In some places, no matter how good a fisherman you are, you won't do well. Life is a long game. Take it as comes and do the best you can, and if you live to an old age, you will get your full share of opportunities, which will be two in total, maybe, but seize one of the two, and you will be alright."

On Hershey

"I can buy Hershey (HSY) candy, but not the company," says Charlie Munger. Hershey," he says, "is a great company, but that's not enough ... You have to have a good company for sale at the right price."

On GE

It is the first time that I heard Munger go so negative on GE (NYSE:GE) operational practices and not just GE financial engineering.

Munger suggests that General Electric's problems may stem from how it builds up its executives.

"General Electric, of course, is a very complicated and interesting subject. It is interesting that a company so well-regarded for acumen, education, technology, etc. etc. would end up so ill-regarded as the result of a long period of subpar performance,"

He continued:

"People didn't expect it. And of course, people are saying what caused the failure of performance at General Electric. My answer would be partly, 'life is hard.' And that's part of it."

The other part is the system at General Electric of rotating executives through different assignments as if they were army officers building up a resume to see if they would be promoted to generals.

"I don't think that works so well. I would say to some extent what has happened."

He added that they should do a "little less" of the style used by the army and do more of a Berkshire Hathaway-style.

"We made an investment in GE in the middle of a panic because it was a decent buy. And, it worked out for us fine."

On Bitcoin

Charlie's views on Bitcoins were already well documented, but he didn't mind adding to the pile.

"I never considered for one second having anything to do with bitcoin," "Bitcoin is noxious poison," Munger said. "The more popular it got the more I hated it."

He said that "everyone wants easy money." He added that he "hopes to god" his family doesn't grow up buying things like bitcoin.

"It's just disgusting that people have been taken in by this," he said.

Munger thinks that there's a future where a different payment system could happen, pointing to China's WeChat as an example.

For Munger, that leaves no room for bitcoin, saying the recent "craze" in the cryptocurrency is "totally asinine" and a means for people to make a quick buck. He urged the government to help wring out its excesses.

"Our more relaxed approach is wrong. The right answer is to step on it hard. It's the government's job."

On Healthcare

Munger also endorsed the plan announced by Berkshire, Amazon (AMZN), and JPMorgan (JPM) to set up a healthcare company for their employees to combat spiraling costs that Buffett has called a "tapeworm" on the economy.

The current system "runs out of control on the cost side," causing behavior that is "regrettable" and "evil," Munger said.

"It's not right to bleed so much money out of our dying people," Munger said. "I'm all for somebody trying to figure it out."

On Wells Fargo and Banking

Munger said it is time for regulators to "let up" on Wells Fargo (WFC) which will end up "better off" as it corrects a series of mistakes in how it treated banking customers.

"Of course, Wells Fargo had incentive systems that were too strong in the wrong direction, and of course, they were too slow in reacting properly to bad news," but "practically everyone" makes those kinds of mistakes, Munger said.

Though Wells Fargo may be learning its lessons, Munger said the banking industry remains a "dangerous" place to invest because of the temptation for chief executives to take unwise long-term risks to boost short-term results.

Here's a past video from Munger CNBC discussion Wells Fargo.

Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple

On if Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon are overvalued: "I don't know. Next question."

Rising Debt

Munger also expressed concern about rising U.S. government debt levels, saying

"it's new territory for us, and new territories probably have some danger. Of course I'm concerned about the rising level of government debt. On the other hand, it's possible the world will function well even with a different pattern of government behavior that was not considered responsible to-date. We used to say 'keep prices stable' as an objective, but now the objective is 'keep prices around 2% growth,' and isn't it worth betting that inflation will be higher than 2% then? Yes. Macroeconomics doesn't work like physics - the system is different from decade to decade, and it has different formulas, and they don't tell you when the systems change or what the new formulas are. Don't expect the world to go totally to hell. Just think of Germany after World War I with hyperinflation and a currency that went to zero. They recovered well by creating a new Reichsmark and putting mortgages back on houses that were removed. And then the Great Depression plus the Weimar inflation brought along Hitler, and by the late 1930s, Germany was the leading economic power in Europe. Hitler bought a lot of munitions and such and their accidental Keynesianism brought about the most profitable place in Europe at the time. They recovered from the catastrophe. I am not advocating a German system, but knowing examples creates mental ploys. Germany destroyed itself and did silly things, and then in 1939 it was the most powerful country in Europe. I hope you feel better."

Though he expressed no alarm about the current economy. He said higher inflation may follow, and that long-term U.S. Treasuries, whose prices can fall quickly as yields rise, remain a losing bet over the long haul.

On Investing

Can you outperform if you manage small sums?

"If you ran $1 million, a very smart man who is patient and aggressive in combination and willing to root around in thinly traveled places can return high results. But this is not personal problem at the moment for me. Clearly it is disadvantageous to have securities in a corporate vehicle. It's an accident, but that's where the money was. All kinds of factors affect investment decisions. It's easier to invest a charitable endowment or a pension plan. If you're shrewd and work with small sums, you can do very well. It's way more difficult now than it was for me when I was in your position, but I am about to die, and you aren't, and you don't want to trade your position for mine."

Advice for teachers and parents

The following is really good advice:

"You were trying to help me by hurrying up and that's not the best strategy. Please say it again. The minute you have this attitude of wanting to teach values, you've already expressed that you've already won. Live a good life and be honorable and meet the reasonable expectations of those around you. Teach by example - it's easier to be an example when you win, but you have to be one when you don't win, and keep at it. You can't fail if you do this."

On Climate Change

I found his climate change comment a little less complete than prior years.

"I am deeply skeptical of the 'conventional wisdom' of those who call themselves 'climate scientists' and strongly suspect that they are probably more alarmed than the facts warrant. And they like the fact they can prattle about this 'alarm.' The difficulties of what they urge as a resolution are underestimated. Just because someone may be smart enough to actively figure out climate change with chemistry and physics, it doesn't automatically mean we know how to fix it with geopolitics and all that. It's a hell of a lot of nonsense being prattled by these alarmists, but I have no doubt that CO2 causes global warming. Just because I accept that doesn't mean the world is going to hell, and the waters are rising. But I don't want to be associated with the Know Nothings either. I am not trying to offend anyone, but I have done a pretty good job at it."

Conclusion

It was my first time attending the DJCO meeting. I had the opportunity to listen to Charlie at the BRK meetings in the past, so it was nice to see him in a smaller setting. I recommend the trip to anyone that is serious about investing.

And as is often the case, let's let Charlie Munger have the last word:

"My whole system of life is keeping at it. The task of life is not to see clearly in the distance but to do the task at hand" "Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up. Discharge your duties faithfully and well. Step by step you get ahead, but not necessarily in fast spurts. But you build discipline by preparing for fast spurts.... Slug it out one inch at a time, day by day. At the end of the day - if you live long enough-most people get what they deserve."

