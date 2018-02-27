Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe The Stars Group (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TSG) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The company reported strong earnings last quarter, and analysts expect its March earnings report to be even better. Furthermore, TSG has expanded its gaming options in Europe by being the first online gaming company to capitalize on shared player pools in France and Spain, with other Western European countries expected to follow suit in the short-term. Finally, acceptance of online gaming is increasing in the United States, which opens up quite a bit of long-term potential for TSG.

Background

First, a little about TSG. TSG is the owner of multiple gaming brands including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, Full Tilt, Megastack, and BetStars (sports betting), among others, and has licenses or applicable approvals to operate in 17 jurisdictions, including in Europe (in EU and non-EU countries), North America and elsewhere. Formerly known as Amaya Gaming, the company purchased the popular brands PokerStars and Full Tilt a few years ago. TSG controls some of the biggest brands in online gaming, and I recommended the stock during my last review. Since that time, TSG is up almost 20%. While this is very impressive short-term performance, I feel the stock has plenty more room to run, and I will explain why in detail below.

Expected Earnings Are Strong - Buy Before TSG Reports

The last time I reviewed TSG before their earnings report, the stock rallied on strong growth in many key areas. Important takeaways included year over year growth in revenue, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted net earnings per share of 21.7%, 40.7%, and 38.1%, respectively. I expect these trends to have continued when TSG reports Q4 2017 earnings on March 28. And I am not alone in this expectation, as the analyst consensus earnings per share (EPS) projection is $.57. This represents an increase of over 7.5% since the previous quarter. Also importantly, if this earnings projection does materialize, is the stock is trading at a very attractive valuation. Assuming TSG hits this projection and, based on its current market price of $26.70/share, the stock is trading at a price to earnings (P/E) multiple of 11.71. This is cheap compared to the market as a whole. For example, the S&P 500 currently has a P/E over twice that figure, at 25.66. TSG has seen its share price climb, but its earnings growth is helping keep the valuation at an attractive level. What this means is new investors still have a great opportunity to buy in to a growing company at a reasonable price.

Shared Player Pools - European Success

An important development that has occurred for TSG since my last review has been the announcement of a shared player pool between France and Spain. PokerStars is the first online poker operator to offer a shared player pool under license in France and Spain, which the brand launched in January this year. The significance of this is it enables players from both countries to compete against one another at the PokerStars site, which was previously unavailable. This helps drive poker traffic and creates a more competitive environment. PokerStars has the first mover advantage in this area, which should also help with brand loyalty.

While this particular development is surely baked in to the current stock price, the good news is similar announcements could be coming in the near future from other European countries. Regulators in both Italy and Portugal are considering allowing their countries to join the shared market with France and Spain. TSG intends to expand their shared pool in those countries once they get regulatory approval, and that will help drive further liquidity, gaming options, and player accessibility to additional promotions. This represents a great opportunity to TSG, and I expect these benefits to be recognized at some point in 2018, so the time to bet on this is now.

U.S. Market for Online Gaming is Growing

Recently, Pennsylvania became the fourth state in America to approve online-gaming, which was, in my opinion, an important step in growing the U.S. market. Given Pennsylvania's size and population, it effectively doubled the number American residents who will have access to internet gaming from the comfort of their homes. While TSG has not capitalized on this news quite yet, I am convinced this will be a long-term positive for the stock, and internet gaming as a whole. While this is good news in isolation, it has also helped push forward initiatives in other states. On the backdrop of PA's legalization, a representative from neighboring state West Virginia has introduced House Bill 3067 (H.B. 3067), which is legislation to allow casinos to offer online poker games. The bill would permit businesses with licenses for physical gambling operations to offer online games, as has been passed on to the Judiciary Committee for review.

The implications of these developments are clearly positive for TSG. It represents both a liberalizing of gaming laws and a growing acceptance among elected officials to consider online gaming as a way to raise revenues for their states. Successful adoption in these markets will all but surely convince other states to follow suit, as they have done with brick and mortar casinos over the past decade. While TSG will face stiff competition for these lucrative markets, a growing industry can be profitable for multiple firms, and TSG has the infrastructure in place to be a real contender for American gaming dollars.

Bottom-line

TSG has had a strong start in 2018, and there are plenty of reasons to expect continued success. With an earnings report due out in a month, I see now as an opportune time to buy in to what will probably be another quarter of increased revenue and earnings. As TSG has expanded in to casino offerings and sports betting, the company is diversified and has multiple ways to earn money for shareholders. Recent developments in Europe, such as expansion in to the Czech Republic and capitalizing on shared player pools in Western Europe, have allowed the company to grow its customer base as well as gaming options. With the American market also continuing to increase its appetite for online gaming, TSG is poised to capitalize on this trend as well. I continue to expect TSG to perform very strongly long-term and believe now is a great time for investors to initiate positions in the stock.