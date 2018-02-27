Regal Entertainment Group: Shareholders Should Sell Now

Regal's has been underperforming for the past three years, and its margins have been compressing as it struggled to remain relevant to consumers' habits.

Shareholders should sell their shares now, as the risk of remaining invested and having the deal fall through is bigger than the upside for staying invested.

Investment Thesis

Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) is about to be acquired by Cineworld Group plc (CINE on the London Stock Exchange) at $23 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close any day now. Given that Regal's shares are priced so close to $23, there is little upside left for shareholders. However, if the deal does fall through the downside could be quite significant, as Regal's operations have started to underperform and its operating margins are compressing.

More Details

Regal's management had already done all it could to fight off the inescapabilty of Netflix (NFLX) and other online streaming platforms, with little success. Also, Regal's shareholders had already witnessed Regal's operating margin slightly compress over time, from around 11.4% in FY 2012-13 to 8.9% in the trailing 12 months. This goes some way to highlight the difficultly management was having in igniting profitable growth in recent years.

Furthermore, given that Regal's shares had traded sideways for just over three years, while at the same time significantly underperforming the S&P 500, together highlight that the business' economics were struggling to adapt and stay relevant in a fast-changing consumer environment. Moreover, film distributors were also working hard to shorten the window of theatrical releases, as well as seeking other more profitable alternative distribution methods.

Further compounding Regal's medium-term opportunities is the fact that Regal has, for all intents and purposes, very little competitive advantage as patrons will opt to go to a theater based on geographic location rather than any services they might provide. AMC Entertainment (AMC) and other competitors also seeking to find profitable growth through potential bolt-on acquisitions made finding a suitably cheap acquisition candidate and/or partnership opportunities very difficult.

Financial Position

At the end of Q3 2017, Regal carried roughly $2.1 billion in net debt, with no significant tangible assets to offset this amount of leverage. Given that Regal's free cash flow had in recent years dropped from roughly $250 million during its peak performance back in 2011-13 to below $200 million in FY 2016, and would most likely finish 2017 below $200 million, once more epitomizes its troubles.

Moreover, given that Regal's theaters are mostly leased, management would be unable to do any kind of sale-and-leaseback transaction. Most of its buildings and leasehold improvements, which on the balance sheet carried at roughly $2.5 billion, would struggle to be able to be sold at a profit. They are more of a book entry than a real asset.

The company's dividend had not grown in the past three years, apart from the one-off special dividend in 2014. Also, the only discussion of seeking alternative shareholder return programs, to return Regal's excess cash to investors, had been the $50 million set aside for share repurchases. This most likely implies that management would probably inadvertently squander whatever free cash flow the business could throw off, and reinvest this FCF back into the business at subpar rates of return.

Furthermore, given that its revenue in Q3 2017 was $716 million (down ~12% YoY) and that its income from operations was only $22.5 million compared with $87.2 million in the same period a year ago, shareholders might have actually gotten an exit at quite a punchy valuation.

Valuation and Takeaway

The table above highlights some important information. I'm a big fan of the P/S ratio, as I feel that it goes a long way toward telling a story about a company's valuation -- not the whole way, but a considerable amount of information can be discerned about the investment communities' sentiment toward a particular stock.

On a P/S ratio basis, Regal will most likely be acquired at a slight premium over its own five-year P/S average. On the other hand, on a P/cash flow basis, the stock is being acquired at a tiny discount to what it had been priced at in its past. Now, given the obstacles Regal has faced in recent times, shareholders are probably getting the best valuation they could hope for. In fact, I remain uncertain whether Cineworld Group will actuality be successful in finding growth from Regal's operations.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

