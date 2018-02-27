No Petting The General Mills Deal

Considering the trends dictating its business, in a previous article, I had expressed skepticism on General Mills' (GIS) long-term ability to outperform the broader benchmark. Much like a lot of other packaged foods companies, organic growth has been hard to come by and sales have declined by nearly $2 billion since their peak in 2014.

In the last five years, the stock's ex-dividend returns have edged 16% compared to S&P 500 returns of 81%. It needed an interesting acquisition or at least an ambitious financial engineering exercise to keep shareholders happy. With the Blue Buffalo (BUFF) deal it seems to have opted for the former in a rather underwhelming way.

Why Underwhelming?

The acquisition rationale is right on two fronts. One, it veers the portfolio towards a growing segment within the consumer packaged goods space. Two, it sits well with millennial trends.

The problem where the rationale falls flat is the deal math. The acquisition enterprise value of $8 billion is ~20% of General Mills' EV. At TTM levels, Blue Buffalo revenues constitute 7% of the combined revenues and just 1.3% of the combined free cash flows of the two companies. With such poor cash flow conversion, General Mills would have to dip into its own free cash flows to pay the interest due from the debt taken to fund this deal.

Consider that the pet segment grows at 10% each year and rest of the portfolio remains stagnant. In 5 years, the pet segment would constitute 12% of the overall portfolio. If it still grows at a 10% rate, the segment would contribute 120 basis points (10%*12%) in overall company revenue growth. At a more realistic rate of 5% given that growth rates have crashed recently, the calculation yields just 60 bps of top line growth. This seems woefully inadequate for an $8 billion deal.

Rating The Capital Allocation Decision: General Mills Is Not A Good Boy

Capital Allocation is probably the most important job of a CEO. It is interesting that something Buffett penned in 1987 is still relevant today and especially relevant in this particular case.

The heads of many companies are not skilled in capital allocation. Their inadequacy is not surprising. Most bosses rise to the top because they have excelled in an area such as marketing, production, engineering, administration or, sometimes, institutional politics. Once they become CEOs, they face new responsibilities. They now must make capital allocation decisions, a critical job that they may have never tackled and that is not easily mastered. To stretch the point, it's as if the final step for a highly- talented musician was not to perform at Carnegie Hall but, instead, to be named Chairman of the Federal Reserve. (Source: 1987 letter to investors, Berkshire Hathaway)

The company management of General Mills stated that the deal is immediately accretive. But that is relative to not making a deal. How about rating it relative to an equivalent spending decision like repurchasing shares?

Had the company repurchased shares at $60 a pop, it would have bought ~133 million of its shares outstanding resulting in an immediate jump in EPS by 30%. Now since we are modeling a comparison of the acquisition vs. repurchase scenario, we do not need accurate EPS projections of each individual company. Let's use some simple math.

We just need the estimate of the growth differential with and without the acquisition. As seen below if the EPS of General Mills grows at a rate of 3% with the acquisition it would still take the firm 9 years to put up an EPS higher than $3.59, the EPS in the repurchase scenario. Consider the compounding effect of the time value of money lost in 9 years! And note that the 3% figure is actually rich.

Share Repurchase Net Income (TTM) 1602 Shares Outstanding 446.67 Diluted EPS 3.59 3.59 3.59 3.59 3.59 3.59 3.59 3.59 3.59 3.59 Growth Rate 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% With the Blue Buffalo Acquisition Net Income (TTM) 1602 Shares Outstanding 580 Year 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Diluted EPS 2.76 2.84 2.93 3.02 3.11 3.20 3.30 3.40 3.50 3.60 Growth Rate 3% 3% 3% 3% 3% 3% 3% 3% 3%

Note if the EPS of General Mills were to grow at 5% without the acquisition and 8% with Blue Buffalo, it would take 10 years for the acquisition case to churn a better EPS. The number of years increases to 12 years when we consider growth rates of 30% and 33%. This slight math problem is too unrealistic to practically affect our analysis since I don't think anyone foresees a 30% vs. 33% growth rate in the deal equation. Additionally, the increase in the number of years actually confirms the argument that the deal does not create value.

In Conclusion...

For a business, there are just two ways to improve the return on capital and consequently return to shareholders. Companies can improve operating margins within existing businesses or else find profitable investment opportunities where returns might exceed the cost of capital. In light of better opportunities in repurchasing its own shares, I think this deal fails at value creation. I am therefore persisting with my bearish outlook on General Mills.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.