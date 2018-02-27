Buy Enerplus For Growth And Profit

Enerplus (ERF) turned in a terrific Q4 and guides for 20% production growth in 2018 and 2019. The stock remains cheap.

The company is more a U.S. company that a Canadian one today, with oil output at 31,000 per day in the Williston basin and gas production of 190 million cubic feet per day from the Marcellus. The 2018 capital program of $450 million ($585 million Canadian funds) is 75% weighted to the U.S. assets.

Debt is now about $300 million which is insignificant and should disappear with free cash flow of about $150 to $200 million per year likely at today’s prices.

Investors have not ignored ERF with the stock price up more than triple in just 3 years. I see another double on the horizon with improved pricing the major contributor but lower costs playing into the equation as well.

The company’s capital efficiencies (the cost to add one barrel of production per day) have dropped from $25,000 in 2016 to about $15,000 today (Canadian funds). At those levels if sustained, rapid growth can readily be funded from internally generated cash flow.

Strong management counts. These results are impressive by any measure and evidence competent management.

Free cash flows can retire the existing debt quite quickly. As the debt disappears, look for an increase in the dividend. I don’t think Enerplus will fall into the trap of pouring every dime into drilling or taking on new debt to expand even more quickly. With 20% growth expected from existing capital programs, excess funds are more than enough to retire all debt and shareholders can expect high payouts.

I am long the name.

