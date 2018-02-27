BMC Stock Holdings' (BMCH) CEO David Keltner on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Good morning and welcome. After my opening statements Dave Keltner, our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Jim Major, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will discuss our key and our operating results for the fourth quarter 2017. They along with Mike McGaugh our Chief Operating Officer will then be available to answer questions. If you would like to follow along our prepared remarks with our slide deck it is available on our website at ir.buildwithbmc.com. This is also where you can find today's press release which was issued earlier this morning.

I would like to remind you that some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the company's annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. Our actual results may differ in a material way from those described during the call. In addition, all forward-looking statements are made as of today and the company does not undertake any obligations to update any forward-looking statements based on new circumstances or revised expectation unless required by law.

On this call we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures which are provided in greater detail in our press release issued earlier this morning and in the slide deck posted to our website. These measures relate to adjusted net sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per diluted share. We provide this adjusted financial data for informational purposes only, and these measures should not be considered in isolation from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures section of the press release as well as the non-GAAP adjusted financial measures slide and related appendix in the slide deck for additional information on the adjusted financial data. In these locations you will find reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of why we believe it is useful information for investors.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Dave.

David L. Keltner

Thanks Carey, good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. For those of you who don't know my background I have been associated with BMC as an Executive or the Board Member for almost 20 years. In that time I've gained a deep appreciation for the fundamental strength of BMC's business and its attractive market opportunity. And I'm excited to lead the company as we enter the next phase of growth.

Today we are a leader in the building materials space providing innovative value added solutions in 18 states and 43 metropolitan markets with significant opportunity to continue to grow and to continue to create value for all of our stakeholders. Over the last few years since our merger we've become stronger and better. We've integrated ourselves into one organization, one company, one brand, one culture leveraging both company's strengths and capabilities. Today we have one of the best balance sheets in the industry uniquely positioning us to take advantage of investment and M&A opportunities and to help weather the next downturn. We've introduced innovative capabilities nationwide which is ready frame to help our customers build faster and more efficiently as they face the challenges of a tight labor market.

We continue to invest in our IT platform which has strong tools to allow us to win in the marketplace and which provides an enhanced customer experience. And now as we move past the merger we plan to sharpen the focus on our growth strategies but our overall mission, vision, and strategy are not changing. With the goal to achieve industry leading financial performance through operational excellence and customer service leadership we are striving to be the provider of choice in our industry. To this end our strategic priorities are focused around four key pillars; one, to grow organically by investing in growth and innovation within our value added products and services; two, to enhance our customer service and operational excellence with the expectation of driving continuous improvement using the BMC operating system; three, to continue to develop a high performing culture; and four, pursue strategic tuck in expansion opportunities.

The first pillar to organically grow our value added products and services includes investing in enhanced capabilities in pursuing growth across all of our customer segments. In both cases we intend to be laser focused on driving growth in our higher margin value added products and services such as trusses, ready frame, and other structural components as well as millwork, doors, and windows. We also intend to substantially grow our presence in the professional remodeling customer segment which should not only provide a boost to margins but also by provide some protection against the cyclicality of our industry.

Our second pillar to enhance our customer service and operational excellence is about driving our people, process, and performance with lean principles and utilizing the BMC operating system to focus on creating an expectation and culture of continuous improvement. With Kaizon [ph] events planned for every market this year increasing productivity and gaining efficiency in our process is our top priority going forward. Our process improvements should enable us to enhance the consistency and service level to our customers.

We have made strategic investments in recent years to upgrade key pieces of equipment to support our value added business line such as enhancing the automation in our millwork, door, and components manufacturing facilities. Next month we plan to open a state of the art fully automated truss manufacturing facility here in the Atlanta metropolitan area. This facility will not only help alleviate existing truss capacity issues to better fulfill our customer needs but also represents an advancement in innovation and automation that should allow us to significantly improve the safety and efficiency of our truss manufacturing in this market. In addition to the investments in equipment we're also continuing to strengthen our e-commerce platform as we look to be the supplier of choice to builders and remodelers for generations to come.

Our next pillar to continue to build a high performing culture is our opportunity to train and develop the next set of leaders, drive accountability in our processes, and customer service levels and cultivate an expectation throughout the organization of consistent high performance. This month we will be launching a leadership development program intended to enhance the leadership skills among our managers, further their knowledge of the BMC operating system, pinpoint ways so we can identify and utilize our competitive advantages and steer them to become leaders of change who are committed to achieving growth and strong performance in their respective market. In addition we have reinvigorated our trainee program that was in large part but put on the shelf during the housing downturn. The program is a great way to hire and develop our next generation of leaders and professionals.

Finally, we intend to continue to invest in our capabilities and our business through strategic tuck in acquisitions. Consistent with the first pillar of our strategy we intend to pursue opportunities to provide additional product and/or capabilities to enhance our value added offerings, support our expansion in the professional remodeling space, or enable us to expand geographically. Consistent with those objectives we announced the acquisition of Shone Lumber this morning. Shone Lumber operates primarily in the Delaware in Southeastern Pennsylvania and serves a very attractive customer set including in large part custom builders and professional remodeler. We look forward to welcoming the Shone Lumber team to BMC.

We are committed to maintaining a disciplined approach through our investment analysis and transaction pricing. Given the number of organic and inorganic opportunities that exist along with a significant cash generation potential that we are forecasting we should see the opportunities to substantially increase our investments and acquisitions over the next several years, while maintaining a prudent debt to EBITDA ratio of two to two and half times.

During the past two years the team has worked tirelessly to integrate BMC and stock building supply delivering solid growth in significant cost synergies. Since the closing of our merger comparing full year 2017 results to full year 2015 results, our adjusted net sales are up 20%, adjusted sales of structural components have improved 24%, and millwork, doors and windows adjusted sales are up 14%. Net income has increased $62.3 million in that two year period and adjusted EBITDA has improved 54% to 200 million for the full year 2017. The BMC team has much to be proud of but I believe we have much more to look forward to.

Over the past few weeks I've had the chance to speak with many of our employees across the company and I am energized by the commitment and urgency of our team. They like I am are excited to focus on our strategic priorities. I look forward to working with the rest of the management team in leading BMC as the Interim CEO while the Board conducts its search for a permanent replacement. This is the Board's top priority and my fellow directors are committed to identifying and appointing the best person for the role. The Board has formed a committee to oversee the search process and is working with a leading executive search firm to find the individual with the right experience, vision, and track record to accelerate our strategy and lead BMC well into the future. With that I will turn the call over to Jim to discuss our fourth quarter results.

Jim Major

Hey, thanks Dave. Now let me just add my thanks for the solid performance our team delivered to close now 2017 as well as what we have seen so far in 2018. Positive fundamentals including job growth and consumer confidence continue to support healthy levels of activity in the housing market. During the fourth quarter we increased our net sales by 12.5% as compared to the prior year period. We estimate that our net sales increased 6.3% from commodity price inflation on lumber and lumber sheet goods, 4% from increased organic sales volumes, and 2.2% from the acquisitions of Code Plus and Texas Plywood completed last spring.

Sales of our structural components category led our organic sales growth for the quarter with an increase of 19.5%. Ready-Frame sales which are in part captured in structural components grew nicely as well delivering $44.8 million in sales for the fourth quarter and $171 million for the full year. As smaller entry level homes continued to drive much of the growth in single family starts and coupled with labor shortages in the home building industry we expect this relative strength and structural components to continue. We believe medium to high volume homebuilders in particular who tend to build these homes for first time home buyers understand and appreciate the tremendous benefits they gained by utilizing our in-house value added component manufacturing capabilities.

The strength in structural components contrasted with slower growth in our millwork doors and windows category. This trend is expected to continue as the growth in entry level homes is driving a decline in the medium size of a new single family starts and these homes may feature a lower priced or lesser quantity of doors, windows, and frames per house. This product segment has also been impacted by declines in multifamily starts and we are seeing some cases where inflation in lumber and labor costs may constrain the ability of customers to upgrade from a base level window or door offering. Despite these near term headwinds we remain committed to growing our millwork business and leveraging our significant capabilities in this higher margin product category.

Turning to gross profit, over the course of 2017 our gross profit dollars increasingly benefited from higher lumber and cheap goods commodity pricing. For the fourth quarter gross profit improved 8.5% versus the prior year to $196 million. On the other hand our overall gross margin percentage was squeezed as the gross margin percentage within the lumber category declined and a greater mix of our sales were derived from lumber and lumber sheet goods. Gross margins across our other product categories were generally stable. The combination of these factors resulted in gross margins of 23.3% for the fourth quarter compared with 24.2% last year.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales improved 40 basis point to 18.4% for the fourth quarter compared to the prior year. SG&A expenses increased by $14.1 million to $154.7 million for the quarter primarily related to $3.9 million of costs related to acquired companies, $2.7 million from increased provisions for workers' compensation claims, and $6.1 million related to higher medical costs and the quarterly timing of other benefits. Over the course of 2017 we experienced an unusual number of high dollar medical claims as compared to our historical averages and actuarial expectations. As such we do not expect to experience a similar level of year-over-year increases in this area in 2018.

As Dave noted the vast majority of our merger integration activities are now in the rearview mirror. Our 2017 results reflected $11 million of cost savings from synergies and we wrapped up with cumulative savings from synergies at $48 million annual run rate at the end of 2017, well above our initial projection when we completed the merger. I'm very pleased with this level of accomplishment and commend our employees for working so hard to make the merger successful. Although we will continue to see some integration expenses in 2018 from the last of our ERP conversions, we are excited to now pivot our attention through a renewed focus on the growth and continuous improvement strategies Dave discussed earlier.

Net income improved nicely to $17.6 million or $0.26 per share for the fourth quarter including $3.6 million of benefits related to a reduction of our net deferred tax liability due to certain components of the 2017 tax acts. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter increased to $15.3 million or $0.23 per diluted share as compared to $0.21 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA improved $3.1 million compared to the prior year quarter to $47.6 million as organic volume growth and operational improvements produced $6.7 million in incremental benefits. Commodity inflation generated a $4.5 million increase in adjusted EBITDA and acquisitions delivered approximately $700,000 of adjusted EBITDA. These benefits were partially offset by the increases in medical workers compensation claims and other benefits that I discussed earlier.

Turning our attention to 2018, we believe the environment for further growth remains strong albeit with certain crosscurrents. In slide 8 of our Q4 investor presentation we have provided our assumptions for 2018 end market growth and how we believe that to translate to sales and incremental operating margin growth for BMC. Regarding our core residential end markets we see another year of solid growth in single family starts and professional remodeling activity with increases of 5% to 8% and 3% to 5% respectively. We expect these positive trends to be partially offset by a 1% to 2% decline in the medium size of new homes consistent with what we saw in 2016 and 2017. As well as an 8% to 12% decline in multi-family starts. When these end market assumptions are weighted by our 2017 customer mix it results in an organic volume growth expectation between 2% and 5%.

In addition to organic volume growth we expect to realize approximately 2% in sales growth from those acquisitions that we've completed or announced. While we always tried to gain share with our customer service levels and value added products our primary focus in 2018 will be improvement in our operating margins. During the first seven weeks of 2018 lumber prices have continued to increase with the Random Lengths Index recently exceeding $500. As lumber prices remain well above last year's levels we expect continued year-over-year benefits to sales and gross profit dollars during the first quarter of 2018, with such benefits likely to decelerate in future quarters as we begin to lap the higher costs that materialized in the prior year.

While the combination of commodity inflation, volume growth, and acquisitions should help us to deliver solid growth in net sales, the elevated mess of commodity sales and additional fixed costs from acquired operations could cause our 2018 incremental operating margins to range between 8% and 10%. As Dave discussed earlier we are increasing our focus on the four pillars of our strategy. As we gain further momentum with these efforts and our mix of commodity sales normalizes we remain confident that our longer-term incremental operating margins should range between 10% and 15%. On slide 9 of our investor presentation we provided additional information regarding our 2018 expectations for depreciation, amortization, and interest expense and as a result of the 2017 Tax Act we expect our active tax rate in 2018 to decline to approximately 25%.

Turning now to our investment plans and capacity, in 2018 we expect to spend between $55 million and $65 million on capital expenditures as we focus primarily on delivering increased returns from the growth investments we've made in recent years. Having said that we are still evaluating the full impact of the 2017 Tax Act on our capital expenditures and may accelerate the schedule of our vehicle and equipment replacements which could cause us to increase our range of projected spending. So the liquidity at year-end remains strong at approximately $320 million and it's primarily derived from borrowing availability under our asset back revolver. Our debt leverage ratio at the end of December was 1.7 times our trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA which is below our defined target range of two to two and half times.

We stand out amongst some of our closest competitors as having a strong balance sheet, one that provides significant flexibility to drive profitable growth, accelerating our growth strategies including making organic and inorganic investments to enhance our value added products and services as well as growing our most profitable customer categories is among our top priorities going forward. I'm excited about the opportunities we have to take advantage of the positive fundamentals influencing the housing market right now. I believe that we are well positioned to move the company past integration and into its next phase of growth. So with that I'll turn the call back over to Dave for some closing comments.

David L. Keltner

Thanks Jim. I agree 100%, this is a great time to be a leading provider and innovator of value added solutions to builders and remodelers. We believe we are well positioned with the right balance sheet and product offerings to experience solid profitable growth in the coming years. We are driving full force ahead to enhance our products and customer mix, achieve operational excellence and continuous improvement across the organization, provide our team with the training necessary to excel, and we intend to pursue strategic bolt on acquisitions which support our other growth initiatives.

2018 is off to a solid start with January sales up more than 10% as we benefited from higher year-over-year commodity pricing in dry weather out West a year ago. But future opportunities for BMC are bright. I look forward to speaking with you again on our next call. Thank you for joining us today. At this point Jim, Mike, Carey, and I are available to take your questions. Operator please lead us into the Q&A.

Our first question is coming from Mike Dahl of Barclay. Please go ahead.

Matthew Bouley

Hi, this is Matthew Bouley on for Mike today. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to start with a question on kind of your strategic priorities that you outlined, really just the question is, does that kind of signals your priority for investment at this point so, now you've acquired Shone Lumber, really is there an expectation for accelerating M&A at this point or following that deal I guess has the priority now shifted back towards internal investment? Thank you.

David L. Keltner

Thanks Matt. No, I think we're very focused on all four of those pillars and as we mentioned in the prepared talk we have a lot of inorganic acquisition opportunities that are out in the marketplace. I think you'll see us go -- we'd like to see that increase over time and we believe there's an opportunity to do so. I think you also see those acquisitions be focused on a few areas moving around value added products and services if we want to continue to grow faster, around pro remodeling, or around geographic add ons where we can strengthen our market position within one of our markets. But by all means we intend to continue to invest both inorganically and organically to grow the business.

Matthew Bouley

Okay, appreciate that, thank you. Second question, your guidance for incremental margins 8% to 10% this year, obviously we've seen kind of a continued inflation in lumber into the beginning of 2018, so the question is just kind of the cadence of those incrementals through the year, is there an expectation that maybe you'd be below that level at the beginning of the year and above that level towards the end of the year or just kind of thinking about the cadence and then really if you can provide any commentary specifically on the gross margins into the beginning of the year? Thank you.

Jim Major

Yes, sure so I think when you when you think about that 8% to 10% incremental margin for this year, I guess how that plays out over the course of the year in some respects will be dependent on what the commodity markets do. At least here in the near-term in Q1 when you look at commodity inflation that's going to continue to be a significant part of our overall sales growth. And in the fourth quarter if you looked at the bridge that we provided we had a little over $46 million of top line benefits from commodity inflation which we estimate translated to about $4.5 million of benefit in EBITDA which is a little bit less than a 10% incremental margin. And so that kind of handles, I guess hopefully gives you a spear in terms of what the commodity inflation means for us here over the course of 2018. The acquisitions that we do generally are in the mid to high single-digits as well because you're taking on some incremental fixed costs associated with the delocations in the business that you buy. And then organic volume growth as that becomes a bigger part of our growth hopefully later this year and certainly into 2019 then that's when I think you have more upside potential in our incremental margins.

Matthew Bouley

Got it, appreciate the detail. Thank you very much.

Our next question is coming from Keith Hughes of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please go ahead.

Keith Hughes

Thank you. You have talked about the negative of medical cost, I mean that's on the bridge, is that something that's going to occur with a lower rate in the first or second quarter, what is your view there?

David L. Keltner

Yeah, we certainly have not as I said in the remarks, we just got a very full year to overall -- and in particular in the fourth quarter in terms of some higher dollar claims, as I said it is well above our historical experience, its well above sort of the normal actuarial expectations. And so you must be very unlucky here again in 2018 we would not expect those types of year-over-year increases from 2017 to 2018.

Keith Hughes

Also in the bridge if I look at the positive [indiscernible] for the volume improvement and the contribution margin on that about 20%, if you talk about what went right there driving it, it is pretty high number?

David L. Keltner

Well, I think it's a combination of both the volume growth as well as obviously some synergies from the deal. And they are still going through in the fourth quarter with a cadence of a little over $1 million and then certainly other operating initiatives where as Mike McGaugh talked about in the last quarter we're beginning to introduce the BMC operating system and in the process of doing so expect to see benefits overtime in terms of just our SG&A productivity and leverage stuff. So all three of those things help to contribute to that number.

Keith Hughes

Final question, you talked about January at 10% I guess my question is more what your home builder customer has been saying with seeing rates up somewhat for close to a month, are you seeing any change in tone, any change in pace of…?

David L. Keltner

The question was just about has there been any change in tone from home builders.

Keith Hughes

And are you detecting any kind of different behavior?

Mike McGaugh

So, Keith hey, this is Mike McGaugh. I don't see it, if anything it would be a turn from an optimistic standpoint. I saw the report out yesterday that had housing starts, new home starts, new home sales rather down 8%. That was really driven by weather as well and so we're seeing in the [indiscernible] West good traction, good weather, and good results and we see a lot of pent up demand in Mid Atlantic and Southeastern Texas and so net-net our customer base is optimistic and we are as well.

Keith Hughes

Thank you.

Our next question is coming from Michael Eisen of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Eisen

Good morning everyone, just a quick question on your 2018 organic growth assumptions of 2% to 5%. When I'm thinking about some of the bigger picture strategies you guys are talking about accelerating growth from the higher margin businesses, Ready-Frame growth close to 20% annually, and kind of your bridge of end market growth. It seems as if there's no varied market share gains embedded in that when you're talking to a lot of initiatives to drive a lot of above market growth. Can you help us understand the puts and takes and maybe the cadence as that 2% to 5% blows throughout the year?

David L. Keltner

Sure, I think we laid out -- we think single family starts are going to be in that 5% to 8% this year. But that growth is really led by smaller homes which means we're shipping less material and typically less millwork as well, windows, doors, and trim. In addition multifamily represents about 14% of our sales at least last year and we expect that market to be down 8% to 12% this year. So when we look at a blended basis we expect to see organic sales growing in that 2% to 5% range plus another 2% or so for acquisitions that we know about today. We absolutely believe that we want to take share and believe we will take share in our certain customer segments that we're specifically targeting as well as the value added products and services that we are trying to grow faster.

Michael Eisen

And then if I could just follow-up on the growth you guys are seeing from Ready-Frame in the past, in the prior few quarters you talked about the potential for higher levels of adoption especially in the Southeast following the storms and some labor constraints, have you guys seen any higher levels of adoption down there and have you seen any sort of more buying from the larger national builders of the Ready-Frame product?

Mike McGaugh

Yeah, hey Mike this is Mike McGaugh. Yes, we are seeing that. We have our Ready-Frame saw grid in place in 2017. I believe we increased that by [ph] 25 saws over 2016. Those saws and utilization is going up, we are seeing that in the Southeast as well as in Texas. The value of Ready-Frame as you get a few extra -- couple of hundred basis points on margin but the value of Ready-Frame is to pull through of the value add products. And you've got to have certain level of maturity in the market with Ready-Frame before you see that. And in out West where Ready-Frame is more mature is where we're seeing that pull through of the millwork windows and doors in addition to the framing package Mike. So that's the impact there. Clearly Texas and Southeast are not at that level of maturity but we expect that to occur over the next years.

Michael Eisen

Very encouraging. Appreciate all the color.

Our next question is coming from Kathryn Thompson of Thompson Research Group. Please go ahead.

Steven Ramsey

Good morning guys, this is Steven Ramsey on for Kathryn. First question on doors and windows, can you discuss volume trends through Q4 and if you have been able to pass along price increases to customers and is there any concern of not being able to pass along price to customers going forward?

Jim Major

I think volume is generally stable. I mean as we've talked about in our prepared remarks because more of the new home starts these days are from lower priced or smaller add ons. The volumes may be impacted slightly by that but I think more importantly it's just more of a base package. If you will doors and windows and studier opportunity for upgrades and therefore higher price of margin if not as robust as you would see if a lot of the growth was coming from larger homes. So, we have -- the price increase is obviously -- all price increases are challenging particularly when lumber and labor is going up as much as it is right now but certainly we're seeing stable margins overall in the millwork, that categories and thus obviously we are passing on any cost increases that are pressed upon us.

Steven Ramsey

Alright, and then the second question on 2018 guidance, organic volume growth, how much of Houston's hurricane rebuild is factored into this guidance?

Mike McGaugh

I will go ahead and take that. I was just down in that area recently. It is factored in the guidance, there is probably moderate upside as the projects take root. What we found is in November 2017 the checks from FEMA began to flow on the rebuild and in January of this year the checks from the insurance companies began to flow. We're seeing that traction so I would say moderate upside in the Houston market and we are well positioned there, we are well positioned there.

Jim Major

I would just add obviously labor constraints are probably the biggest challenge there. So even as the money starts to flow the question is did some of that labor shift off of the bigger builder homes sites and the like and so as Mike said we expect solid growth in Houston next year which was about 11% in 2018 I suspect which was about 11% of our sales there from 2017. But I think labor constraints are going to continue to be a bit of a ceiling in terms of how much can get done, how fast.

Mike McGaugh

Good point Jim.

Steven Ramsey

Great, thank you.

Our next question is coming from Matt McCall of Seaport Global Securities. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, good morning guys. This is Rueben on for Matt. So wanted to follow up on the incremental margin guidance, does the BMC operating system that you guys introduced last quarter are there any savings from those initiatives kind of included in this year's guidance and how should we think about that 10% to 15% moving forward, is that kind of inclusive of any benefits you get or would any SG&A improvements that you get on top of that 10% to 15%?

Jim Major

Certainly the guidance we have issued is meant to be all inclusive and certainly there are some benefits from the operating system that are baked into that guidance. On the flip side as you heard Dave talk about we're going to invest a little bit more in training and trainees and things of that nature that are also embedded in that guidance. And the punch line is as both of those things start to gain momentum we think that creates considerably more upside to our operating margins as you get beyond this year and as our commodity mix starts to normalize. You know that commodity mix and the fact that a good chunk of our growth is coming from inflation, again it helps to grow the top line faster but the incremental margins on that top line are quite as robust is what we would otherwise expect to see.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. And then on the end market outlook I assume and I just want to clarify those are -- on slide 8, those are your specific markets. One, can you just clarify that and two, if so can you talk about the multifamily portion I think that may be down more than the broader consensus, can you talk about any specific markets that may be under pressure?

David L. Keltner

Yeah, question one, yes this is kind of expectations relative to our -- generally speaking isn’t a whole lot different than the national average is. With respect to multifamily, yes a lot of our sales in the multifamily world are concentrated in Texas and the Southeast and California. And so, certainly the expectations that we have for 2018 are similar to what we actually saw in 2017 where new projects are at least getting scrutinized a little more heavily by the banks and in some cases maybe pushed down a little bit until completed projects lease up a little bit more fully. And as such we think that'll continue to be a bit of a headwind for the portion of our sales to get to that end market.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great, thank you guys.

Operator

Trey Grooms

Hey, good morning.

David L. Keltner

Good morning.

Trey Grooms

I guess my question is going to be around M&A mostly and being the fourth pillar it sounds like you are and definitely more interested in kind of ramping up that piece of the growth for the company and you noted value added and pro R&R, just are you signaling that you would be more inclined or have more of an appetite to get into things that are outside of kind of the traditional core business of BMC or is that more just blocking and tackling within those segments that you already have?

David L. Keltner

You know I think our focus there really is more core to our business as opposed to just a straight lumber dealer out there. We're going to look for those that have a higher percentage of value added products and services or customer segments of the custom builder and remodeler. I think those are important for us. We also found where we are not number one or two in the market but it helps us tremendously to do acquisition in those markets as well. And I think you may see us do some in existing markets that are a little bit more traditional. But having said that most of what you'll see is again around this value added products and services and pro remodeling and custom builders.

Jim Major

I think the deal we announced this morning in Shone checks a couple of boxes for us. One, it fills in a gap in our footprint there between Eastern Pennsylvania and early starts to fill in a gap in our footprint between Eastern Pennsylvania and Northern Virginia and help us to better serve the market that we're serving from a distance today. And then Shone also has a very attractive mix, about 35% of their sales are from pro remodeling which is certainly higher than our company average. It does a nice job with cabinets and decking and some other products that are more aligned towards that remodeling segment. So, very much consistent with our priorities from an acquisition standpoint.

Trey Grooms

Got it, okay. That was helpful, thank you and then on, Jim this might be for you, on the LTM debt to EBITDA metric that you guys have noted as far as the range two to two and a half times is kind of the target range I think and kind of keeping in mind that you're going to be doing M&A, you are going to be doing some of the internal stuff I believe you had 350 to 349 of long term debt as of the end of the year but that was before the Shone acquisition if I understand right, so…?

David L. Keltner

Yeah, that's correct, that was as of the end of 2017.

Trey Grooms

Right, okay, so what is the -- could you give us the pro forma long-term debt, where it stand now both Shone just to try -- dry powder.

David L. Keltner

It would basically be 10th of a term give or take. So it has been not a huge impact and frankly I think bottom line is we probably generated enough cash here over the first few months that [indiscernible].

Trey Grooms

Great, that's very helpful. And kind of going along the same lines there, cash with working capital as that kind of fluctuates, I know you gave us a range for the full year but with the backdrop of what we've seen on the commodity side, commodity of lumber especially, how should we be thinking about kind of the cadence of working capital as we got with normal seasonality but anything we should kind of take into or adjust for as we're looking at our models for the big swing, the big move we've seen?

David L. Keltner

Well, I mean as you know Trey and certainly know from your time in this space I mean obviously there's normally a seasonal increase in working capital as you get here through the early months of the year and that will be accentuated by the fact that beginning of the year lumber prices were around $430 and last spotted they were up to $509. As for replenishing inventory it's going to be at a higher cost base and that will only accentuate some of that working capital seasonality and certainly time will tell as to whether prices can stay at those high levels or not.

Trey Grooms

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you for answering my questions and good luck in 2018.

David L. Keltner

Thank you, appreciate it.

At this time I'd like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Keltner for closing comments.

David L. Keltner

Well, I'd just like to thank everybody for joining us today and we'll certainly look forward to talking to you again about our Q1 results. So, thank you.

