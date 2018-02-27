Nuance Communications: Small Cap AI Play Still Undervalued

Nuance Communications (NUAN) reported first quarter earnings earlier this month. After a minor 3% rise, shares have traded relatively flat. Back in December, I highlighted why this small cap company was in a good position to take advantage of the growing artificial intelligence market. That bullish case was strengthened by the first quarter earnings and some exciting catalysts for the company.

My bullish case for NUAN shares centered on:

New AI products for healthcare market

Growth of AI healthcare market (50% annually)

Strong position in AI for enterprise and automotive

Strong early guidance for 2018 and 2019, which I said could be conservative

Shares near 52-week lows

The first quarter earnings showed the continued strength of the healthcare, enterprise, and automotive sector. The company also raised guidance, strengthening my argument that the original estimates given were conservative. Shares continue to trade near 52-week lows, giving investors an opportunity to invest in a powerhouse AI company.

Nuance reported first quarter revenue of $508.8 million, an increase of 2.6%. More importantly, organic revenue grew 1% in the quarter.

For the first quarter, revenue broke down as:

Revenue Increase/Decrease Healthcare $245.5 million +1% Mobile $89.8 million -5% Enterprise $117.8 million +4% Imaging $55.6 million +7%

For fiscal year 2017, revenue broke down as (in $ millions):

Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Healthcare 239.2, -6% 238.5, -5% 232.6, -4% 189.0, -22% Mobile 91.8, -5% 100.2, +8% 101.5, +7% 104.5, +6% Enterprise 112.9, +15% 119.4, +14% 112.1, +6% 117.9, +4% Imaging 52.1, -15% 53.0, -7% 49.4, -13% 63.2, -5%

Just looking at these two charts, we can see many positive things from the first quarter. The biggest thing that jumps out is the healthcare segment. After a disappointing fourth quarter, the company has not only rebounded, but posted a higher quarter than each of the quarters in the last fiscal year. The enterprise segment also continues to be a positive segment for the company, with continued revenue increases. The numbers will look slightly different in the future, when automotive is broken out from mobile into a separate segment. The remaining mobile will be combined with enterprise.

Digging deeper into the numbers, the financial health is improving for Nuance’s largest segment. After the disappointing fourth quarter, Nuance has seen margins recover for the healthcare segment. Take a look at the following margins for the segment:

Q1 2017: 33%

Q2 2017: 35%

Q3 2017: 30%

Q4 2017: 16%

Q1 2018: 32%

The healthcare segment was led by the continued growth in Dragon Medical. This portion of the healthcare segment is now the largest line of business in the division. The company’s legacy business in healthcare continued to decline, but is more than being offset by the company’s new artificial intelligence offerings helping the medical fields.

The other big growing segment is enterprise, which saw organic revenue increase 4%. The company saw net new bookings for this segment grow 21%, suggesting a huge demand for its products. This could see this segment post nice increases in revenue in the back half of the year. Keep in mind that this 4% increase came on a comparable quarter that saw revenue grow 15% in the prior year. The second quarter comparable number is again high, so we might not see as a big of a jump. I would guess that the third and fourth quarters could see revenue increase double digits for the enterprise segments.

I highlighted the growth of Nuance as a player in the artificial intelligence in automotive in the last article. Thanks to the growth of autonomous and connected cars, Nuance is seeing strong growth for its services.

The automotive segment could be a short- or long-term catalyst depending on what the company does with it. The plans to break this segment out into its own sector should show the strong growth of the company’s automotive products. A rumored sale of this unit could be much easier to accomplish with it shining as its own sector for all to see.

Bloomberg reported options for a sale back in January. The company is said to be working with Evercore on the review process for selling the automotive business. Rumors say the segment could reach as much as $1.5 billion in a sale.

Without a sale, the strength of this unit will continue, but could see its biggest growth two or three years from now. The company highlighted several design wins that were part of first quarter bookings. These are for 2020 and 2021 car models. Nuance collects revenue when the cars are shipped, putting some of this new revenue years away.

On the conference call, Nuance highlighted several auto wins:

Connected speech wins with HKMC (Hyundai, Kia), replacing Google

SAIC – one of top in China

Introduced Just Talk, auto assistant without push button or wake up word

It’s also worth pointing out that Dragon Drive is behind the auto assistant in a new concept car from Toyota. The Toyota concept-I is one of the most talked about cars and has been shown off at two Consumer Electronic Shows. The car is being designed as “less of a machine, more of a pal.” The car design comes from the inside out, making it one of the most connected cars currently being developed. Nuance is clearly a top company being used by automotive companies to create new connected cars for the future. This is a huge growth segment for Nuance now and for well into the future.

The first quarter was the seventh straight quarter of revenue growth for the company’s automotive sub-segment. Revenue was up 4% to $61.5 million in the first quarter. The company also said it received strong bookings for its auto products.

One of the great things about the first quarter was the increase in net new bookings. In the first quarter, net new bookings increased 10% to $418.4 million. This is a key figure used to see how future revenue will look. Last year, the first quarter had the lowest net new bookings figure, suggesting there could be extreme upside here if the other three quarters see similar increases. Take a look at last year’s net new bookings by quarter:

Q1: $380.3 million

Q2: $410.4 million

Q3: $438.3 million

Q4: $424.4 million

As I predicted in my last piece, the guidance given by Nuance Communications was conservative. Thanks to the strength in the first quarter and strong bookings, the company has raised several financial estimates for the full year. Nuance is guiding for full-year revenue of $2.055 to $2.095 billion. Prior guidance was $2.03 to $2.08 billion. Earnings per share are expected to come in a range of $1.14 to $1.20, an increase from the prior range of $1.06 to $1.15. The company also raised organic revenue growth to a range of 3 to 5% (from a prior 2% to 4%).

This was an amazing quarter from Nuance Communications. The thing that really confuses me here is that Nuance released preliminary earnings back in late January. On the strength of that, investors sent shares up to a high of $18.74. Shares have fallen since then and when official results came in, the stock couldn’t crack the $18 level again. Shares were up 22.5% at that January peak from the time of my last article. I think shares there were still undervalued.

Nuance Communications continues to be a great way to play the shift to artificial intelligence in several industries. I would recommend investors take a look at this small cap name before the next earnings report. The sale of the automotive unit could come as a major catalyst if a deal is reached and could be the move that the stock needs to get back to the $20 level.