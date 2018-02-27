Heineken Releases Annual Report And Has Another Great Year

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY, OTCQX:HKHHF) just released its Annual Report and had another fantastic year. Sales and earnings grew and profitability measurements are fantastic.

HEINY data by YCharts

The stock trades for €86.4, there are 576 million shares, and the market cap is €49.78 billion ($61.2 billion). It takes $1.23 to buy one euro. Earnings per share are €3.39 and the price to earnings ratio is 25.5. Not cheap but not overpriced either. The dividend is €1.47 and the dividend yield is 1.7%.

Sales grew 5.27% from €20.792 billion ($25.57 billion) to €21.888 billion ($26.92 billion). Operating profit grew 21.7% from €2.755 billion ($3.39 billion) to €3.352 billion ($4.12 billion). Operating profit is 17.2% of sales. That's fantastic. Net profit grew 25.6% from €1.540 billion ($1.89 billion) to €1.935 billion ($2.38 billion). What a year!

In 2017, Heineken expanded operations in Ethiopia, Mexico, Cambodia, Vietnam and Haiti, and opened its first brewery in Ivory Coast. It also purchased 1,900 pubs from Punch Taverns in the U.K. In the U.S., Heineken purchased the other 50% of Lagunitas. You can see that the company is trying to grow in emerging markets and craft beers.

Heineken markets and brands 300 beers in 190 countries. I wonder if they're in North Korea? Of course the flagship brand is its eponymous Heineken. It also produces: Amstel, Tiger, Lagunitas, Red Stripe, and Birra Moretti. If you like Mexican beer, Heineken owns Sol, Tecate, and Dos Equis. I've always thought it was funny that the actor in the Dos Equis commercial (Stay thirsty my friends) isn't Hispanic. The Mexican brands came from Femsa in eight years ago for $5.4 billion. Think Heineken made any money off that deal? Europe accounts for 45.4% of revenues, the Americas 27.8%, Asia 13.3%, and Africa/Middle East/Eastern Europe 13.6%.

The balance sheet shows $2.95 billion in cash and $4.3 billion in receivables. The liability side shows $17.45 billion in debt and $8.24 billion in payables. A little heavy on the debt but that's common for food and beverage companies as cash flows are more predictable. People gotta eat and drink beer.

There is a second class of shares named Heineken Holdings. Holdings holds 50.005% of Heineken. L'Arche Green N.V. holds 52.599% of the Heineken Holding. The Heineken family holds 88.86% of L'Arche Green. The remaining 11.14% of L'Arche Green is held by the Hoyer family. I suggest you watch Kidnapping Mr. Heineken on Netflix. It stars Anthony Hopkins.

We hold Holdings and suggest that you do too if you want to buy in. Holdings stock trades for €81.95 so it trades at a 5% discount. In the past, this discount has been much higher. Since Heineken passes dividends onto Holding, you are getting a higher dividend by approximately 5%. It adds up if you hold it long enough.

We've held Holdings for six years and are at a 142.4% gain. With dividends, I'd guess it's more like 160%.

Some people worry that Heineken will have a tough time competing with Inbev (BUD). I just don't see it. I think Heineken is extremely well run and has such strong brand names. The financials seems to support my theory. If Inbev was going to cut into sales and profits, it would have happened by now.

What I find interesting is that if you go into your local convenience store, almost every beer you see is either owned by Inbev or Heineken.

Morningstar estimates that return on invested capital will average 18% over the next five years. That's phenomenal if that happens.

I love the stock. It's done well for our clients. It's one of those blue chips that you buy and forget about. We are not buying now but would if the stock pulled back or the discount from the Holding company widened.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HKHHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Feel free to edit

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.