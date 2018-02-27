Will The Market Help You Retire Early? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

While every argument has its counterargument and every party to a trade transacts with a counterparty, don’t get the mistaken impression that the two sides are equally balanced. To the contrary, there is usually a dominant tendency. The reason for our long bull market is that investors, as a group, have been buying.

The same is true in the public debate. My article on Thursday brought up Social Security claiming, throwing in an argument that theoretically might help out the late-claiming side of the debate. (My real point was not that folks should delay claiming, but that contributing, through work that is paid or unpaid, is important for health and social reasons.)

Most commenters didn’t much care for my arguments, which was not a surprise. In the current climate of opinion, early retirement is a raging bull in the market of ideas. There are many buyers, and few sellers. I think it’s important to think critically about what you read, and consider that if an idea – like early retirement – is popular, you may be misled by what you read because of your sympathy for the idea.

A case in point is a new article on Motley Fool arguing for retirement at age 62, which appeared soon after I expressed caution about (not opposition to) the idea. The author writes:

At first glance, it would seem smart to wait until age 70 to take my benefits. After all, my age 70 benefit is about 77% bigger than my age 62 benefit. Given the difference, I'd be crazy to take my benefits early, right? Not necessarily. You see, compound interest can make claiming early pay off. You see, I plan on reducing my monthly expenses in retirement to levels that allow me to invest my Social Security income.”

The author goes through the math of how historically average returns should help him exceed what he could get from Social Security through delayed claiming, and he deserves credit for wanting to invest, rather than spend, his Social Security income. My problem with his argument is that I actually believe the boilerplate language that the lawyers make investment companies insert into their prospectuses: “Past performance is no guarantee of future results.”

I think investors don’t generally heed this warning about past performance. Investment professionals especially are the loudest to roll out the historical charts and earnestly proclaim that 200 years of U.S. market history say otherwise. I don’t see it that way. For 200-plus years, America was growing non-stop. But, despite a very recent uptick, that growth has slowed and the decline seems self-evidently connected to a pronounced demographic downshift.

What’s more, even if you don’t buy my argument that the future could look different and insist, like the professionals, that over the long term, growth patterns will continue and risk capital rewarded, don’t you think it reasonable that capital market returns could take a pause for a while? If the market has returned more for longer than expected in the past decade, mean reversion is sufficient to think it may not do so in the coming decade. That would be highly problematic for someone planning on investing his Social Security check in the market as he takes his early retirement. Not to put too fine a point on it, but a newly minted retiree doesn’t usually have that long a term (unless we’re thinking in terms of heirs).

Indeed, a lot of the genuinely smart money is prepared to write-off the equity markets for the coming period. Jim Sloan’s recent article on Warren Buffett estimates that his Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) holding company is now 40% in cash, meaning that the legendary investor is not investing so much nowadays. Eric Basmajian makes related points about Buffett’s cash hoard, suggesting the Oracle of Omaha apparently rather collect 2% in short-term bonds than invest in stocks now. That would not be irrational if, for example, Buffett concurred with the return forecast of the respected investment firm Research Affiliates, which projects 0% real returns for U.S. large-caps over the next 10 years.

While I do believe that mean reversion will reassert itself, I make no specific predictions. What’s more, I don’t hold that everyone should claim Social Security at the latest possible date. My argument, rather, is simply that regardless of your personal circumstances and preferences about the timing of your retirement, if it is your intention to fund your lifestyle on the basis of your investment portfolio rather than your employment income, then it would be prudent for you to save early and often rather than assume the market will do the hard work for you.

Buffett made this point especially eloquently in his just released letter to shareholders, which Sloan quotes at the top of his article:

Investing is an activity in which consumption today is foregone in an attempt to allow greater consumption at a later date. ‘Risk’ is the possibility that this objective won't be attained.”

Words to ponder as you plan your financial future.

