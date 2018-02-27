HYG And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending February 23, 2018

US Treasuries were closely to unchanged as well.

HYG was down 7 bps on the last week, which is neutral compared to two previous weeks of high volatility.

During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) changed slightly (-7 bps). On Wednesday, HYG was under mere downward pressure following initial reaction on Fed minutes that mentioned additional factors of faster rates growth. As a result of more hawkish rhetoric, 10-year UST yield jumped to over 2.95% for the first time during recent years. However, by the end of the week investors switched on risk mode, which led to upward pressure across all classes of assets: 10-year UST fell to 2.85%, SPX rose by 1.6% on Friday.

Figure 1. HYG ETF price dynamics during the week ending February 16

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The underlying HYG portfolio was down 9 bps, while change in premium added 7 bps more. Other discrepancies had negative effect of 13.3 bps, causing HYG to decrease by 7 bps (see Figure 2).

Figure 2. Contribution of sectors to changes in HYG over the week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, BlackRock Inc, Lighthouse Research

US Treasuries yield curve was close to unchanged Friday-on-Friday: after initial risk-off on Wednesday evening, UST regained its most of its retreat by the end of the week, closing 0.9 bps lower (yield). Shorter tenor part of the curve moved slightly upwards (see Figure 3).

Figure 3. Change in US Treasury Active Contracts Curve for the last week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Once again, Communications sector was most volatile sector with most of the bonds being under pressure, including Frontier (FTR), Intelsat (I), Altice (ATUS), Sprint (S) and others, which were losing 2% or more. On the other hand, Windstream (WIN) bonds were rallying by 3% - 11%, following better-than-expected earnings, published on February 22.

Energy sector was performing better than others on the growth of WTI from $61 to approx. $64 by the end of the week as well as some positive earning announcements. Among the leaders were Chesapeake Energy (CHK) (following the positive earning on Thursday), Whiting Petroleum (WLL) (following earnings surprise on Wednesday).

Check Figure 4 for sector gains decomposition.

Figure 4. HYG sectors price changes

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, BlackRock Inc, Lighthouse Research

