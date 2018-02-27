BioXcel Therapeutics Readies $60 Million IPO Plans

It's a tantilizing approach, but lack of evidence so far makes the IPO an ultra-high-risk endeavor for investors.

The firm, a subsidiary of BioXcel Corp., is attempting to use AI to identify existing drugs to repurpose for new treatment options.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) intends to raise $60 million in an IPO, down from an original expectation of $69 million, according to a regulatory filing.

The company uses parent company BioXcel Corp.’s artificial intelligence engine to develop medicines in the neuroscience and immuno-oncology treatment areas.

BTAI’s approach to using AI to repurpose existing drugs may have merit, but management hasn’t provided any evidence of that merit so far.

Branford, CT-based BioXcel Therapeutics was founded in 2017 as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company to develop medicines for immuno-oncology and neuroscience disorders by using artificial intelligence developed by its parent firm.

The company combines existing approved drugs with big data and AI to identify therapeutic indices.

Management is headed by BioXcel CEO and Founder Vimal Mehta, who has been with the firm since inception. Prior to BioXcel, Mehta was the Senior Vice President of Inpharmatica from 2002-2006 and Business Development Manager at CuraGen Corporation from 1996-2002. Mehta has over twenty years of experience in scientific and business development positions.

Two of the company’s most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, which is designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The company’s ‘drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.’

The parent company, BioXcel Corporation, has created EvolverAI, a novel method for finding potential product candidates. The product combines machine learning and big data analytics with human experience in drug development. Company programs include BXCL501, BXCL701, BXCL502, and BXCL702.

(Source: BioXcel Therapeutics S-1/A)

EvolverAI was used to evaluate multiple product candidates before the lead programs were determined. The analysis indicated that the drugs chosen could be beneficial in new therapeutic indices where there is limited competition and unmet medical needs.

BioXcel’s pipeline is focused on two markets:

BXCL501 for acute agitation in patients with dementia and schizophrenia.

BXCL701 for Neuroendocrine prostate cancer [NEPC].

BXCL501 is a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine [Dex] and designed to be a non-invasive, easy-to-administer agent for the treatment of acute agitation (over 500,000 patients who are estimated to suffer annually from AD in the US could be eligible for treatment).

BXCL701 is an immuno-oncology agent, administered orally to stimulate the innate and acquired immune systems for the treatment of neuroendocrine prostate cancer. The treatment has shown positive results in clinical trials.

BTAI intends to sell five million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $12.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $60 million.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $182 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment option exercise.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $25 million to fund BXCL501 through Phase 2 clinical development and potentially one registration trial;

approximately $17 million to fund BXCL701 through Phase 2 clinical development;

$1 million to be reimbursed to BioXcel pursuant to the Contribution Agreement;

$.88 million to be repaid to BioXcel pursuant to the Services Agreement and Grid Note; and

the balance for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

So, the firm plans to use essentially all of the proceeds to continue clinical trials of its two lead drug candidates.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are UBS Investment Bank, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity.

