Berkshire's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) Warren Buffett said something that hints at a large new investment during a talk with CNBC. Quotes are from the CNBC transcript, but I've emphasized some of the key lines:

Becky Quick: ... sale, you've still been a net buyer. Warren Buffett: Correct... Quick: Is that because of the huge spikes in volatility and the big declines we've seen in the market... Buffett: No, it's just because we found stocks that we like. We -- if we buy something, we don't have the faintest idea whether it's gonna go up next week or next month or the next minute. But if I like it, I -- we buy it. And we've got $170 billion of stocks. I mean, we like -- there's plenty of stocks we like. We have not found businesses that -- because you have to pay more, the stocks are selling more if you buy in the public market by some margin. And, we just haven't seen anything to buy there. Quick: All right, let's ask a couple of questions from viewers. One is T-60. It comes from Chris Rogers. He says, 'With $116 billion and growing, how confident are you in the future opportunities to deploy such a large amount of capital that would fit the Berkshire mold? And at what point would you consider a dividend?' Buffett: Well, we would -- if -- I'm fairly confident that -- that we'll find ways to deploy money. I mean, we are deploying money right now. But we'll get a chance as we go along, based on history. It's gone a long period now we've been in a bull market. And the best chance to deploy is when things are going down, obviously. Quick: Outside of Berkshire, is there another stock, if you had to pick one? Buffett: Well, if you look at our holdings, you would assume that we like them in the order in which they rank by dollar value of holdings. But if you look at them in terms of recent purchases, you know, over the last year, we've bought more Apple than anything else. Quick: Can I take it and run with that as a headline? Apple's your favorite stock? Buffett: I don't think -- no, because I haven't told you what I might have been buying in the last week. Or month. Quick: But Apple ranks up there? Buffett: Well, Apple, you know, it was -- but it was selling at $105 or something like that when we first bought it.

This leads me to believe Buffett has been acquiring a lot of stock in a few large companies. Because he specifically says "in the last month," this would indicate a larger allocation. Berkshire doesn't like to own more than 10% of a company. For a purchase to be as meaningful in size as Berkshire's Apple (AAPL) position, it would have to be in a company exceeding $270 billion in market cap. However, it is probably a smaller purchase as Buffett indicates they bought Apple much lower. For him to like a stock more he wouldn't necessarily need to buy as much as he owns of Apple.

I looked really hard at any company over $200 billion, inside and outside of the U.S. and I looked at all companies over $100 billion. Below $100 billion, there are possibilities as well but there isn't as much room for Berkshire to deploy capital.

Because of Buffett's historical behavior, we can be pretty sure he did not venture into pharma -- which excludes the like of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), etc. I've also assumed Buffett continues to fade casinos, alcohol, and tobacco.

Disqualified

Throughout the interview Buffet more or less explicitly disqualifies these companies:

General Electric (GE)

Amazon (AMZN)

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)

Wal-Mart (WMT)

Alibaba (BABA)

Unilever (UL)

General Electric is discussed at length and Buffett indicates no position, but he is curious for the annual report. A future investment would not surprise me at all.

Amazon is disqualified as Buffett specifically says he doesn't own it, but really admires Bezos. He says he wouldn't bet against it. That could mean he doesn't like shorting it, but I've taken it to mean he doesn't like to compete with Bezos either.

Buffett mentions having traded in and out of Samsung.

Wal-Mart is disqualified because 1) Buffett doesn't like to compete with Amazon, 2) there is no good answer to the "why now?" question, and 3) it's a very minor Todd or Ted position. But I could be wrong about this one.

Alibaba seems unlikely as Buffett doesn't want to compete against Amazon. In addition, it's out of Buffett's usually valuation ranges. I think disqualifying this option is superior to merely calling it unlikely.

Berkshire tried to potentially do a deal with Unilever, but was rebuffed rather harshly. An investment could be construed as hostile and Buffett is probably not interested in that headache at all.

Unlikely

The following companies seem highly unlikely investments to have been made by Berkshire:

J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM)

Visa (V)

Exxon (XOM)

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B)

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Boeing (BA)

Facebook (FB)

Toyota (TM)

Regarding J.P. Morgan Chase, there is no good answer to the "why now?" question. Visa is definitely a company I could see happening, but it's not clear "why now?" either. Exxon and Royal Dutch Shell are large companies where Berkshire could deploy a lot of capital. Royal Dutch Shell seems more likely based on valuation. In general, Buffett and Munger do not like the upstream business. Facebook, Tencent and Boeing seem very unlikely choices due to valuation concerns.

Toyota seems unlikely as Berkshire has traditionally eschewed the auto industry. However, recently they acquired some General Motors (GM) through Todd or Ted. With the industry undergoing transformational change through self-driving cars, Buffett or Munger might have identified the possibility of lasting competitive advantages being developed. The size and valuation are there, but otherwise it seems like too much of a stretch.

Possible

What seem like possible contenders to me are the following six names (listed from most likely to least likely):

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) Charter Communications (CHTR) Comcast (CMCSA) Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Union Pacific (UNP) Corp. or CSX (CSX)

Buffett likes Nestle-type businesses with strong consumer brands. He's been trying to buy into Unilever, but that failed. The valuation is less demanding. There is shareholder pressure -- through unaffiliated activists -- to improve margins, which is something Buffett has been trying to leverage through 3G at Kraft Heinz.

Both Buffett and Munger have talked about Alphabet as being a great business. CFO Ruth Porat has been doing a great job to make the place a bit more obviously shareholder-friendly. The company is dynamic enough that something might have changed that has greatly increased Buffett and Munger's assessment of its intrinsic value. Alternatively, Buffett or Munger might have learned more about tech through their more recent purchases to enable them to fit it within one of their mental models. The only barrier here is really whether they like the price. It is the stock that is most widely held by value investors as tracked by Dataroma. That isn't immediately obvious because of the dual class structure.

Charter Communications and Comcast are possible targets as valuations are modest. You could argue they have economic moats. The tax changes could also benefit this type of business.

Royal Bank of Canada is a possibility as its a very large bank with a modest valuation. Buffett knows banks well; he owns many of them. This could be another way to expand that bet without conflict with U.S. regulators.

Union Pacific Corp. or a smaller competitor like CSX Corp. are a possibility, as these are businesses where Berkshire could leverage its in-house knowledge through its railroad business. Union Pacific is barely a $100 billion market cap company and CSX is substantially smaller. I only mention these because during the interview Buffett specifically talks positively about the railroad industry:

... in the railroad business, all the tracks have been pretty much laid and all of that. So that settled into a business. Now, it's regulated and means that your earnings, you know, can only -- you're a common carrier. And -- many places, you compete with another railroad, and other places, you don't. And there're different rules that apply even in terms of pricing in those cases. But it's a perfectly decent business. It will lose volume in coal over time. And that's an important product. But it'll probably gain in other areas. So it's -- it's two different animals.

Furthermore, this is a business that greatly benefits from tax cuts. I think this is a reasonable shortlist of $100 billion-plus companies. Which companies do you consider prime Buffett targets?

