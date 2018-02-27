20.9% Dividend Yield On CEFL May Compensate For Risks

Outlook For CEFL, Reasons to Buy and Reasons For Caution

The primary reason to buy the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) is the yield. The closed-end funds that comprise the index, upon which CEFL is based, own diversified portfolios of stocks and mostly corporate bonds focused on higher yields. There is considerable variation in the types of issues held by the closed-end funds. The market prices of the higher yielding securities held by the closed-end funds depend on the overall supply and demand for financial assets. Macroeconomic variables influence the supply and demand for financial assets, as does government policy. Interest rates set by central banks also play a major role, in determining securities prices.

The recent volatility in securities markets can be viewed as a consequence of uncertainty related to the extent that cyclical forces suggesting higher interest rates are more or less powerful than the longer-term shifts supporting lower interest rates. These concerns have become more pronounced recently as it became apparent that fiscal policy is likely to increase federal budget deficits. Increasing the deficit, when unemployment is relatively low, is generally considered to be is counter to what sound economic policy should be. The potential negative consequences of higher deficits during periods of low unemployment include: higher inflation and the possibility that increased federal government borrowing could result in the crowding out of other borrowers, and thus increasing interest rates.

Recently, a risk that was thought to have faded from view, has reared its' ugly head again, protectionism. The commerce department headed by Wilbur Ross has proposed and President Trump is considering protectionist measures involving steel and aluminum. All protectionism is destructive on balance. Relevant to the current uncertainty regarding securities prices, is the risk that protectionism could threaten the growth in global trade which has reduced inflation, increased productivity and increased standards of living worldwide.

My overriding long-term premise of lower interest rates, than many expect, that supports investing in 2x Leveraged ETNs such as CEFL, is based on worldwide shifts in income and wealth distribution that increase the supply of investable funds. Decades ago, in what was once called the "second-world", the communist countries, the supply of investable funds generated was minuscule as compared to that of the "first-world" countries, such as the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. The "third-world" counties did not generate much investable funds either. During the cultural revolution, anyone with enough wealth to own a wristwatch risked being sent to a re-education camp. Today many of the former communist counties have many extremely wealthy individuals and others who supply significant amounts investable funds to the world market.

The supply of investable funds from the "first-world" countries has also increased over the past decades due to changes in tax policy. The wealthy clearly have lower marginal propensities to consume. Thus, the rich have much greater marginal propensities to save and invest. As I explained in a Seeking Alpha article "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs":

...Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates. The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout." The forces driving inequality through the class warfare that Warren Buffett points to are cumulative. It is the compounding effect of shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends, capital gains and inheritances each year as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality...

The shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant amounts into investments they perceive to be safe. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. In 2005 many considered mortgage-backed securities with adjustable interest rates to be essentially risk-free. This was especially true for those rated AAA by Moody's and S&P. This resulted in overinvestment in the real estate sector. The middle class eventually could not service the mortgage debt on their homes nor could they buy enough goods at shopping centers and department stores to generate enough funds to prevent many residential and commercial mortgages from defaulting.

We have seen this story before. It is not just a coincidence that tax cuts for the rich have preceded both the 1929 depression and the 2007 financial crisis. The Revenue acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised. The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, overinvestment (by 1929, there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in America) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer.

As I said in: MORL's Yield Climbs To 23.2% As A Result Of The Highest Monthly Dividend In More Than 2 Years

...The quandary for investors can be described as someone who has seen the first and last page of a book, but does not know either how long the book is or what happened between the first and last pages. We know that a massive transfer to the rich will happen. We know that the middle class has a much higher marginal propensity to consume than the rich. We know that initially the rich, or if you rather the job creators, use their additional after-tax income to invest. This extra investment initially boosts securities prices. The higher prices securities for securities enables investments to occur, that might have otherwise been undertaken. These can range from factories, shopping centers and housing. What we don't know is the path that equity prices and interest rates will take between the enactment of the tax shift and the eventual financial crisis or other event occurs, at which time the massive excess of supply of loanable funds as compared to demand for loans will push risk-free short-term interest rates down to near the lower bound, as was the case during the 1930s, in Japan for decades and in America since 2008.

The length, path, and magnitude of a tax-shift induced cycle are particularly important to investors in leveraged instruments, such as high yield 2X leveraged ETNs. No two overinvestment cycles are identical. This time the picture is cloudier since most of the shift in the tax burden from the wealthy to the middle class will be via reductions in business taxes. However, that does not mean that changing corporate taxes other than the rate cannot impact economic activity. Reducing taxes on corporations would not increase economic activity since a profit maximizing corporation will make decisions that relate to the level of production, wages, and prices that maximize after-tax profit. Since corporate income taxes are a percent of pre-tax profits, the level of output, wages and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are also the same levels that maximize after-tax profits. This was explained in: Get 16.8% Dividend Yield, And Diversify Some ETN Interest Risk.

The new tax legislation should increase demand for financial assets as wealthy individuals become wealthier. The supply of financial assets, especially corporate bonds should decline. The tax benefits that accrue to corporations from debt will be reduced as the marginal tax rate declines from 35% to 21%. This should cause corporations to reduce their issuance of debt, so as to minimize their weighted average cost of capital. If a corporation now has a capital structure that it believes minimizes its weighted cost of capital, a lower marginal corporate tax rate should cause it to reduce the weight of debt in its capital structure. Additionally, increases in after-tax earnings resulting from lower taxes will provide funds for corporations to pay down debt.

Immediate tax expensing of capital expenditures will also reduce the need for external financing to pay for new plant and equipment. However, tax expensing of capital expenditures could increase capital spending, at least in the short-run as projects are brought forward from future periods. That could result is new issuance of securities to finance the new capital spending. The Federal government will also increase its' borrowing. Some of the infrastructure proposals being discussed could involve additional borrowing by state and local governments.

To the extent that securities prices initially rise as a result of the tax bill, CEFL would be an aggressive way to benefit, as it is 2X leveraged. There is an unleveraged ETF that is based on the same index, the YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY) for those that might want to benefit from a rising market in higher yielding securities but are more risk-averse.

Using data available as of February 21, 2018, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the new index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version YYY is based was 9.3%. This accounted for some of the decline in CEFL over the last month. Using data available as of January 22, 2018, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the new index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version YYY is based was 8.55%. Using data available as of December 22, 2017, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprised the old index was 7.06%. This was less than the 7.46% on November 2, 2017. It was near the lower end of its range, and that suggested caution. As of January 27, 2017, it was 9.28%. As of December 28, 2016, it was 9.5%. It was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. This compares to the record 13.8% discount to book value for CEFL on September 18, 2015. Much of the price increase in CEFL since then has been due to the reduction on the discount to book value that the components were trading at. Thus, in terms of the discount to book value, CEFL looks a little more attractive than before the rebalancing and more attractive than last month.

One reason for caution, at times, has been that some of the dividends paid by the components of CEFL include return of capital. Because of significant changes in the composition of the index, comparisons of the shares of dividends from return of capital to previous levels may not be very meaningful. Using data available as of February 22, 2018, indicated that 8.5% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. Data available as of December 22, 2017, using the old index composition, indicated that 6.5% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. My calculation using available data as of December 28, 2016, before the 2017 rebalancing indicated that 17% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. It had been even higher in previous months.

The question remains how much of the factors pointing to higher interest rates are already in the market, as evidenced by many benchmark interest rates nearing high levels not seen in more than a decade. We do not know how much of the concerns over fiscal profligacy, cyclical concerns and fears of protectionism are already in the market. However, I think I can safely say that we can be pretty sure that the impact of inequality on securities prices is not already in the market. This leads me to still be cautiously optimistic on 2x Leveraged high-yielding ETNs such as CEFL. However, I am looking more closely at possible ways to reduce the risk inherent in2x Leveraged high-yielding ETNs, by attempting to use combination of 2x Leveraged high-yielding ETNs whose exposure to risks may differ enough to allow significant diversification.

How Much Diversification Can Be obtained From Portfolios of 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs

I was originally drawn to 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs as a vehicle to take advantage of my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would stay much lower for much longer than many market participants believed. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, a security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

The risk reduction that can be achieved by diversification depends on the degree of correlation between the securities in a portfolio. If two securities are perfectly correlated there is no diversification in a portfolio with them in it. For example, a portfolio consisting of MORL and its essentially identical twin UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) would have no diversification at all. As long as the securities are not perfectly correlated there would be some diversification. Thus, a portfolio with MORL and Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) would have some small amount of diversification, since while they are both based on mREITs they use different indexes of mREITs.

The most amount of diversification occurs when securities in a portfolio are negatively correlated. This is where actual hedging can occur. An example would be a portfolio consisting of long Apple (AAPL) and short the S&P 500 (SPY). Gains in one would usually offset losses in the other during most periods. With 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs, there is obviously no negative correlations. However, the correlations are far from perfect and therefore, can provide some diversification.

I was originally drawn to 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs as a vehicle to take advantage of my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would stay much lower for much longer than many market participants believed. MORL was the first one I considered since low interest rates would benefit the leveraged mREITs that comprise the index upon which MORL is based as well as amplifying MORL's dividend via the 2X leverage. In A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, I explained my view that interest rates were not likely to rise in the intermediate future and the mREITs were a good way to benefit if my outlook proved correct. Furthermore, MORL would provide a very high yield, in excess of 20%, because of its 2X leverage which involved implicitly borrowing at the three-month LIBOR rate. This would generate a large positive carry.

After UBS came out with CEFL, a 2x leveraged high-yield closed-end fund ETN, I pointed out in 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? that those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged baskets of mREITs such as MORL could particularly benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was correlated to the S&P 500, as mREITs were not very correlated to SPY. While each of the closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL is based has their own specific risk factors, the outlook for CEFL generally depends on movements in the equity and fixed income markets.

In my article, BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool, I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but maybe a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. All leveraged ETNs have interest rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, MORL has much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL, and CEFL has more interest rate risk than BDCL. In the continuum from mostly interest rate risk to mostly equity market risk, MORL is the most interest rate sensitive, and BDCL is the most equity market sensitive. CEFL is between the two and has some interest rate risk and some equity market risk.

The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount in the three 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. MORL is based on an index of mREITs. Interest rates impact mREITs in two ways. Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY). Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provide an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principal each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

CEFL is based on an index of higher-yielding closed-end exchange-traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchange-traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high-yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates. Thus, they would tend not to be hurt by higher interest rates.

We now have data for CEFL from January 2014 and even longer for MORL and BDCL. The adjusted price history since January 9, 2014, through to February 23, 2018, is shown below. The adjustment takes into account dividends. Thus, the last points on the graph are the most recent actual prices as of February 23, 2018; $16.65 for CEFL, $14.36 for MORL and $14.30 for BDCL. The first data point for CEFL on the graph is $12.8967, which represents the actual close of $26.57 less the dividends $13.67314 paid by CEFL during the period. The prices of MORL and BDCL are similarly adjusted. The first graph clearly shows that all three move somewhat but no perfectly together so some diversification can be obtained for a portfolio containing all three of them.

Adjusted Prices: CEFL, MORL, BDCL January 9, 2014 - February 23, 2018

A better understanding of how CEFL, MORL, and BDCL have performed over that period can be obtained from standardizing the adjusted prices as shown in the graph below. Standardization is done by dividing the adjusted prices of MORL and BDCL by the ratio of the adjusted price of CEFL at the starting point to the adjusted price of the others at the starting point. This indicates that over the entire period MORL has done better than CEFL, which has in turn di better than BDCL. It also shows that in some periods, such as the last six month MORL has declined more severely than the other two.

Standardized Adjusted Prices: CEFL, MORL, BDCL January 9, 2014 - February 23, 2018

One could argue that the period since the November 2016 election should be considered separately, for various reasons. Thus, the standardized adjusted prices for CEFL, MORL, and BDCL from November 8, 2014 - February 23, 2018. This shows that over that period CEFL slightly outperformed MORL, and outperformed BDCL by a greater amount.

Standardized Adjusted Prices: CEFL, MORL, BDCL November 8, 2016 - February 23, 2018

We can further examine the relationships between CEFL, MORL, and BDCL by measuring the degree to which they are correlated to each other and to the overall market. The table 1 below shows the results of various regressions. The first line on the table shows the results of a regression of the daily returns for CEFL as a function of the daily returns for SPY from January 10, 2014, to February 23, 2018. We can that 49.98% of the variation in the returns on CEFL can be explained by the variation of the daily returns SPY since the R2 for the regression is 0.4998. The coefficient value of 1.096 shows that for a 1.0% change in the return on SPY, the expected change in the return on CEFL would be 1.096%. This would be the beta in the Capital Asset Pricing Model. The alphas (as in "Seeking Alpha") for all of the regressions were not statistically significant, meaning their t-statistics were less than 2.0. The t-statistics for all of the regressions were very significant as shown in the table. For example statistically, we can say that there is a 95% probability that the "true" coefficient value of 1.096 was between 1.016 and 1.177.

Table. 1 Regressions of Daily Returns January 10, 2014, to February 23, 2018

dependent independent R2 coefficient t- statistic CEFL SPY 0.4998 1.096 26.690 CEFL MORL 0.3669 0.470 20.331 CEFL BDCL 0.4583 0.532 24.563 MORL SPY 0.2931 1.082 17.197 MORL CEFL 0.3669 0.780 20.331 MORL BDCL 0.3357 0.586 18.983 BDCL SPY 0.3516 1.172 19.666 BDCL CEFL 0.4583 0.862 24.563 BDCL MORL 0.3357 0.573 18.983

From the regressions, we see that MORL is less correlated to SPY than is CEFL, as only 29.31% of the variation in the returns on MORL can be explained by the variation of the daily returns SPY since the R2 for the regression is 0.2931. This, combined with the fact that only 36.7% of the variation in the returns on MORL can be explained by the variation of the daily returns CEFL since the R2 for the regression is 0.3669, indicates significant diversification can be obtained by combining CEFL and MORL in a portfolio.

Less of the variation in BDCL can be explained by the variation of the daily returns SPY, than for CEFL since the R2 for the regression of BDCL and SPY is 0.3516. This is probably due to the fact that within CEFL there are many different types of securities in the closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL is based, as compared to the narrower focus of BDCL, which has only business development companies in the index upon which BDCL is based.

Analysis of the March 2018 Dividend Projection

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from CEFL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. There is a significant December-January dividend factor involving many of the closed-end funds in the index. This makes projecting the CEFL dividends to be paid in January and February problematic. The main issue is that some of the closed-end funds in the index pay two monthly dividends with ex-dates in December and then none in January. Usually, the second monthly dividend comes at the very end of January. Waiting until after the final day in January to compute a projected dividend could result in a projection being published after the actual CEFL dividend is announced. That projection would not be very useful.

Consequently, my last published projection for the January 2018 dividend of $0.2845 was considerably below the actual dividend of $0.3801. The December-January dividend factor reduces the February 2018 dividend. There are seven components of the current index that paid two dividends with ex-dates in December 2017 and will not pay a dividend with an ex-date in January 2018, and thus not contribute to the February 2018 dividend. These are: the Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY), Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD), BlackRock Multi-Sector Income (BIT), BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT), Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. (DSU). Likewise my last published projection for the February 2018 CEFL dividend of $0.1642 was below the actual $0.1879 mainly because Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA), announced its' quarterly dividend after my article was submitted.

Not included in the CEFL March 2018 dividend projection are: the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD) and Clearbridge Energy (CEM) since they are quarterly payers that will not have any dividends with February 2018 ex-dates. Clearbridge Energy is a quarterly payer that will have an ex-dividend date in February 2018. All of the other components are monthly payers that do have February 2018 ex-dates. From the data in Table 2. below, I calculated a projection for the March 2018 monthly CEFL dividend of $0.2175.

Conclusions and Recommendations

I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL despite the price increases over the past year. CEFL is one of the few instruments that provide a very high yield and some ability to benefit from a rising stock market. However, some of the factors that made me bullish previously are not as pronounced as before.

The uncertainty of possible impacts from the new tax bill, possible protectionism, federal budget deficits and monetary policy suggests large fat-tail risks in both directions in the equity market. This would lead investors, who have a significant portion of their portfolios in CEFL, to consider adding MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise, MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario.

The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic variables means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying the large proportion of MORL in my portfolio with some CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect. The new tax bill will, at minimum, create a greater perception on the part of many market participants of much stronger economic growth. This should be considered by shorter-term investors. If something catastrophic were to occur, like severe protectionism, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

In view of the uncertainty and risks. Active traders might consider waiting until the impact of the tax bill, possible protectionism, federal budget deficits and monetary policy become more clear. However, a lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like CEFL can backfire, as the large dividends forgone by waiting exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

My calculation projects a March 2018 CEFL dividend of $0.2175. The implied annualized dividends based on the last three months would be $3.142. This is a 19.1% simple annualized yield with CEFL priced at $16.41. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, the yield is 20.9%. With a yield around 20%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in about five years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years, equity markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus CEFL would continue to yield 20.9% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $258,506 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $20,900 initial annual rate to $54,077 annually.

Table. 2 CEFL Components prices as of February 21, 2018

Name Ticker Weight% Price NAV price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend AOD 4.51 9.37 10.18 0.9204 2/20/2018 0.0575 m 0.009133 Liberty All-Star Equity Fund USA 4.44 6.24 6.78 0.9204 1/25/2018 0.18 q Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund EDD 4.44 8.01 9.26 0.8650 12/21/2017 0.15 q Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund EMD 4.28 14.84 16.98 0.8740 2/15/2018 0.1 m 0.009518 Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.23 19.8 21.28 0.9305 2/14/2018 0.15 m 0.010575 Nexpoint Credit NHF 4.22 24.54 26.02 0.9431 2/20/2018 0.2 m 0.01135 Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund ETJ 4.21 9.21 9.85 0.9350 2/20/2018 0.076 m 0.011464 Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund GHY 4.2 14.08 16.23 0.8675 2/15/2018 0.09 m 0.008859 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.19 10.63 12.03 0.8836 2/14/2018 0.07 m 0.009105 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 4.19 13.15 14.8 0.8885 2/9/2018 0.0806 m 0.008475 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 4.18 6.64 7.52 0.8830 2/15/2018 0.046 m 0.009556 Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 4.16 14.45 16.39 0.8816 2/15/2018 0.0925 m 0.008788 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.15 17.41 19.53 0.8914 2/14/2018 0.1167 m 0.00918 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.11 8.14 9.15 0.8896 2/13/2018 0.05641 m 0.009399 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund JQC 3.89 8.09 9.04 0.8949 2/14/2018 0.0475 m 0.007537 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc RQI 3.84 11.14 11.56 0.9637 2/13/2018 0.08 m 0.0091 Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund VTA 3.75 11.63 13.13 0.8858 2/14/2018 0.0625 m 0.00665 Western Asset Global EHI 3.46 9.65 10.95 0.8813 2/15/2018 0.0635 m 0.007513 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund PCI 3.27 22.14 23.56 0.9397 2/9/2018 0.164063 m 0.007996 First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund FSD 3.09 15.86 17.61 0.9006 2/1/2018 0.1278 m 0.008217 Blackstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 2.84 15.8 17.03 0.9278 2/20/2018 0.105 m 0.006228 Clearbridge Energy CEM 2.7 15.26 14.84 1.0283 2/15/2018 0.355 q 0.020728 Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.61 4.89 5.51 0.8875 2/15/2018 0.0275 m 0.004844 Brookfield R A Incm RA 2.43 22.09 24.39 0.9057 2/13/2018 0.199 m 0.007224 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ 1.9 12.68 14.41 0.8799 2/14/2018 0.067 m 0.003313 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 1.72 12.13 13.62 0.8906 2/1/2018 0.0699 m 0.003271 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 1.56 11.51 12.62 0.9120 2/14/2018 0.0685 m 0.003064 Invesco Senior Inc VVR 1.36 4.41 4.9 0.9000 2/14/2018 0.0195 m 0.001984 Nuveen Real Asset JRI 1.12 16.44 18.62 0.8829 2/14/2018 0.106 m 0.002383 Eaton Vance Tax Ad D EVT 0.94 22.34 23.21 0.9625 2/20/2018 0.145 m 0.002013

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEFL, MORL, BDCL, MRRL, REML.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I think the 3 graphs appeared in the article, since I see them in the final version, if not I can send them to you.