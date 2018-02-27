A Look Ahead To The Key Italian Election

Italy goes to the polls on Sunday

The Italian people go to the polls on Sunday, March 4, in the latest government election that could rattle the European Union. Most polls currently predict a hung parliament with former prime minister, the Pro-EU Democrat, Matteo Renzi, lagging with only 20% of the vote.

The risk of political gridlock comes while German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, clings to a fourth term in Europe’s powerhouse nation with another coalition deal after a poor showing in recent elections.

EU President, Jean-Claude Juncker, faced criticism this week from others inside the Union after he warned, “We have to brace ourselves for the worst scenario and the worst scenario could be no operational government,” further noting that financial markets could see fluctuations in the wake of the Italian result. His comments showed how worried EU policymakers are ahead of Sunday's vote.

What are the options for Italians?

Italy, Europe’s third-largest economy, currently has a debt-to-GDP ratio of 130% and although there has been a return to GDP growth, the bounce has been lackluster and the country still struggles with high unemployment. As we approach the election, bond yields in the country have been rising as investors get nervous about the outcome.

The election debate has largely been focused on the economy and immigration, with Luigi Di Maio, who heads the Five Star Movement party, currently leading the race. At just 31, he would become the youngest Prime Minister of Italy. Di Maio’s predecessor, and founder of 5SM, Beppe Grillo, was a critic of the EU and the traditional left vs right party politics. The problem for the 5SM is that Italian voting favors coalitions over single parties and they would have to strike a deal with the same parties they reject. Opinion polls give 5-Star roughly 28 percent of the overall vote, with ratings far higher in southern towns, where unemployment is twice the national average.

Other polls put former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia in the lead. He called the migration situation in Italy, a "social time-bomb ready to explode," and pledged mass deportations. In a typical Euro election twist, Mr Berlusconi cannot take office due to a previous tax fraud case, so it is possible that Lega Nord leader Matteo Salvini takes the job as the second-largest party in the coalition. However the Lega Nord are more right-wing than Forza Italia and this could create other problems.

With the polls still tight, there are fears that the result will be the political deadlock of a hung parliament that Mr Juncker feared. Violent protests and counter protests have rocked the streets of Milan during the weekend, highlighting the issues and divisions that Italy currently faces.

Why Italy matters for the world economy

With a debt-to-GDP of 130%, Italy only lags behind Greece which currently has debt of 180% after the various bailouts and concessions. The real problem for the Eurozone is that Italy's economy is 10 times the size of Greece, so it would be "too big to bail" and the resulting contagion would cause serious problems in the European banking system.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Italy already has suffered problems with its own banking system over the last year with a series of bailouts and now hedge funds are circling the banking space in Italy in growing numbers as they look to find suitable short positions.

The risks in a nation as large as Italy are a big headache for the ECB and its President, Mario Draghi, as the Central Bank seeks to exit their QE program of monetary easing which has helped to cap debt yields across the Eurozone by purchasing 60bn Euros of bonds per month: a stealth bailout for banks and struggling corporations in the region. As Mr Draghi hints at tapering the QE program it is hard to see where buyers will emerge from to take up the low-yielding debt of risky, politically hamstrung countries. Adding to these concerns are countries such as The Netherlands calling for private investors to take mandatory debt writedowns in the event of another crisis. This is understandable as there would be no stomach from taxpayers to fund future bailouts. However this type of rhetoric will only make private investors think twice about where they put their money. It is clear that few understand the size of the risks that currently still exist in Europe.

Mr Draghi noted today that EU inflation was still dependent on quantitative easing and his comments also will be an attempt to take some heat from the Euro, which has risen 16% over the last year. A strong Euro puts pressure on the trading nations of the Eurozone and would damage the recent recovery. These developments highlight the problem for the ECB, where attempts to exit QE simply lead to a need for more QE. Sunday's election in Italy has the potential to create another headache for the European Union and could rock the boat in the sovereign bond markets, leading to further weakness in the Euro and European stocks through capital flight.

Conclusion

The elections in Italy bring the potential of further stalemate in a political powerhouse nation and it's a situation which is getting little media attention. Although there's no immediate threat from the election result, the chance of a hung parliament or far-right power grab bring the potential for problems in dealing with Italy's economic problems and could be a further slap in the face for the EU's plans for further integration and open migration. The size of Italy's debt is a real concern because of the size of its economy and the risk of further fallout in its banking system could see the ECB having to act. The Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) will likely see its gains capped near the recent highs around $1.25 to the U.S. dollar in a traditional safe haven move. The European Financial Sector ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) would be another option for a short and although it doesn't hold any Italian banks, which are being targeted by hedge funds, the risk of contagion would see this index come under pressure with banks such as HSBC and BNP Paribas making up the index.