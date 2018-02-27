Shorting Non-Performing Credit Card And Auto Loans With PRA Group

Due to an abundance of company-specific and macroeconomic headwinds, the stock might provide a skewed risk profile for a short sale.

Company's stock might be seen as a tool to bet on deteriorating credit quality in the US credit card and auto finance markets.

PRA Group is a leading financial services company in the field of non-performing loan portfolio acquisition and management.

Introduction

As investors are finding it increasingly challenging to maintain a net long exposure to overvalued equity markets, opening selective shorts in stocks with unusual company-specific risk might serve as a non-market correlated hedge. As a personal disclosure, I maintain a rather limited long equity exposure at this point, having mainly shifted my focus to day-trading precious metals and inverse index ETFs, as well as identifying short picks with a medium term investment horizon. Whereas establishing a broad-market equity short at this point might prove to be ill-timed, rising market volatility is doubtlessly supportive of cherry-picking lucrative shorting opportunities.

The company

Incorporated in Delaware, PRA Group (PRAA) is a leading financial services company in the field of non-performing loan portfolio acquisition and management. Formerly named Portfolio Recovery Associated, the company purchases unpaid charged-off loans from banks, consumer, retail and auto finance companies. Its non-performing loan portfolios are split between two major categories:

Core : receivables purchased at a significant face value discount;

Insolvency: accounts involved in Chapter 13 bankruptcy proceedings.

Although the company’s fee-based revenues constituted around 7-11 percent of the total revenue base in 2012-2016, its fee income - mainly comprised of fee-for-service receivables management for auto lenders, government and law enforcement entities – has been diminishing over the last couple of quarters. Despite noting its competitive edge in the fee-for-service niche, the company clearly acknowledged the fierce competition it was facing (from the latest 10-K): “While both markets remain competitive, the contingent fee industry is more fragmented than the purchased portfolio industry.” As a result, PRA Group’s government services businesses were sold in Q4 2016 ($46.8 million sale gain), whereas the company’s skip tracing/vehicle location business was sold in Q2 2017.

Despite the gains on sale of $46.8 and $1.6 million, respectively, the transactions resulted in additional revenue loss at a point of extended top line stagnation. Although the company’s cash collections are generally higher in the first half of the year due to business seasonality in the Americas segment, revenue stagnation has been rather stable lately.

While the company’s leverage has clearly been on the rise over the last couple of years, essentially all of the company’s assets serve as a 1st priority lien securing its credit agreement with Bank of America. Although a total of $453.5 million was available to draw as of the end of Q3 2017, leverage might become a problem should the company’s loan portfolio quality deteriorate in the coming quarters. As evidenced by the table below, elevated leverage levels might prevent the company from ramping up its loan portfolio acquisitions in the coming quarters.

On the top of that, there is a number of factors negatively influencing the company’s purchase price multiple, formulated as estimated remaining collections (“ERC”) divided by the price paid for a given receivables portfolio. The company’s filings indicate that the initial estimate usually understates the true cash collections, leading to ERC being updated over the years as the company reassesses the portfolio’s recovery prospects. Nonetheless, historical dynamics clearly demonstrate that the price multiple only tends to experience a material upward revision in case its initial value is considerably above average.

Let’s have another 10-Q quote to explain the situation: “Purchase price multiples can vary over time due to a variety of factors, including pricing competition, supply levels, age of the receivables purchased, and changes in our operational efficiency. For example, increased pricing competition during the 2005 to 2008 period negatively impacted purchase price multiples of our Core portfolio compared to prior years. Conversely, during the 2009 to 2011 period, pricing disruptions occurred as a result of the economic downturn. This created unique and advantageous purchasing opportunities, particularly within the Insolvency market, relative to the prior four years.”

Although one shouldn't directly compare these two periods, certain market conditions are clearly reminiscent of the environment the company has been facing in the period of 2005-2008, including (1) a rapid slowdown in US bank lending due to (2) continued Treasury curve steepening and the (3) near-record lows in US credit spreads.

1. US commercial and industrial loan issuance is barely growing.

2. The yield curve continues to flatten and will most probably continue to act as a drag on lenders’ net interest margins going forward.

3. With a rising number of senior population, continued money supply growth, excessive equity valuations and compressed fixed income spreads, it’s no secret that the global hunt for yield will continue – at least for as long as the credit spreads remain that low. It is thus rather unlikely that the competitive pressure in a high-yield business of non-performing loan acquisition would ease any time soon.

Taking the above-mentioned points into account, it comes without a surprise that loan portfolio acquisitions have been experiencing a slowdown over the last couple of years. Quoting the last 10-K, another headwind lies in supply: “a number of large banks that historically sold nonperforming loans in the U.S. are not selling such debt. This includes sellers of bankrupt accounts, some of whom have elected to stop selling such accounts because they believe that regulatory guidance concerning sales of bankruptcy accounts is ambiguous.”

In the meantime, with a weakening US dollar and an expected increase in country’s budget deficit (fuelling a significant pick-up in government debt issuance and only reinforcing the currency’s weakness), the prospects of higher domestic inflation seem increasingly probable. Judging from the company’s filings, one should immediately note that a significant increase in inflation is among the key risks to the company’s bottom line, alongside an economic condition deterioration and extended economic recovery risks.

The fact that the company has never been that leveraged is clearly taking its toll on the bottom line. Accompanied by revenue stagnation, increased debt service costs and lower portfolio acquisitions are resulting in significant margin compression. Whereas the subsidiary disposals have doubtlessly helped drive down the costs, company’s cost-cutting efforts haven’t been keeping up with the pace of revenue slowdown lately.

The share of European portfolio purchases had been on decline lately, with domestic loan portfolio acquisitions accounting for more than three-fourths of total purchases over the last 3 quarters. Throughout the first 9 months of 2017, company’s attention has been increasingly focusing on private label credit card debt and auto loans.

Famous for elevated charge-off rates, auto finance and credit card debt have been experiencing a notable increase in 90+ day delinquency rates over the last couple of years. Should this imply increased loan acquisition opportunities for PRAA? Absolutely. One should also note, however, that a loan portfolio’s quality might be of as much interest to the company as its price multiple is. Even though the company’s interest method of revenue recognition is based on future cash flow projections, the resulting cash collections are clearly influenced by the quality of the loans it acquires.

In the meantime, PRA Group’s stock demonstrates a significant premium to historical valuation levels, indicating a relatively skewed risk profile.

The short thesis

The stock of PRA Group might provide a material risk mispricing driven by multiple macroeconomic and company-specific factors:

Exposure to risky non-performing loan asset class;

Excessive leverage and decreasing ability to revive top line growth via increased loan portfolio purchases;

Rising competitive pressure and unfavourable acquisition price multiples;

Decreased loan portfolio supply due to specific regulation features;

Margin compression;

Muted US bank lending growth and expectations for a rising inflationary pressure;

Stock’s valuation ratios are significantly above the historical average.

Whereas the rising equity volatility levels will probably lead to a more pronounced risk-off environment in the coming quarters, shorting PRAA can be seen as one of the possible options to capitalize on this market opportunity. Key investment risks include market and liquidity risks, Q4 earnings surprise and acquisitions risks (which I would nonetheless downplay given the fair value-based Price/Tangible book of 2.1).

As of this writing, Interactive Brokers has a total of 223,108 PRAA shares available for borrowing with a fee rate of 0.59 percent.

Following a series of lower highs and lower lows in 2017, the prospects of PRAA returning to the $25 level seem increasingly probable. The company is scheduled to report its Q4 and full year 2017 earnings after the market closes on February 27, 2018.

I assign PRAA a "Short" rating.

