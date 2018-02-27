Requirement For A Sustained Rally

After trending sideways for several days, the major averages poked their heads above their recent trading ranges on Monday. Led by the S&P 500 Index (SPX), several major indices hit their best levels in three weeks prompting many traders to wonder if this was the commencement of a renewed rally to new highs. As I’ll argue here, the market is indeed likely to achieve new highs in March. But before the bull completely regains its former vigor we need to see at least one more improvement in the market’s internal profile, which we’ll discuss here.

Stocks opened the new week on an upbeat note with leadership in the tech sector. Most impressive is the latest rally in the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) as that index is the closest to its January high and thus likely to lead the charge to new highs in March (see chart below). The SPX meanwhile finished 1.18% higher on Monday while the Dow gained 1.58%. The market is thus setting up for a classic "V-shaped" recovery and it looks like last week's pullback was probably the secondary low (internally) for this correction, such as it was.

As of Feb. 26, all six major indices which comprise my market trend indicator – the Dow, SPX, NDX, Russell 2000 (RUT), S&P 400 Midcap (MID), and NYSE Composite (NYA) – have technically confirmed a bottom. The immediate-term trend indicator demands that a majority of the six major indices close at least a two days higher above the 15-day moving average. Additional confirmation of the improving near-term trend occurs when the 15-day MA turns up and the indices break out above their nearest pivotal resistance levels, which in this case is the January highs. For the SPX the pivotal resistance is the 2,872 level which was the Jan. 26 all-time closing high.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

As of Feb. 26, only the S&P 400 MidCap Index (MID) is lagging and hadn’t yet decisively pulled away from its recent holding pattern. The large caps, including the techs, are clearly in the lead but for this rally to have staying power the mid cap stocks need to show increasing strength in the days ahead. Rallies that aren’t confirmed by strength in the mid caps should always be viewed with suspicion, especially given that the S&P 400 has historically been both a leading and a confirming indicator for the large cap S&P 500.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Nonetheless, with the market’s immediate-term trend clearly improving the bulls are showing that they’re reinvigorated and are trying to consolidate their control over the trend. If the bulls can push the major indices even higher this week, the bears will likely be forced to cover the rest of their short positions and completely throw in the towel in their attempt at pushing the market lower in the near term. A move above the Jan. 26 all-time high in the NDX at 7,022 this week would almost certainly serve as a catalyst for additional gains in the other major indices mentioned here. In an uncertain market environment like this one, it doesn’t take much to create a major ripple effect.

Another indication that the bulls are finally starting to take control of the near-term trend can be seen in the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA). When compared against the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the Transports provide important clues as to strength of the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend. Proponents of Dow Theory insist that the Transports should confirm, and ideally lead, the Industrials after a major decline like the one the market recent suffered. When the Transports show leadership after such a decline, it can be taken for a sign that the bull market remains intact and is on the mend. As can be seen in the following graph, the Transports are indeed in a leadership position when compared with the Dow Industrials.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

To let us know when the bulls have regained control of the short-term trend we’ll be closely watching the tape. As previously discussed, a legitimate breakout above resistance should be confirmed by three things: volume, breadth and internal momentum. Market breadth has shown definite signs of improving lately but still hasn’t signaled that the market is ready to run away on the upside. The NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line has pushed above its nearest peak (circled) but hasn’t started a sustained advance yet. That said, the fact that the A-D line is leading the NYSE Composite Index (NYA) is a bullish indication and exactly what we want to see from a bull’s perspective. The late Ralph Bloch, who was Raymond James’ chief technician for many years, used to emphasize that the A-D line should move in-line and preferably outperform the major averages during a reflexive bounce after a major decline. This lets us know that the rally is likely to have staying power.

Source: markets.wsj.com/us

Another important factor in the improvement of the stock market following a corrective decline is participation. A serious question that every trader should ask during a recoil rally: “Is volume confirming the market’s advance?” Expanding volume is an indication of institutional activity, and when the NYSE advance-decline volume indicator (below) is outperforming the major indices it’s a tell-tale sign that the market-moving pros on Wall Street are actively buying stocks instead of just covering short positions. As can be seen in the following graph, NYSE cumulative volume is definitely on the mend and suggests that informed investors are still bullish.

Source: markets.wsj.com/us

However, NYSE cumulative trading volume hasn’t yet broken out of its two-month trading range, as can be seen here. Monday’s breakout in the major indices from their recent trading ranges is a start in the right direction, but we need to see cumulative volume confirm by moving higher. If the S&P 500 succeeds in thrusting above the 2,872 resistance level while NYSE volume expands it tells us that the institutional crowd is fully committed to a rally. This in turn would send a message of confidence to the uncommitted, sidelined investors that the short-term tide has turned and would inspire them to jump back into the market and initiate new long positions, further bolstering the market’s intermediate-term prospects.

Internally the market has been showing at least some mild improvement in terms of the daily incremental demand for equities. This demand is measured by looking at each day’s tally of stocks registering new 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE. In the last two trading sessions, the number of NYSE new lows has been decisively below 40 while the high-low differential has turned positive once again. This is definitely a step in the right direction, for we need to see several days in a row where there are fewer than 40 new 52-week lows. This would tell us that the stock market has completely returned to a condition of internal health and that the internal selling pressure which has plagued it since Jan. 10 has dissipated.

The only indication of the market’s returning internal health which is still in significant need of improvement is the momentum of the new 52-week highs and lows. This important indicator measures the rate of change of the incremental demand for stocks. My favorite short-term measure of internal momentum – which in turn shows the path of least resistance for stocks – is the four-week rate of change (R.O.C.) of the NYSE new highs-new lows. As you can see in the following graph, the four-week new highs-new lows indicator still hasn’t reversed its decline and needs to do so before we have final confirmation that the current rally has staying power. To reiterate, a tradable rally in the major indices should be confirmed by improvement in this very important indicator.

Source: markets.wsj.com/us

In the meantime, investors should continue the search for stocks and ETFs showing exceptional relative price strength (vs. the SPX), for these will outperform once the bull market has fully regained its strength and commenced its next sustained rally phase. One such example of relative strength in the tech sector is found in the previously mentioned ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK), of which I’m currently long. Conservative investors meanwhile should continue to wait for further improvement in the new 52-week highs-lows discussed here before establishing major new long positions. Investors also should maintain their core long-term positions as the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.