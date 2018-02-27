Key Energy Services (KEG) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) Q4 2017 Earnings Call February 27, 2018 11:00 AM ET

This call includes forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this call, including risk factors discussed in our 2016 Form 10-K and other reports most recently filed with the SEC, which are available on our website at www.keyenergy.com.

This call may also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our previously posted earnings release, which can be found on our website, for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures provided in this call to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

I'm going to turn the call over to Robert Drummond, Key's President and CEO, who will provide some comments regarding Key and trends he's seeing in the business and in the market; then Marshall Dodson, our CFO, will review our financial results.

I'll now turn the call over to Robert.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, West, and good morning, everyone. We delivered another quarter of progress with revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2017. In our U.S. Rig Services and Fluid Management segments. we buffed the typical seasonality trend with revenue up 4.6% and 12.3%, respectively. We also generated another quarter of strong revenue growth in our Coiled Tubing segment, as we continue to deploy our fleet of large diameter coiled units.

Before covering the fourth quarter results, I want to touch on our progress for the full year in 2017. Year-on-year revenues in our U.S. segments improved by $29 million or about 7%. And on that limited revenue growth, we improved our adjusted EBITDA about $42 million or a 144% incremental margin. This is a result of the numerous steps we've taken to (00:02:43-00:04:12) 18.9% or $2.4 million. We have numerous additional opportunities in this business. We deployed three more 2 3/8 units during the quarter and expect to do the same thing again in Q1, which would take our total deployed large coiled tubing units to 12.

Due to the number of opportunities and the improving oil pricing environment, we decided to deploy additional capacity during the quarter in all of our business segments. The associated upfront hiring and equipment make-ready expenses impacted our Q4 margins by $1.8 million, as we added a net of 108 people in the fourth quarter. We're doing the same thing in Q1, as we further pursue new opportunities to increase activity. We are currently reducing the discounts applied to our services to offset these costs and improve incremental margins in the coming quarters. I believe that we will see the full benefit of this in Q2, if the activity stays on the current expected track.

On our last call, I spoke about the momentum that we had as we exited the third quarter. And I'm pleased to say, we've maintained that momentum into the first quarter. We exited December with our highest monthly average rig count of the year, and we grew our fourth quarter rig hours per work day 5% (00:05:44-00:06:08) I expect additional growth opportunities as we move into March, particularly with oil prices consistently over $55 a barrel.

From the end of the second quarter of 2017 through year-end, we added the equivalent of about 25 net rig crews. During our last call, I mentioned this ramp-up in crews which temporarily yielded startup inefficiencies, as we trained and deployed these employees. Key has a strong reputation for recruiting and training crews that provide premium service at the well site, and we hold ourselves to that standard as we continue to add crews. Equipment-related costs also weighed on margins. And combined with the onboarding of new crews, our fourth quarter margins were negatively impacted.

And as I previously mentioned, we added 108 net new employees in the fourth quarter. And thus far in 2018, we've added another 184 net new employee (00:07:14-00:08:09) We are, however, currently in discussions with our customers to recover discounts that we extended to them when oil prices were nearly half of what they are today. And while some customer transition will occur, I am confident there is sufficient demand in the market for our crews and assets at a price that will ultimately enable additional rigs to be crewed and deployed into the market as needed.

Given the time it takes to work through these pricing customer changes, we only expect to realize a slight benefit to Q1 rig revenues, but expect double-digit improvement in the second quarter. With a supportive oil price driving demand, I anticipate that further price increases will likely be realized as we move through 2018. Otherwise, I believe it's unlikely that the industry will have enough well servicing capacity to meet the needs of our customers going forward.

Turning to our Fluid Management segment. Pricing moved higher in the fourth quarter with revenue per truck hour increasing (00:09:13-00:10:09) or about 5.7%. This is largely due to lower fishing activity in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter. Given the higher activity we are seeing both in completion and production work, I expect the need for fishing will grow over 2018 along with opportunities to deploy additional rental assets.

In our Coiled Tubing segment, we increased revenues about $2.4 million or 18.9%. Our revenue growth came largely from better utilization of our large diameter units deployed in the third quarter. As I previously mentioned, we deployed three more 2 3/8 coil tubing units toward the end of Q4. These units were deployed a bit later in the quarter than planned due to a supply chain constraint that delayed a Key spare part. We had already added the crews for these additional units which created some additional labor inefficiencies impacting profitability in core.

The additional units are operational now and we are now working seven to eight of these big 2 3/8 units regularly, up from five to six in January, and we are in talks with a number of customers about dedicated units. We expect to have 12 of our large diameter units fully crewed and deployed by the end of the first quarter which we expect to provide additional growth throughout the remainder of 2018. Over the last few months, with strong demand, we've entered markets or reentered markets that we exited during the downturn and we've also entered into a new market.

Now, as you can see from my comments, we are now beginning to see significant increases in demand across all of our service lines, both in existing markets and markets where we've reentered or entered for the first time. We've been preparing the company to meet growing customer demand in a cost and capital-efficient manner, and we look forward to helping our customers meet their future objectives.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Marshall, who will review our results in more detail.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Robert. Consolidated revenues grew $5.6 million or 5% quarter-over-quarter. Excluding our International segment, revenues in the U.S. improved about $7 million or 6% over that same period. Our consolidated operating loss narrowed from $34.7 million in the third quarter to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter, with our International segment contributing only $213,000 of an operating loss in the fourth quarter as compared to an operating loss of $1.1 billion in the third quarter.

The reduction in International operating loss, along with $11.6 million in charges that we took in the third quarter in our U.S. segments that did not recur in the fourth quarter, drove the sequential improvement. Our Rig Services revenues increased $2.9 million or 4.6% in the fourth quarter as our rig hours grew about 1% with some changes in work mix. Typical fourth quarter seasonality for us (00:13:21) reduction from the third quarter levels due to the holidays, weather, and less daylight.

As Robert mentioned, 2018 got off to a slow start and that will likely keep our activity in the first quarter pretty close to the fourth quarter levels with the double-digit increase implied from our fourth quarter run rate showing up in the second quarter. With the higher growth we've experienced in the fourth quarter (00:13:43-00:14:10) benefit from price.

In our Fluid Management segment, revenues grew 12.3% in the quarter where we typically see a 3% to 5% reduction due to seasonal impacts. Margins also improved approximately 410 basis points as we moved pass the startup inefficiencies in the prior quarter at better water volumes into our SWDs, and garnered about 270 basis points of margin from better pricing.

We would expect first quarter revenues to be fairly flat to Q4, given the slow start, then improving at least seasonally. We also expect margins to grow, as increasing demand allows for more net price improvement as we cover cost inflation and expect that a full quarter run rate at current pricing should largely offset 100 to 200 basis point impact in the first quarter of employment taxes.

Revenues in our Fishing & Rental segment declined in the fourth quarter by $813,000 or 5.7%. Margins were impacted by the loss and revenues as well as costs incurred, as we repaired and make-ready some equipment. Our expectation is that revenues recover to at least third quarter levels in the first quarter, and should grew from there in line with demand we are seeing for our oil service rigs. Margin should also recover to the low- to mid-20s as, revenues recover on better activity.

As Robert mentioned, the 18.9% revenue increase in our Coiled Tubing segment were somewhat below what we had expected due to delays in critical parts impacting the deployment timing. We did add crews for the additional units incurred (00:15:43-00:17:09) Depreciation and amortization expense was $21 million and interest expense was $8 million. We expect our run rate in this cost to be consistent next quarter. On taxes, we continue to not report any benefit at this point.

Cash flow used in operations was $2.7 million for the fourth quarter as compared to $21.4 million used in the third quarter. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $6.5 million and $16.1 million for full year 2017. Robert will cover this more in his closing remarks. But in 2018, we expect to spend between $30 million and $35 million and we also expect to generate about $15 million of cash for an obsolete asset sales and other non-operating sources.

On liquidity, we ended the fourth quarter with $73 million in unrestricted cash, down $4.6 million from the prior quarter. And some of our expected CapEx slid in the first quarter of 2018 and we also improved our collections. We had $24.7 million available under our credit facility for $98 million in total available liquidity. Our asset coverage ratio at the end of December stood at 2.04x versus the debt covenant minimum of 1.35x. And in the first quarter of 2018, we expect our cash balance to fall with the timing of payrolls and CapEx, but do not expect a significant reduction in overall liquidity for 2018.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Robert.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Marshall. At the time of last quarter's call, we had oil in the mid-50s and could see increasing completion demand for coil, rigs, and FMS coming. We also had line-of-sight to internally driven growth in our rigs business.

With that, I was comfortable saying that in 2018 we would be able to be free cash flow neutral so long as we kept our capital spending to the levels we did through this downturn. That said, even then there were opportunities to deploy additional capital in areas of our business where we could get strong incremental returns, but I did not feel the timing was right to do so.

Today, with an improving outlook we were moving to take advantage of some of those opportunities and currently expect our capital budget to be between $30 million and $35 million for 2018, with about half of that being growth capital. I believe that the time is now right to spend this capital and we've identified opportunities with compelling return on investment that we will consider as we move through 2018. However, we'll continue to be a good steward of our liquidity and we'll only pursue these opportunities as sufficient cash flow permits.

Looking ahead, I expect further revenue improvement in the first quarter, but our adjusted EBITDA will likely look a lot like the third and fourth quarters with more start-up comps and inefficiencies eroding the incremental margins in the quarter, where we also bear a couple of million dollars in additional payroll tax cost. However, in the second quarter when we have passed this heavy start-up phase and we benefit from a full quarter of price and activity increases, I expect to see a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins which should move to high-single digits approaching double-digit territory.

Depending on how much further activity increases our customer transition we occurred (00:20:43-00:21:04) been impressed by their effort and dedication to the company and our customers.

Heidi, this concludes our prepared remarks and we're now opening the call for questions.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning, guys. So, certainly sounds like a better outlook than you've had and more optimistic outlook than you've had in recent quarters. Great to hear the pricing improvement coming through. So, we've obviously just got off of the basic color earlier today and I think they were expressing a similar view. I guess, the nuance would be that, primarily pricing being driven by labor cost inflation and not much net margin with the kind of margin improvement for the company as a whole coming from utilization mix, more rentals, more 24-hour packages and things like that.

I was wondering if you could share your views on that, I mean if you think the pricing increases that you're getting and expect to get are going to result in net margin at the said gross profit level?

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. Mike, this Marshall. I believe we do expect to see a net pricing benefit and we expect that to cover the cost of labor as we move through it. I think when we look at the tightness in the market, it's not so much about tightness and equipment although I think (00:22:43-00:24:04) account that we added three units right at the end of the quarter.

We'll have a little bit of a slow start in Q1 with the way January shape up. But then as we move through the year, we'll have the additional three units going in in the first quarter and the full benefit of all those 12 units in the second quarter and beyond.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Our coiled business – as we continue to deploy units, I think you're going to see this thing continued our double-digit growth we displayed in the past quarters and with EBITDA margins approaching 30% in the back half of the year. So I would say that as you get into full year numbers that we'll be over $100 million topline. Yeah, it's coming from – in the 40s in 2017.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

And Mike, to go back to your question on pricing and labor, I think as we look at our business particularly in the hottest markets, the labor market in many of those areas is extremely tight. And in order to meet the needs we've got to look outside of the market. And looking outside the market drives wage inflation inside the market. And I think that the entirety of the pricing structure needs to move up to accommodate that.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Got you. The demand strength, is that still entirely in the larger diameter units, or is there any opportunity for small diameter coil?

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

I would say, there's a little bit of activity improvement for smaller diameter. I think the same drivers that drive increasing production rig demand will drive that a bit. And we've actually been using some of our, what we would call, small diameter units, 2-inch diameter, to do completion work as well. So, we're seeing a bit more of improvement there. But I expect to see more of that as we get in the second half of 2018.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Got you. That's all for me. Thank you.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Mike.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Heidi. This concludes our call. A replay of this call can be accessed on our website at keyenergy.com under the Investor Relations tab. Also under the Investor Relations tab, we have posted a schedule of our quarterly rig and truck hours. Thank you for joining us today.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you.

