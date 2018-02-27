My Dividend Growth Portfolio In 2018

Shortly after I first started publishing articles on Seeking Alpha, I published an article about my retirement IRA in which I implemented a dividend growth strategy. I had a big rollover of several old 401(k)s and I had already been doing dividend growth investing in my taxable account for more than 5 years, so I had an extensive watch list of companies that I wanted in my new portfolio. All graphics below are either screen shots from my broker, or data from my broker copied into the Excel™ Spreadsheet I use to manage my portfolio.

A Look At My Portfolio, Then And Now

Here is what was in the portfolio at the end of 2016

Here is what the portfolio looked like last week.

CCC List members

General Mills (GIS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald's (MCD), Altria (NYSE:MO), PepsiCo (PEP), Procter & Gamble (PG) and AT&T (T) are straight picks from the CCC list. They are solid DG stocks that are frequently part of a DG portfolio. Late last year I sold all of my PEP because the price had popped up to way over what I wanted to pay for more, and I had other investments with better yield and dividend growth prospects.

Cummins (CMI), Emerson Electric (EMR), and Microsoft (MSFT) are also DGI stocks but they are more cyclical or volatile in their share prices. I buy more when I see them at a good discount to fair value. MSFT is such a small position because after I first bought it, the price ran up well beyond what I wanted to pay for more shares. I trimmed CMI back a bit when prices hit $150 and then sold the rest at around $170. CMI is a cyclic company and I had better yield prospects I wanted to buy.

Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are my energy stocks. I did sell CVX early in 2017 because I saw some danger to the dividend in the later part of the year. However, when CVX next reported earnings, it made significant progress in growing earnings so I no longer feared a dividend cut in the short run, so I bought a smaller position at a much reduced price. I wrote two articles about this sale, one before I did in and one several months later where I looked back to see if it had been a good decision.

Dominion Resources (D), Duke Energy (DUK), and Southern Company (SO ) are my utilities. These are solid companies that are growing nicely. Chowder's comments on them are what initially drew my interest. In 2017, I added CenterPoint (CNP), PPL Corp. (PPL), and WEC Energy (WEC). My current goal with collected dividends is to grow the size of my utility holdings.

Kraft-Heinz (KHC) is a stock I got from when Heinz acquired Kraft. Since the takeover, it has done as well for me as Kraft had done. I got almost $4,000 from the special dividend and invested that into other positions in the portfolio. KHC has since slowed its growth and so I sold it during 2017.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a tech company I bought in 2017. It has been growing its dividend fairly aggressively and I liked that. It is still a small position, in part because the price has shot up so fast. I have written several articles on it, the latest can be found here. I think until recently, too many have missed the significance in its switch to a subscription model and its growth in deferred revenue.

REITs

Chatham Lodging (CLDT), Digital Realty Trust (DLR), EPR Properties Trust (EPR), LTC Properties (LTC) Realty Income (O), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), STAG Industrial (STAG), and Ventas (VTR) are my core eREIT stocks. Brad Thomas originally pointed them out in various articles he has written over the years. They provide a good solid base of dividend payments, which I tend to invest in companies that grow faster. CLDT, EPR, O, and STAG pay monthly. I used about a third of the cash I got when I sold COP to add to my LTC position.

Care Capital Properties (CCP) is a REIT that I first got shares when they were spun off from VTR. I liked the dividend and built it up to a full position. In 2017, CCP acquired Sabra Health (SBRA) and began trading as SBRA. I like that SBRA now has an investment grade credit rating and is increasing the dividend. I took advantage of the price declines at the beginning of the year to buy even more shares.

Vereit (VER) is a REIT I own due to owning both of the REITs that merged to form it. Because of a lot of issues, including accounting fraud and a total switch out of management, the price of this is down a lot. Brad Thomas had given advance warning that something wasn't right with the company, but I failed to act. I sold all my remaining shares in 2017 as it didn’t seem to be growing much. Of course, as soon as I did that (or so it seemed to me), Brad Thomas saw things he liked.

2017 was a year where I significantly increased my exposure to the REIT sector. I added Apple Hospitality (APLE), which was funded by moving cash from CLDT, Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), Simon Property Group (SPG), Store Capital (STOR), and W.P. Carey (WPC) to my REIT holdings.

Right now, my allocation to REITS is about 40%, which is a bit higher than I want. My allocation to utilities is a bit low, at just under 15%. This year I will be focusing more on growing my allocation to utilities. Some might wonder why I have so much allocated to REITs, but I like them for their income and don’t worry so much about short-term price declines. I buy stocks for income, and while the REITs I hold are 40% of my portfolio, they represent 5 of the 10 positions that pay me more than $1000 a year in dividends.

MLPs

Kinder Morgan (KMI) remains my sole MLP. I once held LNCO as well, but sold out of it when they announced they were eliminating the dividend. Actually neither LNCO nor KMI is technically an MLP, as both are C-Corps, but they are MLP adjacent and other than for tax purposes, acted much like MLPs.

I bought Enbridge (ENB) in 2017, but it never seemed to do what I expected it to do and I ended up selling it after collecting one dividend. I lost around $80, so it wasn’t an expensive lesson.

I am still debating what to do with KMI. Management has stated they intend to pay a dividend of $0.80 a share in 2018, but have yet to declare a dividend amount that supports this. I expect this announcement soon, and might trim back on my share count if the price spikes high. I have been waiting on exactly this, but so far the market hasn’t reacted positively to the news.

Preferred Stocks

I hold several issues of preferred stock. ARR PRB and MITT PRB are preferred shares from ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT). Brad Thomas wrote about them and their good yield. I hold them mostly for the immediate income boost and because I see their dividend as a lot safer than the common shares of mREITs. VER PERF is the preferred issue from Vereit.

The purpose of owning these shares was to generate more current income with their higher yield. In 2017, all three nicely increased their prices and I sold them for a nice gain. I switched to using some CEFs detailed below to generate even more current income.

CEF

I had been invested in various preferred stocks to give a boost to my current income. But they really didn’t provide much of a boost and I thought that rising interest rates would push down their prices, so I sold them all during 2017. I wanted something to replace them, and eventually settled on a couple of CEFs from Eaton Vance, ETO and EXG. Both had stable NAV (very important since they are paying out more than the dividends generated) and had yields above 9%. By paying monthly they also helped make my cash flow more even month to month.

Experimental Stocks

Ladder Capital (LADR) is an mREIT that does commercial lending. It is much simpler than those mREITs like ARR, MITT or AGNC Investment (AGNC) that work with residential mortgages. Brad Thomas initially brought my attention to the company and I opened a half position in it. A recent offer to the buy the company for $15 a share was rejected, so I am very much in the black with the share price. So far, the dividend has proven reliable. The dividend was increased in 2017, and the board has already declared a 5% increase in the dividend in January.

Ford Motor (F) is another experimental stock. Several years ago, I bought several stocks because I liked something about what they were doing. One company, for instance, had an interesting technology, a novel and cheap way to clean water after it was used in fracking. I bought Ford because I liked that they didn't take a government bailout. For the most part, these stocks didn't work out, although since I mostly kept the positions small, they didn't cost me a lot of money.

Ford was the only one that worked out, as it pretty much became a DG company. I sold Ford in 2017 because it didn’t increase either its regular or special dividend. I was also not so sure that the automotive sector would be a good place to invest over the next few years.

Others

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is a strange company that is part tobacco company, part real-estate company. The thing that attracted me to it was that every year it pays a stock dividend of 5%. Lots of articles have been written about it, most of them negative, but it has a long history of paying out $0.40 a share in quarterly dividends and once a year a 5% stock dividend. I have held it for several years, and it just keeps rolling along. The dividends help me grow other positions, because I don't add shares other than the stock dividend.

I bought Southside Bancshares (SBSI) in 2017 because it too paid a stock dividend like VGR. However, it greatly reduced the stock dividend shortly after I bought it, so since it wasn’t really doing what I bought it for I sold it.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) is my lone business development company. I have written about both MAIN and Prospect Capital (PSEC), but only MAIN seems to have the long-term growth and dividend stability I want. MAIN also pays its dividend monthly, and as a special bonus has been paying a twice yearly special dividend of late.

Portfolio Management

My broker offers several ways to buy stocks. I can buy with a buy order (market or limit) (when markets are open) on the open market, use the automatic buy program, or reinvest dividends into the company paying them. I can only sell stocks one way, with a sell order (either market or limit). The broker does offer stop loss orders, but that just resolves into some event triggering the placement of a sell order (so it doesn’t get recorded as anything different).

Above is a list from my broker of all the sell orders I executed in 2017. That I had made 24 sales surprised me. I also did 18 buy orders and 47 automatic buys. I am still very much a net buyer of stocks, as between the December 8th 2016 and the latest portfolio I am showing I bought around $27000 more stocks than I sold.

I also sold out of GE when they announced a new CEO as I figured they would lump all the possible bad news into his first quarter and might cut the dividend. I turned out to be right on what GE would do. I paid $1504 (including commissions), so I lost less than $200 by selling when I did.

Above is a graph generated by Excel using the dividends my broker indicated I received. June 2017 had a spike in payments, which was driven primarily by the special dividend from MAIN and that with CCP becoming SBRA it paid out dividends in a different month.

Total dividends collected in 2017 were $4,148.21, which was a 20.2% increase over the $20,091.43 collected in 2016. This was helped by $26K added to the portfolio from an old 401(k). My goal for 2017 was $23,377.29 (which included $875 from the new money) which I exceeded. My goal for 2018 is $27,046.

The current portfolio is projected to pay out $27,149 in dividends over the next 12 months, so I am slightly ahead of where I need to be to make my goal. 2017 was a very good year where no company cut their dividends while I owned them. GE, while it did announce a dividend cut, did so after I sold it. OHI has frozen its dividend, but it also did so after it had already increased the payment for this year.

Conclusion

I manage my portfolio to generate income. That is why I set income goals for each year. Some folks manage their holdings to generate capital gains or even a blended approach to generate total return. But my goal is to have my portfolio replace the income from my job when I retire. I just turned 56 and my wife will turn 56 at the end of June. We will likely retire when she has reached her full retirement age of 67, so I have just over 11 years to reach my income goal of $100K a year of dividend income.

My plan for the next several months is to buy various utility companies at good value. Right now, I own enough D, and my recent purchase of DUK has that position fairly full as well. My next planned acquisition is to put $1500 into buying more SO, as I like what I read in the latest earnings report. Also on my watch list is PPL and WEC.

Some will point out that I have a number of positions that are red (showing that the market value of the shares is less than I paid for them). In all cases, I paid a price I saw as a good value for the shares at the time and in most cases, I see the current market price as an opportunity. Again, I don’t buy stocks hoping that I will be able to sell them to someone else for more than I paid for them, so the fact that I currently can’t get back what I paid for them isn’t a significant drawback. KMI is a bit different, but even so, its current price is still a good value.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.