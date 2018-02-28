Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Clovis Oncology

Today we will once again look at Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) after the company reported its Q4’17 results. We had covered CLVS last week in our scoop, noting that robust Rubraca (rucaparib) sales in Q4 could boost CLVS shares. This is precisely what happened as post the Q4 results: CLVS shares rose more than 6% in mid-day trading on Tuesday.

Clovis reported the first full year of sales for Rubraca earlier today. Full-year sales came in at $55.5 million, $17 million of which came in the fourth quarter. Remember that these sales figures were achieved with the third-line BRCA-mutant ovarian cancer treatment label, which limits Rubraca’s addressable market. The company has already submitted an sNDA to the FDA and a label expansion is expected to significantly increase CLVS’s addressable market. Rubraca is also being evaluated in Europe and the company last week said that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) CHMP communicated a positive trend vote for the marketing application.

Clovis noted that during the fourth quarter, the supply of free drug distributed to eligible patients through the patient assistance program remained at approximately 20% of overall commercial supply. The company expects the supply of free drug to remain in the range of foreseeable future.

Clovis reported selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $38.5 million in the fourth quarter. For the full year, SG&A totaled $138.9 million. We believe that in a launch year, Clovis has managed to keep SG&A expenses at reasonable levels. The levels could be slightly higher this year, given the label expansion and potential launch in Europe. However, these two things would also give revenue a boost. In addition, Clovis remains well funded, with an end-year cash balance of $563.7 million.

Despite the 6% surge today, Clovis shares still remain attractively valued, especially given that Rubraca uptake has been strong. With the label expansion coming later this year, we believe CLVS could recapture levels it had been trading at last summer.

Stocks in News: Analysis of ECYT, MACK

Endocyte (ECYT) announced the launchof a phase 3 study, VISION, evaluating Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with progressive prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have received at least one novel androgen axis drug (NAAD) and at least one taxane regimen.

Analysis: Enrollment in the late-stage study is expected to commence in the next quarter. ECYT expects to enroll 750 subjects in the study. The primary endpoint of the study is overall survival (OS) in patients receiving Lu-PSMA-617, plus best supportive care alone or in combination with a NAAD compared to best supportive care alone or in combination a NAAD. Patients in the treatment group will receive Lu-PSMA-617 intravenously every six weeks up to six cycles. ECYT also said that interim data from 50 patients from an Australia-based study will be presented at ASCO in June.

Merrimack (MACK) announced that the first patient has been dosed in its phase 2 clinical study evaluating MM-121 (seribantumab) in patients with heregulin-positive, hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative postmenopausal metastatic breast cancer.

Analysis: The randomized study will assess the combination of seribantumab and fulvestrant, AstraZeneca's (AZN) FASLODEX, compared to fulvestrant + placebo. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS) at month 20. The estimated primary completion date is April 2019.

In other news

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) has discounted its subscription rights offering to $0.50 per unit (50 million units). Each unit consists of one share of common stock, 1/4 of a 12-month Series A warrant to purchase one share of common at $0.60 and 3/4 of a 30-month Series B warrant to purchase one share of common at $0.70.

DURECT (DRRX) announced that dosing is under way in a phase 2a study evaluating its lead candidate DUR-928 in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a chronic liver disorder characterized by progressive inflammation and fibrosis (scarring) in the bile ducts.

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) announced that the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has recommended proceeding to the second cohort in a phase 1/2 study, ADVANCE, evaluating its lead candidate ADVM-043 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency, a rare inherited disorder associated with increased risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, liver disease and skin problems. Preliminary results should be available in the second half of this year.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) announced that a further analysis of the results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, PhaseOutDMD, assessing DMD candidate ezutromid, showed a statistically significant decrease in muscle inflammation from baseline at week 24 in tissue samples.

TESARO (TSRO) announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech evaluating the combination of PARP inhibitor ZEJULA (niraparib) and PD-L1 inhibitor TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) in patients with metastatic bladder cancer.

Eli Lilly (LLY) announced that the FDA has approved the use of its Verzenio (abemaciclib), in combination with an aromatase inhibitor [e.g., Novartis' FEMARA (letrozole)], for the treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced/metastatic breast cancer.

Earnings Updates

Several biotech companies released earnings in the last two days. Here are some we follow.

Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 earnings of $0.12 per share were in-line with estimates. Revenue of $120.1 million were also in-line with expectations. Revenue rose 54.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) reported a loss of $0.35 per share in its fourth quarter, missing consensus forecast by 14 cents. Revenue came in at $18.03 million, beating consensus forecast by $6.11 million.

Alder Bio (ALDR) reported a loss of $0.80 per share, beating consensus forecast by 23 cents. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $0.9 million. ALDR ended the quarter with $286.2 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

AtriCure (ATRC) reported a loss of $0.08 per share in its fourth quarter, beating consensus forecast by 13 cents. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $46.1 million, up 12% on a year-over-year basis. Revenue beat consensus forecast by $0.74 million.

TrovaGene (TROV) reported a loss of $0.06 per share in its fourth quarter, beating consensus forecast by 7 cents. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $0.19 million, up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenue beat consensus forecast by $0.14 million.

Amarin (AMRN) reported a loss of $0.08 per share in its fourth quarter, missing consensus forecast by 4 cents. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $53.9 million, up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Revenue beat consensus forecast by $3.3 million.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) reported earnings of $0.10 per share in its fourth quarter. Revenue for the quarter was $158.34 million, up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenue missed consensus forecast by $1.8 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.02 per share, beating consensus forecast by a penny. Revenue for the quarter was $172.3 million, up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenue beat consensus forecast by $47.61 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.08 per share, beating consensus forecast by a penny. Revenue for the quarter was $47.29 million, up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenue missed consensus forecast by $5.26 million.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.