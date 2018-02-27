Concha Y Toro: Buy It For The Wine, Not The Land

While I appreciate Concha y Toro's real estate holdings, this piece alone seems all but immaterial to be a key pillar of my investment thesis.

The wine maker seems to own valuable land, but I don't believe those assets will unlock much value for the company in the foreseeable future.

As I gear up to leave Chile, I am wrapping up the February coverage of my Idea of the Month Concha y Toro (VCO) with this last piece on the South American wine producer. Check out my first two articles on the macro landscape and on modeling and valuation.

Credit: company's press release

This time, I want to address one key topic that has been previously discussed here, on Seeking Alpha: land. Contributor Ian Bezek has talked about the subject in great detail and has made a very strong case for why buying this stock makes sense from a real estate ownership perspective. He states:

The nutshell is that their Chilean land is valued at less than $6,000/acre on their balance sheet, and is worth 2-3x according to analyst reports and comparable sales. Its best Chilean land (20% of total acreage) is worth at least 4x book value, and its Fetzer lands in California are probably worth 5x book value. (...) Revaluing the land to market prices would add roughly $300 million to the company's overall book value, or $8.03/share in additional book value.

This sounds great, and I trust that Ian's calculations are well researched as they appear to be reasonable (see table below, illustrating the company's own market value calculation of $150 million for only four non-core pieces of property identified last year). However, the reader should keep in mind that underutilized real estate assets do a great job at tightly locking in value for a very long time until or unless they are (1) sold and appreciation gains are realized, or (2) put to use in an otherwise productive way.

Source: company slides

Concha y Toro seems to have favored the latter option, as disclosed around this time last year. The company completed an assessment of its assets, finding "400 hectares of non-core properties with high potential for real estate projects". Of that total, the company has "targeted 74 hectares to develop in the next 10 to 15 years".

My on-the-ground checks suggest that the wine maker has no intention of outright disposing of most of the property listed above. Concha y Toro instead plans on squeezing value out of its non-core assets through real estate developments, primarily residential projects located around the expanding Santiago metropolitan region.

Based on my research, I estimate that phase 1 of the real estate side venture could bring in a total of about $45 million in cash flows to Concha y Toro over the next decade or so, after deducting the income to be shared with third party developers (the wine producer is unlikely to solely take over operations of this non-core business). If I reasonably assume a back-end loaded schedule and discount the cash stream by a perhaps aggressive 8% per year, I estimate that Concha y Toro's 74 hectares should produce inflows of $27 million through 2028 in present value terms for an average annual pre-tax upside of about $2.5 million -- maybe more, if I optimistically extrapolate the cash inflows into the 2030s.

Source: DM Martins Research

This is not too bad for a company that delivered just north of $100 million in op profits last year from its core business. However, it is much less of a driver of earnings uplift and stock price appreciation than the more optimistic investor might be expecting. I also believe that shares may have already fully priced in the company's real estate plans, which were first announced about a year ago and further expanded late in 2017.

Good news may still come from the potential use of the other (possibly much less valuable) 326 hectares that are not part of phase 1. But considering the first 74 hectares are currently projected to be developed over a long period of up to 15 years, I find it a bit speculative to count on upside from the rest of Concha y Toro non-core land portfolio at this moment.

Conclusion: buy VCO for the wine, not the land

I continue to hold my opinion that Concha y Toro is very well positioned to perform well due to the combination of (1) favorable macro factors, such as price support as a result of the "premiumfication" phenomenon, and (2) improved margins due to the company's reorganization efforts that have apparently been successful so far, even if incipient. I currently hold VCO in my portfolio, and I do so because of the company's prospects as a recovering wine producer.

But while I appreciate Concha y Toro's real estate holdings, this piece seems all but immaterial to be a key pillar of my investment thesis. Another way to put it: if the company's wine business performs substantially more poorly over the next three to five years than I currently expect, real estate alone will not be enough to save the stock from likely taking a hit.

Those who buy VCO solely or primarily as a bet on land development upside, in my view, might end up being a bit disappointed in the end.

