Care.com's (CRCM) CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and welcome to Care.com's financial results call for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 30, 2017.

During the course of this conference call, we will discuss our business outlook and make other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These may include, among other things, projected financial results or operating metrics, anticipated business and marketing investments and strategies and expected results of those investments and strategies, anticipated future products or services, anticipated market demand or opportunities for our products and services and other forward-looking topics. Such statements are only predictions based on management's current expectations. Actual results or events could differ materially from those predictions due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the press release we issued today as well as those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our views change. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

We will also be referring to non-GAAP measures on this call, including adjusted EBITDA, which we refer to as EBITDA throughout this presentation. This measure represents pretax net income or loss from continuing operations, excluding the accretion of preferred stock dividends, less depreciation and amortization as well as certain other unusual expenses and non-cash adjustments such as stock-based compensation, M&A and restructuring costs. We also refer to non-GAAP EPS, which represents net income or loss less certain unusual or non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation, M&A and restructuring costs. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables in the press release and Form 10-K that we filed.

We'll also be referring to profitability on this call. When we refer to profitability, we're referring to it on an adjusted EBITDA basis unless otherwise noted. Finally, a note on comparisons to prior year. When we compare 2017 to 2016 on this call, we're excluding the impact of the 53rd week from both full year and Q4 2016 to allow for apples-to-apples comparisons. Comparisons including the 53rd-week impact are available on our IR website, in the company's Form 10-K and in the press release that we issued today.

Today's call is available via webcast and telephone replay and will be available for 1 week following the conclusion of this call. To access the press release, supplemental and financial information or the webcast replay, please consult the IR website.

With that, let me turn the call over to Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of Care.com.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Thank you, Mike. Good morning. And thank you to everyone for joining us. On today's call, I will walk you through our financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 as well as discuss the progress we have made throughout the year in our core businesses.

Michael will then follow with more detail on our financial performance in the fourth quarter and full year 2017 and provide guidance for Q1 and full year 2018. Then we will open up the call to your questions.

2017 was another year of significant progress. First, let me touch on improvements in our financial performance at a high level. I'm excited about how we continued to grow our business profitably in 2017, increasing the top line by 10% while expanding EBITDA margin by 5 percentage points to 13%.

This profitable growth was driven by our multiyear product investments in organic and mobile enrollment as well as paid channel optimization that resulted in a 30% improvement in U.S. Consumer ROI from 3.6x in 2016 to 4.6x in 2017. This resulted in significant gains in operating leverage, particularly in sales and marketing.

Moreover, these efficiency gains and overall profitability in our business flowed through to continued healthy cash generation. We added $26 million in cash and short-term investments in 2017, finishing the year with $102 million on our balance sheet. Michael will discuss these annual results, as well as Q4 actuals in greater detail.

Moving on to our multiyear strategic priorities that we laid out previously in early 2017 and that we now expect to continue to focus on into 2018, pre-match, match, post-match and Care@Work.

Starting with our U.S. Consumer business, the combination of U.S. Matching and HomePay. We saw end-of-period paying member growth of 10% in 2017, driven by our product investments in pre-match and match features, as well as efficiencies in our paid channels.

Our product investments in keyword optimization, content, community and verticalized enrollment flows, particularly in mobile, led to improvements in members coming from unpaid acquisition channels.

For our match features, we successfully upgraded our messaging platform and refined our matching algorithms. These improvements are reflected, for example, in our 5-star iOS app rating.

Even with a 16% decrease in U.S. Consumer marketing spend in 2017 we saw promising results from these investments that drove an 18% decrease in our cost per acquisition from $122 in 2016 to $99 in 2017, in line with our expectations.

As we've started to execute into 2018, we are excited to continue investing and increasing our product in paid marketing test budgets in mobile, as well as in senior care, now our fastest-growing vertical. We remain committed to improving operational leverage with these growth initiatives. We hope to share the results of our learnings on future calls.

Moving to our post-match investment and our U.S. Consumer product that we started in mid-2017. We expect future improvements in our key metric of length of paid time, or LOPT, that drives LTV in our business.

Our Care 3.0 post-match features include helping families manage and pay their caregivers, where we believe there is significant opportunity to provide ongoing value and retain subscribers for a longer period of time.

Our post-match initiatives also include increasing investment in our provider experience, where we expect to roll out a separate provider mobile app this year. This will help us better highlight key features to one of the largest and fastest-growing gig economy workforces, caregivers.

As the leading family care platform, with 10 million caregivers in the U.S. alone, we are committed to addressing their need in finding jobs, as well as providing them access to benefits and other value-added services. We are excited about the potential of these additional services to enhance the long-term top line growth of our business.

Now moving on to our Care@Work business, where our strategic priorities are focused on sales execution and service excellence. We are pleased with our execution in Q4 as we continued to see revenue renewal rates of over 100%, driven by the quality of our service.

This, along with new business, resulted in Care@Work revenue growth exceeding our 2017 expectation, which Michael will discuss shortly. New contracts signed in Q4 include Infor, Trans Union, Tivo and the American Medical Association. Renewals include Weight Bear, Houston Methodist Hospital and West Virginia University.

At the beginning of 2018, we strengthened our Care@Work platform by acquiring Town And Country Resources, or T&C, the premier domestic staffing agency in our largest target market, the San Francisco Bay area.

With the addition of T&C and our expanded network of daycare center partners in the Bay Area, we have significantly enhanced the care solutions available to our corporate clients and their employees in this key market.

This acquisition allows us to continue to scale as the demand for our backup care services continues to grow. Our short-term approach is to continue to partner with the top agencies across the country to deliver exceptional service to our corporate clients while also assessing longer term growth opportunities in a few key strategic target markets to grow our Care@Work business.

In the employer benefits space. In the context of the growing competition for talent, we've observed three important trends that we expect will continue to increase demand for our Care@Work service. One, the growing number of remote workers that have in-home care needs.

Two, employee reluctance to incur the cost or liability of running child care centers. And three, employers increasing demand for benefit equity and coverage across the full life cycle of family care needs from child care to senior care.

With our network of millions of in-home caregivers, thousands of local daycares easily accessible to our Care@Work service, and now our additional investments in backup care service excellence via Town and Country, we believe we are well positioned to help a growing number of clients attract and retain a modern workforce.

Before I hand it over to Michael, I wanted to comment on further evolution to our board as we continue to scale. As we shared in a recent press release two weeks ago, we have added two new board members with deep and relevant operational experience that will help us with our strategic focus on post-match payment features as well as our increasing investment in our important and growing marketplace of caregivers.

Marla Blow is extremely well versed in financial products for the consumer market, having held leadership position in both business and government. She is founder and CEO of FS Card and has held various roles at Capital One. She also served as Assistant Director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Bill Harris has unparalleled expertise in payments, cybersecurity, financial technology and human capital management software. He is the Founding CEO of Personal Capital, a digital wealth management firm, and has also served as CEO of both PayPal and Intuit. He has been on numerous boards, including SuccessFactors, RSA Security and Go Daddy.

Marla and Bill are potent additions to our board and to the Care.com team, particularly in the context of our strategic initiatives that lie at the heart of our core consumer business and growing enterprise business.

In summary, we are pleased with our 2017 results as we continue to focus on initiatives that we expect to drive long-term profitable growth. Our clear market leadership position reflected in the size of our marketplace and our brand awareness gives us significant advantage as we go after the 48 million households in our addressable market in the U.S. alone.

As a result, we're feeling confident about 2018 and our ability to accelerate the company's top line growth trajectory in 2019 and beyond.

Now let me turn the call over to Michael before we open it up to questions.

Michael Echenberg

Thank you, Sheila. I'll now provide more color on our fourth quarter and full year 2017 results. As a reminder, comparisons to prior year exclude the impact of 2016's 53rd week.

I'll start with full year revenue, which grew 10% versus prior from $158.8 million in 2016 to $174.1 million in 2017. Q4 revenue grew 9% from $40.4 million in Q4 '16 to $44.2 million in Q4 '17.

Our U.S. Consumer business grew 8% versus prior to $137.9 million for the year, with Q4 coming in at $34 million. Within that, U.S. matching revenue increased 6% versus prior to $112.7 million for the year, with Q4 coming in at $28.4 million.

HomePay revenue increased 16% versus prior to $25.2 million for the year and for the quarter increased to $5.6 million from $5 million last year, driven by growth in clients.

Turning now to our other businesses, which include international, Care@Work and marketplace. They grew 19% to $36.2 million for the year and 30% to $10.2 million for the quarter.

Care@Work revenue saw the biggest increase versus prior at 33% for the year and 38% for the quarter. These solid results contributed to our better than expected performance on the top line.

In keeping with our normal cadence, I'll now provide a deeper dive on unit economics for the U.S. Consumer business, focusing on full year 2017 versus 2016.

Sheila already touched on the 10% growth versus prior and paying members, which was in line with our expectations. This growth came via organic initiatives and mobile optimization as well as our mix shift to longer-term subscription plans, which led to an increase in our length of paid time, or LOPT.

Specifically, LOPT increased 6.5% from 13.1 months in 2016 to 14 months in 2017, driven by the 11.6% growth in U.S. Matching from 9.5 months to 10.6 months, which was partially offset by a 5.9% decline in HomePay from 30.8 months to 29 months.

As we've discussed before, the decrease in HomePay LOPT was a function of a mix as we continue to scale, in particular, given the impact of the former Intuit customers and of lower income households.

Turning now to U.S. Matching LOPT. As a result, there are 2 drivers of improvement, both linked to the ongoing productive investments that Sheila described. First, our ability to observe more of the actual long-term behavior of earlier cohorts, which was the main driver of the LOPT improvement from 2016 to 2017.

For the 2010 cohort, for example, we now have 7 years of actuals as the long tail continues to take shape. Second, we have seen progressive improvement in the length of initial subscription periods across our cohorts over the last decade.

ARPU increased 1% from $39.47 to $39.86, driven by the 1.6% increase for HomePay, while U.S. Matching ARPU was flat as expected. As a reminder, this is a function of two factors that are both positive for the business but have opposite effects on ARPU. Greater traction in provider revenue and background checks pulling it up and a mix shift to longer-term subscription packages pulling it down.

As a result of the improvements from 2016 to 2017 in ARPU and LOPT, lifetime value measured in gross profit terms increased about 6% from $435 in 2016 to $461 in 2017.

Cost per acquired customer decreased 18% from $122 in 2016 to $99 in 2017, due primarily to optimization within paid and unpaid channels and conversion improvements, particularly in mobile. Overall, then, ROI improved 30% from 3.6x for full year 2016 to 4.6x for full year 2017.

As a reminder, you can find additional detail, including the breakout between matching and payments in our earnings results supplement, which we posted to the IR website this morning.

Now on to EBITDA. We remain committed to driving shareholder values through sustained profitable growth, with Q4 marking our ninth consecutive quarter of growing profitably.

For Q4, EBITDA was $11.4 million for a margin of 26% compared to $8.3 million and 20% in Q4 of 2016. For the year, EBITDA was $23.3 million for a margin of 13% compared to $12.6 million or 8% in 2016, a margin improvement versus prior of 5 percentage points.

For 2017, net income attributable to common stockholders was $6.9 million as compared to $3.1 million in 2016. For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to common stockholders was $6.3 million as compared to $3.7 million in Q4 of 2016.

A note on the impact of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. We recorded a onetime tax benefit in 2017 of $4 million, which flowed through to net income and EPS. Note that the accounting related to this benefit is preliminary. We expect to finalize it within a year, which is in line with SEC guidance.

Before I discuss EPS, I'll provide color on our continued cost discipline. Our philosophy here remains unchanged as we continue to focus our investment dollars on projected top line needle movers, while carefully managing the overall pace of expenses to drive operating leverage.

Starting with gross margin. At 79.5% for our full year 2017, it was in line with our expectations and relatively consistent with last year. On sales and marketing, for the year, we reduced sales and marketing as a percent of revenue by 7 percentage points from 38% in 2016 to 31% in 2017.

In 2017, R&D increased year-over-year as a percent of revenue from 13% to 15% as we continued to invest in innovation of the core consumer experience, notably through Care 3.0 as Sheila described.

And G&A as a percent of revenue for 2017 was roughly 20% in line with prior year. Within this, we continued to invest in our IT and security infrastructure to support our growth, improve our efficiency and ensure ongoing regulatory compliance.

Moving now to EPS. For the year, GAAP EPS from continuing operations on a diluted basis was $0.22, up from $0.10 in 2016. For the quarter, GAAP EPS was $0.19, up from $0.12 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

For the year, non-GAAP EPS was $0.69 as compared to $0.19 in 2016 and for the fourth quarter was $0.32, as compared to $0.20 for the fourth quarter of 2016. This improvement versus prior non-GAAP EPS was mainly the result of flow-through from our EBITDA improvement versus prior. Regarding cash and short-term investments, we ended the year with a balance of $102 million, up about $26 million from the end of 2016.

Now turning to guidance. For 2018 full year revenue, we are guiding to $190 million to $192 million, up approximately 10% versus prior and above the initial outlook we provided on the last call. This slight increase relative to the initial outlook comes from a combination of gains from organic and inorganic.

Note that our acquisition of Town and Country was accretive and while our guidance incorporates the related impact, a majority of Town and Country's expected 2018 revenue would have come from Care.com. This becomes a gross margin benefit post-acquisition.

On the organic side, starting with B2C, with our multiyear investments in Care 3.0, which began in 2017, we expect similar deltas versus prior in 2018 to what we saw in 2017 for all 3 of our U.S. Consumer KPIs: end-of-period paying families, ARPU and LOPT. As Sheila mentioned, we expect these investments to translate into top line acceleration in 2019 and beyond. For Care@Work, we expect revenue growth in 2018 in the 30% range, in line with the expectations we've shared.

With respect to the shape of revenue growth across the 2018 quarters, as we continue to make progress with our strategic initiatives in both U.S. Consumer and Care@Work, we expect to see revenue growth ramp across the year, with a bit more growth versus prior in the second half than the first. In that context, we are guiding to Q1 revenue of between $46.5 million and $47 million.

On EBITDA, we're guiding to $30 million to $31 million for the full year, yielding EBITDA margin of 16% at the middle of the range. A key driver of the anticipated EBITDA gains versus prior is ongoing improvements in sales and marketing leverage driven by expected further decreases in CAC.

With respect to the shape of the year on EBITDA, similar to last year, we're expecting somewhat lower margin earlier in the year, given typical marketing spend seasonality and the timing of product investments.

For Q1, we're guiding to $6 million to $6.5 million. For full year non-GAAP EPS, we're guiding to $0.63 to $0.65. This is based on an expectation of nearly 40 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the year, up from 37.2 million in 2017.

In thinking about 2018 non-GAAP EPS relative to 2017, note that the $0.69 of 2017 non-GAAP EPS would have been $0.58 absent the onetime benefit associated with the recently passed tax reform.

For the first quarter, we're guiding to non-GAAP EPS of approximately $0.13, with an expectation of roughly 38 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Finally, we expect to end 2018 with about $125 million in cash and short-term investments, up from $102 million at the end of 2017, driven by EBITDA flow-through and partially offset by the cost of acquiring T&C and changes in working capital.

Now to wrap up before opening it up to questions. 2017 was a good year, with important progress made across all of our strategic initiatives to drive long-term profitable growth. We remain focused on these initiatives, notably Care 3.0 and Care@Work.

As a result, we believe we are well positioned to maintain our momentum in 2018 and are confident that our strategy positions us for accelerating top line growth in 2019 and beyond along with further progress toward our long-term EBITDA margin target of 20% to 25%.

With that, I'll open the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Ryan Goodman with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Ryan Goodman

Thanks for taking the questions. Just a few things. One, I kind of want to focus on the length of paid time, both in the matching and the payments division. So matching, you've talked about longer duration of the agreements with some of the subscribers. Can you just explain what that means? Is this just people committing to longer periods up front, or what are some of the underlying drivers there?

And then on the payment side. I understand there's the mix shift just with the Intuit agreement. So just -- as we look out to 2018, what should we expect there? Is that mix shift -- should that start fading pretty soon as we lap that, or is that something that could trend down a little bit over the course of the year?

And then, other question just on taxes. Any guidance you can give us on how we should be thinking about the tax rate for 2018? Thanks a lot.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Thanks, Ryan. Let me turn both of these over to Michael.

Michael Echenberg

Yes. So good questions. Appreciate them. With respect to LOPT, yes - the simple answer to your first question is that with respect to U.S. Matching, what we're talking about is a mix shift toward people committing to longer durations up front, right. So to be very specific, if someone chooses a 12 month package versus a 1 or 3 month package up front, that translates into an overall improvement in length of paid time.

The other piece that we talked about on this call and that we've talked about in the past as well is, there is the benefit of the long tail, right. And we take a relatively conservative approach in sharing LOPT in only providing a number based on what we can actually observe. And so while we're -- when we're able to actually observe more of that long tail forming, we flow that into the calculation.

With respect to HomePay LOPT, yes, the - with respect to Intuit, we would expect there to be stabilization. So I don't think it would be the case going forward that you would see continued mix shift with respect to that specifically.

But the other piece, of course, is with respect to lower income households, and as the business scales and we successfully cast a wider net, what we mean by that is that lower-income households tend to switch to daycare from nanny quicker because they'll be more affordable. And so that dynamic has some potential to continue.

But as a general matter, as we look forward, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, with respect to LOPT and ARPU and end of period paying families, we expect a similar dynamic into 2018 to what we characterized in 2017 in terms of deltas.

And then, with respect to the tax rate. Just as a reminder, we're in general terms not a taxpaying entity at this point because we still have significant NOLs to work through. So I wouldn't expect that we would become a taxpaying entity fully for at least another 2, 3 years.

I will say that I referenced the onetime benefits associated with the passage of the tax reform bill. That $4 million in 2017 obviously will be followed down the road by a benefit in terms of us paying at the lower rate on an ongoing basis once we work through our NOLs.

Operator

The next question comes from Darren Aftahi with Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Darren Aftahi

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just a few, if I may. First, Sheila, can you expand a little bit more on the strength in the senior care you talked about? Just what investments you're making there, I guess, on the product and marketing side?

And then second, Michael, to your commentary about 2018 trends and ARPU doubling similar. I'm just curious on the U.S. Consumer matching. It looks like Q4 ARPU is down pretty meaningful.

I'm assuming Q4 2016 has extra week in it. So if there's an organic number to be had, I'm curious to know what that is. And then lastly, any kind of guidance on stock comp would be helpful for 2018. Thanks.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Good morning, Darren, let me take that senior care first. We've been investing more overall in the product around vertical enrollment flow, specifically on mobile. And we're starting to see that pan out. We're also been testing as of second half of 2017 around paid marketing of new senior care ads, as well as digital channels.

And we're seeing those two specific tactics panning out to now where as we shared in our prepared remarks our fastest growing vertical. So we continue to be excited given where the demographic tailwinds are headed overall in senior care. So we will continue to invest there.

Let me turn it over now to Michael around your question around U.S. Consumer matching as well as stock comp.

Michael Echenberg

Yes. So with respect to ARPU in the quarter. You're right that there is the dynamic around the 53rd week, which is why we excluded the impact of the 53rd week in our annual comparison to prior in my prepared remarks.

And so that's why if you're looking at the supplemental materials, 2016 ARPU rounds to $40 including the 53rd week and it rounds to $39 excluding the 53rd week. So we're not talking about a super-material impact.

When you get to the level of an individual quarter obviously, there's more noise that can push it one way or the other. As - but the sort of strategic framing ARPU performance in '17 versus '16 takes us back to the way that I described it in the prepared remarks, which is in line with what we've been saying all along, when you've got these various dynamics that are generally positive for the business but pull in opposite directions, that has the effect of keeping ARPU for U.S. Matching basically flat to prior.

And again, as you narrow into smaller slices of time, they're in the tug of war between the things pulling up and the things pulling it down, in any given smaller time period, one or the other of those could win out.

With respect to stock-based comp, we don't guide specifically to a number. But I would say that in the same way that you saw some growth from '16 to '17, I would expect to see some growth from '17 to '18 for some similar reasons. It's the flow-through impact of what we saw in '17.

We talked about some new grants that make sense at the level of the company's strategic interest in aligning interest with the interests of the executives and the team more broadly.

And one example of that, that we shared in a previous call was an incremental grant that Sheila received 10 years in, which we feel good about and which the board feels good about.

Darren Aftahi

Great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Jason Kreyer with Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Jason Kreyer

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Sheila, on Care 3.0, just can you give us a sense of where you are today in terms of where you want to be with those investments and product rollouts? I'm not sure if a corresponding inning is the right way to think about it.

And then further on that, any qualitative detail you can provide on what the changes in mobile conversion rates?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Sure. With regard to Care 3.0, it is, Jason, a multiyear investment for us that we started in '17. We'll continue to invest. Our focus continues to be organic overall, on what we call our pre-match, which is content community.

The second is overall, improving the match, and we've delivered on improved messaging platform as well as improve our matching algorithm that obviously is also, you've seen the actuals and the results, it's improving overall mobile and the mobile experience.

And we have continued as part of the matching experience also invested in mobile enrollment and verticalizing that. And so as I shared previously - in the previous question, we're starting to see that pan out as well in terms of growth.

And then, last is, and very important is post-match. Our investments overall in what we call beyond the match features that include payments as well as doubling down and investing more in caregivers and our overall experience, as we shared in our prepared remarks launching separate provider app.

So it is a multiyear investment, overall. And we're going to continue to do that and continue to deliver and make sure that we're maximizing shareholder value with those investments and products.

With regards to mobile conversion. It's showing in our results, but due to competitive reasons, we're not actually sharing the tactics overall that's winning out. And we will discontinue to test and improve it overall.

Jason Kreyer

Can you provide just a little bit more detail on the verticalized enrollment, how you have different enrollment strategies for each vertical, how that works?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

We were very attuned to the overall user experience talking closely to each -- to our users across the country in the different types of verticals and even by geo. So we're constantly testing overall.

You are going to see much more -- there's going to be more testing that we're going to be doing also in pricing and packaging that will vary also beyond just geo-based and vertical-based testing.

Jason Kreyer

Okay. And then, just one follow-up. And it seems like it was a great quarter in Q4 for Care@Work. Can you give a sense of the changes in the size of that sales force? And how the profile of that customer has changed over the last couple of years.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Let me turn that over to Michael.

Michael Echenberg

Yes. I would say -- first, thanks for the questions, Jason. It was a nice quarter for Care@Work. We ended up finishing the year in a way that outstripped our expectations to a degree. I would say with respect to the sales force, not a lot to report by way of news at this point, still broadly the same size in the low double digits.

And our new General Manager of that business is ramping up and thinking critically about how to grow that sales force in the right measured way for our needs. I would say with respect to the typical customer. Again, given the way the dynamics work and the length of the sales cycle, we haven't seen a massive change in the average size of a client at this point.

But we are tilted in the direction as we've said in the past of going after larger clients because they are disproportionately more attractive to us economically for reasons that are probably obvious.

Jason Kreyer

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Kerry Rice with Needham & Company. Please go ahead.

Kerry Rice

Thanks a lot. A couple of questions maybe around customer acquisition costs. You have a lot of things going on, lot of improvements whether it's some of the stuff that you just highlighted, Sheila, around pre-match and match and post-match.

Can you -- I don't know if you would call out any particular aspect that you're really counting on to decrease customer acquisition cost as you actually reaccelerate growth. Is it a shift from more digital? Is it some of these things that you just highlighted? That would be the first question or I guess, conversion as well.

And then, the second question is, you obviously called out senior care as being the fastest-growing vertical. I know you also have a vertical in pet care and maybe international. Are you also investing on those now that you feel like you've maybe optimized the U.S. Matching?

Can you talk about maybe some of the strategies to grow these other verticals? Are you focused more on the senior care than these other verticals? I'll stop there if there's any question.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Thanks for your questions, Kerry. On the cost per acquisition, as you pointed out, we went from 122 in 2016 to 99 in 2017. So that's an 18% improvement. And we've seen that as a combination, really combo of better optimization of our spend by being very judicious around which channels we're investing in.

As you pointed out doing more digital testing that we've seen improve with YouTube and Pinterest and some other channels. That in combination with more investments in mobile enrollment as we shared last year as well in 2016, we needed to invest more in mobile, given that our desktop experience was something that we had been investing on in previous years, since the founding of the company.

That shift to mobile we're starting to see overall improvements in enrollment and as well as starting to verticalize enrollment. We hadn't done that in the past, in desktop, but we actually decided to do mobile first with that investment.

What we do believe, Kerry, that we're excited about is overall improvements in word of mouth with an improvement in the experience. And so a combination of our organic tactics, as well as just a great user experience will drive overall growth. And we continue to believe in that. And so it's really investing in overall user experience. So it is in tandem a combo, but hopefully, to answer your questions, some of the short-term wins that we've started to see.

With regards to your second question around senior care. Yes, it is our fastest growing. We're going to continue to test other verticals, but we've always believed that our core between child care and senior care continues to be where the massive total addressable market is.

Pet care continues to be something that we support overall, given that there is an overlap of what we call the Chief Household Officer being a key decision-maker whether it's child care or pet care. So we continue to invest in that overall service, but our core is really child care and a senior care.

And overall, international just continues to benefit from the investments that we make in U.S. Consumer and the learning with regards to now being in 19 other countries.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Ben Rose with Battle Road Research. Please go ahead.

Ben Rose

Good morning. A question drilling down a little bit on Care@Work, excuse me, Sheila, could you speak to the use of corporate customers of kind of the generic Care.com platform versus kind of additional advisory services that you provide to the companies and how that uptake might be going with the latter?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Thanks, Ben. We actually sell the services as a bundle overall, to get access to the digital platform, and we sell that at a discount because the employers are paying per employee per year. And it is a great NPS and overall good overall take rate and usage rate that drives our overall renewals above 100% that we shared in the prepared remarks.

Our other services include backup care, which obviously is growing -- continues to be an important part of our business, thus part of the tuck-in we did with Town and Country overall acquisition. And then, we also provide senior care planning.

So as a bundled set of products, we're really addressing the needs of the modern workforce of being able to have ubiquitous access to our online, and in making sure that there's flexible access with backup care and then, of course, the growing dynamic of senior care that is upon us.

Ben Rose

Okay. Great. And then, maybe just a different way of asking about the composition of the customers. In Care@Work I know some of the earlier adopters were universities and high-tech companies. Can you speak to recent additions in kind of other verticals?

And are there any particular verticals on the large company side that are appearing to be stronger candidates for Care@Work?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Let me turn that over to Michael.

Michael Echenberg

Yes. Ben, thanks for that. I would say, when I sit back and I think generally about Care@Work, I look at the earlier days when as you point out, we were tilted much more than we are today towards tech companies and universities. I sometimes refer to them that as the grizzled veterans of the war for talent who got earlier than others how meaningful it could be to differentiate themselves with their employee base as a top-tier employer.

I think as you're suggesting over time, we've seen at least the beginning of what you could call the mainstreaming of demand for these kinds of services. So you've heard us talk about law firms, you've heard us talk about apparel companies, you've heard us talk about transportation companies and on and on.

I think the good news is there is a lot of room to grow. I would argue that we're still just scratching the surface. But I am encouraged that, that mix is shifting beyond those early adopting grizzled veterans.

Ben Rose

Okay. And if I could, just maybe one final question on the senior care vertical, which is emerging as the second fastest-growing to the child care. And that is there are a number of caregiver agencies that are out there that are qualified as providers from some of the long-term insurance policy companies.

Is there any work being done at Care.com to, if you will, get Care.com as an approved provider for some of these services that are paid for by -- paid indirectly by the insurance companies?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Currently, right now, we continue to grow and focus our area around private pay. It's certainly something that we're always assessing overall, Ben. But given where senior care is growing, I think they are already opportunities down the road, especially where senior care in the home, which 90% of seniors want to age in place, and in-home will continue to be an important factor in driving health care costs down.

And so there are these factors that are often called social determinants that's pretty critical for caregivers to help gather the data, that helps insurance companies and health care institutions manage the costs of health care for our economy and society overall. So we continue to believe that we will play an important role in that in the future.

Ben Rose

Okay. Thanks very much.

